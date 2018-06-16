Manage data science_project_v2_pic

PMI Lebanon Chapter Monthly Lecture May 2018

Talking Points & Agenda:

Overview of Data Science/Modeling project

The role of a Project Manager in a Data Science project

Data Science project life cycle vs Data Product iterative development life cycle

Project Management processes needed in Data Science projects

Comparative analysis between a Data Science and Agile Software Project Management

Organizational influence on a Data Science Project Manager

Lessons learned and challenges faced in typical Data Science projects