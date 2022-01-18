The G2 works well on tile, concrete, Quartz on, fiberglass, and vinyl surfaces and is appropriate for all forms of pools.

Because of its powerful cleaning action and portability, the Zodiac G2 is Australia's preferred pool cleaner. The zodiac g2 pool cleaner delivers efficient, effective cleaning that is compatible with low-speed pumps for optimal efficiency. The cleaner quickly inhales minute and medium particles while cleaning the pool floor, walls, and stairs. The G2 cleaner comes with a Flow Keeper Valve. This compact self-adjusting flow control valve regulates water flow automatically, even with low-speed pumps, ensuring optimal performance.

