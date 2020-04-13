Atlasosteologija 170917110750

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Â.Ê. ÊÎÑÒÞÊÂ.Ê. ÊÎÑÒÞÊ ÀÒËÀÑ ÀÍÀÒÎÌ²¯ÀÒËÀÑ ÀÍÀÒÎÌ²¯ ÑÂ²ÉÑÜÊÈÕ ÒÂÀÐÈÍ.ÑÂ²ÉÑÜÊÈÕ ÒÂÀÐÈÍ. ÎÑÒÅÎËÎÃ²ßÎÑÒÅÎËÎÃ²ß Çàòâåðäæåíî Ì³...
ÓÄÊ 591.47:619 (084.4) ÁÁÊ 45.2ÿ73 Ê 72 Ðåöåíçåíòè: ä-ð á³îë. íàóê, ïðîô. Â.Ï.Íîâàê (Á³ëîöåðê³â- ñüêèé äåðæàâíèé àãðàðíèé ...
5 ÏÅÐÅÄÌÎÂÀÏÅÐÅÄÌÎÂÀ Ó "Àòëàñ³ ç àíàòîì³¿ ñâ³éñüêèõ òâàðèí. Îñòåîëîã³ÿ" íà 56 ìàëþíêàõ, çðîáëåíèõ àâòîðîì ç íàòóðàëüíèõ ïð...
Äîðñàëüíà äóãà - arcus dorsalis Âåíòðàëüíà äóãà - arcus ventralis Äîðñàëüíèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum dorsale Âåíòðàëüíèé ãîðáî...
7 À Á Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Çóá - dens Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus t...
Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus vertebra...
9 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus verteb...
10 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus verte...
11 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus verte...
12 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus verte...
13 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus verte...
14 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus verte...
15 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus verte...
16 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus verte...
17 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Äóãà õðåáöÿ - arcus vertebrae Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñò...
18 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Äóãà õðåáöÿ - arcus vertebrae Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñò...
19 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Äóãà õðåáöÿ - arcus vertebrae Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñò...
20 Ãîëîâêà ðåáðà - caput costae Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ ãîëîâêè ðåáðà - facies articularis capitis costae Ãðåá³íü ãîëîâêè ðåáðà...
21 Ò³ëî ãðóäíèíè - corpus sterni Ðó÷êà ãðóäíèíè - manubrium sterni Ìå÷åïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus xiphoideus Ñåãìåíòè ...
22 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Äóãà õðåáöÿ - arcus vertebrae ßìêà õðåáöÿ - fossa vertebrae Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - process...
23 Îñíîâà êðèæîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - basis ossis sacri Âåðõ³âêà êðèæîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - apex ossis sacri Êðèëî êðèæîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ala ossi...
24 Îñíîâà êðèæîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - basis ossis sacri Âåðõ³âêà êðèæîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - apex ossis sacri Êðèëî êðèæîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ala ossi...
25 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Äóæêà õðåáöÿ - arcus vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Îñòèñòèé â³ä...
26 À 18 Á 7 Â 2 Ã 12 11 18 4 9 5 2 4 11 1 2 12 14 316 8 14 11 13 5 10 6 13 7 2 1 518 8 6 11 10 16 3 16 3 6 9 4 7 1 5 14 12...
27 Êðàí³àëüíèé êóò - angulus cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé êóò - angulus caudalis Âåíòðàëüíèé êóò - angulus ventralis Êðàí³àëüíèé ê...
28 À 12 Á 8 10 15 5 10 9 4 23 11 13 13 14 B 14 Ã 10 13 7 4 2 6 20 19 15 11 1 16 7 22 4 3 5 2 21 20 17 16 18 19 1 17 16 1 1...
29 Ò³ëî ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis humeri Ãîëîâêà ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput ossis humeri Á³ëüøèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum maj...
30 À 18 Á 8 Â 6 Ã 13 11 15 4 5 2 7 21 6 16 1717 13 10 22 3 16 3 1 9 20 4 11 14 19 25 75 24 1 6 5 2 7 21 17 23 3 1 9 20 4 1...
31 Ò³ëî ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis humeri Ãîëîâêà ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput ossis humeri Á³ëüøèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum maj...
32 Ïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà - radius Ãîëîâêà ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput radii Áëîê ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea radii Ïîïåðå÷íèé ãð...
33 Ïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà - radius Ãîëîâêà ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput radii Áëîê ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea radii Ïîïåðå÷íèé ãð...
34 Ïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà - radius Ãîëîâêà ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput radii Ñóãëîáîâèé îáâ³ä - circumferentia articularis Áëîê ïð...
35 Ïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà - radius Ãîëîâêà ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput radii Ãîðáèñò³ñòü ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - tuberositas radii Ñóã...
36 Äðóãà ³ òðåòÿ çàï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà (òðàïåö³ºïîä³áíîãîëîâ÷àòà ê³ñòêà) - os carpale II (secundum) et III (tertium) (os trap...
37 Äðóãà çàï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà (òðàïåö³ºïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà) - os carpale II (secundum) (os trapezoideum) Òðåòÿ çàï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà...
38 À Á 7 4 13 10 15 8 1 12 14 6 54 3 2 9 11 16 17 18 19 19 18 5 9 13 12 14 11 7 8 6
39 Ïðîì³æíîïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (÷îâíîïîä³áíîï³âì³ñÿöåâà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi intermedioradiale (os scapholunatum) Ïðî...
40 Á Â 2 12 14 13 3 7 10 4 9 Ä Å Òðåòÿ ï'ÿñòêîâà (ïëåñíîâà) ê³ñòêà - os metacarpale (metatarsale) III (tertium) ×åòâåðòà ï...
41 À Á Â 6 Ã 6 8 7 1 13 3 3 8 4 Îñíîâà - basis Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Ò³ëî - corpus Ãîëîâêà - caput Áëîê ...
42 À Á 13 15 8 1 12 14 6 5 4 3 2 9 11 16 17 19 18 7 6 20 24 18 22 6 10 22 23 21 24 23 21
43 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. Ïðîêñèìàëüíà (íàéáëèæ÷à) ôàëàíãà...
44 À 12 Á 5 13 15 8 1 12 14 4 3 2 9 11 10 17 19 18 7 6 20 24 18 22 23 24 22 25 20 25 21 24 27 22 19 25 10 26 16 24
45 Ìàë. 34. Ê³ñòêè ïàëüöÿ - ossa digiti - êîíÿ ñïåðåäó (À) ³ ççàäó (Á) Ïðîêñèìàëüíà (íàéáëèæ÷à) ôàëàíãà (ïóòîâà ê³ñòêà) - ...
46 À 18 11 12 9 4 7 4 21 25 13 6 8 27 Á 19 20 16 15 17 3 1 2 5 10 14 24 26 1110 13 28 18 1223 20 22 24 5 6 8 3 7 2 9
47 Êëóáîâà ê³ñòêà - os ilium Ò³ëî êëóáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis ilii Êðèëî êëóáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ala ossis ilii Ãîðá òàçà (ãî...
48 À 12 Á 8 20 19 5 6 7 4 13 10 25 2 1 14 26 18 24 27 16 15 317 11 21 25 24 10 11 13 12 28 18 20 23 22 8 5 3 4 9 2 6 21
49 Êëóáîâà ê³ñòêà - os ilium Ò³ëî êëóáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis ilii Êðèëî êëóáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ala ossis ilii Ãîðá òàçà (ãî...
50 À 27 Á 2 12 5 4 7 9 24 10 17 8 1 20 3 6 25 1918 15 14 16 1113 26 12 21 19 16 22 23 17 20 11 10 9 1 634 2
51 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. Êëóáîâà ê³ñòêà - os ...
52 À Á 4 7 3 24 18 14 8 1 25 20 1716 19 15 10 27 12 26 11 13 2 5 6 9 6 8 5 9 1 2 7 4 3 24 1326 2322 25 21
53 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. Ìàë. 38. Ïîÿñ òàçîâî...
54 À 12 Á 6 16 9 5 4 9 5 2 15 10 3 8 1 24 Â 6 14 7 19 20 1 13 15 3 21 8 11 2 25 18 17 1814 13 22 15 23 20 16 16
55 Ãîëîâêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput ossis femoris ßìêà ãîëîâêè - fovea capitis Øèéêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - collum ossis femor...
56 Ãîëîâêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput ossis femoris ßìêà ãîëîâêè - fovea capitis Øèéêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - collum ossis femor...
1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. À 22 Á 8 19 15 5 4 9 2 21 10 14 8 1 Ãîëîâêà...
58 À Á 7 5 4 4 10 9 13 Ãîëîâêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput ossis femoris ßìêà ãîëîâêè - fovea capitis Øèéêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè ...
59 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. Ìàë. 43. Ê³ñòêè ãîì³ëêè - ossa cruris - êîðîâè ñïåðåäó (...
60 À Á Ã B Ä 5 2 7 10 6 3 21 20 16 20 21 1 19 1718 10 8 15 3 7 5 6 4 13 14 1 19 17 18 19 17 18 14 13 9 12 3 8 2 5 11 10
61 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. Âåëèêà ãîì³ëêîâà ê³ñòêà - tibia Ïðîêñèìàëüíà...
Âåëèêà ãîì³ëêîâà ê³ñòêà - tibia Ëàòåðàëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus medialis Ëàòåðàëü...
Ìàë. 46. Ê³ñòêè ãîì³ëêè - ossa cruris - ñîáàêè ñïåðåäó (À) òà ççàäó (Á) À 12 Á 6 13 5 3 7 4 11 10 14 8 1 17 Âåëèêà ãîì³ëêî...
64 À Á 5 2 2 8 1 Ï'ÿòêîâà ê³ñòêà - calcaneus Ï'ÿòêîâèé ãîðá - tuber calcanei Ï³äïîðà íàäï'ÿòêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - sustentaculum t...
65 Ï'ÿòêîâà ê³ñòêà - calcaneus Ï'ÿòêîâèé ãîðá - tuber calcanei Ï³äïîðà íàäï'ÿòêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - sustentaculum tali Äçüîáîïîä³...
66 À Á ÃB 2 1 9 7 10 5 11 14 12 6 4 15 9 7 10 11 14 13 2 3 2 2 1 5 15 11 13 14 1 3 7 12 8 7 11 13 14 8 1
67 Ï'ÿòêîâà ê³ñòêà - calcaneus Ï'ÿòêîâèé ãîðá - tuber calcanei Ï³äïîðà íàäï'ÿòêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - sustentaculum tali Äçüîáîïîä³...
68 À 29 Á 5 1 17 25 9 1 28 ÃB 8 28 30 3435 31 32 27 19 25 36 16 13 10 11 12 24 27 29 17 11 12 19 36 24 13 23 6 5 7 4 2 8 2...
69 Ð³çöåâà ê³ñòêà - os incisivum Ò³ëî ð³çöåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis incisivi Ì³æð³çöåâèé êàíàë - canalis interincisivus À...
70 À 12 Á 8 21 5 2 7 5 13 15 22 8 2 14 Ã B 10 9 20 5 622 23 20 23 25 29 26 10 9 7 26 2 9 7 6 22 23 29 31 33 32 30 27 13 18...
71 Ïîòèëè÷íà ê³ñòêà - os occipitale Îñíîâíà ÷àñòèíà - pars basilaris Êàíàë ï³ä'ÿçèêîâãî íåðâà - canalis nervi hypoglossi Ï...
72 Íîñîâà ê³ñòêà - os nasale Ê³ñòêà ðèëà - os rostrale Ð³çöåâà ê³ñòêà - os incisivum Àëüâåîëÿðíèé â³äðîñòîê (ð³çöåâî¿ ê³ñò...
73 Âåðõíÿ ùåëåïà - maxilla Ëèöåâèé ãðåá³íü - crista facialis Ãîðá âåðõíüî¿ ùåëåïè - tuber maxillae ²êëîâà ÿìêà - fossa can...
74 Ìàë. 53. ×åðåï - cranium - êîðîâè (À) òà êîíÿ (Á) çáîêó Íîñîâà ê³ñòêà - os nasale Ð³çöåâà ê³ñòêà - os incisivum Àëüâåîë...
75 Ì³æàëüâåîëÿðíèé êðàé - margo interalveolaris Âåðõíÿ ùåëåïà - maxilla Ëèöåâèé ãîðá - tuber faciale Ëèöåâèé ãðåá³íü - cri...
76 Òiëî íèæíüî¿ ùåëåïè - corpus mandibulae Ãóáíà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies labialis ßçèêîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies lingualis Ïiäáîðiäíè...
77 Ìàë. 55. Íèæíÿ ùåëåïà - mandibula - ñâèíi (À) òà êîðîâè (Á) À Á Òiëî íèæíüî¿ ùåëåïè - corpus mandibulae Ãóáíà ïîâåðõíÿ ...
78 Îñíîâà (ò³ëî) ï³ä'ÿçèêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - basihyoideum (corpus hyoideum) Âåëèê³ ðîãè (ò³ðåîã³î¿ä) - cornu majus (thyrohyoideu...
79 Ñïèñîê ë³òåðàòóðèÑïèñîê ë³òåðàòóðè 1. Àòëàñ òîïîãðàôè÷åñêîé àíàòîìèè : Â 3 ò. / Ï. Ïîïåñêî. - Èçä. 2-å, ïåðåðàá. - Áðàò...
80 10. Àíàòîì³ÿ ñâ³éñüêèõ òâàðèí / Ñ.Ê.Ðóäèê, Â.Ñ.Ëåâ÷óê, Â.Â. Êîñòþê. - Ê.: ÍÀÓ, 1999. 11. Íîâèé òëóìà÷íèé ñëîâíèê óêðà¿í...
81 Íàâ÷àëüíå âèäàííÿ Êîñòþê Âîëîäèìèð Ê³íäðàòîâè÷ Àòëàñ àíàòîì³¿ ñâ³éñüêèõ òâàðèí Îñòåîëîã³ÿ Îïðàâà ³ òèòóë õóäîæíèêà Â.Ñ....
Ï³äï. äî äðóêó 30.01.01 Ôîðìàò 60Õ84/8. Ïàï³ð îôñ. ¹1. Ãàðí³òóðà PragmaticaCTT, JournalSansCTT. Äðóê. àðê. 10. Îáë.-âèä. à...
Atlasosteologija 170917110750
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Atlasosteologija 170917110750

28 views

Published on

підручник

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Atlasosteologija 170917110750

  1. 1. Â.Ê. ÊÎÑÒÞÊÂ.Ê. ÊÎÑÒÞÊ ÀÒËÀÑ ÀÍÀÒÎÌ²¯ÀÒËÀÑ ÀÍÀÒÎÌ²¯ ÑÂ²ÉÑÜÊÈÕ ÒÂÀÐÈÍ.ÑÂ²ÉÑÜÊÈÕ ÒÂÀÐÈÍ. ÎÑÒÅÎËÎÃ²ßÎÑÒÅÎËÎÃ²ß Çàòâåðäæåíî Ì³í³ñòåðñòâîì àãðàðíî¿ ïîë³òèêè Óêðà¿íè ÿê íàâ÷àëüíèé ïîñ³áíèê äëÿ ï³äãîòîâêè ôàõ³âö³â ó âèùèõ àãðàðíèõ çàêëàäàõ îñâ³òè I - IV ð³âí³â àêðåäèòàö³¿ çà ñïåö³àëüíîñòÿìè "Âåòåðèíàðíà ìåäèöèíà" òà "Çîî³íæåíåð³ÿ" ÊÈ¯ÂÊÈ¯Â "Àãðàðíà îñâ³òà""Àãðàðíà îñâ³òà" 20012001
  2. 2. ÓÄÊ 591.47:619 (084.4) ÁÁÊ 45.2ÿ73 Ê 72 Ðåöåíçåíòè: ä-ð á³îë. íàóê, ïðîô. Â.Ï.Íîâàê (Á³ëîöåðê³â- ñüêèé äåðæàâíèé àãðàðíèé óí-ò), ä-ð âåòåðèíàðíèõ íàóê, ïðîô. Ã.Ì.Ôîìåíêî (Õàðê³âñüêèé çîîâåòåðèíàðíèé ³-ò), ä-ð á³îë. íàóê, ïðîô. Â.Ã.Ãðèáàí, êàíä. âåòåðèíàðíèõ íàóê, äîö. ß.Ì. Êîðøóíîâà (Äí³ïðîïåòðîâñüêèé àãðàðíèé óí-ò), ä-ð á³îë. íàóê, ïðîô. Â.Ò.Õîìè÷, êàíä. âåòåðèíàðíèõ íàóê, äîö. Â.Ñ.Ëåâ÷óê (Íàö³îíàëüíèé àãðàðíèé óí-ò) Êîñòþê Â.Ê. Ê 72 Àòëàñ àíàòîì³¿ ñâ³éñüêèõ òâàðèí. Îñòåîëîã³ÿ: Íàâ÷. ïîñ. - Ê.: Àãðàðíà îñâ³òà, 2001. - 78 ñ. ISBN 966-95661-3-4 Íàâåäåíî çîáðàæåííÿ â îäí³é àáî äåê³ëüêîõ ïëîùèíàõ ê³ñòîê ñêåëåòà ÷îòèðüîõ âèä³â ñâ³éñüêèõ òâàðèí: êîíÿ, áèêà (â òåêñò³ - êîðîâà), ñâèí³, ñîáàêè. Â ï³äïèñàõ ï³ä ìàëþíêàìè ïîäàíî óêðà¿íñüêîþ òà ëàòèíñüêîþ ìîâàìè íàçâè îñíîâíèõ ñòðóêòóð çîáðàæåíèõ ê³ñòîê. Äëÿ ï³äãîòîâêè ôàõ³âö³â ó âèùèõ àãðàðíèõ çàêëàäàõ îñâ³òè ²- ²V ð³âí³â àêðåäèòàö³¿ çà ñïåö³àëüíîñòÿìè “Âåòåðèíàðíà ìåäèöèíà” òà “Çîî³íæåíåð³ÿ”. ÁÁÊ 45.2ÿ73 ISBN 966-95661-3-4  Â.Ê.Êîñòþê  Â.Ê.Êîñòþê, ìàëþíêè
  3. 3. 5 ÏÅÐÅÄÌÎÂÀÏÅÐÅÄÌÎÂÀ Ó "Àòëàñ³ ç àíàòîì³¿ ñâ³éñüêèõ òâàðèí. Îñòåîëîã³ÿ" íà 56 ìàëþíêàõ, çðîáëåíèõ àâòîðîì ç íàòóðàëüíèõ ïðåïàðàò³â, çîáðàæåíî ïîíàä 150 ê³ñòîê òà ¿õ ôðàãìåíò³â, ùî íàëåæàòü ÷îòèðüîì âèäàì òâàðèí - ñâ³éñüêèì êîíþ, áèêó (â òåêñò³ - êîðîâà), ñâèí³ òà ñîáàö³. Ïîäàí³ ï³ä ìàëþíêàìè òåðì³íè óêðà¿íñüêîþ òà ëàòèíñüêîþ ìîâàìè (âñüîãî ïîíàä 900) ïîçíà÷àþòü îñíîâí³ ñòðóêòóðè çîáðàæåíèõ ê³ñòîê. Äëÿ òîãî, ùîá á³ëüø äåòàëüíî ïîêàçàòè îêðåì³ åëåìåíòè, äåÿê³ ç ê³ñòîê çîáðàæåí³ â ê³ëüêîõ ïëîùèíàõ. Âðàõîâóþ÷è ðÿä îáñòàâèí, çîêðåìà ïðàêòèêó âæèâàííÿ àíàòîì³÷íèõ òåðì³í³â ïðè âèâ÷åíí³ êë³í³÷íèõ äèñöèïë³í, ïðè íàïèñàíí³ äåÿêèõ òåðì³í³â óêðà¿íñüêîþ ìîâîþ çàì³ñòü óðà¿íñüêèõ â³äïîâ³äíèê³â âèêîðèñòàí³ ëàòèí³çìè (íàïðèêëàä, "êðàí³àëüíèé", "êàóäàëüíèé", "äîðñàëüíèé", "âåíòðàëüíèé", "ëàòåðàëüíèé", "ìåä³àëüíèé", "àëüâåîëÿðíèé" çàì³ñòü, â³äïîâ³äíî, "÷åðåïíèé", "õâîñòîâèé", "ñïèííèé", "÷åðåâíèé", "á³÷íèé", "ïðèñåðåäèííèé", "êîì³ðêîâèé" ³ ò. ï.). Â ³íøèõ âèïàäêàõ âèêîðèñòàí³ ÿê ëàòèí³çìè, òàê ³ óêðà¿íñüê³ â³äïîâ³äíèêè (íàïðèêëàä, ëàò. "ðroximalis" òà "distalis" â îäíèõ âèïàäêàõ äàíî ÿê "ïðîêñèìàëüíèé" òà "äèñòàëüíèé", â ³íøèõ - ÿê "íàéáëèæ÷èé" òà "â³ääàëåíèé", àáî æ íàâåäåíî â³äðàçó îáèäâà òåðì³íè). Ëàòèíñüê³ ÷èñë³âíèêè, ùî âõîäÿòü äî ñêëàäó íàçâ äåÿêèõ ê³ñòîê àâòîïîä³þ ãðóäíî¿ òà òàçîâî¿ ê³íö³âîê, ïîäàíî ðèìñüêèìè öèôðàìè òà â äóæêàõ ñëîâàìè (íàïðèêëàä, "os tarsale I (primum)", "os tarsale II et III (secundum et tertium)" ³ ò. ï.). Â äóæêàõ òàêîæ ïîäàíî äåÿê³ òåðì³íè-ñèíîí³ìè, ÿê³ ÷àñòî âæèâàþòüñÿ ó âåòåðèíàðí³é ïðàêòèö³ ïàðàëåëüíî ç îñíîâíèìè (íàïðèêëàä, "ñåðåäíÿ ôàëàíãà (â³íöåâà ê³ñòêà)", "îñíîâà (ò³ëî) ï³ä'ÿçèêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè" òà ³í.). Àâòîð âèñëîâëþº ùèðó ïîäÿêó âñ³ì, õòî ñïðèÿâ âèäàííþ öüîãî ïîñ³áíèêà. Ïðîïîçèö³¿ òà çàóâàæåííÿ ïðîõàííÿ íàäñèëàòè çà àäðåñîþ: 03127, ì. Êè¿â, âóë. Ïîòåõ³íà, 16, ôàêóëüòåò âåòåðèíàðíî¿ ìåäèöèíè ÍÀÓ, êàôåäðà àíàòîì³¿ ñ³ëüñüêîãîñïîäàðñüêèõ òâàðèí.
  4. 4. Äîðñàëüíà äóãà - arcus dorsalis Âåíòðàëüíà äóãà - arcus ventralis Äîðñàëüíèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum dorsale Âåíòðàëüíèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum ventrale Êðèëî àòëàíòà - ala atlantis Êàóäàëüíà ñóãëîáîâà ÿìêà - fovea articularis caudalis ßìêà çóáà - fovea dentis Ëàòåðàëüíèé õðåáöåâèé îòâ³ð - foramen vertebrale laterale Ïîïåðå÷íèé îòâ³ð - foramen transversarium Êðèëîâèé îòâ³ð - foramen alare Êðèëîâà âèð³çêà - incisura alaris Õðåáöåâèé îòâ³ð - foramen vertebrale À Á Â Ã 5 3 108 17426 11 3 1 9 6 7 4 2 810 5 6 2 4 7 1 3 3 810 5 9 6 7 4 2 1 6 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. Ìàë. 1. Àòëàíò - atlas - êîíÿ (À), ñîáàêè (Á), êîðîâè (Â) ³ ñâèí³ (Ã) çâåðõó, ççàäó 8 12 12 12 12
  5. 5. 7 À Á Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Çóá - dens Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Cóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Âåíòðàëüíà ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis ventralis Êðàí³àëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis cranialis Êàóäàëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis caudalis Ëàòåðàëüíèé õðåáöåâèé îòâ³ð - foramen vertebrale laterale Ïîïåðå÷íèé îòâ³ð - foramen transversarium Âåíòðàëüíèé ãðåá³íü - crista ventralis Ìàë. 2. Äðóãèé øèéíèé (îñüîâèé) õðåáåöü - axis - êîíÿ (À), ñîáàêè (Á), êîðîâè (Â) òà ñâèí³ (Ã) çáîêó 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. Â Ã 5 3 417 6 11 8 3 1 9 2 7 412 9 10 5 6 2 47 1 3 3 2 5 9 6 7 4 1210 12 11 2 10 9 6 5 1 1112 11
  6. 6. Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Ðåáåðíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus costalis Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Ñîñî÷êîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus mamillaris Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Ãîëîâêà õðåáöÿ (êðàí³àëüíèé ê³íåöü) - caput vertebrae (extremitas cranialis) ßìêà õðåáöÿ (êàóäàëüíèé ê³íåöü) - fossa vertebrae (extremitas caudalis) Ïîïåðå÷íèé îòâ³ð - foramen transversarium Âåíòðàëüíèé ãðåá³íü - crista ventralis Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Êðàí³àëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis cranialis Êàóäàëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis caudalis Á Â 8 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. À Ìàë. 3. Øèéíèé õðåáåöü (4-é) - vertebra cervicalis - êîðîâè (À - çáîêó ; Á - ççàäó; Â - çíèçó) 5 10 8 7 4 2 6 1 9 6 14 12 11 13 5 1 3 4 10 5 9 14 4 15 14 16 12 14 13 5 4 3 8 9 13
  7. 7. 9 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Ðåáåðíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus costalis Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Ãîëîâêà õðåáöÿ - caput vertebrae ßìêà õðåáöÿ - fossa vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé îòâ³ð - foramen transversarium Âåíòðàëüíèé ãðåá³íü - crista ventralis Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Êàóäàëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis caudalis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. Ìàë. 4. Øèéíèé õðåáåöü (4-é) - vertebra cervicalis - êîíÿ (À - çáîêó; Á - ççàäó; Â - çíèçó) À ÂÁ 13 7 6 8 13 14 11 4 1 12 5 9 7 8 13 6 12 5 4 2 3 10 11 5 7 9 1 12 4 8
  8. 8. 10 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Ðåáåðíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus costalis Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Ñîñî÷êîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus mamillaris Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Ãîëîâêà õðåáöÿ - caput vertebrae ßìêà õðåáöÿ - fossa vertebrae Âåíòðàëüíèé ãðåá³íü - crista ventralis Ïîïåðå÷íèé îòâ³ð - foramen transversarium Ëàòåðàëüíèé õðåáöåâèé îòâ³ð - foramen vertebrale laterale Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Êðàí³àëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis cranialis Êàóäàëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis caudalis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. Ìàë. 5. Øèéíèé õðåáåöü (3-é) - vertebra cervicalis - ñâèí³ (À - çáîêó; Á - ñïåðåäó) òà ñîáàêè (Â - çáîêó; Ã - ççàäó) À 15 68 Á Â Ã 9 5 4 11 15 16 13 10 14 15 8 6 2 9 3 13 5 4 8 6 7 9 9 7 3 4 8 6 2 10 11 15 13 15 17 15 13 1 1245 17 1
  9. 9. 11 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Ðåáåðíèé â³äðîñòîê (âåíòðàëüíà ïëàñòèíêà) - processus costalis (lami- na ventralis) Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Ñîñî÷êîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus mamillaris Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Ãîëîâêà õðåáöÿ - caput vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé îòâ³ð - foramen transversarium Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Êðàí³àëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis cranialis Êàóäàëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis caudalis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. Ìàë. 6. Øèéíèé õðåáåöü (6-é) - vertebra cervicalis - êîðîâè (À - çáîêó; Á - ñïåðåäó) À Á 13 5 9 6 9 6 8 8 12 12 12 11 11 7 2 3 5 10 4 4 14 10 1
  10. 10. 12 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Ðåáåðíèé â³äðîñòîê (âåíòðàëüíà ïëàñòèíêà) - processus costalis (lami- na ventralis) Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Ñîñî÷êîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus mamillaris Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Ãîëîâêà õðåáöÿ - caput vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé îòâ³ð - foramen transversarium Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Êðàí³àëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis cranialis Êàóäàëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis caudalis Ëàòåðàëüíèé õðåáöåâèé îòâ³ð - foramen vertebrale laterale 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. Ìàë. 7. Øèéíèé õðåáåöü (6-é) - vertebra cervicalis - ñâèí³ (À - çáîêó; Á - ñïåðåäó) À 13 5 1 Á 15 5 9 6 6 2 3 11 10 10 12 14 4 4 8 15 12 7 8
  11. 11. 13 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Ðåáåðíèé â³äðîñòîê (âåíòðàëüíà ïëàñòèíêà) - processus costalis (lami- na ventralis) Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Ãîëîâêà õðåáöÿ - caput vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé îòâ³ð - foramen transversarium Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Êàóäàëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis caudalis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. Ìàë. 8. Øèéíèé õðåáåöü (6-é) - vertebra cervicalis - êîíÿ (À - çáîêó; Á - ñïåðåäó) òà ñîáàêè (Â - çáîêó; Ã - ñïåðåäó) À 11 5 9 Á 12 5 9 Â 5 9 Ã 5 9 7 6 8 11 11 4 1 4 10 7 6 3 2 7 7 6 6 3 2 1 4 11 8 11 10 4 10 10
  12. 12. 14 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Ãîëîâêà õðåáöÿ - caput vertebrae ßìêà õðåáöÿ - fossa vertebrae Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Êàóäàëüíà ðåáåðíà ÿìêà - fovea costalis caudalis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. Ìàë. 9. Øèéíèé õðåáåöü (7-é) - vertebra cervicalis - êîðîâè (À - çáîêó; Á - ççàäó) À 10 5 8 Á 11 5 7 10 11 4 9 6 1 2 3 4
  13. 13. 15 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Ãîëîâêà õðåáöÿ - caput vertebrae ßìêà õðåáöÿ - fossa vertebrae Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Êàóäàëüíà ðåáåðíà ÿìêà - fovea costalis caudalis Ëàòåðàëüíèé õðåáöåâèé îòâ³ð - foramen vertebrale laterale 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. Ìàë. 10. Øèéíèé õðåáåöü (7-é) - vertebra cervicalis - ñâèí³ (À - çáîêó; Á - ççàäó) À 12 5 8 Á 5 9 12 23 4 6 7 10 11 14 11 7 6
  14. 14. 16 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Ïëàñòèíêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - lamina arcus vertebrae Í³æêà äóãè õðåáöÿ - pediculus arcus vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Ãîëîâêà õðåáöÿ - caput vertebrae ßìêà õðåáöÿ - fossa vertebrae Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Êàóäàëüíà ðåáåðíà ÿìêà - fovea costalis caudalis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. Ìàë. 11. Øèéíèé õðåáåöü (7-é) - vertebra cervicalis - êîíÿ (À - çáîêó; Á - ççàäó) òà ñîáàêè (Â - çáîêó; Ã - ççàäó) À 10 5 8 Á 5 4 Â 5 6 Ã 11 5 9 2 3 23 6 6 6 7 4 1 7 7 7 11 10 14 4 10 8 11 10 10 9 11
  15. 15. 17 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Äóãà õðåáöÿ - arcus vertebrae Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Cîñî÷êîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus mamillaris Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Ãîëîâêà õðåáöÿ - caput vertebrae Êðàí³àëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis cranialis Êàóäàëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis caudalis Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Êðàí³àëüíà ðåáåðíà ÿìêà - fovea costalis cranialis Êàóäàëüíà ðåáåðíà ÿìêà - fovea costalis caudalis Ïîïåðå÷íà ðåáåðíà ÿìêà - fovea costalis transversalis Ëàòåðàëüíèé õðåáöåâèé îòâ³ð - foramen vertebrale laterale 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. Ìàë. 12. Ãðóäíèé õðåáåöü - vertebra thoracalis - ñîáàêè (À - çáîêó; Á - ñïåðåäó) òà ñâèí³ (Â - çáîêó; Ã - ñïåðåäó) À 12 3 Á 3 8 Â 6 Ã 12 11 12 4 8 54 7 14 4 7 10 1 13 2 11 15 13 10 14 3 15 8 3 1 9 12 8 4 11 14 11 5 2 6
  16. 16. 18 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Äóãà õðåáöÿ - arcus vertebrae Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Cîñî÷êîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus mamillaris Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Ãîëîâêà õðåáöÿ - caput vertebrae ßìêà õðåáöÿ - fossa vertebrae Âåíòðàëüíèé ãðåá³íü - crista ventralis Êðàí³àëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis cranialis Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Êðàí³àëüíà ðåáåðíà ÿìêà - fovea costalis cranialis Êàóäàëüíà ðåáåðíà ÿìêà - fovea costalis caudalis Ïîïåðå÷íà ðåáåðíà ÿìêà - fovea costalis transversalis Ëàòåðàëüíèé õðåáöåâèé îòâ³ð - foramen vertebrale laterale 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. Ìàë. 13. Ãðóäíèé õðåáåöü - vertebra thoracalis - êîðîâè (À- çáîêó; Á -ççàäó) À 3 Á 6 5 8 3 15 13 7 15 1 4 13 9 14 10 11 12 2
  17. 17. 19 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Äóãà õðåáöÿ - arcus vertebrae Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Cîñî÷êîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus mamillaris Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Ãîëîâêà õðåáöÿ - caput vertebrae ßìêà õðåáöÿ - fossa vertebrae Âåíòðàëüíèé ãðåá³íü - crista ventralis Êðàí³àëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis cranialis Êàóäàëüíà õðåáöåâà âèð³çêà - incisura vertebralis caudalis Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Êðàí³àëüíà ðåáåðíà ÿìêà - fovea costalis cranialis Êàóäàëüíà ðåáåðíà ÿìêà - fovea costalis caudalis Ïîïåðå÷íà ðåáåðíà ÿìêà - fovea costalis transversalis Õðåáöåâèé îòâ³ð - foramen vertebrale 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. Ìàë. 14. Ãðóäíèé õðåáåöü - vertebra thoracalis - êîíÿ (À - çáîêó; Á - ççàäó, çíèçó) À 11 Á 3 6 10 17 9 3 2 15 5 4 12 15 13 14 110 4 13 8 16 7 14
  18. 18. 20 Ãîëîâêà ðåáðà - caput costae Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ ãîëîâêè ðåáðà - facies articularis capitis costae Ãðåá³íü ãîëîâêè ðåáðà - crista capitis costae Øèéêà ðåáðà - collum costae Ãðåá³íü øèéêè ðåáðà - crista colli costae Ãîðáîê ðåáðà - tuberculum costae Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ ãîðáêà ðåáðà - facies articularis tuberculi costae Êóò ðåáðà - angulus costae Áîðîçíà ðåáðà - sulcus costae Ò³ëî ðåáðà - corpus costae 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Ìàë. 15. Ðåáåðíà ê³ñòêà - os costalae - êîíÿ (À), êîðîâè (Á), ñâèí³ (Â) ³ ñîáàêè (Ã) ççàäó òà äîðñàëüíèé ê³íåöü ðåáåðíî¿ ê³ñòêè êîíÿ (Ä) À Á Â Ã 3 7 2 4 10 1 10 8 1 9 6 Ä 1 4 6 8 9 10 1 4 6 8 9 10 1 4 6 8 9 6 4 5
  19. 19. 21 Ò³ëî ãðóäíèíè - corpus sterni Ðó÷êà ãðóäíèíè - manubrium sterni Ìå÷åïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus xiphoideus Ñåãìåíòè ãðóäíèíè - sternebrae Õðÿù ðó÷êè - cartilago manubrii Ìå÷åïîä³áíèé õðÿù - cartilago xiphoidea Ðåáåðí³ âèð³çêè - incisurae costales Ãðåá³íü ãðóäíèíè - crista sterni 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. Ìàë. 16. Ãðóäíèíà - sternum - êîíÿ (À), ñâèí³ (Á), êîðîâè (Ã) ³ ñîáàêè (Ä) çâåðõó, çáîêó À Á Â 6 Ã 62 4 12 7 3 8 3 1 5 1 6 63 4 4 4 7 7 2 2 7 1
  20. 20. 22 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Äóãà õðåáöÿ - arcus vertebrae ßìêà õðåáöÿ - fossa vertebrae Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Äîäàòêîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus accessorius Ëàòåðàëüíèé õðåáöåâèé îòâ³ð - foramen vertebrale laterale 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. Ìàë. 17. Ïîïåðåêîâèé õðåáåöü - vertebra lumbalis - êîíÿ - (À), ñîáàêè (Á), êîðîâè (Â) òà ñâèí³ (Ã) çáîêó, ççàäó À Á 6 Â 6 Ã 3 1 8 4 1 5 4 7 4 7 1 2 2 3 7 3 9 5 3 1 9 4 6 5 76 5
  21. 21. 23 Îñíîâà êðèæîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - basis ossis sacri Âåðõ³âêà êðèæîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - apex ossis sacri Êðèëî êðèæîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ala ossis sacri Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis caudalis Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Âóøêîïîä³áíà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies auricularis Äîðñàëüí³ êðèæîâ³ îòâîðè - foramina sacralia dorsalia Òàçîâ³ êðèæîâ³ îòâîðè - foramina sacralia pelvina Cåðåäèííèé êðèæîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista sacralis mediana Ëàòåðàëüíèé êðèæîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista sacralis lateralis Ïðîì³æíèé êðèæîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista sacralis intermedia Êðèæîâèé êàíàë - canalis sacralis Ìèñ - promontorium Ïîïåðå÷í³ ë³í³¿ - lineae transversae 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. Ìàë. 18. Êðèæîâà ê³ñòêà - os sacrum - ñâèí³ (À) òà ñîáàêè (Á) çáîêó, ñïåðåäó ³ ñâèí³ çíèçó (Â) À 13 Á 8 Â 14 10 12 7 5 64 5 14 4 3 13 15 7 11 11 2 8 31 9 3 4 6
  22. 22. 24 Îñíîâà êðèæîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - basis ossis sacri Âåðõ³âêà êðèæîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - apex ossis sacri Êðèëî êðèæîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ala ossis sacri Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Âóøêîïîä³áíà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies auricularis Äîðñàëüí³ êðèæîâ³ îòâîðè - foramina sacralia dorsalia Cåðåäèííèé êðèæîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista sacralis mediana Ëàòåðàëüíèé êðèæîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista sacralis lateralis Ïðîì³æíèé êðèæîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista sacralis intermedia Êðèæîâèé êàíàë - canalis sacralis Ìèñ - promontorium 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. Ìàë. 19. Êðèæîâà ê³ñòêà - os sacrum - êîíÿ çáîêó (À) òà êîðîâè ñïåðåäó, çáîêó (Á) À Á 8 5 45 9 2 6 7 7 10 12 10 3 8 1 9 4 11 3
  23. 23. 25 Ò³ëî õðåáöÿ - corpus vertebrae Äóæêà õðåáöÿ - arcus vertebrae Ïîïåðå÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus transversus Îñòèñòèé â³äðîñòîê - processus spinosus Êðàí³àëüíèé ñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus articularis cranialis Ãåìàëüíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus haemalis Ãåìàëüíà äóæêà - arcus haemalis Ãîëîâêà õðåáöÿ - caput vertebrae ßìêà õðåáöÿ - fossa vertebrae 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. Ìàë. 20. Õâîñòîâèé õðåáåöü - vertebra caudalis - êîðîâè (À), ñîáàêè (Á), ñâèí³ (Â) ñïåðåäó òà êîíÿ (Ã) ççàäó À Á 8 Â 6 Ã 1 1 2 3 9 5 2 4 4 1 2 5 5 3 7 5 8 3 1 3 8 4
  24. 24. 26 À 18 Á 7 Â 2 Ã 12 11 18 4 9 5 2 4 11 1 2 12 14 316 8 14 11 13 5 10 6 13 7 2 1 518 8 6 11 10 16 3 16 3 6 9 4 7 1 5 14 12 13 10 6 14 10 13 7 4 1 12 16 3 3 17 171515 1515
  25. 25. 27 Êðàí³àëüíèé êóò - angulus cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé êóò - angulus caudalis Âåíòðàëüíèé êóò - angulus ventralis Êðàí³àëüíèé êðàé - margo cranialis Äîðñàëüíèé êðàé - margo dorsalis Êàóäàëüíèé êðàé - margo caudalis Îñòü ëîïàòêè - spina scapulae Ãîðá îñò³ ëîïàòêè - tuber spinae scapulae Àêðîì³îí - acromion Ïåðåäîñòíà ÿìêà - fossa supraspinata Çàîñòíà ÿìêà - fossa infraspinata Øèéêà ëîïàòêè - collum scapulae Âèð³çêà ëîïàòêè - incisura scapulae Íàäñóãëîáîâèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum supraglenoidale Ï³äñóãëîáîâèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum infraglenoidale Ñóãëîáîâà çàïàäèíà - cavitas glenoidalis Âèð³çêà ñóãëîáîâî¿ çàïàäèíè - incisura glenoidalis Ëîïàòêîâèé õðÿù - cartilago scapulae 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. Ìàë. 21. Ëîïàòêà - scapula - êîíÿ (À), êîðîâè (Á), ñâèí³ (Â) òà ñîáàêè (Ã)
  26. 26. 28 À 12 Á 8 10 15 5 10 9 4 23 11 13 13 14 B 14 Ã 10 13 7 4 2 6 20 19 15 11 1 16 7 22 4 3 5 2 21 20 17 16 18 19 1 17 16 1 11 7 9 3 6 3 7 25 17 18 24 13 17 16 25 24 11 1 12 9 3 8
  27. 27. 29 Ò³ëî ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis humeri Ãîëîâêà ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput ossis humeri Á³ëüøèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum majus Êðàí³àëüíà ÷àñòèíà - pars cranialis Êàóäàëüíà ÷àñòèíà - pars caudalis Ãðåá³íü á³ëüøîãî ãîðáêà - crista tuberculi majoris Ìåíøèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum minus Ãðåá³íü ìåíøîãî ãîðáêà - crista tuberculi minoris Ì³æãîðáêîâà áîðîçíà - sulcus intertubercularis Ïîâåðõíÿ çàîñòíîãî ì'ÿçà - facies musculi infraspinati Ãîðáèñò³ñòü á³ëüøîãî êðóãëîãî ì'ÿçà - tuberositas musculi teretis majoris Ãîðáèñò³ñòü ìåíøîãî êðóãëîãî ì'ÿçà - tuberositas musculi teretis minoris Äåëüòîïîä³áíà ãîðáèñò³ñòü - tuberositas deltoidea Ë³í³ÿ òðèãîëîâîãî ì'ÿçà - linea musculi tricipitis Ãðåá³íü ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - crista ossis humeri Âèðîñòîê ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - condylus ossis humeri Áëîê ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea ossis humeri Ëàòåðàëüíèé íàäâèðîñòîê - epicondylus lateralis Ãðåá³íü ëàòåðàëüíîãî íàäâèðîñòêà - crista epicondyli lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé íàäâèðîñòîê - epicondylus medialis Ë³êòüîâà ÿìêà - fossa olecrani Ïðîìåíåâà ÿìêà - fossa radialis Æèâèëüíèé îòâ³ð - foramen nutritium Íàäáëîêîâèé îòâ³ð - foramen supratrochleare Ïëå÷îâà ãîëîâêà - capitulum humerale Ìàë. 22. Ïëå÷îâà ê³ñòêà - os humeri - êîðîâè (À - ççàäó, Á - ñïåðåäó) ³ ñîáàêè (Â-ççàäó, Ã-ñïåðåäó) 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25.
  28. 28. 30 À 18 Á 8 Â 6 Ã 13 11 15 4 5 2 7 21 6 16 1717 13 10 22 3 16 3 1 9 20 4 11 14 19 25 75 24 1 6 5 2 7 21 17 23 3 1 9 20 4 14 19 6 5 2 7 22 16 17 13 3 1 4 11 15 12 16 18 13 10 8
  29. 29. 31 Ò³ëî ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis humeri Ãîëîâêà ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput ossis humeri Á³ëüøèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum majus Êðàí³àëüíà ÷àñòèíà - pars cranialis Êàóäàëüíà ÷àñòèíà - pars caudalis Ãðåá³íü á³ëüøîãî ãîðáêà - crista tuberculi majoris Ìåíøèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum minus Ãðåá³íü ìåíøîãî ãîðáêà - crista tuberculi minoris Ì³æãîðáêîâà áîðîçíà - sulcus intertubercularis Ïîâåðõíÿ çàîñòíîãî ì'ÿçà - facies musculi infraspinati Ãîðáèñò³ñòü á³ëüøîãî êðóãëîãî ì'ÿçà - tuberositas musculi teretis majoris Ãîðáèñò³ñòü ìåíøîãî êðóãëîãî ì'ÿçà - tuberositas musculi teretis minoris Äåëüòîïîä³áíà ãîðáèñò³ñòü - tuberositas deltoidea Ë³í³ÿ òðèãîëîâîãî ì'ÿçà - linea musculi tricipitis Ãðåá³íü ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - crista ossis humeri Âèðîñòîê ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - condylus ossis humeri Áëîê ïëå÷îâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea ossis humeri Ëàòåðàëüíèé íàäâèðîñòîê - epicondylus lateralis Ãðåá³íü ëàòåðàëüíîãî íàäâèðîñòêà - crista epicondyli lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé íàäâèðîñòîê - epicondylus medialis Ë³êòüîâà ÿìêà - fossa olecrani Ïðîìåíåâà ÿìêà - fossa radialis Æèâèëüíèé îòâ³ð - foramen nutritium Ïðîì³æíèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum intermedium Ñèíîâ³àëüíà ÿìêà - fossa synovialis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. Ìàë. 23. Ïëå÷îâà ê³ñòêà -os humeri - êîíÿ (À - ççàäó, Á - ñïåðåäó) òà ñâèí³ (Â - ççàäó, Ã - ñïåðåäó)
  30. 30. 32 Ïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà - radius Ãîëîâêà ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput radii Áëîê ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea radii Ïîïåðå÷íèé ãðåá³íü - crista transversa Ãîðáèñò³ñòü ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - tuberositas radii Ñóãëîáîâèé îáâ³ä - circumferentia articularis Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ çàï'ÿñòêà - facies articularis carpea Ìåä³àëüíèé øèëîïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus stóloideus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé øèëîïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus stóloideus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé â³íöåâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus coronoideus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé â³íöåâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus coronoideus lateralis Ë³êòüîâèé (äçüîáîïîä³áíèé) â³äðîñòîê - processus anconeus Ïðîêñèìàëüíèé ì³æê³ñòêîâèé ïðîñò³ð ïåðåäïë³÷÷ÿ - spatium interosse- um antebrachii proximale Ë³êòüîâà ê³ñòêà - ulna Ë³êòüîâèé â³äðîñòîê - olecranon Ãîðá ë³êòüîâîãî â³äðîñòêà - tuber olecrani Áëîêîâà âèð³çêà - incisura trochlearis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. Ìàë. 24. Ê³ñòêè ïåðåäïë³÷÷ÿ - ossa antebrachii - êîíÿ (À - ëàòåðàëüíà ïîâåðõíÿ, Á - êàóäàëüíà ïîâåðõíÿ) À 12 Á 11 6 2 13 10 14 1 14 16 15 6 17 5 9 9 78 3 4 1 16 2 5 15
  31. 31. 33 Ïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà - radius Ãîëîâêà ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput radii Áëîê ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea radii Ïîïåðå÷íèé ãðåá³íü - crista transversa Ãîðáèñò³ñòü ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - tuberositas radii Ñóãëîáîâèé îáâ³ä - circumferentia articularis Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ çàï'ÿñòêà - facies articularis carpea Ìåä³àëüíèé øèëîïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus stóloideus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé øèëîïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus stóloideus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé â³íöåâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus coronoideus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé â³íöåâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus coronoideus lateralis Ë³êòüîâèé (äçüîáîïîä³áíèé) â³äðîñòîê - processus anconeus Ïðîêñèìàëüíèé ì³æê³ñòêîâèé ïðîñò³ð ïåðåäïë³÷÷ÿ - spatium interos- seum antebrachii proximale Äèñòàëüíèé ì³æê³ñòêîâèé ïðîñò³ð ïåðåäïë³÷÷ÿ - spatium interosseum antebrachii distale Ë³êòüîâà ê³ñòêà - ulna Ë³êòüîâèé â³äðîñòîê - olecranon Ãîðá ë³êòüîâîãî â³äðîñòêà - tuber olecrani Áëîêîâà âèð³çêà - incisura trochlearis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. Ìàë. 25. Ê³ñòêè ïåðåäïë³÷÷ÿ - ossa antebrachii - êîðîâè (À - êàóäàëüíà ïîâåðõíÿ, Á - ìåä³àëüíà ïîâåðõíÿ) À 12 Á 1 18 13 5 2 16 10 16 151 17 12 17 6 6 18 14 5 2 15 978 3 11 4 3 8 7 9
  32. 32. 34 Ïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà - radius Ãîëîâêà ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput radii Ñóãëîáîâèé îáâ³ä - circumferentia articularis Áëîê ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea radii Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ çàï'ÿñòêà - facies articularis carpea Ìåä³àëüíèé øèëîïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus styloideus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé øèëîïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus styloideus lateralis Ë³êòüîâà ê³ñòêà - ulna Ë³êòüîâèé â³äðîñòîê - olecranon Ãîðá ë³êòüîâîãî â³äðîñòêà - tuber olecrani Áëîêîâà âèð³çêà - incisura trochlearis Ë³êòüîâèé (äçüîáîïîä³áíèé) â³äðîñòîê - processus anconeus Ïðîêñèìàëüíèé ì³æê³ñòêîâèé ïðîñò³ð ïåðåäïë³÷÷ÿ - spatium interosse- um antebrachii proximale Äèñòàëüíèé ì³æê³ñòêîâèé ïðîñò³ð ïåðåäïë³÷÷ÿ - spatium interosseum antebrachii distale 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. Ìàë. 26. Ê³ñòêè ïåðåäïë³÷÷ÿ - ossa antebrachii - ñâèí³ (ëàòåðàëüíà ïîâåðõíÿ) 12 9 3 13 10 8 1 14 11 7 5 6 4 2
  33. 33. 35 Ïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà - radius Ãîëîâêà ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput radii Ãîðáèñò³ñòü ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - tuberositas radii Ñóãëîáîâèé îáâ³ä - circumferentia articularis Ïîïåðå÷íèé ãðåá³íü - crista transversa Áëîê ïðîìåíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea radii Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ çàï'ÿñòêà - facies articularis carpea Ìåä³àëüíèé øèëîïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus styloideus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé øèëîïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus styloideus lateralis Ë³êòüîâà ê³ñòêà - ulna Ë³êòüîâèé â³äðîñòîê - olecranon Ãîðá ë³êòüîâîãî â³äðîñòêà - tuber olecrani Ìåä³àëüíèèé â³íöåâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus coronoideus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé â³íöåâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus coronoideus lateralis Áëîêîâà âèð³çêà - incisura trochlearis Ë³êòüîâèé (äçüîáîïîä³áíèé) â³äðîñòîê - processus anconeus Ãîëîâêà ë³êòüîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput ulnae 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. Ìàë. 27. Ê³ñòêè ïåðåäïë³÷÷ÿ - ossa antebrachii - ñîáàêè (À - êàóäàëüíà ïîâåðõíÿ, Á- ëàòåðàëüíà ïîâåðõíÿ) À 12 Á 1 11 12 3 2 7 4 13 10 10 8 14 15 16 4 8995 6 1 11 1717
  34. 34. 36 Äðóãà ³ òðåòÿ çàï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà (òðàïåö³ºïîä³áíîãîëîâ÷àòà ê³ñòêà) - os carpale II (secundum) et III (tertium) (os trapezoideocapitatum) ×åòâåðòà ³ ï'ÿòà çàï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà (ãà÷êîïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà) - os carpale IV (quartum) et V (quintum) (os hamatum) Ïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (÷îâíîïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi radiale (os scaphoideum) Ïðîì³æíà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (ï³âì³ñÿöåâà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi intermedium (os lunatum) Ë³êòüîâà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (òðèãðàííà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi ulnare (os triquetrum) Äîäàòêîâà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (ãîðîõîïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi accesso- rium (os pisiforme) 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. Ìàë. 28. Ê³ñòêè çàï'ÿñòêà - ossa carpi - êîðîâè çâåðõó (À-äèñòàëüíèé ðÿä, Á - ïðîêñèìàëüíèé ðÿä) Á 1 À 2 5 36 4
  35. 35. 37 Äðóãà çàï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà (òðàïåö³ºïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà) - os carpale II (secundum) (os trapezoideum) Òðåòÿ çàï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà (ãîëîâ÷àòà ê³ñòêà) - os carpale III (tertium) (os capitatum) ×åòâåðòà ³ ï'ÿòà çàï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà (ãà÷êîïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà) - os carpale IV (quartum) et V (quintum) (os hamatum) Ïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (÷îâíîïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi radiale (os scaphoideum) Ïðîì³æíà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (ï³âì³ñÿöåâà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi intermedium (os lunatum) Ë³êòüîâà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (òðèãðàííà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi ulnare (os triquetrum) Äîäàòêîâà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (ãîðîõîïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi accesso- rium (os pisiforme) 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. Ìàë. 29. Ê³ñòêè çàï'ÿñòêà - ossa carpi - êîíÿ çâåðõó (À-äèñòàëüíèé ðÿä, Á - ïðîêñèìàëüíèé ðÿä) À Á 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  36. 36. 38 À Á 7 4 13 10 15 8 1 12 14 6 54 3 2 9 11 16 17 18 19 19 18 5 9 13 12 14 11 7 8 6
  37. 37. 39 Ïðîì³æíîïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (÷îâíîïîä³áíîï³âì³ñÿöåâà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi intermedioradiale (os scapholunatum) Ïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (÷îâíîïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi radiale (os scaphoideum) Ïðîì³æíà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (ï³âì³ñÿöåâà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi intermedium (os lunatum) Ë³êòüîâà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (òðèãðàííà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi ulnare (os triquetrum) Äîäàòêîâà ê³ñòêà çàï'ÿñòêà (ãîðîõîïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà) - os carpi accessorium (os pisiforme) Ïåðøà çàï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà (ê³ñòêà-òðàïåö³ÿ) - os carpale I (primum) (os trapezium) Äðóãà çàï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà (òðàïåö³ºïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà) - os carpale II (secundum) (os trapezoideum) Òðåòÿ çàï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà (ãîëîâ÷àòà ê³ñòêà) - os carpale III (tertium) (os capitatum) ×åòâåðòà ³ ï'ÿòà çàï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà (ãà÷êîïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà) - os carpale IV (quartum) et V (quintum) (os hamatum) Ïåðøà ï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà - os metacarpale I (primum) Äðóãà ï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà - os metacarpale II (secundum) Òðåòÿ ï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà - os metacarpale III (tertium) ×åòâåðòà ï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà - os metacarpale IV (quartum) Ï'ÿòà ï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà - os metacarpale V (quintum) Ïðîêñèìàëüíà (íàéáëèæ÷à) ôàëàíãà - phalanx proximalis Ñåðåäíÿ ôàëàíãà - phalanx media Äèñòàëüíà (â³ääàëåíà) ôàëàíãà (ê³ãòüîâà ê³ñòêà, ðàòè÷íà ê³ñòêà) - phalanx distalis (os unguiculare, os ungulare) Ïðîìåíåâà ê³ñòêà - radius Ë³êòüîâà ê³ñòêà - ulna Ìàë. 30. Ñêåëåò êèñò³ - skeleton manus - ñîáàêè (À) ³ ñâèí³ (Á) ñïåðåäó 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19.
  38. 38. 40 Á Â 2 12 14 13 3 7 10 4 9 Ä Å Òðåòÿ ï'ÿñòêîâà (ïëåñíîâà) ê³ñòêà - os metacarpale (metatarsale) III (tertium) ×åòâåðòà ï'ÿñòêîâà (ïëåñíîâà) ê³ñòêà - os metacarpale (metatarsale) ²V (quartum) Ï'ÿòà ï'ÿñòêîâà ê³ñòêà - os metacarpale V(quintum) Äðóãà ïëåñíîâà ê³ñòêà - os metatarsale ²²(secundum) Îñíîâà - basis Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Ò³ëî - corpus Ãîëîâêà - caput Áëîê - trochlea Ì³æáëîêîâà âèð³çêà - incisura intertrochlearis Äîëîííà ïîçäîâæíÿ áîðîçíà - sulcus longitudinalis palmaris Ï³äîøîâíà ïîçäîâæíÿ áîðîçíà - sulcus longitudinalis plantaris Êàíàë ï'ÿñòêà (ïëåñíà) íàéáëèæ÷èé - canalis metacarpi (metatarsi) proximalis Êàíàë ï'ÿñòêà (ïëåñíà) â³ääàëåíèé - canalis metacarpi (metatarsi) distalis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. Ìàë. 31. Ê³ñòêè ï'ÿñòêà - ossa metacarpi - çâåðõó (À), ççàäó (Á) ³ íà ïîïåðå÷íîìó ðîçð³ç³ (Â) òà ïëåñíà - ossa metatarsi - çâåðõó (Ã), ççàäó (Ä) ³ íà ïîïåðå÷íîìó ðîçð³ç³ (Å) êîðîâè À 6 1 2 3 4 2 1 7 910 1 5 5 13 14 11 88 1 2 1 1 2 2 6 Ã
  39. 39. 41 À Á Â 6 Ã 6 8 7 1 13 3 3 8 4 Îñíîâà - basis Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Ò³ëî - corpus Ãîëîâêà - caput Áëîê - trochlea 1. 2. 3. Ìàë. 32. Ê³ñòêè ï'ÿñòêà - ossa metacarpi - çâåðõó (À), ççàäó (Á) ³ íà ïîïåðå÷íîìó ðîçð³ç³ (Â) òà ïëåñíà - ossa metatarsi - çâåðõó (Ã), ççàäó (Ä) ³ íà ïîïåðå÷íîìó ðîçð³ç³ (Å) êîíÿ 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. Ä Å 1 2 5 3 1 2 5 3 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 4 7 1 2 Äðóãà ï'ÿñòêîâà (ïëåñíîâà) ê³ñòêà - os metacarpale (metatarsale) ²² (secundum) Òðåòÿ ï'ÿñòêîâà (ïëåñíîâà) ê³ñòêà - os metacarpale (metatarsale) III (tertium) ×åòâåðòà ï'ÿñòêîâà (ïëåñíîâà) ê³ñòêà - os metacarpale (metatarsale) ²V (quartum)
  40. 40. 42 À Á 13 15 8 1 12 14 6 5 4 3 2 9 11 16 17 19 18 7 6 20 24 18 22 6 10 22 23 21 24 23 21
  41. 41. 43 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. Ïðîêñèìàëüíà (íàéáëèæ÷à) ôàëàíãà (ïóòîâà ê³ñòêà) - phalanx proxi- malis (os compedale) Îñíîâà ïðîêñèìàëüíî¿ (íàéáëèæ÷î¿) ôàëàíãè - basis phalangis proxi- malis Ò³ëî ïðîêñèìàëüíî¿ (íàéáëèæ÷î¿) ôàëàíãè - corpus phalangis proxi- malis Ãîëîâêà ïðîêñèìàëüíî¿ (íàéáëèæ÷î¿) ôàëàíãè - caput phalangis proxi- malis Òðèêóòíèê ïðîêñèìàëüíî¿ (íàéáëèæ÷î¿) ôàëàíãè - trigonum phalangis proximalis Ñóãëîáîâà ÿìêà - fovea articularis Ñåðåäíÿ ôàëàíãà (â³íöåâà ê³ñòêà) - phalanx media (os coronale) Îñíîâà ñåðåäíüî¿ ôàëàíãè - basis phalangis mediae Ãîëîâêà ñåðåäíüî¿ ôàëàíãè - caput phalangis mediae Ðîçãèíàëüíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus extensorius Çãèíàëüíà ãîðáèñò³ñòü - tuberositas flexoria Äèñòàëüíà (â³ääàëåíà) ôàëàíãà (ðàòè÷íà ê³ñòêà) - phalanx distalis (os ungulare) Ñò³íêîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies parietalis Îñüîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies axialis Ï³äîøîâíà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies solearis Ñåçàìîïîä³áíà ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis sesamoidea Â³íöåâèé êðàé - margo coronalis Ï³äîøîâíèé êðàé - margo solearis Ïðîêñèìàëüí³ (íàéáëèæ÷³) ñåçàìîïîä³áí³ ê³ñòêè - ossa sesamoidea proximalia Äèñòàëüíà (â³ääàëåíà) ñåçàìîïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà - os sesamoideum distale Çãèíàëüíà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies flexoria Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Ïðîêñèìàëüíèé (íàéáëèæ÷èé) êðàé - margo proximalis Äèñòàëüíèé (â³ääàëåíèé) êðàé - margo distalis Ìàë. 33. Ê³ñòêè ïàëüöÿ - ossa digit³ - êîðîâè ççàäó (À) ³ ñïåðåäó (Á)
  42. 42. 44 À 12 Á 5 13 15 8 1 12 14 4 3 2 9 11 10 17 19 18 7 6 20 24 18 22 23 24 22 25 20 25 21 24 27 22 19 25 10 26 16 24
  43. 43. 45 Ìàë. 34. Ê³ñòêè ïàëüöÿ - ossa digiti - êîíÿ ñïåðåäó (À) ³ ççàäó (Á) Ïðîêñèìàëüíà (íàéáëèæ÷à) ôàëàíãà (ïóòîâà ê³ñòêà) - phalanx proxi- malis (os compedale) Îñíîâà ïðîêñèìàëüíî¿ (íàéáëèæ÷î¿) ôàëàíãè - basis phalangis proxi- malis Ò³ëî ïðîêñèìàëüíî¿ (íàéáëèæ÷î¿) ôàëàíãè - corpus phalangis proxi- malis Ãîëîâêà ïðîêñèìàëüíî¿ (íàéáëèæ÷î¿) ôàëàíãè - caput phalangis proxi- malis Òðèêóòíèê ïðîêñèìàëüíî¿ (íàéáëèæ÷î¿) ôàëàíãè - trigonum phalangis proximalis Ñåðåäíÿ ôàëàíãà (â³íöåâà ê³ñòêà) - phalanx media (os coronale) Îñíîâà ñåðåäíüî¿ ôàëàíãè - basis phalangis mediae Ò³ëî ñåðåäíüî¿ ôàëàíãè - corpus phalangis mediae Ãîëîâêà ñåðåäíüî¿ ôàëàíãè - caput phalangis mediae Ðîçãèíàëüíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus extensorius Çãèíàëüíà ãîðáèñò³ñòü - tuberositas flexoria Ñóãëîáîâà ÿìêà - fovea articularis Äèñòàëüíà (â³ääàëåíà) ôàëàíãà (êîïèòíà ê³ñòêà) - phalanx distalis (os ungulare) Ñò³íêîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies parietalis Ï³äîøîâíà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies solearis Ñåçàìîïîä³áíà ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis sesamoidea Â³íöåâèé êðàé - margo coronalis Ï³äîøîâíèé êðàé - margo solearis Ëàòåðàëüíèé ³ ìåä³àëüíèé ïàëüìàðí³ â³äðîñòêè - processus palmaris lateralis et medialis Ëàòåðàëüíà ³ ìåä³àëüíà ïàð³ºòàëüí³ áîðîçíè - sulcus parietalis lateralis et medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé ³ ìåä³àëüíèé ï³äîøîâí³ îòâîðè - foramen soleare laterale et mediale Ïðîêñèìàëüí³ (íàéáëèæ÷³) ñåçàìîïîä³áí³ ê³ñòêè - ossa sesamoidea proximalia Äèñòàëüíà (â³ääàëåíà) ñåçàìîïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà - os sesamoideum distale Çãèíàëüíà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies flexoria Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis Ïðîêñèìàëüíèé (íàéáëèæ÷èé) êðàé - margo proximalis Äèñòàëüíèé (â³ääàëåíèé) êðàé - margo distalis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27.
  44. 44. 46 À 18 11 12 9 4 7 4 21 25 13 6 8 27 Á 19 20 16 15 17 3 1 2 5 10 14 24 26 1110 13 28 18 1223 20 22 24 5 6 8 3 7 2 9
  45. 45. 47 Êëóáîâà ê³ñòêà - os ilium Ò³ëî êëóáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis ilii Êðèëî êëóáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ala ossis ilii Ãîðá òàçà (ãîðá òàçîâî¿ ê³ñòêè), ìàêëàê - tuber coxae Êðèæîâèé ãîðá - tuber sacrale Ñ³äíè÷íà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies glutea Ñ³äíè÷íà ë³í³ÿ - linea glutea Êëóáîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista iliaca Ñ³äíè÷à ê³ñòêà - os ischii Ò³ëî ñ³äíè÷î¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis ischii Ïëàñòèíêà ñ³äíè÷î¿ ê³ñòêè - lamina ossis ischii Ã³ëêà ñ³äíè÷î¿ ê³ñòêè - ramus ossis ischii Ñ³äíè÷èé ãîðá - tuber ischiadicum Ñ³äíè÷à äóãà - arcus ischiadicus Ëîáêîâà ê³ñòêà - os pubis Ò³ëî ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis pubis Êðàí³àëüíà ã³ëêà ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ramus cranialis ossis pubis Êàóäàëüíà ã³ëêà ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ramus caudalis ossis pubis Ãðåá³íü ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - pecten ossis pubis Êëóáîâîëîáêîâå ï³äâèùåííÿ - eminentia iliopubica Çàòóëüíèé îòâ³ð - foramen obturatum Êóëüøîâà çàïàäèíà - acetabulum ßìêà êóëüøîâî¿ çàïàäèíè - fossa acetabuli Ñ³äíè÷à îñòü - spina ischiadica Á³ëüøà ñ³äíè÷à âèð³çêà - incisura ischiadica major Ìåíøà ñ³äíè÷à âèð³çêà - incisura ischiadica minor Òàçîâå çðîùåííÿ - symphysis pelvina Âèð³çêà êóëüøîâî¿ çàïàäèíè - incisura acetabuli 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. Ìàë. 35. Ïîÿñ òàçîâî¿ ê³íö³âêè - cingulum membri pelvini - êîðîâè çâåðõó (À) òà òàçîâà ê³ñòêà - os coxae - çáîêó (Á)
  46. 46. 48 À 12 Á 8 20 19 5 6 7 4 13 10 25 2 1 14 26 18 24 27 16 15 317 11 21 25 24 10 11 13 12 28 18 20 23 22 8 5 3 4 9 2 6 21
  47. 47. 49 Êëóáîâà ê³ñòêà - os ilium Ò³ëî êëóáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis ilii Êðèëî êëóáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ala ossis ilii Ãîðá òàçà (ãîðá òàçîâî¿ ê³ñòêè), ìàêëàê - tuber coxae Êðèæîâèé ãîðá - tuber sacrale Ñ³äíè÷íà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies glutea Ñ³äíè÷íà ë³í³ÿ - linea glutea Êëóáîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista iliaca Ñ³äíè÷à ê³ñòêà - os ischii Ò³ëî ñ³äíè÷î¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis ischii Ïëàñòèíêà ñ³äíè÷î¿ ê³ñòêè - lamina ossis ischii Ã³ëêà ñ³äíè÷î¿ ê³ñòêè - ramus ossis ischii Ñ³äíè÷èé ãîðá - tuber ischiadicum Ñ³äíè÷à äóãà - arcus ischiadicus Ëîáêîâà ê³ñòêà - os pubis Ò³ëî ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis pubis Êðàí³àëüíà ã³ëêà ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ramus cranialis ossis pubis Êàóäàëüíà ã³ëêà ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ramus caudalis ossis pubis Ãðåá³íü ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - pecten ossis pubis Êëóáîâîëîáêîâå ï³äâèùåííÿ - eminentia iliopubica Çàòóëüíèé îòâ³ð - foramen obturatum Êóëüøîâà çàïàäèíà - acetabulum ßìêà êóëüøîâî¿ çàïàäèíè - fossa acetabuli Ñ³äíè÷à îñòü - spina ischiadica Á³ëüøà ñ³äíè÷à âèð³çêà - incisura ischiadica major Ìåíøà ñ³äíè÷à âèð³çêà - incisura ischiadica minor Òàçîâå çðîùåííÿ - symphysis pelvina Âèð³çêà êóëüøîâî¿ çàïàäèíè - incisura acetabuli 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. Ìàë. 36. Ïîÿñ òàçîâî¿ ê³íö³âêè - cingulum membri pelvini - êîíÿ çâåðõó (À) òà òàçîâà ê³ñòêà - os coxae - çáîêó (Á)
  48. 48. 50 À 27 Á 2 12 5 4 7 9 24 10 17 8 1 20 3 6 25 1918 15 14 16 1113 26 12 21 19 16 22 23 17 20 11 10 9 1 634 2
  49. 49. 51 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. Êëóáîâà ê³ñòêà - os ilium Ò³ëî êëóáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis ilii Êðèëî êëóáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ala ossis ilii Ãîðá òàçà (ãîðá òàçîâî¿ ê³ñòêè), ìàêëàê - tuber coxae Êðèæîâèé ãîðá - tuber sacrale Ñ³äíè÷íà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies glutea Êëóáîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista iliaca Ñ³äíè÷à ê³ñòêà - os ischii Ò³ëî ñ³äíè÷î¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis ischii Ïëàñòèíêà ñ³äíè÷î¿ ê³ñòêè - lamina ossis ischii Ã³ëêà ñ³äíè÷î¿ ê³ñòêè - ramus ossis ischii Ñ³äíè÷èé ãîðá - tuber ischiadicum Ñ³äíè÷à äóãà - arcus ischiadicus Ëîáêîâà ê³ñòêà - os pubis Ò³ëî ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis pubis Êðàí³àëüíà ã³ëêà ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ramus cranialis ossis pubis Êàóäàëüíà ã³ëêà ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ramus caudalis ossis pubis Ãðåá³íü ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - pecten ossis pubis Êëóáîâîëîáêîâå ï³äâèùåííÿ - eminentia iliopubica Çàòóëüíèé îòâ³ð - foramen obturatum Êóëüøîâà çàïàäèíà - acetabulum ßìêà êóëüøîâî¿ çàïàäèíè - fossa acetabuli Âèð³çêà êóëüøîâî¿ çàïàäèíè - incisura acetabuli Ñ³äíè÷à îñòü - spina ischiadica Á³ëüøà ñ³äíè÷à âèð³çêà - incisura ischiadica major Ìåíøà ñ³äíè÷à âèð³çêà - incisura ischiadica minor Òàçîâå çðîùåííÿ - symphysis pelvina Ìàë. 37. Ïîÿñ òàçîâî¿ ê³íö³âêè - cingulum membri pelvini - ñîáàêè çâåðõó (À) òà òàçîâà ê³ñòêà - os coxae - çáîêó (Á)
  50. 50. 52 À Á 4 7 3 24 18 14 8 1 25 20 1716 19 15 10 27 12 26 11 13 2 5 6 9 6 8 5 9 1 2 7 4 3 24 1326 2322 25 21
  51. 51. 53 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. Ìàë. 38. Ïîÿñ òàçîâî¿ ê³íö³âêè - cingulum membri pelvini - ñâèí³ çâåðõó (À) òà òàçîâà ê³ñòêà - os coxae - çáîêó (Á) Êëóáîâà ê³ñòêà - os ilium Ò³ëî êëóáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis ilii Êðèëî êëóáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ala ossis ilii Ãîðá òàçà (ãîðá òàçîâî¿ ê³ñòêè), ìàêëàê - tuber coxae Êðèæîâèé ãîðá - tuber sacrale Ñ³äíè÷íà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies glutea Ñ³äíè÷íà ë³í³ÿ - linea glutea Êëóáîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista iliaca Ñ³äíè÷à ê³ñòêà - os ischii Ò³ëî ñ³äíè÷î¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis ischii Ïëàñòèíêà ñ³äíè÷î¿ ê³ñòêè - tubula ossis ischii Ã³ëêà ñ³äíè÷î¿ ê³ñòêè - ramus ossis ischii Ñ³äíè÷èé ãîðá - tuber ischiadicum Ñ³äíè÷à äóãà - arcus ischiadicus Ëîáêîâà ê³ñòêà - os pubis Ò³ëî ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis pubis Êðàí³àëüíà ã³ëêà ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ramus cranialis ossis pubis Êàóäàëüíà ã³ëêà ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - ramus caudalis ossis pubis Ãðåá³íü ëîáêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - pecten ossis pubis Êëóáîâîëîáêîâå ï³äâèùåííÿ - eminentia iliopubica Çàòóëüíèé îòâ³ð - foramen obturatum Êóëüøîâà çàïàäèíà - acetabulum Âèð³çêà êóëüøîâî¿ çàïàäèíè - incisura acetabuli Ñ³äíè÷à îñòü - spina ischiadica Á³ëüøà ñ³äíè÷à âèð³çêà - incisura ischiadica major Ìåíøà ñ³äíè÷à âèð³çêà - incisura ischiadica minor Òàçîâå çðîùåííÿ - symphysis pelvina
  52. 52. 54 À 12 Á 6 16 9 5 4 9 5 2 15 10 3 8 1 24 Â 6 14 7 19 20 1 13 15 3 21 8 11 2 25 18 17 1814 13 22 15 23 20 16 16
  53. 53. 55 Ãîëîâêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput ossis femoris ßìêà ãîëîâêè - fovea capitis Øèéêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - collum ossis femoris Á³ëüøèé âåðòëþã - trochanter major Êðàí³àëüíà ÷àñòèíà - pars cranialis Êàóäàëüíà ÷àñòèíà - pars caudalis Âåðòëþæíà âèð³çêà - incisura trochanterica Ìåíøèé âåðòëþã - trochanter minor Òðåò³é âåðòëþã - trochanter tertius Ì³æâåðòëþæíèé ãðåá³íü - crista intertrochanterica Âåðòëþæíà ÿìêà - fossa trochanterica Øîðñòêà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies aspera Ëàòåðàëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé íàäâèðîñòîê - epicondylus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé íàäâèðîñòîê - epicondylus medialis Íàäâèðîñòêîâà ÿìêà - fossa supracondylaris Ì³æâèðîñòêîâà ÿìêà - fossa intercondylaris Ì³æâèðîñòêîâà ë³í³ÿ - linea intercondylaris Áëîê ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea ossis femoris Ï³äêîë³ííà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies poplitea ßìêà ï³äêîë³ííîãî ì'ÿçà - fossa musculi poplitei Ðîçãèíàëüíà ÿìêà - fossa extensoria Ëàòåðàëüíà ãóáà - labium laterale Ìåä³àëüíà ãóáà - labium mediale Ìàë. 39. Ñòåãíîâà ê³ñòêà - os femoris - êîíÿ ççàäó (À), ñïåðåäó (Á) ³ ¿¿ äèñòàëüíèé åï³ô³ç çíèçó (Â) 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25.
  54. 54. 56 Ãîëîâêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput ossis femoris ßìêà ãîëîâêè - fovea capitis Øèéêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - collum ossis femoris Á³ëüøèé âåðòëþã - trochanter major Ìåíøèé âåðòëþã - trochanter minor Ì³æâåðòëþæíèé ãðåá³íü - crista intertrochanterica Âåðòëþæíà ÿìêà - fossa trochanterica Øîðñòêà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies aspera Ëàòåðàëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé íàäâèðîñòîê - epicondylus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé íàäâèðîñòîê - epicondylus medialis Íàäâèðîñòêîâà ÿìêà - fossa supracondylaris Ì³æâèðîñòêîâà ÿìêà - fossa intercondylaris Ì³æâèðîñòêîâà ë³í³ÿ - linea intercondylaris Áëîê ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea ossis femoris Ï³äêîë³ííà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies poplitea ßìêà ï³äêîë³ííîãî ì'ÿçà - fossa musculi poplitei Ðîçãèíàëüíà ÿìêà - fossa extensoria 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. À Á 7 12 10 1 4 7 4 16 13 16 6 1 15 B Ìàë. 40. Ñòåãíîâà ê³ñòêà - os femoris - êîðîâè ççàäó (À), ç ìåä³àëüíî¿ ïîâåðõí³ (Á) òà ¿¿ äèñòàëüíèé åï³ô³ç çíèçó (Â) 2 3 5 12 19 11 18 914 10 2 6 5 17 11 12 10149 8
  55. 55. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. À 22 Á 8 19 15 5 4 9 2 21 10 14 8 1 Ãîëîâêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput ossis femoris ßìêà ãîëîâêè - fovea capitis Øèéêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - collum ossis femoris Á³ëüøèé âåðòëþã - trochanter major Êðàí³àëüíà ÷àñòèíà - pars cranialis Êàóäàëüíà ÷àñòèíà - pars caudalis Âåðòëþæíà âèð³çêà - incisura trochanterica Ìåíøèé âåðòëþã - trochanter minor Ì³æâåðòëþæíèé ãðåá³íü - crista intertrochanterica Âåðòëþæíà ÿìêà - fossa trochanterica Øîðñòêà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies aspera Ëàòåðàëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé íàäâèðîñòîê - epicondylus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé íàäâèðîñòîê - epicondylus medialis Íàäâèðîñòêîâà ãîðáèñò³ñòü - tuberositas supracondylaris Ì³æâèðîñòêîâà ÿìêà - fossa intercondylaris Ì³æâèðîñòêîâà ë³í³ÿ - linea intercondylaris Áëîê ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea ossis femoris Ï³äêîë³ííà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies poplitea Ëàòåðàëüíà ãóáà - labium laterale Ìåä³àëüíà ãóáà - labium mediale Ìàë.41.Ñòåãíîâàê³ñòêà-osfemoris-ñâèí³ççàäó(À)³ñïåðåäó(Á) 7 57 6 1 3 56 42 11 16 12 17 13 18 20 3
  56. 56. 58 À Á 7 5 4 4 10 9 13 Ãîëîâêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput ossis femoris ßìêà ãîëîâêè - fovea capitis Øèéêà ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - collum ossis femoris Á³ëüøèé âåðòëþã - trochanter major Êðàí³àëüíà ÷àñòèíà - pars cranialis Êàóäàëüíà ÷àñòèíà - pars caudalis Âåðòëþæíà âèð³çêà - incisura trochanterica Ìåíøèé âåðòëþã - trochanter minor Ì³æâåðòëþæíèé ãðåá³íü - crista intertrochanterica Âåðòëþæíà ÿìêà - fossa trochanterica Øîðñòêà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies aspera Ëàòåðàëüíà ãóáà - labium laterale Ìåä³àëüíà ãóáà - labium mediale Ëàòåðàëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé íàäâèðîñòîê - epicondylus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé íàäâèðîñòîê - epicondylus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíà ñóãëîáîâà ñåçàìîïîä³áíà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis sesamoidea lateralis Ìåä³àëüíà ñóãëîáîâà ñåçàìîïîä³áíà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis sesamoidea medialis Íàäâèðîñòêîâà ãîðáèñò³ñòü - tuberositas supracondylaris Ì³æâèðîñòêîâà ÿìêà - fossa intercondylaris Ì³æâèðîñòêîâà ë³í³ÿ - linea intercondylaris Áëîê ñòåãíîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea ossis femoris Ï³äêîë³ííà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies poplitea 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. Ìàë. 42. Ñòåãíîâà ê³ñòêà - os femoris - ñîáàêè ççàäó (À) ³ ñïåðåäó (Á) 5 7 3 6 2 1 3 8 11 12 20 18 14 16 21 17 15 19 22 24 6 3 2 1 14 23 15
  57. 57. 59 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. Ìàë. 43. Ê³ñòêè ãîì³ëêè - ossa cruris - êîðîâè ñïåðåäó (À), ççàäó (Á) òà ê³ñòî÷êà (çá³ëüøåíà) - malleolus - ç ìåä³àëüíî¿ ïîâåðõí³ (Â) À Á B Âåëèêà ãîì³ëêîâà ê³ñòêà - tibia Ëàòåðàëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé ì³æâèðîñòêîâèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum intercondylare laterale Ìåä³àëüíèé ì³æâèðîñòêîâèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum intercondylare mediale Ï³äêîë³ííà âèð³çêà - incisura poplitea Ïîëå ì³æâèðîñòêîâå êðàí³àëüíå - area intercondylaris cranialis Ïîëå ì³æâèðîñòêîâå êàóäàëüíå - area intercondylaris caudalis Ïîëå ì³æâèðîñòêîâå öåíòðàëüíå - area intercondylaris centralis Ðîçãèíàëüíà áîðîçíà - sulcus extensorius Ãîðáèñò³ñòü âåëèêî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - tuberositas tibiae Áîðîçíà ãîðáèñòîñò³ âåëèêî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - sulcus tuberositas tibiae Ë³í³ÿ ï³äêîë³ííîãî ì'ÿçà - linea musculi poplitei Æèâèëüíèé îòâ³ð - foramen nutritium Áëîê âåëèêî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - cochlea tibiae Ìåä³àëüíà ê³ñòî÷êà - malleolus medialis Ãîëîâêà ìàëî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput fibulae Ê³ñòî÷êà (ëàòåðàëüíà) - malleolus (lateralis) 9 10 4 7 2 3 1 17 11 12 5 18 1816 15 16 1 6 2 4 9 5 8 3 14 17 13
  58. 58. 60 À Á Ã B Ä 5 2 7 10 6 3 21 20 16 20 21 1 19 1718 10 8 15 3 7 5 6 4 13 14 1 19 17 18 19 17 18 14 13 9 12 3 8 2 5 11 10
  59. 59. 61 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. Âåëèêà ãîì³ëêîâà ê³ñòêà - tibia Ïðîêñèìàëüíà ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis proximalis Ëàòåðàëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus lateralis Ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ ìàëîãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - facies articularis fibularis Ìåä³àëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé ì³æâèðîñòêîâèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum intercondylare laterale Ìåä³àëüíèé ì³æâèðîñòêîâèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum intercondylare mediale Ï³äêîë³ííà âèð³çêà - incisura poplitea Ïîëå ì³æâèðîñòêîâå êðàí³àëüíå - area intercondylaris cranialis Ïîëå ì³æâèðîñòêîâå êàóäàëüíå - area intercondylaris caudalis Ïîëå ì³æâèðîñòêîâå öåíòðàëüíå - area intercondylaris centralis Ðîçãèíàëüíà áîðîçíà - sulcus extensorius Ãîðáèñò³ñòü âåëèêî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - tuberositas tibiae Áîðîçíà ãîðáèñòîñò³ âåëèêî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - sulcus tuberositas tibiae Ë³í³ÿ ï³äêîë³ííîãî ì'ÿçà - linea musculi poplitei Æèâèëüíèé îòâ³ð - foramen nutritium Áëîê âåëèêî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - cochlea tibiae Ìåä³àëüíà ê³ñòî÷êà - malleolus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíà ê³ñòî÷êà - malleolus lateralis Ìàëà ãîì³ëêîâà ê³ñòêà - fibula Ãîëîâêà ìàëî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput fibulae Ìàë. 44. Ê³ñòêè ãîì³ëêè - ossa cruris - êîíÿ ççàäó (À); ìàëà ãîì³ëêîâà ê³ñòêà - fibula - ç ëàòåðàëüíî¿ ïîâåðõí³ (Á) òà âåëèêà ãîì³ëêîâà ê³ñòêà - tibia - ñïåðåäó (Â), çâåðõó (Ã) ³ çíèçó (Ä)
  60. 60. Âåëèêà ãîì³ëêîâà ê³ñòêà - tibia Ëàòåðàëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé ì³æâèðîñòêîâèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum intercondylare laterale Ìåä³àëüíèé ì³æâèðîñòêîâèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum intercondylare mediale Ï³äêîë³ííà âèð³çêà - incisura poplitea Ïîëå ì³æâèðîñòêîâå êðàí³àëüíå - area intercondylaris cranialis Ïîëå ì³æâèðîñòêîâå êàóäàëüíå - area intercondylaris caudalis Ïîëå ì³æâèðîñòêîâå öåíòðàëüíå - area intercondylaris centralis Ðîçãèíàëüíà áîðîçíà - sulcus extensorius Ãîðáèñò³ñòü âåëèêî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - tuberositas tibiae Áîðîçíà ãîðáèñòîñò³ âåëèêî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - sulcus tuberositas tibiae Ë³í³ÿ ï³äêîë³ííîãî ì'ÿçà - linea musculi poplitei Æèâèëüíèé îòâ³ð - foramen nutritium Áëîê âåëèêî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - cochlea tibiae Ìåä³àëüíà ê³ñòî÷êà - malleolus medialis Ìàëà ãîì³ëêîâà ê³ñòêà - fibula Ãîëîâêà ìàëî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput fibulae Ëàòåðàëüíà ê³ñòî÷êà - malleolus lateralis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. Ìàë. 45. Ê³ñòêè ãîì³ëêè - ossa cruris - ñâèí³ ççàäó (À) òà ñïåðåäó (Á) À 18 Á 6 11 12 54 2 4 13 17 10 9 1 14 62 9 5 7 2 17 191516 1 161519 8 3 3
  61. 61. Ìàë. 46. Ê³ñòêè ãîì³ëêè - ossa cruris - ñîáàêè ñïåðåäó (À) òà ççàäó (Á) À 12 Á 6 13 5 3 7 4 11 10 14 8 1 17 Âåëèêà ãîì³ëêîâà ê³ñòêà - tibia Ëàòåðàëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus lateralis Ìåä³àëüíèé âèðîñòîê - condylus medialis Ëàòåðàëüíèé ì³æâèðîñòêîâèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum intercondylare laterale Ìåä³àëüíèé ì³æâèðîñòêîâèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum intercondylare mediale Ï³äêîë³ííà âèð³çêà - incisura poplitea Ïîëå ì³æâèðîñòêîâå êðàí³àëüíå - area intercondylaris cranialis Ïîëå ì³æâèðîñòêîâå êàóäàëüíå - area intercondylaris caudalis Ïîëå ì³æâèðîñòêîâå öåíòðàëüíå - area intercondylaris centralis Ðîçãèíàëüíà áîðîçíà - sulcus extensorius Ãîðáèñò³ñòü âåëèêî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - tuberositas tibiae Áîðîçíà ãîðáèñòîñò³ âåëèêî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - sulcus tuberositas tibiae Ë³í³ÿ ï³äêîë³ííîãî ì'ÿçà - linea musculi poplitei Æèâèëüíèé îòâ³ð - foramen nutritium Áëîê âåëèêî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - cochlea tibiae Ìåä³àëüíà ê³ñòî÷êà - malleolus medialis Ìàëà ãîì³ëêîâà ê³ñòêà - fibula Ãîëîâêà ìàëî¿ ãîì³ëêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - caput fibulae Ëàòåðàëüíà ê³ñòî÷êà - malleolus lateralis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 63 5 9 4 2 1 18 18 191516 17 19 15 16 2 9 3
  62. 62. 64 À Á 5 2 2 8 1 Ï'ÿòêîâà ê³ñòêà - calcaneus Ï'ÿòêîâèé ãîðá - tuber calcanei Ï³äïîðà íàäï'ÿòêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - sustentaculum tali Äçüîáîïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus coracoideus Ïàçóõà çàïëåñíà - sinus tarsi Ê³ñòî÷êîâà ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis malleolaris Íàäï'ÿòêîâà ê³ñòêà - talus Ïðîêñèìàëüíèé áëîê íàäï'ÿòêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea tali proximalis Äèñòàëüíèé áëîê íàäï'ÿòêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea tali distalis Öåíòðàëüíà ³ ÷åòâåðòà çàïëåñíîâà ê³ñòêà - os tarsale centroquartale Ïåðøà çàïëåñíîâà ê³ñòêà - os tarsale I (primum) Äðóãà ³ òðåòÿ çàïëåñíîâà ê³ñòêà - os tarsale II et III (secundum et tertium) Ìàë. 47. Ê³ñòêè çàïëåñíà - ossa tarsi - êîðîâè ñïåðåäó (À) òà ç ìåä³àëüíî¿ ïîâåðõí³ (Á) 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 1 4 11 6 3 7 12 10 9
  63. 63. 65 Ï'ÿòêîâà ê³ñòêà - calcaneus Ï'ÿòêîâèé ãîðá - tuber calcanei Ï³äïîðà íàäï'ÿòêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - sustentaculum tali Äçüîáîïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus coracoideus Ïàçóõà çàïëåñíà - sinus tarsi Íàäï'ÿòêîâà ê³ñòêà - talus Áëîê íàäï'ÿòêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea tali Öåíòðàëüíà ê³ñòêà çàïëåñíà - os tarsi centrale ×åòâåðòà çàïëåñíîâà ê³ñòêà - os tarsale IV (quartum) Òðåòÿ çàïëåñíîâà ê³ñòêà - os tarsale III (tertium) Ïåðøà ³ äðóãà çàïëåñíîâà ê³ñòêà - os tarsale I et II (primum et secundum) 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. Ìàë. 48. Ê³ñòêè çàïëåñíà - ossa tarsi - êîíÿ ççàäó (À) òà ñïåðåäó (Á) À Á 5 2 2 1 1 9 4 7 10 9 11 8 6 10 3
  64. 64. 66 À Á ÃB 2 1 9 7 10 5 11 14 12 6 4 15 9 7 10 11 14 13 2 3 2 2 1 5 15 11 13 14 1 3 7 12 8 7 11 13 14 8 1
  65. 65. 67 Ï'ÿòêîâà ê³ñòêà - calcaneus Ï'ÿòêîâèé ãîðá - tuber calcanei Ï³äïîðà íàäï'ÿòêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - sustentaculum tali Äçüîáîïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus coracoideus Ïàçóõà çàïëåñíà - sinus tarsi Ê³ñòî÷êîâà ñóãëîáîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies articularis malleolaris Íàäï'ÿòêîâà ê³ñòêà - talus Áëîê íàäï'ÿòêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea tali Ïðîêñèìàëüíèé áëîê íàäï'ÿòêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea tali proximalis Äèñòàëüíèé áëîê íàäï'ÿòêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - trochlea tali distalis Öåíòðàëüíà ê³ñòêà çàïëåñíà - os tars³ centrale Ïåðøà çàïëåñíîâà ê³ñòêà - os tarsale I (primum) Äðóãà çàïëåñíîâà ê³ñòêà - os tarsale II (secundum) Òðåòÿ çàïëåñíîâà ê³ñòêà - os tarsale III (tertium) ×åòâåðòà çàïëåñíîâà ê³ñòêà - os tarsale IV (quartum) 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. Ìàë. 49. Ê³ñòêè çàïëåñíà - ossa tarsi - ñâèí³ ñïåðåäó (À) òà ç ìåä³àëüíî¿ ïîâåðõí³ (Á) ³ ñîáàêè ñïåðåäó (Â) òà ç ìåä³àëüíî¿ ïîâåðõí³ (Ã)
  66. 66. 68 À 29 Á 5 1 17 25 9 1 28 ÃB 8 28 30 3435 31 32 27 19 25 36 16 13 10 11 12 24 27 29 17 11 12 19 36 24 13 23 6 5 7 4 2 8 26 18 32 31 29 22 19 18 36 13 35 33 27 28 17 15 14 10 12 11 8 13 17 2120 18 36 15 11 7 2 6 1 4 5 8 9 6 2 3 5 1 4 32 33 31 15 2 12 19 7
  67. 67. 69 Ð³çöåâà ê³ñòêà - os incisivum Ò³ëî ð³çöåâî¿ ê³ñòêè - corpus ossis incisivi Ì³æð³çöåâèé êàíàë - canalis interincisivus Àëüâåîëÿðíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus alveolaris Íîñîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus nasalis Ï³äíåá³ííèé â³äðîñòîê - processus palatinus Ï³äíåá³ííà ù³ëèíà - fissura palatina Âåðõíÿ ùåëåïà - maxilla Ëèöåâèé ãîðá - tuber faciale Ëèöåâèé ãðåá³íü - crista facialis Ï³äî÷íîÿìêîâèé îòâ³ð - foramen infraorbitale Íîñîâà ê³ñòêà - os nasale Ñë³çíà ê³ñòêà - os lacrimale Ðîñòðàëüíèé ñë³çíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus lacrimalis rostralis Êàóäàëüíèé ñë³çíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus lacrimalis caudalis Ñë³çí³ îòâîðè - foramina lacrimalia Ëîáîâà ê³ñòêà - os frontale Íàäî÷íîÿìêîâèé îòâ³ð - foramen supraorbitale Âèëè÷íèé â³äðîñòîê (ëîáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus zygomaticus (os frontale) Ì³æðîãîâå ï³äâèùåííÿ - protuberantia intercornualis Ðîãîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus cornualis Øèéêà ðîãîâîãî â³äðîñòêà - collum processus cornualis Â³í÷èê ðîãîâîãî â³äðîñòêà - corona processus cornualis Âèëè÷íà ê³ñòêà - os zygomaticus Ëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus frontalis Ñêðîíåâèé (âèñêîâèé) â³äðîñòîê - processus temporalis Ñêðîíåâà (âèñêîâà) ê³ñòêà - os temporale Ñêðîíåâèé (âèñêîâèé) ãðåá³íü - crista temporalis Âèëè÷íèé â³äðîñòîê (ñêðîíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus zygomaticus (os temporale) Çîâí³øí³é ñëóõîâèé ïðîõ³ä - meatus acusticus externus Ò³ì'ÿíà ê³ñòêà - os parietale Çîâí³øí³é ñàã³òàëüíèé ãðåá³íü - crista sagittalis externa Ñêðîíåâà (âèñêîâà) ë³í³ÿ - linea temporalis Ïîòèëè÷íà ê³ñòêà - os occipitale Êàðêîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista nuchale Î÷íà ÿìêà - orbita 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 31. 32. 33. 34. 35. 36. Ìàë. 50. ×åðåï - cranium - ñîáàêè (À), ñâèí³ (Á), êîðîâè (Â) òà êîíÿ (Ã) çâåðõó
  68. 68. 70 À 12 Á 8 21 5 2 7 5 13 15 22 8 2 14 Ã B 10 9 20 5 622 23 20 23 25 29 26 10 9 7 26 2 9 7 6 22 23 29 31 33 32 30 27 13 18 11 14 23 3 6 5 9 7 24 20 26 23 29 28 27 16 15 19 12 13 17 10 14 35 34 7 14 4 1 20 21 4 1 1 4 25
  69. 69. 71 Ïîòèëè÷íà ê³ñòêà - os occipitale Îñíîâíà ÷àñòèíà - pars basilaris Êàíàë ï³ä'ÿçèêîâãî íåðâà - canalis nervi hypoglossi Ïîòèëè÷íèé âèðîñòîê - condylus occipitalis ßðåìíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus jugularis ßðåìíà âèð³çêà - incisura jugularis Äîðñàëüíà âèðîñòêîâà ÿìêà - fossa condylaris dorsalis Íàäâèðîñòêîâèé îòâ³ð - foramen supracondylare Ïîòèëè÷íà ëóñêà - squama occipitalis Êàðêîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista nuchale Êàðêîâà ë³í³ÿ - linea nuchale Êàðêîâèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum nuchale Çîâí³øíº ïîòèëè÷íå ï³äâèùåííÿ - protuberantia occipitalis externa Ò³ì'ÿíà ê³ñòêà - os parietale Çîâí³øí³é ñàã³òàëüíèé ãðåá³íü - crista sagittalis externa Ñêðîíåâà (âèñêîâà) ë³í³ÿ - linea temporalis Ñêðîíåâà (âèñêîâà) ïëàñòèíêà - planum temporale Êàðêîâà ïëàñòèíêà - planum nuchale Ò³ì'ÿíà ïëàñòèíêà - planum parietale Ñêðîíåâà (âèñêîâà) ê³ñòêà - os temporale Çîâí³øí³é ñëóõîâèé ïðîõ³ä - meatus acusticus externus Áàðàáàííèé ì³õóð - bulla tympanica Âèëè÷íèé â³äðîñòîê (ñêðîíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus zygomaticus (ossis temporalis) Ñîñêîïîä³áíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus mastoideus Ñêðîíåâèé (âèñêîâèé) ãðåá³íü - crista temporalis Ñóãëîáîâèé ãîðáîê - tuberculum articulare Ëîáîâà ê³ñòêà - os frontale Íàäî÷íîÿìêîâèé îòâ³ð - foramen supraorbitale Âèëè÷íèé â³äðîñòîê (ëîáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus zygomaticus (ossis frontalis) Ì³æðîãîâå ï³äâèùåííÿ - protuberantia intercornualis Ðîãîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus cornualis Øèéêà ðîãîâîãî â³äðîñòêà - collum processus cornualis Â³í÷èê ðîãîâîãî â³äðîñòêà - corona processus cornualis Ñë³çíà ê³ñòêà - os lacrimale ßìêà ñë³çíîãî ì³øêà - fossa sacci lacrimalis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 31. 32. 33. 34. 35. Ìàë. 51. ×åðåï - cranium - ñîáàêè (À), ñâèí³ (Á), êîðîâè (Â) òà êîíÿ (Ã) ççàäó
  70. 70. 72 Íîñîâà ê³ñòêà - os nasale Ê³ñòêà ðèëà - os rostrale Ð³çöåâà ê³ñòêà - os incisivum Àëüâåîëÿðíèé â³äðîñòîê (ð³çöåâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus alveolaris (ossis incisivi) Íîñîâèé â³äðîñòîê (ð³çöåâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus nasalis (ossis incisivi) Ì³æàëüâåîëÿðíèé êðàé - margo interalveolaris Ìàë. 52. ×åðåï - cranium - ñîáàêè (À) òà ñâèí³ (Á) çáîêó 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 15 4 7 3 1 5 14 19 23 18 17 22 24 27 21 39 38 51 50 43 52 15 4 7 3 1 5 16 19 20 18 17 23 22 4921 38 35 52 31 24 50 À Á 11 13 825 12 28 9 26 29 45 44 46 30 47 41 48 40 3442 37 32 35 33 31 2 32 33 3437 36 39 30 299 25 10 12 28 268 6 11 13 27
  71. 71. 73 Âåðõíÿ ùåëåïà - maxilla Ëèöåâèé ãðåá³íü - crista facialis Ãîðá âåðõíüî¿ ùåëåïè - tuber maxillae ²êëîâà ÿìêà - fossa canina Ï³äî÷íîÿìêîâèé îòâ³ð - foramen infraorbitale Âèëè÷íèé â³äðîñòîê (âåðõíüî¿ ùåëåïè) - processus zygomaticus (maxillae) Àëüâåîëÿðíèé â³äðîñòîê (âåðõíüî¿ ùåëåïè) - processus alveolaris (maxillae) Ëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê (âåðõíüî¿ ùåëåïè) - processus frontalis (maxillae) Ñë³çíà ê³ñòêà - os lacrimale Ñë³çí³ îòâîðè - foramina lacrimalia Ëîáîâà ê³ñòêà - os frontale Çîâí³øíÿ ïîâåðõíÿ (ëîáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - facies externa (ossis frontalis) Î÷íîÿìêîâà ïîâåðõíÿ (ëîáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - facies orbitalis (ossis frontalis) Ðåø³ò÷àñòèé îòâ³ð - foramen ethmoidale Ñêðîíåâà ïîâåðõíÿ (ëîáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - facies temporalis (ossis frontalis) Âèëè÷íèé â³äðîñòîê (ëîáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus zygomaticus (ossis frontalis) Íàäî÷íîÿìêîâèé êðàé - margo supraorbitalis Ñêðîíåâà (âèñêîâà) ë³í³ÿ - linea temporalis Âèëè÷íà ê³ñòêà - os zygomaticum Ñêðîíåâèé â³äðîñòîê (âèëè÷íî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus temporalis (ossis zygomatici) Ëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê (âèëè÷íî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus frontalis (ossis zygomatici) Ï³äî÷íîÿìêîâèé êðàé - margo infraorbitalis Ï³äíåá³ííà ê³ñòêà - os palatinum Êðèëîïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà - os pterygoideum Ïîòèëè÷íà ëóñêà - squama occipitalis Ïîòèëè÷íèé âèðîñòîê - condylus occipitalis ßðåìíà âèð³çêà - incisura jugularis ßðåìíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus jugularis Çîâí³øí³é ñëóõîâèé ïðîõ³ä - meatus acusticus externus Ì'ÿçîâèé â³äðîñòîê (ñêðîíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus muscularis (ossis temporalis) Áàðàáàííèé ì³õóð - bulla tympanica Ëóñêàòà ÷àñòèíà (ñêðîíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - pars squamosa (ossis temporalis) Âèëè÷íèé â³äðîñòîê (ñêðîíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus zygomaticus (ossis temporalis) Íèæíüîùåëåïíà ÿìêà - fossa mandibularis Ïîçàäóñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus retroarticularis Ïîçàäóñóãëîáîâèé îòâ³ð - foramen retroarticulare Ïîòèëè÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus occipitalis Çîðîâèé êàíàë - canalis opticus Î÷íîÿìêîâà ù³ëèíà - fissura orbitalis Ðîñòðàëüíèé êðèëîâèé îòâ³ð - foramen alare rostrale Êàóäàëüíèé êðèëîâèé îòâ³ð - foramen alare caudale Îâàëüíèé îòâ³ð - foramen ovale Ò³ì'ÿíà ïëàñòèíêà (ò³ì'ÿíî¿ ê³ñòêè) - planum parietale (ossis parietalis) Ñêðîíåâà ïëàñòèíêà (ò³ì'ÿíî¿ ê³ñòêè) - planum temporale (ossis parietalis) Çîâí³øí³é ñàã³òàëüíèé (ñòð³ëîâèäíèé) ãðåá³íü - crista sagittalis externa Êàðêîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista nuchae 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 31. 32. 33. 34. 35. 36. 37. 38. 39. 40. 41. 42. 43. 44. 45. 46. 47. 48. 49. 50. 51. 52.
  72. 72. 74 Ìàë. 53. ×åðåï - cranium - êîðîâè (À) òà êîíÿ (Á) çáîêó Íîñîâà ê³ñòêà - os nasale Ð³çöåâà ê³ñòêà - os incisivum Àëüâåîëÿðíèé â³äðîñòîê (ð³çöåâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus alveolaris (ossis incisivi) Íîñîâèé â³äðîñòîê (ð³çöåâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus nasalis (ossis incisivi) 1. 2. 3. 4. 15 4 6 2 1 5 12 18 13 20 19 22 24 4716 25 42 17 26 33 35 15 4 3 1 5 16 1920 18 17 2322 49 21 38 35 31 50 À Á 11 7 27 28930 2932 43 50 39 31 48 40 42 37 44 38 36 2 32 33 34 37 36 39 30 9 10 12 28 278 6 11 10 14 46 47 41 45 40 4443 41
  73. 73. 75 Ì³æàëüâåîëÿðíèé êðàé - margo interalveolaris Âåðõíÿ ùåëåïà - maxilla Ëèöåâèé ãîðá - tuber faciale Ëèöåâèé ãðåá³íü - crista facialis Ãîðá âåðõíüî¿ ùåëåïè - tuber maxillae Ï³äî÷íîÿìêîâèé îòâ³ð - foramen infraorbitale Àëüâåîëÿðíèé â³äðîñòîê (âåðõíüî¿ ùåëåïè) - processus alveolaris (maxillae) Ñë³çíà ê³ñòêà - os lacrimale Ñë³çíèé îòâ³ð - foramen lacrimale Ðîñòðàëüíèé ñë³çíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus lacrimalis cranialis Êàóäàëüíèé ñë³çíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus lacrimalis caudalis Ëîáîâà ê³ñòêà - os frontale Çîâí³øíÿ ïîâåðõíÿ (ëîáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - facies externa (ossis frontalis) Î÷íîÿìêîâà ïîâåðõíÿ (ëîáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - facies orbitalis (ossis frontalis) Ñêðîíåâà ïîâåðõíÿ (ëîáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - facies temporalis (ossis frontalis) Âèëè÷íèé â³äðîñòîê (ëîáîâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus zygomaticus (ossis frontalis) Íàäî÷íîÿìêîâèé îòâ³ð - foramen supraorbitale Íàäî÷íîÿìêîâèé êðàé - margo supraorbitalis Ñêðîíåâà (âèñêîâà) ë³í³ÿ - linea temporalis Ðîãîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus cornualis Øèéêà ðîãîâîãî â³äðîñòêà - collum processus cornualis Â³í÷èê ðîãîâîãî â³äðîñòêà - corona processus cornualis Âèëè÷íà ê³ñòêà - os zygomaticum Ñêðîíåâèé â³äðîñòîê (âèëè÷íî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus temporalis (ossis zygomatici) Ëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê (âèëè÷íî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus frontalis (ossis zygomatici) Ï³äî÷íîÿìêîâèé êðàé - margo infraorbitalis Ï³äíåá³ííà ê³ñòêà - os palatinum Êðèëîïîä³áíà ê³ñòêà - os pterygoideum Ïîòèëè÷íà ëóñêà - squama occipitalis Êàðêîâèé ãðåá³íü - crista nuchae Ïîòèëè÷íèé âèðîñòîê - condylus occipitalis ßðåìíà âèð³çêà - incisura jugularis ßðåìíèé â³äðîñòîê - processus jugularis Çîâí³øí³é ñëóõîâèé ïðîõ³ä - meatus acusticus externus Ì'ÿçîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus muscularis Áàðàáàííèé ì³õóð - bulla tympanica Ëóñêàòà ÷àñòèíà (ñêðîíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - pars squamosa (ossis temporalis) Âèëè÷íèé â³äðîñòîê (ñêðîíåâî¿ ê³ñòêè) - processus zygomaticus (ossis temporalis) Íèæíüîùåëåïíà ÿìêà - fossa mandibularis Ïîçàäóñóãëîáîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus retroarticularis Ïîòèëè÷íèé â³äðîñòîê - processus occipitalis Ò³ì'ÿíà ïëàñòèíêà (ò³ì'ÿíî¿ ê³ñòêè) - planum parietale (ossis parietalis) Ñêðîíåâà ïëàñòèíêà (ò³ì'ÿíî¿ ê³ñòêè) - planum temporale (ossis parietalis) Îâàëüíèé îòâ³ð - foramen ovale Êàóäàëüíèé êðèëîâèé îòâ³ð - foramen alare caudale Êðèëîï³äíåá³ííà ÿìêà - fossa pterygopalatina 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 31. 32. 33. 34. 35. 36. 37. 38. 39. 40. 41. 42. 43. 44. 45. 46. 47. 48. 49. 50.
  74. 74. 76 Òiëî íèæíüî¿ ùåëåïè - corpus mandibulae Ãóáíà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies labialis ßçèêîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies lingualis Ïiäáîðiäíèé îòâið - foramen mentale Ëèöåâà ñóäèííà âèðiçêà - incisura vasorum facialium Îòâið íèæíüî¿ ùåëåïè - foramen mandibulae Ìiæàëüâåîëÿðíèé êðàé - margo interalveolaris Ãiëêà íèæíüî¿ ùåëåïè - ramus mandibulae Êóò íèæíüî¿ ùåëåïè - angulus mandibulae Æóâàëüíà ÿìêà - fossa masseterica Êðèëîïîäiáíà ÿìêà - fossa pterygoidea Âèðîñòêîâèé âiäðîñòîê - processus condylaris Âiíöåâèé âiäðîñòîê - processus coronoideus Êóòîâèé âiäðîñòîê - processus angularis 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. Ìàë. 54. Íèæíÿ ùåëåïà - mandibula - ñîáàêè (À), êîíÿ (Á) Á À 11 8 10 11 5 4 5 4 12 14 10 8 1 13 2 1 9 2 3 6 7 13 12
  75. 75. 77 Ìàë. 55. Íèæíÿ ùåëåïà - mandibula - ñâèíi (À) òà êîðîâè (Á) À Á Òiëî íèæíüî¿ ùåëåïè - corpus mandibulae Ãóáíà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies labialis ßçèêîâà ïîâåðõíÿ - facies lingualis Ïiäáîðiäíèé îòâið - foramen mentale Ëèöåâà ñóäèííà âèðiçêà - incisura vasorum facialium Îòâið íèæíüî¿ ùåëåïè - foramen mandibulae Ìiæàëüâåîëÿðíèé êðàé - margo interalveolaris Ãiëêà íèæíüî¿ ùåëåïè - ramus mandibulae Êóò íèæíüî¿ ùåëåïè - angulus mandibulae Æóâàëüíà ÿìêà - fossa masseterica Êðèëîïîäiáíà ÿìêà - fossa pterygoidea Âèðîñòêîâèé âiäðîñòîê - processus condylaris Âiíöåâèé âiäðîñòîê - processus coronoideus 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 8 10 11 5 45 4 12 9 10 8 1 13 2 1 9 2 3 6 7 13 12 6 7 3
  76. 76. 78 Îñíîâà (ò³ëî) ï³ä'ÿçèêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - basihyoideum (corpus hyoideum) Âåëèê³ ðîãè (ò³ðåîã³î¿ä) - cornu majus (thyrohyoideum) Ìàë³ ðîãè (êåðàòîã³î¿ä) - cornu minus (keratohyoideum) Äèñòàëüíèé ÷ëåíèê ï³ä'ÿçèêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - epihyoideum Ñåðåäí³é ÷ëåíèê ï³ä'ÿçèêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - stylohyoideum Ïðîêñèìàëüíèé ÷ëåíèê ï³ä'ÿçèêîâî¿ ê³ñòêè - tympanohyoideum ßçèêîâèé â³äðîñòîê - processus lingualis Øèëîï³ä'ÿçèêîâèé êóò - angulus stylohyoideus 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. Ìàë. 56. Ï³ä'ÿçèêîâèé àïàðàò - apparatus hyoideus (ï³ä'ÿçèêîâà ê³ñòêà - os hyoideum) - ñîáàêè (À), êîðîâè (Á), ñâèí³ (Â) òà êîíÿ (Ã) À Á 8 5 4 7 4 6 1 ÃB 3 5 6 3 1 2 6 5 8 21 4 3 7 2 1 6 5 4 3 2
  77. 77. 79 Ñïèñîê ë³òåðàòóðèÑïèñîê ë³òåðàòóðè 1. Àòëàñ òîïîãðàôè÷åñêîé àíàòîìèè : Â 3 ò. / Ï. Ïîïåñêî. - Èçä. 2-å, ïåðåðàá. - Áðàòèñëàâà: Ïðèðîäà, 1978. - Ò. 1 − 3. 2. Ìåæäóíàðîäíàÿ âåòåðèíàðíàÿ àíàòîìè÷åñêàÿ íîìåí- êëàòóðà íà ëàòèíñêîì è ðóññêîì ÿçûêàõ. - Ì.: ÌÂÀ, 1979. - Ò.1. 3.Ò.Ã.Êàçà÷åíîê. / Àíàòîìè÷åñêèé ñëîâàðü: Ëàòèíñêî- ðóññêèé. Ðóññêî-ëàòèíñêèé. -Èçä. 2-å, èñïð. è äîï. - Ìèíñê.: Âûøåéøà øê., 1984. 4. Àíàòîìèÿ äîìàøíèõ æèâîòíûõ / À.È.Àêàåâñêèé, Þ.Ô.Þäè÷åâ, Í.Â.Ìèõàéëîâ, È.Â.Õðóñòàëåâà. Ïîä ðåä. À.È. Àêàåâñêîãî. - Èçä. 4-å, èñïð. è äîï. - Ì.: Êîëîñ, 1984. 5. Lehrbhuch der Veterinar Anatomie / T. Koch, R. Berg. - Jena: VEB Gustav Fischer Verlag, 1985. - T. I. 6. Ñëîâíèê ìîðôîëîã³÷íèõ âåòåðèíàðíèõ òåðì³í³â / Â.Ñ.Ëåâ÷óê, Î.Ì.Î÷êóðåíêî, Î.Â.Ôåäîòîâ, Ì.À.Íåòëþõ - Ê.: Âèùà øê.,1990. 7. Ðîñ³éñüêî-óêðà¿íñüêî-ëàòèíñüêèé ñëîâíèê ìåäè÷íèõ òåðì³í³â: Àíàòîì³ÿ, á³îëîã³ÿ, ðàä³îá³îëîã³ÿ, ãåíåòèêà, àëåðãîëîã³ÿ, ³ìóíîëîã³ÿ / Â.Ñ.Àíäð³é÷åíêî, À.À.Àðõèïîâè÷, Ä.Ì.Ãðîäçèíñüêèé, Î.².Ëàñèöÿ - Ê.: Çäîðîâ'ÿ, 1993. 8. Ðîñ³éñüêî-óêðà¿íñüêèé ñëîâíèê òåðì³í³â âåòåðèíàðíî¿ ìåäèöèíè /Óêëàä.: Ñ.Ê.Ðóäèê, ².Ì.Ãóäêîâ, Ñ.Ï.Äîëåöüêèé òà ³í. - Ê.: Óðîæàé, 1994. 9. Ðîñ³éñüêî-óêðà¿íñüêèé ñëîâíèê íàóêîâî¿ òåðì³íîëîã³¿. Á³îëîã³ÿ. Õ³ì³ÿ. Ìåäèöèíà / Ñ.Ï.Âàññàð, ².Î.Äóäêà, Â.².ªðìîëåíêî òà ³í. - Ê.: Íàóê. äóìêà, 1996.
  78. 78. 80 10. Àíàòîì³ÿ ñâ³éñüêèõ òâàðèí / Ñ.Ê.Ðóäèê, Â.Ñ.Ëåâ÷óê, Â.Â. Êîñòþê. - Ê.: ÍÀÓ, 1999. 11. Íîâèé òëóìà÷íèé ñëîâíèê óêðà¿íñüêî¿ ìîâè: Ó 4 ò. /Óêëàä.: Â.Â.ßðåìåíêî, Î.Ì.Ñë³ïóøêî. - Ê.: Àêîí³, 1999. - Ò 1 − 4. 12. Îðôîãðàô³÷íèé ñëîâíèê óêðà¿íñüêî¿ ìîâè: Áëèçüêî 125000 ñë³â / Óêëàä.: Ñ.².Ãîëîâàùóê, Ì.Ì.Ïåùàê, Â.Ì.Ðóñàí³âñüêèé, Î.Î.Òàðàíåíêî. - Âèä. 2-ãå, âèïð. ³ äîï. - Ê.: Äîâ³ðà, 1999.
  79. 79. 81 Íàâ÷àëüíå âèäàííÿ Êîñòþê Âîëîäèìèð Ê³íäðàòîâè÷ Àòëàñ àíàòîì³¿ ñâ³éñüêèõ òâàðèí Îñòåîëîã³ÿ Îïðàâà ³ òèòóë õóäîæíèêà Â.Ñ. Æèáîðîâñüêîãî
  80. 80. Ï³äï. äî äðóêó 30.01.01 Ôîðìàò 60Õ84/8. Ïàï³ð îôñ. ¹1. Ãàðí³òóðà PragmaticaCTT, JournalSansCTT. Äðóê. àðê. 10. Îáë.-âèä. àðê. 11,93 Âèäàâíèöòâî “Àãðàðíà îñâ³òà”, Êè¿â-151, â. Ñì³ëÿíñüêà, 11 ÀÒ “Â³ïîë”, Êè¿â-151, â. Âîëèíñüêà, 60

×