STAGES OF LABOR [ಹೆರಿಗೆಯ ಹಂತಗಳು]

STAGES OF LABOR Dr.Puneeth Kumar [Intern] 2K15 MMCRI
Definition • Labor Series of events that take place in genital organs in an effort to expel the viable products of concept...
Normal Labor Normal labor is expulsion of healthy mature foetus presented by vertex through the vagina followed by expulsi...
Stage 1st stage 2nd stage 3rd stage 4th stage Definition From True Labor Pain to Full dilatation of Cervix. PHASES From Fu...
1st Stage Diagnosis 1. SYMPTOMS CHARACTERISTICS TRUE LABOR PAIN FALSE LABOR PAIN CONTRACTIONS • Rhythm • Intervals • Inten...
B. SHOW-Blood Stained Mucous:Bleed PV C. Spontaneous Rupture of Membranes:Leak PV 2. SIGNS A. Palpable Uterine Contraction...
• BLADDER: Encourage patient to empty her bladder regularly. Use urinary catheter only woman is unable to void. • PAIN: Ps...
2. CERVICAL DILATATION & FETAL DESCENT A. FRIEDMAN CURVE B. Philpott and Castle gave the concept of ALERT & ACTION LINE. C...
3. UTERINE TOCOGRAPHY • Adequate Uterine contractions 1. Frequency- 3 contractions/10min 200-220 Montevideo units 2. Inten...
ABNORMALITIES OF 1ST STAGE & THEIR ACTIVE MANAGEMENT 1. PROLONGED LATET PHASE CAUSES & MANAGEMENT A. Poor Cervical Conditi...
2. PROTRACTED ACTIVE PHASE NORMAL ACTIVE PHASE Dilatation Descent of Fetal head Primi: 1.2 cm/hr 1cm/hr Multi: 1.5 cm/hr 2...
3. Occipito Anterior positon Management- Augment labor A. ARM B. Oxytocin Infusion 3. ACTIVE PHASE ARREST Cervix is ≥ 6 cm...
2nd STAGE Begins from full dilatation of cervix to delivery of foetus MANAGEMENT Onset of 2nd stage is characterised by Fu...
Delivery of Head To prevent tears • Ritgen’s maneuver • Restricted Episiotomy Ritgen maneuver Delivery of shoulders is fol...
ABNORMALITIES & THEIR MANAGEMENT 2ND STAGE NORMAL PROLONGED ARREST=OBSTRUCTED LABOR WITHOUT EPIDURAL WITH EPIDURAL WITHOUT...
3RD STAGE From Delivery of foetus to Delivery of Placenta & Membranes. MANAGEMENT Signs of separation of Placenta 1. Uteru...
ACTIVE MANAGEMENT OF THIRD STAGE OF LABOR 1. Inj.Oxytocin 10 units IM to the mother within 1 minute of delivery 2. Control...
ABNORMALITIES 1. RETAINED PLACENTA Expulsion of Placenta ≥30 min Management 1. Inj.Oxytocin 5/10 units slowly IV/IM 2. Man...
4th STAGE Post labor 1 hour monitoring of maternal vitals Physiological Thrills & Shivering are usually seen in the mother.
ನಿಂದಕರಿರಬ ೇಕು ಇರಬ ೇಕು ನಿಂದಕರಿರಬ ೇಕು ಹಿಂದಿ ಇದದರ ಕ ೇರಿ ಹ್ಯಿಂಗ ಶುದಿಿಯೊ ಹ್ಿಂಗ ಅಿಂದಿಂದು ಮ್ಡಿದ ಪ್ಪದ ಮ್ಮಲ ತಿಂದು ಹ ೇಗುವರಯ್ಯ ನಿಂದಕರ...
  1. 1. STAGES OF LABOR Dr.Puneeth Kumar [Intern] 2K15 MMCRI
  2. 2. Definition • Labor Series of events that take place in genital organs in an effort to expel the viable products of conception out of the womb through vagina into the outer world. Basically it is characterised by * Uterine Contractions. * Cervical effacement and dilatation. * Fetal descent.
  3. 3. Normal Labor Normal labor is expulsion of healthy mature foetus presented by vertex through the vagina followed by expulsion of placenta & membranes where the whole process is spontaneous,uncomplicated without delay minimal aid like episiotomy included . It is also called EUTOCIA Abnormal labor is DYSTOCIA which doesnot fulfill the above criteria.
  4. 4. Stage 1st stage 2nd stage 3rd stage 4th stage Definition From True Labor Pain to Full dilatation of Cervix. PHASES From Full dilatation of Cervix to Delivery of BABY From Delivery of foetus to Delivery of Placenta & Membranes. 2 hour of observation after placenta delivery LATENT (Cx:3-5cm) ACTIVE (Cx:>6cm) Normal Duration PRIMI MULTI 10-12hr 6-8hr 1.2cm/hr 1.5cm/hr 01hr 30min PASSIVE 15-30min ACTIVE 5-10min 2hr
  5. 5. 1st Stage Diagnosis 1. SYMPTOMS CHARACTERISTICS TRUE LABOR PAIN FALSE LABOR PAIN CONTRACTIONS • Rhythm • Intervals • Intensity Regular Gradually Shorten Gradually Increase Irregular Unchanged Unchanged DISCOMFORT • Location • Sedation/Rest/Enema Back & Abdomen No effect Lower abdomen Usually relieved CERVICAL CHANGES Present Absent A.
  6. 6. B. SHOW-Blood Stained Mucous:Bleed PV C. Spontaneous Rupture of Membranes:Leak PV 2. SIGNS A. Palpable Uterine Contractions B. Cervical dilatation and effacement C. Formation of forewater-Bag of Waters Management • History and clinical examination Risks present No risk,Normal labor expected • POSITION: Any non-supine position and movement throughout latent phase Supine with knees flexed in active phase and delivery. • ORAL INTAKE: ACOG recommends only sips of clear liquids. • RECTUM: Routine enema has no beneficiary evidence.
  7. 7. • BLADDER: Encourage patient to empty her bladder regularly. Use urinary catheter only woman is unable to void. • PAIN: Psychoprophylaxis Sedatives & Analgesics Inhalational agents Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation Regional Anaesthesia General Anaesthesia • PARTOGRAPH 1. FHR Monitoring Not in labor In labor 4th hourly * Normal FHR: 110-160 bpm 1st stage 2nd stage Low Risk 30 min 15 min High Risk 15 min 05 min
  8. 8. 2. CERVICAL DILATATION & FETAL DESCENT A. FRIEDMAN CURVE B. Philpott and Castle gave the concept of ALERT & ACTION LINE. C. MODIFIED WHO PARTOGRAPH • Latent phase is absent • Active phase from 4cm • Time b/w Alert & Action line- 4hr • Slope of Alert line=Slope of Action line=MINIMAL DILATION OF ACTIVE PHASE= 1cm/hr • NORMAL LABOR=Cervicograph is on the Alert line or left to it. FRIEDMAN CURVE
  9. 9. 3. UTERINE TOCOGRAPHY • Adequate Uterine contractions 1. Frequency- 3 contractions/10min 200-220 Montevideo units 2. Intensity of 65-75mm Hg 3. Duration- 45 sec. • * Tachysystole is >5contractions/10min 4. MATERNAL VITALS 1. Pulse - Every 30 min 2. BP – 4th hourly If PIH – hourly monitoring 3. Temperature – 4th hourly 5. DRUGS & IV FLUIDS • Oxytocin – concentration of U/litre of RL administered rate as drops/min are recorded • Any other drugs and IV fluids are recorded in partograph
  10. 10. ABNORMALITIES OF 1ST STAGE & THEIR ACTIVE MANAGEMENT 1. PROLONGED LATET PHASE CAUSES & MANAGEMENT A. Poor Cervical Conditions Uneffaced and Undilated Cervix – Unripen Cervix Treatment- PGE2 Dinoprostone gel induction of labor B. False Labor Management- Rest C. Excessive sedation or Epidural Analgesia Latent Phase Normal Prolonged Primi 12 hr >20 hr Multi 8 hr >14 hr
  11. 11. 2. PROTRACTED ACTIVE PHASE NORMAL ACTIVE PHASE Dilatation Descent of Fetal head Primi: 1.2 cm/hr 1cm/hr Multi: 1.5 cm/hr 2cm/hr WHO MINMAL RATE FOR BOTH: 1cm/hr Rate of Cervical dilatation or Rate of Fetal descent < 1cm/hr is Protracted Active Phase. Management 1. Rule out Cephalopelvic disproportion Pelvis Adequate CPD Present Wait & Watch LSCS 2. Rule out Occipitoposterior Position If present- Wait & Watch
  12. 12. 3. Occipito Anterior positon Management- Augment labor A. ARM B. Oxytocin Infusion 3. ACTIVE PHASE ARREST Cervix is ≥ 6 cm + Membranes ruptured Contractions present Oxytocin given for not having contractions No dilatation for 4 hr still no dilatation for 6 hr Management: LSCS
  13. 13. 2nd STAGE Begins from full dilatation of cervix to delivery of foetus MANAGEMENT Onset of 2nd stage is characterised by Full dilatation of cervix Ruptured Membranes Involuntary bearing down efforts Obstetrician role Encourage mother to bear down only during contractions. Prevent & Manage tears. Maintain asepsis. Position Dorsal lithotomy with half flexed legs FHR Monitoring Slowing down of FHR may occur due to head compression
  14. 14. Delivery of Head To prevent tears • Ritgen’s maneuver • Restricted Episiotomy Ritgen maneuver Delivery of shoulders is followed by delivery of trunk
  15. 15. ABNORMALITIES & THEIR MANAGEMENT 2ND STAGE NORMAL PROLONGED ARREST=OBSTRUCTED LABOR WITHOUT EPIDURAL WITH EPIDURAL WITHOUT EPIDURAL WITH EPIDURAL PRIMI 1 hr 2 hr 3 hr 3 hr 4 hr MULTI 30 min 1 hr 2 hr 2 hr 3 hr MANAGEMENT Station ≥+2= Forceps or Vacuum assisted delivery <+2= LSCS LSCS at the earliest Never WAIT & WATCH Never give Oxytocin.
  16. 16. 3RD STAGE From Delivery of foetus to Delivery of Placenta & Membranes. MANAGEMENT Signs of separation of Placenta 1. Uterus becomes globular,firm and ballottable. 2. Fundal height is reduced 3. Slight bulging of Suprapubic region 4. Gush of Vaginal bleeding 5. Permanent lengthening of cord EXPECTANT MANAGEMENT Wait & Watch for spontaneous expulsion of Placenta with the aid of uterine contractions & gravity Duration: 15-25 min
  17. 17. ACTIVE MANAGEMENT OF THIRD STAGE OF LABOR 1. Inj.Oxytocin 10 units IM to the mother within 1 minute of delivery 2. Controlled Cord Traction using Modified Brandt-Andrews method 3. Uterus is massaged to make it hard and pressure given to push back & down 4. Examination of Placenta, Membranes & Cord so that it is completely expelled and no abnormalities seen. Duration:- 5-10 min
  18. 18. ABNORMALITIES 1. RETAINED PLACENTA Expulsion of Placenta ≥30 min Management 1. Inj.Oxytocin 5/10 units slowly IV/IM 2. Manual removal of placenta 3. Rule out abnormal adherence of placenta to uterus. Placenta increta,accreta,percreta. 2.PPH 3.UTERINE INVERSION
  19. 19. 4th STAGE Post labor 1 hour monitoring of maternal vitals Physiological Thrills & Shivering are usually seen in the mother.
  20. 20. ನಿಂದಕರಿರಬ ೇಕು ಇರಬ ೇಕು ನಿಂದಕರಿರಬ ೇಕು ಹಿಂದಿ ಇದದರ ಕ ೇರಿ ಹ್ಯಿಂಗ ಶುದಿಿಯೊ ಹ್ಿಂಗ ಅಿಂದಿಂದು ಮ್ಡಿದ ಪ್ಪದ ಮ್ಮಲ ತಿಂದು ಹ ೇಗುವರಯ್ಯ ನಿಂದಕರು ವಿಂದಿಸಿ ಸ್ುುತಸ್ುವ ಜನರ ಲಲರ ನಮಮ ಹ ಿಂದಿದ ಪುಣ್ಯವನ ಯ್ುಯವರಯ್್ಯ -ಪುರಿಂದರದ್ಸ್ರು. Thank You.

