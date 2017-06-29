Munich Cloud-Native Landscape

pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Cloud-Native Roadshow München
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Pivotal “Our Mission is to transform how the world builds software.”
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Cameron Stewart @cws322 Casey West @caseywest
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Ja
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Will I get a copy of these materials? Ja
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Jamie Dimon, CEO JPMC Source: JPMC Annual Shareholder Letter (2015) “Silicon Valley is coming… an...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Casey West “We’re from Silicon Valley. We brought lunch.”
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr The Pivotal Cloud Foundry Ecosystem Pivotal Google Cloud
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Google Cloud Team Google Cloud Marketing Software EngineerSoftware Engineer Meaghan Kjelland Solu...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnrCopyright*Solace o Open*protocol2based o Hybrid*cloud*ready o Proven
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Monitoring redefined Every user, every app, everywhere. AI powered, full stack, automated. Full l...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr The Cloud Foundry Ecosystem
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Pivotal Cloud Foundry ISV Ecosystem Analytics APM Batch BPM Cache/LB CI/CD DB Commerce CRM IAASET...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr What is Cloud-Native?
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Cloud-Native is
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr • Composable Architectures Cloud-Native is
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr • Composable Architectures • Automated Process Cloud-Native is
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr • Composable Architectures • Automated Process • Collaborative Culture Cloud-Native is
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr • Composable Architectures • Automated Process • Collaborative Culture • Structured Platform Clou...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Microservices
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Microservices • Functions as a Service a.k.a. “serverless”
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Microservices • Functions as a Service a.k.a. “serverless...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Microservices • Functions as a Service a.k.a. “serverless...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Your architecture plays a key role in your operational maturity. Architecture Process Culture Pla...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Test Driven Development
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Test Driven Development • Continuous Delivery
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Test Driven Development • Continuous Delivery • Automated...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Automate integration tests.
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Automate the path to production.
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Increase velocity and reduce risk with frequent, small batc...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Choose architectures that are less likely to resist automat...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Devops
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Devops • C.A.L.M.S.
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Devops • C.A.L.M.S. • Site Reliability Engineering (SRE)
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Devops • C.A.L.M.S. • Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) ...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Kelsey Hightower, Google “Devops is group therapy for ineff...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Collaboration • Automation • Learning • Measuring • Shari...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Ben Treynor, Founder of Google’s Site Reliability Team “Sit...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Dave Rensin, Director of Google Customer Reliability Engine...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Minimum Viable Platform
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Minimum Viable Platform • Infrastructure Integration
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Minimum Viable Platform • Infrastructure Integration • Se...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Minimum Viable Platform • Infrastructure Integration • Se...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform • Dynamic DNS, routing, and load balancing • Automated serv...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Pivotal Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime Pivotal Cloud Foundry...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Production should keep promises about resiliency, repeatabi...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr The Evolution of Cloud-Native Agile Config Mgmt TDD 12 Factor
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr The Evolution of Cloud-Native Agile Config Mgmt TDD 12 Factor µServices Devops CI/CD Platforms
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr The Evolution of Cloud-Native Agile Config Mgmt TDD 12 Factor µServices Devops CI/CD Platforms Ob...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Verma et al, “Large-scale cluster management at Google with Borg” “Almost every task run under Bo...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Spring Boot Actuator – Health $ curl -s http://my-app/health | jq { "status": "UP", "diskSpace": ...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Spring Boot Actuator – Metrics $ curl -s http://my-app/metrics | jq { "mem": 734352, "mem.free": ...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Level Indicators are data about the operational characteristics of a service. SLIs
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Level Objectives set reliability expectations based on SLIs. SLOs
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr If a system should be 99.99% available then it can be 0.01% unavailable. If we have error budget ...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Minimize the amount of errors so we can launch code as fast as possible. Error Budgets – Aligned ...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Level Objective: 99.99% of requests return under 50ms. The error budget allows for 0.01% ...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring Incident Response
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring Incident Response Post Mortem / Root Cause Analysis
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring Incident Response Post Mortem / Root Cause Analysis Test...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring Incident Response Post Mortem / Root Cause Analysis Test...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring Incident Response Post Mortem / Root Cause Analysis Test...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring Incident Response Post Mortem / Root Cause Analysis Test...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr John Allspaw “Ways in which things go right are special cases of the ways in which things go wron...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Susan J. Fowler, “Production-Ready Microservices” “Every µService at Uber should be stable, relia...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr A distributed system cannot simultaneously have consistent views of the data at each node and ava...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr A distributed system cannot simultaneously have consistent views of the data at each node and ava...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distr...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distr...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distr...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distr...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distr...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distr...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distr...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Raymond Blum and Rhandeev Singh, “Site Reliability Engineering” “Data integrity is a function of ...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Raymond Blum and Rhandeev Singh, “Site Reliability Engineering” “Data availability must be a fore...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Raymond Blum and Rhandeev Singh, “Site Reliability Engineering” “From the user’s point of view, d...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Availability is a User Experience problem.
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Building software like SRE—with a focus on observability, reliability, and availability—makes you...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Ready?
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr github.com/cwest/storage-demo
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Cloud-Native Roadshow Closing
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Wikipedia Article “Operability” “Operability is the ability to keep an equipment, a system, or a ...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Adrian Cockroft “Loosely coupled service oriented architecture with bounded contexts.” Microservi...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr The ability to deploy to production whenever the organization chooses without anyone setting them...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Engineer your operations. SRE Culture
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr It doesn’t matter how beautiful your architecture is, how easy deployment is, or how great your c...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr No CEO Ever “I appreciate the progress you made on not delivering anything.” Undifferentiated Hea...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Unique Business Value is the tools, systems, and processes which improve the unique value your or...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Acacio Cruz and Ashish Bhambhani, “Site Reliability Engineering” “Provide product development wit...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr PCF is the first platform in CRE review.
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Ben Treynor, Founder of Google’s Site Reliability Team “The SRE Benediction: May the Queries Flow...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Cameron Stewart @cws322 Casey West @caseywest
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr The Pivotal Cloud Foundry Ecosystem Pivotal Google Cloud
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr You are all cloud-native now.
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr You learned how to deliver software like Pivotal and Google. Read for free: landing.google.com/sr...
pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Role-based training Pivotal Training Flexible delivery options Lab-based curriculum Extensive pro...
Munich Cloud-Native Landscape

  68. 68. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Architecture Process Culture Platform Production should keep promises about resiliency, repeatability, and reliability.
  69. 69. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr The Evolution of Cloud-Native Agile Config Mgmt TDD 12 Factor
  70. 70. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr The Evolution of Cloud-Native Agile Config Mgmt TDD 12 Factor µServices Devops CI/CD Platforms
  71. 71. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr The Evolution of Cloud-Native Agile Config Mgmt TDD 12 Factor µServices Devops CI/CD Platforms Observability SLI/SLO Reliability Availability
  72. 72. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Verma et al, “Large-scale cluster management at Google with Borg” “Almost every task run under Borg contains a built-in HTTP server that publishes information about the health of the task and thousands of performance metrics (e.g., RPC latencies).” Observability
  73. 73. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Spring Boot Actuator – Health $ curl -s http://my-app/health | jq { "status": "UP", "diskSpace": { "status": "UP", "total": 1056858112, "free": 907612160, "threshold": 10485760 } }
  74. 74. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Spring Boot Actuator – Metrics $ curl -s http://my-app/metrics | jq { "mem": 734352, "mem.free": 459292, "processors": 4, "instance.uptime": 17072859, "uptime": 17078694, "systemload.average": 0.6, "heap.committed": 664064, . . .
  75. 75. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Level Indicators are data about the operational characteristics of a service. SLIs
  76. 76. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Level Objectives set reliability expectations based on SLIs. SLOs
  77. 77. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr If a system should be 99.99% available then it can be 0.01% unavailable. If we have error budget left development can take risks. If not we have to fix it. SLAs – Error Budgets
  78. 78. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Minimize the amount of errors so we can launch code as fast as possible. Error Budgets – Aligned Incentives
  79. 79. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Level Objective: 99.99% of requests return under 50ms. The error budget allows for 0.01% of requests to exceed the SLO. Error Budgets – Latency
  80. 80. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy
  81. 81. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring
  82. 82. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring Incident Response
  83. 83. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring Incident Response Post Mortem / Root Cause Analysis
  84. 84. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring Incident Response Post Mortem / Root Cause Analysis Testing / Release Procedure
  85. 85. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring Incident Response Post Mortem / Root Cause Analysis Testing / Release Procedure Capacity Planning
  86. 86. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring Incident Response Post Mortem / Root Cause Analysis Testing / Release Procedure Capacity Planning Development
  87. 87. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Service Reliability Hierarchy Monitoring Incident Response Post Mortem / Root Cause Analysis Testing / Release Procedure Capacity Planning Development Product
  88. 88. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr John Allspaw “Ways in which things go right are special cases of the ways in which things go wrong.”
  89. 89. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Susan J. Fowler, “Production-Ready Microservices” “Every µService at Uber should be stable, reliable, scalable, fault tolerant, performant, monitored, documented, and prepared for any catastrophe.”
  90. 90. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr A distributed system cannot simultaneously have consistent views of the data at each node and availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem
  91. 91. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr A distributed system cannot simultaneously have consistent views of the data at each node and availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem
  92. 92. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distributed system cannot simultaneously have consistent views of the data at each node and
  93. 93. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distributed system cannot simultaneously have consistent views of the data at each node and
  94. 94. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distributed system cannot simultaneously have consistent views of the data at each node and Requests aren’t being served!
  95. 95. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distributed system cannot simultaneously have consistent views of the data at each node and Requests aren’t being served! Unavailable!
  96. 96. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distributed system cannot simultaneously have consistent views of the data at each node and
  97. 97. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distributed system cannot simultaneously have consistent views of the data at each node and Serving requests like normal!
  98. 98. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr availability of the data at each node if the network becomes partitioned. The CAP Theorem A distributed system cannot simultaneously have consistent views of the data at each node and Serving requests like normal! Inconsistent!
  99. 99. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Raymond Blum and Rhandeev Singh, “Site Reliability Engineering” “Data integrity is a function of availability of a given entity over its lifetime. This is analogous to system uptime and even more critical.”
  100. 100. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Raymond Blum and Rhandeev Singh, “Site Reliability Engineering” “Data availability must be a foremost concern of any data-centric system.”
  101. 101. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Raymond Blum and Rhandeev Singh, “Site Reliability Engineering” “From the user’s point of view, data integrity without expected and regular data availability is effectively the same as having no data at all.”
  102. 102. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Availability is a User Experience problem.
  103. 103. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Building software like SRE—with a focus on observability, reliability, and availability—makes you cloud-native.
  104. 104. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Ready?
  105. 105. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr github.com/cwest/storage-demo
  106. 106. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr
  107. 107. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Cloud-Native Roadshow Closing
  108. 108. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Wikipedia Article “Operability” “Operability is the ability to keep an equipment, a system, or a whole industrial installation in a safe and reliable functioning condition, according to pre-defined operational requirements.” What is operability?
  109. 109. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Adrian Cockroft “Loosely coupled service oriented architecture with bounded contexts.” Microservice
  110. 110. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr The ability to deploy to production whenever the organization chooses without anyone setting themselves on fire. Continuous Delivery
  111. 111. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Engineer your operations. SRE Culture
  112. 112. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr It doesn’t matter how beautiful your architecture is, how easy deployment is, or how great your culture is if production is a tire fire. Pivotal Cloud Foundry
  113. 113. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr No CEO Ever “I appreciate the progress you made on not delivering anything.” Undifferentiated Heavy Lifting
  114. 114. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Unique Business Value is the tools, systems, and processes which improve the unique value your organization provides. The only thing that matters
  115. 115. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Acacio Cruz and Ashish Bhambhani, “Site Reliability Engineering” “Provide product development with a platform of SRE-validated infrastructure, upon which they can build their systems. This platform will have the double benefit of being both reliable and scalable.”
  116. 116. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr PCF is the first platform in CRE review.
  117. 117. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Ben Treynor, Founder of Google’s Site Reliability Team “The SRE Benediction: May the Queries Flow, And the Pagers Remain Silent”
  118. 118. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Cameron Stewart @cws322 Casey West @caseywest
  119. 119. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr The Pivotal Cloud Foundry Ecosystem Pivotal Google Cloud
  120. 120. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr You are all cloud-native now.
  121. 121. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr You learned how to deliver software like Pivotal and Google. Read for free: landing.google.com/sre/book.html
  122. 122. pivotal.io/roadshow #cnr Role-based training Pivotal Training Flexible delivery options Lab-based curriculum Extensive product coverageCertification Exams
