Munich Cloud-Native Roadshow Microservices

pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Cloud-Native Roadshow 2017 München
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Cameron Stewart @cws322
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Agenda • Microservices • Meet Feedback Bot • Feedback Bot in Action • Hold the phone, we just con...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Microservices • What are they? • Why are we all trying to do this anyway? • At scale • Responsibl...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Microservices | What are they? Loosely coupled service oriented architecture with bounded context...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Kenny Bastani on Microservices “A microservice is an application small enough that an engineer ne...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Microservices | Why are we all trying to do this anyway? Organizational Scale Increased Agility I...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Microservices | At scale Hey, who moved my complexity?
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Microservices | Responsible Microservices • Automated Delivery Pipelines • Consistent Provisionin...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Meet Feedback Bot
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Feedback Bot Architecture HTTP/REST HTTP/REST
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Score Magnitude Positive Response Remorseful Response 1.0-1.0 1.0+ 0.0
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Meet Feedback Bot
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Agenda • Microservices • Meet Feedback Bot • Feedback Bot in Action • Hold the phone, we just con...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Services • Consuming Google Machine Learning Services • Services, Service Brokers and Tiles, Oh M...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Services | Google ML Services Vision API Speech API Translation API Natural Language API
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Services | Google Cloud Natural Language API Syntax Analysis Entity Analysis Multi language Senti...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Services | Services, Service Brokers and Tiles, Oh My! Service Instance Service Broker Pivotal Ne...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Feedback Bot Architecture HTTP/REST HTTP/REST
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Services | A Brief Tour of Ops Manager
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Feedback Bot and Handling Failure With Grace
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Obligatory Netflix Reference
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Obligatory Netflix Reference
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Feedback Bot and Handling Failure With Grace
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Feedback Bot Architecture HTTP/REST HTTP/REST
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Feedback Bot and Handling Failure With Grace
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Feedback Bot HTTP/REST HTTP/REST
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Thanks!
Munich Cloud-Native Roadshow Microservices

×