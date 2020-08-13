Gateway buyer intro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PATRICK HOGAN How you can Identify and Engage the Market to Close the only buyers left In 10 days Stop wasting efforts cha...
2 ENGAGE THE ONLY PEOPLE BUYING IN THE NEW MARKET 01 SITUATION: VISION:02 CHALLENGE03 SOLUTION04 36 minutes Gateway Adopte...
3 SITUATION YOUR PIPELINE IS A DANGEROUS ILLUSION
SITUATION | THERE IS A NEW MARKET REALITY How can I deliver my #’s in COVID time?! v 10%+ in every market still buying Mos...
SITUATION | YOU NEED TO ADAPT ? ? ? Need to do Something! Change to what?!?! Need new selling motion • Filter the noise • ...
6 SITUATION | YOUR WAY OUT - BIG PAYOFF Research finding - find market leaders REST OF MARKET GATEWAY BUYER Budget Fixed D...
7 SITUATION | YOUR WAY OUT - BIG PAYOFF People Concentrated Market High Lifetime Value 1. “Value” buyer 2. Skills to succe...
8 VISION JUST IMAGINE IF… YOUR SELLING EFFORTS ONLY ENGAGE GATEWAY BUYERS NOW
9 VISION | SELL NOW - TO THE ONLY BUYERS 90% are not target buyers A Selling Motion engages in a new way 1. Right prospect...
10 CHALLENGE GATEWAY BUYERS ARE EXTREMELY HARD TO FIND & GATEWAY BUYERS ARE EASY TO FIND
CHALLENGE | FEW BUYERS… How do you find them? What are their “tells”? Within the same market demographic 3. Pragmatic, opp...
CHALLENGE | … & HARD TO FIND Gateway Buyer within a Demographic • Current motion => random success • You can’t “buy a list...
INDICATORS | UNIQUE SET OF “TELLS” Avoid RiskLOVE Risk Goal: Win…via competitive advantage Projects: Pursue risks - yet ma...
Ask questions and filter – act - on what you hear CHALLENGE | DON’T SPEND TIME WITH THE 90% • Without these conversations ...
15 SOLUTION ONLY ENGAGE THE 10% WITH THE RIGHT SELLING MOTION
16 SOLUTION | TAILOR YOUR SELLING MOTION I understand and I have a solution that will help you win. I want to… Right prosp...
17 Gateway Buyers SOLUTION | AND BIG PAYOFF @ RECOVERY I am winning with …. vHow can I do that too? You are positioned to ...
18 NEXT STEPS IMPLEMENT YOUR WINNING SALES MOTION FAST 1. Identify and engage so you can 2. Close the only buyers left in ...
NEXT STEPS | CONSULTING BUYER PSYCHOGRAPHIC INSIGHTS SYSTEM (BPIS) Step 1: Define your Gateway Buyer Persona – only buyers...
20 QUESTIONS? THANKS CONTACT US www.gatewayadopters.com Patrick.hogan@gatewayadopters.com
21 ABOUT US | DELIVER COMPELLING TO THE RIGHT PEOPLE Gateway Adopters LLC – Creating and Delivering Compelling Offering fo...
“CATALYST FOR THE MASS MARKET GATEWAY BUYERS | PREDICTOR: RELATIONSHIP WITH RISK COPE: FOLLOW COPE: RUN TOWARDS! COPE: FOL...
23 GATEWAY ADOPTERS | HOW THEY LEAD THE MASSES TopGoal Think like an F1 team – what will make me faster!!! Focus on top go...
24 CHALLENGE | FINDING THEIR “TELLS” You need to ask the right questions to find Gateway Buyers Goal: Win – via Competitiv...
PATRICK HOGAN Q: How To Build Pipeline in a Covid-19 Market? A. Target The 10% of People That are Buying Stop wasting effo...
NEXT STEPS | OPTION 1 – GROUP BOOT CAMP Adapt your selling motion and offering- to the new market need Step 1: Define your...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gateway buyer intro

48 views

Published on

Win in the new market reality. Engage the only buyers left in your market - Filter the 10% that are indecisive, tire kickers, and timewasters.

Published in: Sales
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gateway buyer intro

  1. 1. PATRICK HOGAN How you can Identify and Engage the Market to Close the only buyers left In 10 days Stop wasting efforts chasing bad leads from 90% of the market Promise Concept Offer
  2. 2. 2 ENGAGE THE ONLY PEOPLE BUYING IN THE NEW MARKET 01 SITUATION: VISION:02 CHALLENGE03 SOLUTION04 36 minutes Gateway Adopter/Buyer Psychographic Segment NEXT STEPS05 YOUR PIPELINE IS A DANGEROUS ILLUSION ONLY ENGAGE GATEWAY BUYERS GATEWAY BUYERS ARE DIFFERENT HARD/EASY TO FIND ONLY ENGAGE THE 10% WITH THE RIGHT SELLING MOTION ADAPT FOR A WINNING SALES MOTION, FAST
  3. 3. 3 SITUATION YOUR PIPELINE IS A DANGEROUS ILLUSION
  4. 4. SITUATION | THERE IS A NEW MARKET REALITY How can I deliver my #’s in COVID time?! v 10%+ in every market still buying Most non-buyers Unique thinking, different perspectives, needs, expectations Old value prop, selling motion not relevant NOT in a “down market” DISRUPTED market Different, new risks My Pipeline Ratios are not good!? Every day you are further behind Old practices/activates not working, E.g. Discounts don’t move the market Opportunities in pipeline are a fantasy
  5. 5. SITUATION | YOU NEED TO ADAPT ? ? ? Need to do Something! Change to what?!?! Need new selling motion • Filter the noise • Lead gen messaging • Qualification & advancing “New” Buyer Unique Thinking Different expectations Mismatched Selling Motion Was for stable market Selling to the wrong needs More of what you are doing - won’t get what you want To get to the new buyer Will prove ? Market LeadersGateway Buyers
  6. 6. 6 SITUATION | YOUR WAY OUT - BIG PAYOFF Research finding - find market leaders REST OF MARKET GATEWAY BUYER Budget Fixed Discretionary People Total Market Discretionary Funds Rest of Market Gateway Buyer
  7. 7. 7 SITUATION | YOUR WAY OUT - BIG PAYOFF People Concentrated Market High Lifetime Value 1. “Value” buyer 2. Skills to succeed doing new things 3. Lead the market 10% of the accounts have 50% of the Discretionary funds Total Market Discretionary Funds Rest of Market Gateway Buyer
  8. 8. 8 VISION JUST IMAGINE IF… YOUR SELLING EFFORTS ONLY ENGAGE GATEWAY BUYERS NOW
  9. 9. 9 VISION | SELL NOW - TO THE ONLY BUYERS 90% are not target buyers A Selling Motion engages in a new way 1. Right prospecting motion 2. Right Solutions 3. Right customer stories – to lead the recovery Gateway Buyers Crush Your Number
  10. 10. 10 CHALLENGE GATEWAY BUYERS ARE EXTREMELY HARD TO FIND & GATEWAY BUYERS ARE EASY TO FIND
  11. 11. CHALLENGE | FEW BUYERS… How do you find them? What are their “tells”? Within the same market demographic 3. Pragmatic, opportunistic pioneers These are the Gateway Buyers 10% hided within every market 1. Crazy – Optimists 2. The Masses This is your current pipeline Where the gravy has been Only take low-risk, proven purchases Lock-down in a risky market
  12. 12. CHALLENGE | … & HARD TO FIND Gateway Buyer within a Demographic • Current motion => random success • You can’t “buy a list” of psychographics Gateway Buyers is a Psychographic segment Avoid RiskLOVE Risk 3. Pragmatic, Opportunistic pioneers These are the Gateway Buyers 10% hidden within every market • Unique – “healthy” relationship with risk
  13. 13. INDICATORS | UNIQUE SET OF “TELLS” Avoid RiskLOVE Risk Goal: Win…via competitive advantage Projects: Pursue risks - yet manage it Behaviors: NOT perfectionists - Satisfice You need to ask the right questions to find Gateway Buyers
  14. 14. Ask questions and filter – act - on what you hear CHALLENGE | DON’T SPEND TIME WITH THE 90% • Without these conversations - NOT qualified opportunities • Don’t invest time on non-Gateway Buyers Good news – even if you only ½ decent – double your performance v • Qualify real opportunities - on new type of criteria • Rep’s behave differently - high volume of “reject”- uncomfortable for most - normally work on relationships • Don't be your own worst enemy • Don’t fall back on old habits • Don't talk to people just because they will talk to you
  15. 15. 15 SOLUTION ONLY ENGAGE THE 10% WITH THE RIGHT SELLING MOTION
  16. 16. 16 SOLUTION | TAILOR YOUR SELLING MOTION I understand and I have a solution that will help you win. I want to… Right prospecting motion – to Gateway Buyers Right Solutions – that Gateway Buyers find compelling Goals? Manage Risks? Done? Win? Tell me about…. Know Risks? Gateway Buyers
  17. 17. 17 Gateway Buyers SOLUTION | AND BIG PAYOFF @ RECOVERY I am winning with …. vHow can I do that too? You are positioned to lead the masses – “I can help you…’ – Right customer stories – Proven way out for the rest of the demographic – Adapt your selling motion to the new mass-market You have the proven solutions for the new market
  18. 18. 18 NEXT STEPS IMPLEMENT YOUR WINNING SALES MOTION FAST 1. Identify and engage so you can 2. Close the only buyers left in your disrupted market … would you be interested?
  19. 19. NEXT STEPS | CONSULTING BUYER PSYCHOGRAPHIC INSIGHTS SYSTEM (BPIS) Step 1: Define your Gateway Buyer Persona – only buyers Step 2: Define Your new Gateway Buyers Selling Motion Step 4: Adapt Selling Motion – Positioned to lead recovery Step 3: Deploy new selling motion – right messaging The right selling motion In days NOT weeks Promise – Engage real buyers, fast Concept - BPIS Offer - 4-steps
  20. 20. 20 QUESTIONS? THANKS CONTACT US www.gatewayadopters.com Patrick.hogan@gatewayadopters.com
  21. 21. 21 ABOUT US | DELIVER COMPELLING TO THE RIGHT PEOPLE Gateway Adopters LLC – Creating and Delivering Compelling Offering for the people most likely to prove to the masses PATRICK HOGAN Product Management Lifer – making teams healthy What I do – unstick product teams to bring breakthrough offerings to market in a fraction of the normal time I think like an ”Innovation Physician” EXPERTISE Rigorous research & insight — 100+ C-level/1000+ consumer interviews, quant/big data studies Deep technology knowledge — Enterprise SaaS, Analytics, AR/VR, Developer platforms BACKGROUND 20+ years of experience in product planning, management MBA Dartmouth//Tuck School UW Engineering 7+ years: Working with growth startups 18+ years: Microsoft, Adobe, Avanade, Accenture, Boeing Broad industry experience — Automotive, Aerospace, Consumer, ISVs, SIs
  22. 22. “CATALYST FOR THE MASS MARKET GATEWAY BUYERS | PREDICTOR: RELATIONSHIP WITH RISK COPE: FOLLOW COPE: RUN TOWARDS! COPE: FOLLOW ?? H. COPE: PURSUE, MANAGE KNOW RISKS DON’T KNOW RISKSDON’T KNOW RISKS YEARS OF RESEARCH 1. 100’S OF DECISION MAKER INTERVIEWS, 2. SOPHISTICATED ANALYSIS ~400,000 DATA POINTS, 3,800 HIGH-STAKES PROJECTS RISKS EMERGING FOUND INDICATORS: 1. KNOW RISKS? 2. COPE WITH RISKS? COPE: AVOID, RUN AWAY!
  23. 23. 23 GATEWAY ADOPTERS | HOW THEY LEAD THE MASSES TopGoal Think like an F1 team – what will make me faster!!! Focus on top goal that will gain an advantage Clear understanding of options Use the best option to get better - win – just enough Non-Goal; eradicate the issue – just not #1 Try solutions if better RIO vs. alternatives Your Opportunity - Compelling USP 2ndGoal 3rdGoal 4th Shift to next/ new “top” issue Theory of Constraints to achieve a competitive advantage
  24. 24. 24 CHALLENGE | FINDING THEIR “TELLS” You need to ask the right questions to find Gateway Buyers Goal: Win – via Competitive Advantage Projects: Pursue risks - yet manage it Behaviors: NOT perfectionists Gateway Buyers
  25. 25. PATRICK HOGAN Q: How To Build Pipeline in a Covid-19 Market? A. Target The 10% of People That are Buying Stop wasting efforts chasing bad leads from 90% of the market
  26. 26. NEXT STEPS | OPTION 1 – GROUP BOOT CAMP Adapt your selling motion and offering- to the new market need Step 1: Define your Gateway Buyer Persona – only buyers Step 2: Define Your new Gateway Buyers Selling Motion Step 4: Adapt Selling Motion – Positioned to lead recovery Step 3: Deploy new selling motion – right messaging In Weeks NOT months

×