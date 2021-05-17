Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 17, 2021

Misurare l'uso del territorio rurale. Premio PA sostenibile e resiliente 2021

Misurare l’intensità d’uso o di abbandono produttivo dei territori rurali valorizzando il patrimonio di dati pubblici

Misurare l'uso del territorio rurale. Premio PA sostenibile e resiliente 2021

  1. 1. #forumpa2021 www.forumpa2021.it PA SOSTENIBILE E RESILIENTE 2021 Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile In collaborazione con
  2. 2. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile SOGGETTO PROPONENTE: Area Tutela Risorse ARSIAL – Regione Lazio TITOLO DELLA SOLUZIONE: Misurare l’intensità d’uso o di abbandono produttivo dei territori rurali valorizzando il patrimonio di dati pubblici CATEGORIA: Misurare la sostenibilità AMBITO: Ambiente, energia, capitale naturale
  3. 3. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile GRUPPO DI LAVORO Claudio Di Giovannantonio – dirigente Area Tutela Risorse ARSIAL – ideazione modello di analisi dell’abbandono produttivo; Sandra Di Ferdinando, Miria Catta - funzionarie esperte di banche dati agricole ed agroalimentari; Elvira Cacciotti – funzionaria esperta di GIS; Stefano Paoletti, Adele Giuliani - funzionari esperti di misure PAC/PSR e referenti territoriali; Luca Malatesta - ricercatore a contratto Università la Sapienza e collaboratore ARSIAL– botanico esperto di interpretazione d’immagine e realizzazione database vegetazionali.
  4. 4. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile la soluzione proposta misura la transizione in atto sui territori rurali da NON FRUIZIONE o da SOTTOUTILIZZAZIONE del suolo agricolo - valorizzando banche dati pubbliche che non sono accessibili per i comuni - esplicita il ruolo degli stakeholders rispetto agli obiettivi di conservazione degli habitat seminaturali nel caso dei territori ricadenti in AREA NATURA 2000; - Valorizza una combinazione di parametri ambientali e agricoli, misurabili e documentabili, ESTENDIBILI A TUTTI I CONTESTI in quanto valorizza INDICATORI RINVENIBILI IN TUTTI I PAESI DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA… che GARANTISCONO UNA LETTURA DINAMICA DEI PROCESSI IN ATTO (es.: incidenza agricoltura familiare non a fascicolo incolto conversione parziale a bosco) Senza costi diretti di rilevazione per i sistemi locali (che spesso pagano per dati già esistenti…)
  5. 5. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile 1- DATI TERRITORIALI DI RIFERIMENTO Carta di uso del suolo Corine Land Cover Livello IV; Carta della vegetazione ; Immagini satellitari Google Earth; Ortofoto AGEA 2 - ANALISI DELL’USO DEL SUOLO E DEI SUOI CAMBIAMENTI Analisi LULUC (Land Use and Land Use Change) attraverso fotointerpretazione aumentata di immagini satellitari storiche, utilizzando il software Collect Earth. 3 – MISURA DI NON FRUIZIONE/ DISATTIVAZIONE DEL TERRITORIO RURALE Catasto terreni; Fascicoli aziendali grafici e piani colturali grafici AGEA; BDN zootecnia per le consistenze zootecniche; SIB per approfondimento sulle superfici assoggettate al metodo biologico; Rete regionale conservazione biodiversità per le razze autoctone allevate; SIV per le macellazioni dei capi (valorizzazione dell’agricoltura sostenibile nel quadro del Green Deal).
  6. 6. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile Per chi è adatta / in che contesti o amministrazioni si può attuare La soluzione proposta è di particolare interesse: a) In tutte le Aree Natura 2000 dove la conservazione degli habitat seminaturali di Rete Natura 2000 (* 6210 Festuco-Brometalia; * 6220 Thero-Brachypodietea * 6230 Nardus praterie), in assoluto I PIU’ DIFFUSI IN AREA NATURA 2000, presuppone una valutazione specifica della DINAMICA di gestione dei pascoli; b) nei 3.538 COMUNI MONTANI, interessati da spopolamento e depauperati di competenze tecniche idonee a misurare dinamiche evolutive sui territori agricoli e, più in genrale, in tutti i contesti rurali interessati da senilizzazione, ove la rarefazione dell’agricoltura familiare di autoconsumo non è compensata dalla formazione di imprese giovanili orientati all’agricoltura sostenibile; c) Per una concreta attivazione delle BANCHE della TERRA d) per una corretta gestione dei demani collettivi, in particolare laddove i comuni sono enti esponenziali dei diritti collettivi ai sensi della legge 168/2017
  7. 7. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PER ULTERIORI APPROFONDIMENTI Consultare i siti www.lifegrace.eu www.arsial.it ANAGRAFICA DEL REFERENTE dott. agr. Claudio Di Giovannantonio email: c.digiovannantonio@arsial.it

