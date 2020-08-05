Wavetheory studio deck v2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UVGI Terminal Sterilizer
With the global pandemic upending the way people shop, many of the issues are being addressed by retailers with automatic ...
Do shoppers think their COVID-19 shopping behaviors will continue? Most grocery stores, pharmacies and other retailers are...
The point of sale terminal market was valued at USD 74.82 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 176.31 billion ...
This already massive and growing market requires a method to ensure devices are clean and safe to use. We’ve developed a t...
Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation [UVGI] is a disinfection method that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet light to kill or...
The terminal sterilizer is a cutting edge solution for safely sterilizing credit/debit terminals. Our design prevents cros...
Our Prototype
Components LED PCB
Components HOUSING
Components ELECTRICAL COMPONENTS
Components STERILIZATION PLATFORM & GUIDE RAIL
Design patent pending First to market Experience in industrial lighting design and engineering Extensive experience in ove...
Business Model TIMELINE Launch Oct 1-Mar 31, 2020 Growth Apr 1-Sep 30, 2021 Market Sustained Oct 1, 2021 Onward
Launch $290 per unit Growth $350 per unit Market Sustained $475 per unit Business Model PRICE
Business Model VOLUME Launch 500 units per six months Growth 5,000 units per six months Market Sustained 10,000 units per ...
$220 per unit (24% Gross Margin) First-run COGS $160 per unit (54% Gross Margin) Second-ru n COGS $150 per unit (68% Gross...
WAVE THEORY (Joint Venture between Exhibau and Digital Hot Sauce) Advisory Board Patrick Wallain Director Nathan Dery Tech...
Investment Expectations First-run Production $180,000 for 500 units Second-run Production $800,000 for 5’000 units Yearly ...
QUESTIONS? CONTACT US! www.wavetheory.studio
Wavetheory studio deck v2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Wavetheory studio deck v2

36 views

Published on

Investor Deck

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Wavetheory studio deck v2

  1. 1. UVGI Terminal Sterilizer
  2. 2. With the global pandemic upending the way people shop, many of the issues are being addressed by retailers with automatic doors and sanitizing shopping carts between uses. Consumer research done during this time by the Food Industry Association and Hartman Group have yielded results that support the outcome many currently suspect. Shopper Concerns More likely to use a food retailer if Getting ill 70% Items out-of-stock 57% Prices rising 38% Sanitation (general, carts, checkout) 78% Minimize/limit number of shoppers 38% Special hours 33% Minimize employee handling of food 32% Provide fresh produce and meat 30% Large and Growing Market Opportunity
  3. 3. Do shoppers think their COVID-19 shopping behaviors will continue? Most grocery stores, pharmacies and other retailers are addressing concerns by sanitizing high touch points for cross contamination, upgrading to automatic doors, sanitizing shopping carts between uses, and creating barriers between customers and staff. One issue that has not been addressed has been debit/credit terminals. Current shopper behavior changes due to COVID-19: Of shoppers have made a change In HOW they shop89% Of shoppers have made a change in WHERE they shop78% Of shoppers have made a change in WHO shops34% Pain Points
  4. 4. The point of sale terminal market was valued at USD 74.82 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 176.31 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 16.21% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Since the beginning of the pandemic Mastercard has seen a 40% increase in contactless payments as people push away from cash. Pain Points
  5. 5. This already massive and growing market requires a method to ensure devices are clean and safe to use. We’ve developed a touchless sanitizer that operates between consumer uses to remove >99.99% of contaminants including viruses and bacteria within 20 seconds. Large and Growing Market Opportunity
  6. 6. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation [UVGI] is a disinfection method that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet light to kill or inactivate microorganisms by destroying nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA, leaving them unable to perform vital cellular functions. What is Uvgi?
  7. 7. The terminal sterilizer is a cutting edge solution for safely sterilizing credit/debit terminals. Our design prevents cross contamination between users. The sterilizer eliminates bacteria and viruses after each use without the need for touch, eliminating bacteria and viruses within 10 – 20 seconds utilizing ultraviolet germicidal irradiation. Uvgi Terminal Sterilizer
  8. 8. Our Prototype
  9. 9. Components LED PCB
  10. 10. Components HOUSING
  11. 11. Components ELECTRICAL COMPONENTS
  12. 12. Components STERILIZATION PLATFORM & GUIDE RAIL
  13. 13. Design patent pending First to market Experience in industrial lighting design and engineering Extensive experience in overseas manufacturing for long-term viability Ability to 3d print and test prototypes for proof of concept and bootstrapping Partnership with Luminus Lighting Existing relationships with CSA testing and Virology lab Competitive Advantage
  14. 14. Business Model TIMELINE Launch Oct 1-Mar 31, 2020 Growth Apr 1-Sep 30, 2021 Market Sustained Oct 1, 2021 Onward
  15. 15. Launch $290 per unit Growth $350 per unit Market Sustained $475 per unit Business Model PRICE
  16. 16. Business Model VOLUME Launch 500 units per six months Growth 5,000 units per six months Market Sustained 10,000 units per year
  17. 17. $220 per unit (24% Gross Margin) First-run COGS $160 per unit (54% Gross Margin) Second-ru n COGS $150 per unit (68% Gross Margin) Sustained COGS Business Model MARGIN
  18. 18. WAVE THEORY (Joint Venture between Exhibau and Digital Hot Sauce) Advisory Board Patrick Wallain Director Nathan Dery Technology Lead Ivan Otasu Engineering Lead DHS Marketing Waleed Mirza Senior Accountant John Grifﬁn General Counsel Tony Fuller Strategic Advisor Robert Reynolds Strategic Advisor Leon Smith Capital Structuring Advisor Dr. Charles Gerba Medical Advisor Phillips Lighting CSA / UL Certiﬁcation Microchem Laboratory Virology Antimicrobial Surface Testing Our Team Team members Eduardo Saldana Certiﬁer
  19. 19. Investment Expectations First-run Production $180,000 for 500 units Second-run Production $800,000 for 5’000 units Yearly Ongoing $2,400,000 for 10’000 units Financials
  20. 20. QUESTIONS? CONTACT US! www.wavetheory.studio

×