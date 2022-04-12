Successfully reported this slideshow.

Equity in representation of rare diseases in India

Apr. 12, 2022
Presentation made at a panel organised by the Department of Science & Technology Center for Policy Research, Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru in parternship with Ashoka University titled "Rare diseases in public health: The Indian Context" on February 19, 2022.

Presentation made at a panel organised by the Department of Science & Technology Center for Policy Research, Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru in parternship with Ashoka University titled "Rare diseases in public health: The Indian Context" on February 19, 2022. Details here: https://dstcpriisc.org/2022/02/14/rare-diseases-in-public-health/

Equity in representation of rare diseases in India

  1. 1. Equity in representation of rare diseases in India Dr. Prashanth N S, MBBS, MPH, PhD (public health) Health equity cluster lead & DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance Fellow web @daktre.com edits @Wikipedia/User:Prashantns
  2. 2. Rare diseases & public health National Policy on Rare Diseases, 2021 • Tensions between public health’s greatest good for the greatest number vs health as a human right (cf. Malaria & malnutrition vs rare genetic disorders • But, • Numbers • Neglect • Inequities (cf. equity as only rich-poor divide & SINGLE instance of equity in NPRD 2021)
  3. 3. Source: CHC/SOCHARA
  4. 4. Existing health & healthcare already unfairly distributed Prashanth N S. "Health inequities in India by socio-economic position." Health inequities in India. Springer, Singapore, 2018. 67-95. Oxfam But inequities are not only rich-poor
  5. 5. Underlying social inequalities pattern health & healthcare 5
  6. 6. Unfinished agenda: Access to “technological solutions” often late by centuries • Case of Type 1 Diabetes among Adivasi communities & access to insulin • Access to essential medicines (statins, second-line anti-hypertensives, mental health medications) • Emergency obstetric care & neonatal care • Essential laboratory and radiological diagnostics PLA Project/IPH Bengaluru
  7. 7. RDs among socially disadvantaged communities are a public health challenge, not only for their medical burden but for their social double burden
  8. 8. National to local services to systems Leadership & governance: * policy – making * regulation * coordination Organisation and delivery of health care services: * primary health care – specialised * health problem specific – general * prevention – curative care * public – private, for profit – not for profit, formal - informat Guiding by values and principles: * health care as a right * autonomy <> security * protection of public <> response to individual suffering * effectiveness <> efficiency * participation, accountability, trust * social justice and equity * global social responsibility * sustainability: at which level? Outcomes: * universal access * quality of care Goals: * improved health * responsiveness * social & financial protection Interaction with context: * with national policies, culture, values * with international context * with other sectors and actors Interaction with population: * demand generation * participation of individuals and groups in community * accountability human resources Organisation of resources: financing Medical supplies & technologies Monitoring & evaluation / information 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 Van olmen et. al/ITM Antwerp
  9. 9. Applying the systems lens: SCD example
  10. 10. Thank you • DST Center for Policy Research, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru • DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance • DST Science, Technology & Innovation Policy Fellowship program

