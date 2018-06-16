Manage data science_project_v2_pic

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
PMI Lebanon Chapter Monthly Lecture May 2018
Talking Points & Agenda:
Overview of Data Science/Modeling project
The role of a Project Manager in a Data Science project
Data Science project life cycle vs Data Product iterative development life cycle
Project Management processes needed in Data Science projects
Comparative analysis between a Data Science and Agile Software Project Management
Organizational influence on a Data Science Project Manager
Lessons learned and challenges faced in typical Data Science projects
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment