Misurare per migliorare: la sostenibilità ambientale delle infrastrutture e dei trasporti

Analisi spaziali e statistiche per quantificare la sostenibilità ambientale delle infrastrutture e dei trasporti.

  1. 1. 1 MISURARE PER MIGLIORARE. LA SOSTENIBILITÀ AMBIENTALE DELLE INFRASTRUTTURE E DEI TRASPORTI 1. Descrizione della soluzione Il monitoraggio ambientale del PON Infrastrutture e Reti 2014-2020 è un’esperienza innovativa per il concreto popolamento di indicatori che misurano gli effetti ambientali, positivi e negativi, di azioni volte a realizzare nuove infrastrutture di trasporto o a potenziare e migliorare quelle esistenti (reti TEN-T e reti ferroviarie regionali, porti, servizi ICT per la mobilità), finanziate dal PON-IR, il programma gestito dal Ministero della Mobilità e delle Infrastrutture Sostenibili – MiMS che promuove sistemi di trasporto sostenibili e interventi volti ad eliminare le strozzature nelle principali infrastrutture di rete, puntando al potenziamento dell’offerta ferroviaria, all’aumento dell’accessibilità ai principali nodi logistici e all’ottimizzazione del sistema aeroportuale del Mezzogiorno d’Italia. 2. Descrizione del team e delle proprie risorse e competenze Le attività di monitoraggio, coordinate da un responsabile del MiMS, sono svolte dalla Task Force Ambiente, composta da tre esperte in valutazione e monitoraggio ambientale, che supporta il Ministero in tutte le questioni ambientali connesse all’attuazione del Programma, in stretta collaborazione con i Responsabili di Linea di Azione e con gli altri gruppi di assistenza tecnica coinvolti nell’attuazione, gestione e monitoraggio e controllo del Programma. Le attività di monitoraggio ambientale sono condivise periodicamente con il Tavolo Tecnico per il monitoraggio ambientale del PON-IR, al quale partecipano diversi Ministeri ed Enti competenti, che ha un ruolo di accompagnamento nella definizione degli indicatori e della metodologia proposta, nella costruzione del quadro conoscitivo del contesto ambientale, nell’analisi degli esiti del monitoraggio e nella soluzione di eventuali criticità.
  2. 2. 2 Questa struttura di governance ambientale, che ha risposto con concretezza allo spirito di collaborazione tra i diversi soggetti coinvolti nel Programma, ha mostrato la sua validità sin dall’avvio delle attività ed ha consentito di integrare i temi ambientali e la loro misurazione in tutte le fasi di attuazione, gestione e controllo, rendendo “ordinarie” attività che sono solitamente molto episodiche e, pertanto, scarsamente efficaci. Un generale apprezzamento è stato espresso da tutti i soggetti istituzionali coinvolti e, a seguito di un processo di selezione e sondaggio dei Programmi Operativi finanziati con Fondi Strutturali e di Investimento Europei nel periodo 2014-2020, l’esperienza del PON IeR è stata riconosciuta dalla Commissione Europea come una delle buone prassi a livello europeo per l’integrazione degli aspetti ambientali nei PO. 3. Descrizione dei bisogni che si intende soddisfare La metodologia ideata per il monitoraggio del PON-IR, pur basandosi su una letteratura consolidata a livello nazionale e internazionale e rispondendo a precise indicazioni normative (Art. 18 del D.Lgs. 152/2006 e s.m.i., che recepisce l’Art. 10 della Direttiva 2001/42/CE sulla Valutazione Ambientale Strategica - VAS di piani e programmi), consente di effettuare una valutazione quantitativa degli effetti ambientali di un programma complesso. Tali analisi, infatti, pur essendo obbligatorie da ben 15 anni, continuano ad essere prevalentemente qualitative e, dunque, molto soggettive, in quanto non hanno alla base una raccolta dati sistematica, inserita in un piano di monitoraggio organico e funzionale. Un giudizio “positivo” o “negativo” su un’azione finanziata, infatti, può essere espresso con oggettività solo quando sia basato su informazioni e dati comparabili nel tempo e nello spazio. È a questa esigenza – apparentemente banale, ma che, invece, richiede la raccolta di una grande mole di dati da più fonti, complesse elaborazioni dati per
  3. 3. 3 garantire uniformità e, infine, interpretazioni corrette e solide – che risponde l’attività di monitoraggio del PON-IR. 4. Descrizione dei destinatari della misura Il monitoraggio ambientale è finalizzato a verificare che il PON-IR non arrechi effetti negativi ambientali in tutti i territori interessati dalla realizzazione delle opere e che quelle stesse opere concorrano al raggiungimento degli obiettivi di sostenibilità ambientale che il Programma si è prefissato, come la riduzione delle emissioni inquinanti, la riduzione dell’incidentalità, la tutela della biodiversità, ecc.: il monitoraggio ambientale serve a valutare se, e in che misura, tali obiettivi sono stati raggiunti. L’attività è dunque volta a monitorare gli effetti del Programma su territori e cittadini, a rafforzare la conoscenza degli aspetti ambientali connessi all’attuazione del Programma, a facilitare il riuso dei dati prodotti e a supportare le scelte per il ciclo di programmazione futuro. 5. Descrizione della tecnologia adottata Alla base del monitoraggio ambientale del PON-IR vi è stato un grande lavoro preliminare di ricerca e di studio per individuare indicatori che fossero realmente significativi e rappresentativi dei progetti finanziati e della loro sostenibilità ambientale. Questo lavoro si è concretizzato in un “Piano di Monitoraggio Ambientale”. Il Piano di Monitoraggio Ambientale prevede un percorso articolato in 4 macrofasi: Fase 1: definizione della governance del monitoraggio (soggetti da coinvolgere e rispettivi ruoli, risorse finanziare dedicate, modalità di acquisizione dei dati e delle informazioni ambientali e progettuali, periodicità della reportistica, calendarizzazione degli incontri, ecc.). Fase 2: definizione del quadro conoscitivo, basato sull’analisi dell’evoluzione del contesto ambientale sul quale proiettare l’analisi dello stato di avanzamento del Programma tramite informazioni fornite dai Beneficiari. Tale analisi viene effettuata mediante indicatori di contesto ambientale, che descrivono le caratteristiche generali delle matrici ambientali dei territori interessati dal Programma e la loro evoluzione nel tempo, e rappresentano la base rispetto alla quale effettuare raffronti quantitativi con gli indicatori che misurano gli effetti del Programma (indicatori di contributo).
  4. 4. 4 Fase 3: descrizione degli effetti del Programma e valutazione del contributo connesso alla realizzazione e all’esercizio dei diversi interventi rispetto alla variazione del contesto ambientale. Ciò avviene confrontando gli indicatori di processo, che quantificano l’avanzamento fisico degli interventi finanziati dal Programma – siano essi opere fisiche (ferrovie, porti, ecc.) o interventi immateriali (ICT) – con gli indicatori di contesto. Per ogni intervento si raccolgono i dati georiferiti che, mediante analisi spaziali in ambiente GIS, vengono “sovrapposti” ai diversi strati informativi rilevanti da un punto di vista ambientale, ricavando le informazioni necessarie al popolamento degli indicatori di contributo, che misurano invece quanto il Programma incide sulla variazione del contesto ambientale, o forniscono quantomeno una stima basata su robuste ipotesi di calcolo, condivise anche con il Tavolo tecnico per il monitoraggio ambientale del PON-IR. I dati non ricavabili mediante analisi spaziali sono raccolti mediante schede dedicate, differenziate per tipologia di intervento. Fase 4: sviluppo di un Sistema Informativo funzionale allo svolgimento delle attività di monitoraggio ambientale ed in grado di includere tutte le informazioni necessarie al popolamento degli indicatori ambientali, pienamente integrato nel Sistema Informativo per il monitoraggio dell’avanzamento fisico, procedurale e finanziario del Programma, attraverso la costruzione di una base dati unica. Le diverse sottosezioni del sistema informativo raccolgono tutti i dati forniti dai beneficiari e tutte le elaborazioni effettuate dalla Task Force Ambiente a scala di Programma e a scala di progetto. È inoltre disponile un visualizzatore webGIS, che permette di rappresentare in modo dinamico le caratteristiche progettuali degli interventi e il contesto ambientale e territoriale ove essi verranno realizzati.
  5. 5. 5 6. Indicazione dei valori economici in gioco (costi, risparmi ipotizzati, investimenti necessari) I costi dell’attività ricadono sull’Asse III del Programma “Assistenza Tecnica” e sono riconducibili essenzialmente alla copertura dei compensi professionali dei tre esperti ambientali costituenti la Task Force Ambiente, nel quale però sono ricomprese, oltre al monitoraggio ambientale, tutte le attività di presidio ambientale svolte sul Programma. Altre voci di spesa sono correlate alla sinergia nata con l’AT Comunicazione e l’AT Monitoraggio (fisico, procedurale e finanziario del Programma) con le quali sono state avviate, rispettivamente, le azioni di divulgazione dei risultati del monitoraggio ambientale e le azioni di integrazione delle informazioni ambientali nel sistema informativo del Programma, denominato SIPONIER. 7. Tempi di progetto Il Monitoraggio Ambientale si estende lungo tutto l’arco di attuazione del Programma e si concluderà nel 2023: è un processo costante e sistematico scandito da report periodici che danno evidenza dei risultati e degli obiettivi ambientali raggiunti (http://www.ponir.mit.gov.it/programma/monitoraggio-ambientale). Sulla base del Piano di monitoraggio ambientale sono stati predisposti, ad oggi, 2 Report, rispettivamente nel mese di gennaio 2018 il primo e nel mese di aprile 2021 il secondo. Con il prossimo report si prevede di affinare ulteriormente le elaborazioni svolte, anche grazie al contestuale avanzamento del Programma e di fornire maggiore evidenza anche dei benefici ambientali degli interventi immateriali. Infine, è in programma l’ampliamento del ventaglio di attività di informazione e comunicazione ambientale rivolte alla pubblica amministrazione, ai portatori di interesse e ai cittadini.

