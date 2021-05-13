The Anthropocene and Beyond

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Anthropocene & Beyond
Nature and the Self Thomas Reuter’s “Nature and the Self: Liberal Individualism Is the Problem, Not the Solution” (2016) i...
Nature and the Self René Descartes, the most prominent of the early dualist philosophers argued that humans are separate f...
Nature and the Self Neoliberalism and it’s philosophical underpinnings promote an individualistic, rather than a collectiv...
Nature and the Self For Reuter, the “distinction between nature and humans is patently false. Science has proven that huma...
Nature and the Self Humans do not have the power to extend rights to nature, but humans have the ability to recognize that...
Nature and the Self Reuter believes that a broadened sense of identity, inspiring compassion and solidarity with all of na...
Nature and the Self For Reuter, this transformed understanding of the cosmos and humanity’s place in it is slow because of...
Nature and the Self Reuter believes this will change as human activity further damages our life support systems (i.e. the ...
Or, as Dr. Bronner’s Says…
“Sustainability– Ethics, Culture, and History”
Ethics: The Anthropocene Faustian Bargains (according to Wood, 2015): 1.0: Prior to the use of fossil fuels for energy, hu...
Ethics: The Anthropocene This Faustian Bargain ushered in the Anthropocene: Coined by Noble Laureate Paul Crutzen to descr...
Ethics: The Anthropocene Without a single law being passed, industrialization has led to the transfer of Earth’s sequester...
Case Studies Both the case of bee colony collapse and the BP oil spill demonstrate the complexity of systems: it is imposs...
Agriculture and the Global Bee Colony Collapse Humans depend on pollinated fruits, nuts and seeds for a third of our calor...
Agriculture and the Global Bee Colony Collapse CCD is largely caused by the combination of a virus and a fungus, but is al...
Agriculture and the Global Bee Colony Collapse Humans have radically affected the ways bees interact with the world:  vas...
Agriculture and the Global Bee Colony Collapse Complex systems, such as bee pollination and colony maintenance , are not c...
Energy and the BP Oil Disaster BP was drilling under risky conditions: the ocean floor was a mile below the surface and th...
Developing an Ethics of Sustainability The Great Cause of developing an ethics of sustainability aims to shift society tow...
Developing an Ethics of Sustainability Wood (2015) argues that Western society does not value nor reward multigenerational...
Developing an Ethics of Sustainability Remote Responsibilities: our moral obligation to consider the impact of our actions...
Developing an Ethics of Sustainability Common but Differentiated Responsibilities: While the mitigation of global warming ...
Developing an Ethics of Sustainability The precautionary principle: In the face of high risk to ecosystems and/or insuffic...
Developing an Ethics of Sustainability Sustainability ethics is a hard sell: “It is a philosophy of limits in a world gove...
The Anthropocene and Beyond
The Anthropocene and Beyond
May. 13, 2021

The Anthropocene and Beyond

This slideshow discusses our current era, what's come to be known as the Anthropocene. How did we get to this point, and why did it get that name? What will a sustainable future look like?

The Anthropocene and Beyond

  1. 1. The Anthropocene & Beyond
  2. 2. Nature and the Self Thomas Reuter’s “Nature and the Self: Liberal Individualism Is the Problem, Not the Solution” (2016) is a response to a position taken by fellow Anthropologist Helen Kopnina. Kopnina argues that while neoliberalism (aka free market fundamentalism) has violated the rights of the natural world. Her solution is to extend the rights of humans (that are at the root of the neoliberal ethos) to nature. Reuter argues that this view stems from a false dualism.
  3. 3. Nature and the Self René Descartes, the most prominent of the early dualist philosophers argued that humans are separate from nature—famously stating “I think, therefore I am.” Humans exist as “subjects” on a “transcendental plane, detached from the field of nature” (para. 2). This Cartesian split firmly established the concept that humans are separate from, and arguably above, nature. This concept is deeply rooted in most Western cultures from the mid-1600s on.
  4. 4. Nature and the Self Neoliberalism and it’s philosophical underpinnings promote an individualistic, rather than a collective, sense of identity. Reuter argues that “this narrow view of human identity or selfhood does not provide a moral foundation or a motive for compassion, such as a broader sense of identity would” (para. 6).
  5. 5. Nature and the Self For Reuter, the “distinction between nature and humans is patently false. Science has proven that human beings… are utterly and eternally a part of nature” (para. 2). Thus, trying to resolve the crises and rights violations with Neoliberalism and it’s philosophical underpinnings is folly: “Individualism has encouraged us to feel separated not only from the field of nature, but also from each other. […] There is no fundamental moral commitment to the whole in liberalism” (para. 4).
  6. 6. Nature and the Self Humans do not have the power to extend rights to nature, but humans have the ability to recognize that those rights already exist and have been ignored. Instead, Reuter argues that society must cultivate “an inner state of ‘feeling at one with the world’ that accurately reflects the unitary nature of objective reality,” “the unity of the Cosmos,” and the realization that “our ultimate Self is in fact the world soul.”
  7. 7. Nature and the Self Reuter believes that a broadened sense of identity, inspiring compassion and solidarity with all of nature, human or non- human, is slowly taking shape now due to: 1. Improved communication and mobility among human societies that is breaking down boundaries between “us” and “them” 2. Discoveries in biology and ecosystem studies “showing that species are linked together by coevolution in a web [of intricate] interdependences” (para. 9)
  8. 8. Nature and the Self For Reuter, this transformed understanding of the cosmos and humanity’s place in it is slow because of two things: 1. the “organized resistance” (para. 11) of those who have profited most in the neoliberal economy—and don’t want things to change 2. contemporary society’s massive inability to engage in collective action.
  9. 9. Nature and the Self Reuter believes this will change as human activity further damages our life support systems (i.e. the Earth) Humans will then embrace the “stewardship of, and service to, this living planet as a whole, wherein lies our true purpose as conscious beings” (para. 12). In sum, Reuter argues that extending human rights to nature is based on a dualistic fallacy and that effective environmental change will be based on the recognition that everything on Earth is interconnected.
  10. 10. Or, as Dr. Bronner’s Says…
  11. 11. “Sustainability– Ethics, Culture, and History”
  12. 12. Ethics: The Anthropocene Faustian Bargains (according to Wood, 2015): 1.0: Prior to the use of fossil fuels for energy, human societies exploited slave labor for economic growth. 2.0: In the 1800s, slaves were replaced by machines running on fossil fuels. Modern societies have sold out our future (as Faust sold his his soul) in exchange for extraordinary powers to satisfy our every desire.
  13. 13. Ethics: The Anthropocene This Faustian Bargain ushered in the Anthropocene: Coined by Noble Laureate Paul Crutzen to describe the last 200-year period of human industrialization, he argued that human beings are the principal agents of change superceding all other factors on the planet.
  14. 14. Ethics: The Anthropocene Without a single law being passed, industrialization has led to the transfer of Earth’s sequestered carbon reserves from inside the earth into the atmosphere and oceans. For many, the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon global economy (one that doesn’t impoverish billions of people in the process) is the Great Cause of the 21st century. This could be the greatest challenge humanity’s ever faced.
  15. 15. Case Studies Both the case of bee colony collapse and the BP oil spill demonstrate the complexity of systems: it is impossible to find a simple, definitive cause. The advanced industries that have developed around crop pollination and oil extraction involve highly complex interactions among technological, governmental, economic, and natural resource systems.
  16. 16. Agriculture and the Global Bee Colony Collapse Humans depend on pollinated fruits, nuts and seeds for a third of our caloric intake Roughly 80% of the foods we eat are to some degree the products of bee pollination (this is 1/3 of total agricultural output) In the spring of 2007, hundreds of thousands of colonies in the United States did not survive the winter: 30% of all honeybee colonies died
  17. 17. Agriculture and the Global Bee Colony Collapse CCD is largely caused by the combination of a virus and a fungus, but is also due to many other factors long in the making. Since 1950, the U.S. bee population had already declined by 1/3 due to various viral and mite infestations and major changes in bee habitat and lifestyle.
  18. 18. Agriculture and the Global Bee Colony Collapse Humans have radically affected the ways bees interact with the world:  vast suburbanization and pesticide use has destroyed bees' natural wildflower habitats  they are trucked around the U.S. to pollinate one monocrop after another, limiting their diet  human, chemical intervention in the lifecycle of bees has “selected” for a more vulnerable bee
  19. 19. Agriculture and the Global Bee Colony Collapse Complex systems, such as bee pollination and colony maintenance , are not characterized by linear development, but rather by sudden, nonlinear changes of state These changes are called tipping points, in which sudden deterioration overtakes a population beyond its ability to rebound
  20. 20. Energy and the BP Oil Disaster BP was drilling under risky conditions: the ocean floor was a mile below the surface and the oil field was three miles below that. Over three months in early 2010, two hundred million gallons of crude oil poured into the Gulf of Mexico before the technological means could be found to seal the undersea well.
  21. 21. Developing an Ethics of Sustainability The Great Cause of developing an ethics of sustainability aims to shift society toward a more systematic and ecological perspective and away from the “cornucopian” worldview of endless growth: that the earth guarantees a perpetual growth in goods and services. There is a wide spectrum of opinion in the sustainability field: one end of the spectrum holds to a cornucopian optimism, while the other extreme sees an apocalyptic future of resource scarcity and chronic conflict.
  22. 22. Developing an Ethics of Sustainability Wood (2015) argues that Western society does not value nor reward multigenerational thinking. The world’s dominant powers have no established regulatory system or body of law that enshrines the idea that we act under obligation to future generations (although many believe that we must). Indigenous peoples around the world, on the other hand, recognize sustainability in principles of governance.
  23. 23. Developing an Ethics of Sustainability Remote Responsibilities: our moral obligation to consider the impact of our actions on those distant from us 1. As consumers we are embedded in a global web of commerce (with an ethical responsibility to those who extract and manufacture the goods we buy) 2. As human forebears, we have an ethical contract to maintain the world for future generations
  24. 24. Developing an Ethics of Sustainability Common but Differentiated Responsibilities: While the mitigation of global warming is a shared responsibility, it assumes that the wealthy, industrialized countries of the North (the beneficiaries of carbon-based development) should accept a greater burden for: 1. reducing global carbon emissions 2. providing developing nations with the technology and economic means to modernize in sustainable ways
  25. 25. Developing an Ethics of Sustainability The precautionary principle: In the face of high risk to ecosystems and/or insufficient data, the priority should lie with ecosystem preservation rather than industrial development and market growth But I like to call it: “Don’t do stupid shit” after President Obama’s unofficial foreign policy doctrine
  26. 26. Developing an Ethics of Sustainability Sustainability ethics is a hard sell: “It is a philosophy of limits in a world governed by dreams of infinite growth and possibility” (Wood, 2015) Sustainability may be an ethic of the future, but we need it now

