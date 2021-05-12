D lecture geriatric patients

Successfully reported this slideshow.
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS THERE PHYSIOLOGICAL CHANGES and --THEIR PRE-OPERATIVE EVALUATION -Dr Nisar Ahmed Arain -Assistant Prof...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -THIS LECTURE OUTLINE INTRODUCTION --1-Normal physiological changes associated with aging and its anes...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -WHO ARE GERIATRIC PATIENTS --Most of the world countries have have accepted the chronological age of ...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -PHYSICAL CHANGES IN LIFE
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS Realities for the geriatric patients in Health --In America around 200 millions (15 %) people are > 65...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS --Anesthesia given to an old patient --Name:-Laurie Randall --Age:-102...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -Age related physiological changes -Three Group of Physiological Changes -- Systems Affected --Changes...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS CARDIO VASCULAR CHANGES
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -CARDIO VASCULAR CHANGES -- Heart – Cardiac output Decrease 1 % per year after 30 years of age (at 80 ...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS --CHANGES AND ITS EFFECTS -- Arterial wall thickening, stiffening and decrease compliance --Left ventr...
- GERIATRIC PATIENTS -CARDIO VASCULAR CHANGES AND ITS EFFECTS Sclerosis of atrial and mitral valves SA node Dysfunctio n T...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -Anesthesia Implication --Hypotension and Brady cardia should be kept in mind during induction --For e...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS RESPIRATORY CHANGES
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS CHANGES IN THE BODY AND RESPIRATORY SYSTEM --1-There is reduction in respiratory activity --2-There is...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS CHANGES IN THE BODY AND RESPIRATORY SYSTEM --Increased Residual volume (increased air remaining in lun...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS CHANGES IN THE BODY AND RESPIRATORY SYSTEM -Reduced Gas Exchange increase Wall Rupture so Alveolar siz...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -CHANGES AND ITS EFFECTS CHANGES --1-Decrease respiratory muscle strength and elasticity --2-Stiffer c...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHETIC IMPLICATIONS --1-Advise to stop smoking atleast two weeks before Planned surgery and anest...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS GENITO-URINARY CHANGES
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -GENITO-URINARY SYSTEM CHANGES --KIDNEYS --1-Gradual decrease in volume and weight of Kidneys with agi...
- GERIATRIC PATIENTS -Anesthesia Implication ---Age related Renal changes interferes with the excretion of anesthesia drug...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS GASTRO-INTESTINAL CHANGES -9 common digestive problems -Gastric ulcer pain
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -GASTRO-INTESTINAL SYSTEM CHANGES ESOPHAGUS --1-Decreases in strength of muscles of Mastication, Taste...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHETIC IMPLICATIONS --1-Correct Fluid, Electrolyte and Nutritional imbalance accordingly because ...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS ENDOCRINE CHANGES
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ENDOCRINE SYSTEM CHANGES PANCREAS (GLUCOSE HOMEO STASIS) --1-Progressive deterioration in the number ...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHESIA IMPLICATIONS --1-Hyperglycemia increase the mortality and morbidity in old age because of ...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS SKIN AND MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM CHANGES SKIN --EPIDERMIS:-Atrophy arround Face, Neck, Chest and extens...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHESIA IMPLICATIONS --1-Consider difficult IPPR and intubation --2-Body temperature to cared duri...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS NERVOUS SYSTEM CHANGES
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -NERVOUS SYSTEM CHANGES --As the Nervous system is the target for virtually every anesthetic drug, so ...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -NEUROLOGICAL CHANGES --1-weight of brain decreases --2-Loss of brain cells --3-Blood flow to the brai...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHESIA IMPLICATIONS --1-Difficulty in communication, Co-Operation and co-ordination --2-Cognitive...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS TEMPERATURE REGULATION CHANGES
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -TEMPERATURE REGULATION CHANGES --Elderly people are more prone to Hypothermia because of a-Lower body...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHESIA IMPLICATION --1-Hypothermia should be avoided --2-Shivering will increase oxygen demands -...
- GERIATRIC PATIENTS -IMMUNE SYSTEM CHANGES
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS - IMMUNE SYSTEM CHANGES contd. --1-Slow to respond --2-Increased risk of getting sick --3-An Autoimmun...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS PSYCHOLOGICAL CHANGES
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -PSYCHOLOGICAL CHANGES --1-Loss of physical strength and abilities --2-Loss of Mental abilities (confu...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHETIC IMPLICATION --1-Geriatric patients with psychological changes are difficult to handle for ...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS SO CONSIDERING ALL THESE CHANGES WHAT OLD PEOPLE SAYS
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS --THE CAT IN THE HAT --I CAN NOT SEE --I CAN NOT SEE --I CAN NOT CHEW --I CAN NOT SCREW --=OH MY GOD, ...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS PRE-OPERATIVE EVALUATION IMPORTANT ASPECTS OF THE LECTURE
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS PRE-OPERATIVE EVALUATION --1-Complete History --2-Thorough Physical Examination --3-Laboratory Investi...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS --BEST PRACTICES FOR COMMUNICATION WITH OLDER ADULTS --Anesthesiologist should make the assessment fac...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS HOW TO COMMUNICATE WITH DEAF ,AND OLD PATIENTS --1-50% of Geriatric patients are having Hearing Proble...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -COMPLETE MEDICAL HISTORY --1-CVS and RS complaints present and past --2-Routine activities --3-Mental...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -PRE-OPERATIVE EVALUATION contd. --1-See weather Geriatric patient is able to perform Mental Social an...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS DIFFERENT RISK FACTOR SCALES ARE AVAILABLE FOR PRE - ASSESSMENT --1-APCHE:- (Acute Physiological and c...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -GENERAL PHYSICAL EXAMINATION --1-Physical examination of old patient always to be done n warm area --...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS SEE FOR --1-Difficult intubation --2-Difficult Regional Anesthesia --3-Difficult Nerve Blocks --4-Diff...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -INVESTIGATIONS ROUTINE --1-Complete Hemogram --2- FBS / HbA1C --3- ECG --4- X ARY CHEST --5- RENAL FU...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS PLAN AFTER COMPLETE ASSESSMENT OF GERIATRIC PATIENT --1-It is very important to determine the patient’...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS USE OF SMART PHONEIN ASSESSMENT OF GERIATRIC PATIENTS Android apps
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS Assessment of geriatric patients by different ways
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS GERIATRIC DEPRESSION SCALE
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS GERIATRIC DEPRESSION SCALE
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS PHARMACODYNAMICS AND PHRMACOKINETICS IN ELDERLY PATIENTS
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS IMPORTANT POINTS TO REMEMBER ABOUT GERIATRIC PATIENTS --1-The circulating level of Albumin decreases (...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS --IMPORTANT POINTS TO REMEMBER ABOUT GERIATRIC PATIENTS --1-The decrease in total body water --This le...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS SO FOR DOSE AND DURATION OF DRUGS ONE HAS TO REMEMBER THAT ALTERED BODY COMPOSITION IN OLD AGE LEADS T...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -DOSES OF ANESTHETIC AGENTS --1-Sedations - Decrease --2-Induction agents – Decrease (almost 50%) --3-...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -REGIONAL AND PERIPHERAL NERVE BLOCKS --1-The duration of analgesia may be prolonged with age advancin...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS TO SUM UP PHARMACOLOGY OF ANESTHESIA DRUGS --1-The elderly are more sensitive to anesthetic agents and...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -DRUG STRATEGY FOR THE ELDERLY GO LOW ! GO SLOW ! ALWAYS FOLLOW *
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS -SOME WORDS FOR FLUID ADMINISTRATION --1-Elderly patients compensate poorly for Hypovolemia and over t...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS TAKE HOME MESSAGE
Increase d Preexisti ng Diseases Decrease d Physiolo gic Reserve Provider Lack of Knowled ge -GERIATRIC PATIENTS HIGH INCI...
-GERIATRIC PATIENTS Elderly patients are vulnerable and particularly sensitive to the stress of Trauma, Hospitalization, S...
May. 12, 2021

  1. 1. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS THERE PHYSIOLOGICAL CHANGES and --THEIR PRE-OPERATIVE EVALUATION -Dr Nisar Ahmed Arain -Assistant Professor -Anesthesia/Critical care/ER
  2. 2. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -THIS LECTURE OUTLINE INTRODUCTION --1-Normal physiological changes associated with aging and its anesthesia implications --2-Preoperative assesment --3-Phamacokinetics and pharmaco dynamics in the elderly --4-Take Home message
  3. 3. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -WHO ARE GERIATRIC PATIENTS --Most of the world countries have have accepted the chronological age of 65 and more as a definition of “Geriatric Patients” WORLD OVER ACCEPTED THREE GROUPS -1-Elderly--------------------Age 65 to 74 -2-Aged ---------------------Age 75 to 84 -3-Very Old -----------------Age 85 and more OLD AGE IS NOT A DISEASE --
  4. 4. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -PHYSICAL CHANGES IN LIFE
  5. 5. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS Realities for the geriatric patients in Health --In America around 200 millions (15 %) people are > 65 years --They account for almost half of hospital care days --25-35% surgical cases and procedures done on this age group --Life expectancy in India now 70-72 Years --Medical diseases are most common in this group --Demographical data indicate the elderly people are most rapidly growing in the population in America --Use of health care services by elderly disproportionately higher than younger patients --The mortality rates for patients aged 80-84 is 3 %, 85-90 is 6 % and above 90 year is 10 % in major surgeries --All Geriatric patients does not show the same and equal symptoms
  6. 6. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS --Anesthesia given to an old patient --Name:-Laurie Randall --Age:-102 years --Surgery:- --Name of operation:-Revision of Hip Replacement --Anesthesia:-Epidural --Duration of operation is two (2) hours --Hospital where operated:-Pinderfields --Hospital in Wakefield, west yorks, UK-2 --Date of operation:-February 2012
  7. 7. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -Age related physiological changes -Three Group of Physiological Changes -- Systems Affected --Changes in autonomic functions and cellular homeostasis e.g. temperature, blood volumes and Endocrine changes --Reduction in organic mass e.g. brain, liver, kidneys, bones and muscles --Reduction in organic functional reserve e.g. lungs and heart --Cardiovascular system --Respiratory System --Genitourinary System --Gastrointestinal System --Endocrine System --Skin and Musculoskeletal System --Nervous System --Body temperature regulation --Immune System --Psychological Changes
  8. 8. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS CARDIO VASCULAR CHANGES
  9. 9. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -CARDIO VASCULAR CHANGES -- Heart – Cardiac output Decrease 1 % per year after 30 years of age (at 80 year age CO is half that of a 20 year old person) --Blood Pressure – BP increase 1 mm of Hg every year after 50 years as a normal consequence of aging. Systolic will increase and Diastolic remains unchanged or increase. ( WHO data says that around 50 % patients are Hypertensive in geriatric age group --Arteriosclerosis and Coronary Artery Disease Thickening of arterial walls and Loss of elasticity and Loss of SA node cells causing slowed conduction --Myocytes Death without replacement leading to increase risk of myocardial infarction Decreased response to beta-receptor stimulation --ECG Slightly increased PR, QRS and Q-T intervals
  10. 10. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS --CHANGES AND ITS EFFECTS -- Arterial wall thickening, stiffening and decrease compliance --Left ventricular and atrial Hypertrophy --Sclerosis of atrial and mitral valves --Decrease Beta adrenergic response --Decrease baroreceptor sensitivity --Decrease SA node automaticity --Diastolic Dysfunction -- Decrease exercise tolerance --leading to easy fatigability --Coronary artery Disease --Congestive Heart failure --Risk of arrhythmias --Diminished peripheral pulse and cold extremities --Increased blood pressure --Postural Hypotension - Change s - Effect s
  11. 11. - GERIATRIC PATIENTS -CARDIO VASCULAR CHANGES AND ITS EFFECTS Sclerosis of atrial and mitral valves SA node Dysfunctio n Thickened arterial wall Narrow lumen -Increased stiffness and endotracheal Dysfunction
  12. 12. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -Anesthesia Implication --Hypotension and Brady cardia should be kept in mind during induction --For emergency Anesthesia BP upto 18/110 mm Hg should be allowed --Heart rate upto 50 at least is allowed for induction --Minor ECG changes are not threatening for Anesthesia induction --Ejection Fraction upto 45% is normal for Geriatric age group without any symptoms --Use of Beta Blocker and antiplatelets in pre operative period gives more cardiovascular stabily in old heart --Remember old Heart cannot compensate decreases in
  13. 13. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS RESPIRATORY CHANGES
  14. 14. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS CHANGES IN THE BODY AND RESPIRATORY SYSTEM --1-There is reduction in respiratory activity --2-There is increased rigidity of thoracic cage --3-Kyphosis --4-There is increased diameter of Antero -posterior chest --5-Blunt cough reflex and reduced number of cilia --6 There is less lung expansion
  15. 15. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS CHANGES IN THE BODY AND RESPIRATORY SYSTEM --Increased Residual volume (increased air remaining in lungs after the most complete expiration possible --Reduced Vital capacity (Decreased capacity to inhale Hold and Exhale breath --High risk of respiratory infection (Pneumonia)
  16. 16. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS CHANGES IN THE BODY AND RESPIRATORY SYSTEM -Reduced Gas Exchange increase Wall Rupture so Alveolar size increases ALVEOR CHANGES IN OLDER LUNGS
  17. 17. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -CHANGES AND ITS EFFECTS CHANGES --1-Decrease respiratory muscle strength and elasticity --2-Stiffer chest wall, AP Diameter is increased --3-In Alveolar oxygen no change --4-In arterial oxygen, there is progressive decrease --5-There is ventilation / perfusion mismatch --6-Every year 25 ml of decreased VC and 25 ml increased RV after 20 years of age EFFECTS --1-Functional capacity declines --2-Decreased cough reflex and airway ciliary action --3-Frequent airway collapse --4-Reduced compliance --5-Snoring and sleep apnea common --6-Higher chances of Aspiration --7-Increased risk of infection and Bronchospasm with airway obstruction
  18. 18. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHETIC IMPLICATIONS --1-Advise to stop smoking atleast two weeks before Planned surgery and anesthesia --2-Proper antibiotic and proper anti aspiration Prophylaxis --3-Educate older people for deep breathing and coughing reflex preoperatively --4-Oxygen-Oxygen-Oxygen therapy in pre-intra-post anesthesia period --5-Avoid or reduce dosed of Opioids
  19. 19. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS GENITO-URINARY CHANGES
  20. 20. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -GENITO-URINARY SYSTEM CHANGES --KIDNEYS --1-Gradual decrease in volume and weight of Kidneys with aging --2-Renal Blood flow decreases, GFR Decreases --3-Decrease in total glomeruli leading to age related decrease in Creatinine clearance (No change in serum creatinine with advanced age) --4-Age related increase in Blood Urea Nitrogen --BLADDER --1-Urinary incontinence is found in almost 20% population of patients age more then 65 years capacity of Bladder decreases and late sensation leading to overflow incontinence --PROSTATE --1-Enlargment of prostate in 90% Male more then 65 years age, but only 10% have symptomatic hyperplasia requires surgery
  21. 21. - GERIATRIC PATIENTS -Anesthesia Implication ---Age related Renal changes interferes with the excretion of anesthesia drugs Because of bladder and prostatic changes urinary catheterization is prime importance in major anesthesia and surgery Renal insufficiency, dehydration and renal failure common in elderly, so prompt actions to be taken geriatric patients allowed clear fluid at least two hours before anesthesia
  22. 22. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS GASTRO-INTESTINAL CHANGES -9 common digestive problems -Gastric ulcer pain
  23. 23. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -GASTRO-INTESTINAL SYSTEM CHANGES ESOPHAGUS --1-Decreases in strength of muscles of Mastication, Taste and Thirst --2-Presbyesophagus (Disturbances of esophageal activity) --3-Decrease peristaltic movement and Delay its transit time leading to Dysphagia --4-Relaxed lower sphincter leading to chances of aspiration STOMACH --1-Atropine Gastritis, which increases with age --2-Increase Heart burn in because of chronic enterogastric bile reflux COLON --1-Decrease in chronic motility leading to constipation and increase storage capacity --2-Laxative abuse is very common LIVER AND BILIARY TRACT --1-Decrease in liver weight and blood flow by 20% BUT no change in liver function tests --2-Catalytic enzymes activity decrease --3-Synthesis of protein binding and coagulation factors decreases --4-Drug Metabolism is slow in old age group --5-Biliary Tract diseases are common
  24. 24. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHETIC IMPLICATIONS --1-Correct Fluid, Electrolyte and Nutritional imbalance accordingly because of GUT changes --2-Increased risk of Gastric aspiration (PPI cover) and NSAID induced ulcers (avoid) --3-Keep in mind about constipation and complain of constant abdominal disturbance post operative --4-Decrease metabolism of anesthesia drugs and risk of adverse drug reactions because of liver changes
  25. 25. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS ENDOCRINE CHANGES
  26. 26. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ENDOCRINE SYSTEM CHANGES PANCREAS (GLUCOSE HOMEO STASIS) --1-Progressive deterioration in the number and function of “BETA” cells, but no decline in insulin level --2-The average fasting level of glucose rises 6 to 14 mg / dL for each 10 years after age 50 --3-Decrease Glucose tolerance THYROID --1-Tendency for Hypothyroidism --2-No change in Thyroid function tests PARATHYROID GLAND --1-No atrophy of gland, BUT there is some Fat deposition --2-After 40 years PTH level in women increase leading to bone loss problems(calcium and vitamin D reduction) ADRENAL GLANDS --1-No atrophy but increase in fibrous tissue --2-Secretions of adrenal Medulla increase(psychosomatic
  27. 27. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHESIA IMPLICATIONS --1-Hyperglycemia increase the mortality and morbidity in old age because of late diagnosis of DM. Hyperglycemia and Hypoglycemia both not tolerated --2-Accepted level of FBS is between 80 to 120 mg / dL or HbA1C less then 7 (always ask for HbA1C) --3-Disconinue metformin and sulfonylurea's night before the day of surgery (Due to increase chance of MI in Hypovolemic and reserved cardiac functions in old age)
  28. 28. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS SKIN AND MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM CHANGES SKIN --EPIDERMIS:-Atrophy arround Face, Neck, Chest and extensor surface of limbs --Because of epidermis loss, prone for decubitus ulcers --DERMIS:-Skin loses its elasticity resulting wrinkling and sagging of skin --Decreased sensitivity to pain and pressure SKELETAL --1-Degenerative joint diseases causing disability --2-Pain response is severe --3-30% Muscle mass reduced leading to decreased peripheral metabolism of drugs low BMR due to weight loss --4-Adipose tissue increase gradually --5-Endentulism (Gradual Teeth loss) --6-Osteoarthritis and osteoporosis --7-Inability to chew and poor oral health
  29. 29. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHESIA IMPLICATIONS --1-Consider difficult IPPR and intubation --2-Body temperature to cared during anesthesia period. Avoid excessive cold temperature in OT and preferably cover Geriatric patient fully --3-Avoid pressure ulcers and padding of pressure points --4-Handle all Geriatric patients carefully to avoid fractures and excessive manipulation during different surgical position (Handle with Care) --4-Preoperative transfer of Geriatric patient from ward to OT is always in presence of Medical attendant(in wheel chair or in supine position).
  30. 30. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS NERVOUS SYSTEM CHANGES
  31. 31. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -NERVOUS SYSTEM CHANGES --As the Nervous system is the target for virtually every anesthetic drug, so age related changes in nervous system have essential implications for anesthetic management
  32. 32. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -NEUROLOGICAL CHANGES --1-weight of brain decreases --2-Loss of brain cells --3-Blood flow to the brain decreases --4-State of confusion --5-INTERFERANCE WITH:- a-Thinking b-Reading c- Interpreting d-Remembering --6-Sense of smell vision and diminish Hearing --Impairment of Cognitive functions increase with age advancement --problems in physiological regulation of Hypotension and Temperature
  33. 33. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHESIA IMPLICATIONS --1-Difficulty in communication, Co-Operation and co-ordination --2-Cognitive functions to be noted pre-operatively --3-Old patients take more time to recover from GA especially if they were disoriented preoperatively --4-Old patient experience varying degrees of delirium --5-sensitive to centrally acting anticholinergic agents --6-The % of Delirium is less with regional anesthesia, provided there is no additional sedation --7-Dose requirements for Local, General , and inhalational anesthetics are reduced
  34. 34. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS TEMPERATURE REGULATION CHANGES
  35. 35. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -TEMPERATURE REGULATION CHANGES --Elderly people are more prone to Hypothermia because of a-Lower body Metabolism b-Vasodilatation of skin blood flow c-Decrease thermogenesis capability leading to:- 1-Shivering 2-Increase Metabolic Demand 3-Slow drug Metabolism 4-Increased risk of Myocardial ischemia
  36. 36. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHESIA IMPLICATION --1-Hypothermia should be avoided --2-Shivering will increase oxygen demands --3-To prevent heat loss a-Use warm solutions b-Use warm blankets c-Keep OT temperature warm
  37. 37. - GERIATRIC PATIENTS -IMMUNE SYSTEM CHANGES
  38. 38. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS - IMMUNE SYSTEM CHANGES contd. --1-Slow to respond --2-Increased risk of getting sick --3-An Autoimmune disorders may develop. --4-Healing is also slowed in older persons --5-The immune systems ability to detect and correct cell defects also declines --6-Increases in the risk of cancer
  39. 39. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS PSYCHOLOGICAL CHANGES
  40. 40. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -PSYCHOLOGICAL CHANGES --1-Loss of physical strength and abilities --2-Loss of Mental abilities (confusion, Dementia) --3-Loss of relationships when companions or friends die --4-Loss of self –esteem --5-Loss of body image --6-Loss of independence --7-Loss of control over life plans and lifestyle
  41. 41. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -ANESTHETIC IMPLICATION --1-Geriatric patients with psychological changes are difficult to handle for history taking and physical examination. --2-Anesthesiologist should calm, co-operative and always take help of family member in pre-assessment
  42. 42. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS SO CONSIDERING ALL THESE CHANGES WHAT OLD PEOPLE SAYS
  43. 43. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS --THE CAT IN THE HAT --I CAN NOT SEE --I CAN NOT SEE --I CAN NOT CHEW --I CAN NOT SCREW --=OH MY GOD, WHAT CAN I DO ? --MY MEMORY SHRINKS --MY HEARING STINKS --NO SENSE OF SMELL --I LOOK LIKE HELL --=MY MOOD IS BAD - CAN YOU TELL ? --MY BODY IS DROOPING --HAVE TROUBLE WITH POPPING --THE GOLDEN YEARS GONE --WITH LOSS OF BONE --I AM EVERY WHERE --HANDLE WITH CARE
  44. 44. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS PRE-OPERATIVE EVALUATION IMPORTANT ASPECTS OF THE LECTURE
  45. 45. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS PRE-OPERATIVE EVALUATION --1-Complete History --2-Thorough Physical Examination --3-Laboratory Investigations --4-Tailor made Anesthesia plan according to surgery
  46. 46. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS --BEST PRACTICES FOR COMMUNICATION WITH OLDER ADULTS --Anesthesiologist should make the assessment face-to-face, allowing the patient to see lip movements when speaking; this is particularly important if the patient has a hearing problem. --Voice tone should be clear, slow and slightly louder than usual. --The anesthesiologist should understand by asking leading questions from the patient or caregiver or companion. --One question should be asked at a time, allowing sufficient time for patients responses. Even healthy older adults may take a little longer to process a question and frame a response. --Communication should be modified to match the individual’s learning style and incorporate language the patient uses,
  47. 47. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS HOW TO COMMUNICATE WITH DEAF ,AND OLD PATIENTS --1-50% of Geriatric patients are having Hearing Problems. It is some times very difficult to communicate with them --2-So our Medical Stethoscope will help us by reversing the ends --3-Patients will communicate very nicely IT IS SIMPLE BUT VERY USEFUL WAY
  48. 48. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -COMPLETE MEDICAL HISTORY --1-CVS and RS complaints present and past --2-Routine activities --3-Mental and Physical status --4-Dependency --5-Associated diseases --6-Drug History / Polypharmacy --7-BMI / Nutrition --8-Past History Op / Ane Experience --9-Any alternative Medicine --10-Allergy --11-Social and Family History --1-Any Habits like Tobacco / Smoking / Drinks --2-Sleep Patterns ALWAYS SEE FOR --3-Depression --4-Malnutrition --5-Immobility --6-Dehydration --7-Denture --8-Pace Maker --9-Any joint Replacement --10-Any Anti Depression drug
  49. 49. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -PRE-OPERATIVE EVALUATION contd. --1-See weather Geriatric patient is able to perform Mental Social and Physical activities --2-All patients must be examined in presence of Family members or friends or a Guardian --3-Always see for polypharmacy because these groups mostly suffer from 2 to 3 systemic diseases --4-Note the cognitive functions status to compare pre and post operative changes
  50. 50. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS DIFFERENT RISK FACTOR SCALES ARE AVAILABLE FOR PRE - ASSESSMENT --1-APCHE:- (Acute Physiological and chronic Health evaluation)for critically ill patients --2-POSSUM:- (Physiological and Operative severity Score for enumeration of Mortality and Morbidity) for surgical patients. --3-GOLDMAN SCALE:- This is of Cardiac risk of patients in Non cardiac surgeries
  51. 51. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -GENERAL PHYSICAL EXAMINATION --1-Physical examination of old patient always to be done n warm area --2-General Appearance --3-Head to Toe Examination for pressure points, a-Joints b-Hearing and c-Vision impairment --4-Height / Weight --5-Neck mobility, and Spine Deformity, teeth loss
  52. 52. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS SEE FOR --1-Difficult intubation --2-Difficult Regional Anesthesia --3-Difficult Nerve Blocks --4-Difficult I/V lines --5-Weight for BMI --6-Drugs Regularity --7-Relatives attitude and Responsibility EXAMINE FOR --1-Vital Signs --2-CVS and RS system --3-Oxygen saturation --4-Pain Threshold --5-Breathing pattern --6-Breath Holding Time --7-Clock Drawing Test --8-Trail Making test -PHYSICAL EXAMINATION
  53. 53. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -INVESTIGATIONS ROUTINE --1-Complete Hemogram --2- FBS / HbA1C --3- ECG --4- X ARY CHEST --5- RENAL FUNCTION TESTS --6- LIVER FUNCTION TESTS --6b- with proteins --(All above investigations are very important rather must be for routine anesthesia administration) SPECIAL INVESTIGATIONS --1-According to positive Medical History and Disease --a- Echocardiography for CVS --b-Spirometry and for RS and --c-Sonography for GIT and KUB OTHER TESTS WOULD BE CARRIED OUT ACCORDING TO THE SYSTEM AFFECTED e.g CVS / RS / GIT / URINARY SYSTEMS
  54. 54. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS PLAN AFTER COMPLETE ASSESSMENT OF GERIATRIC PATIENT --1-It is very important to determine the patient’s status and physiologic reserve in the pre – anesthetic evaluation. --2-The risk from anesthesia is more related with the presence of co-existing disease than with the age of the patient --3-The condition should be optimized before surgery with good nutrition Pharmacological support system wise and done without any delay as long delays increase Morbidity rates are expected to increase
  55. 55. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS USE OF SMART PHONEIN ASSESSMENT OF GERIATRIC PATIENTS Android apps
  56. 56. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS
  57. 57. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS Assessment of geriatric patients by different ways
  58. 58. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS
  59. 59. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS
  60. 60. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS GERIATRIC DEPRESSION SCALE
  61. 61. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS GERIATRIC DEPRESSION SCALE
  62. 62. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS PHARMACODYNAMICS AND PHRMACOKINETICS IN ELDERLY PATIENTS
  63. 63. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS IMPORTANT POINTS TO REMEMBER ABOUT GERIATRIC PATIENTS --1-The circulating level of Albumin decreases (Binding Protein for Acidic Drugs) --2-While the level of α-1 acid glycoprotein increases (binding protein for basic Drugs)
  64. 64. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS --IMPORTANT POINTS TO REMEMBER ABOUT GERIATRIC PATIENTS --1-The decrease in total body water --This leads to a reduction in the central compartment and increased sodium concentrations after a bolus administration of a drug --2-Increase in body Fat --This results in a greater volume of distribution of drugs and prolonging their action --3-Aging effect on Hepatic and Renal Functions --Drug Metabolism may be altered
  65. 65. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS SO FOR DOSE AND DURATION OF DRUGS ONE HAS TO REMEMBER THAT ALTERED BODY COMPOSITION IN OLD AGE LEADS TO:- --1-Decrease Blood volume --2-Decrease Muscle mass --3-Decrease Plasma proteins --4-Decrease circulatory time --5-Decrease Metabolism and clearance
  66. 66. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -DOSES OF ANESTHETIC AGENTS --1-Sedations - Decrease --2-Induction agents – Decrease (almost 50%) --3-Opioids – Decrease (Here Remifentanil is most potent) --4-Muscle relaxants – No change --5-Inhalation agents – Reduce MAC (Ideal is 1.5 MAC) --6-Local Anesthetics – Decreases NOTE:- --Ideal inhalation agent for old age is Desflurane ideal muscle relaxants for old age is Atracurium induction agents are used according to pre-assessment and risk of surgery
  67. 67. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -REGIONAL AND PERIPHERAL NERVE BLOCKS --1-The duration of analgesia may be prolonged with age advancing on the Baricity, dose and strength of the local Anesthetic solution --2-When GA carries great risk for the patient Regional Anesthesia or Nerve Blocks provide an excellent solution
  68. 68. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS TO SUM UP PHARMACOLOGY OF ANESTHESIA DRUGS --1-The elderly are more sensitive to anesthetic agents and generally require smaller doses for the same clinical effect, and drug action is usually prolonged. --2-One Arm Brain circulation is about 20 seconds and drug to reach their maximum effect requires 3 to 4 circulations. And in old age this time is upto 90 seconds. So drug dose requirement is less
  69. 69. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -DRUG STRATEGY FOR THE ELDERLY GO LOW ! GO SLOW ! ALWAYS FOLLOW *
  70. 70. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS -SOME WORDS FOR FLUID ADMINISTRATION --1-Elderly patients compensate poorly for Hypovolemia and over transfusion --2-After one liter of infusion, better replace blood loss with blood transfusion --3-Liberal oral intake of fluids allowed 2 to 3 hours pre-operatively --4-Always keep in mind about elderly compromised Heart, poor organ perfusion and reduction in GFR for I/V fluid administration
  71. 71. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS TAKE HOME MESSAGE
  72. 72. Increase d Preexisti ng Diseases Decrease d Physiolo gic Reserve Provider Lack of Knowled ge -GERIATRIC PATIENTS HIGH INCIDENCE OF MORBIDITY AND MORTALITY IN OLD AGE IS BECAUSE OF THE FOLLOWING Decreased Physiologic Reserve Increased Preexisting Diseases Provider Lack of Knowledge
  73. 73. -GERIATRIC PATIENTS Elderly patients are vulnerable and particularly sensitive to the stress of Trauma, Hospitalization, Surgery and Anesthesia ANESTHESIOLOGISTS MUST REMEMBER AND DO --1-Understanding old age physiology and pre-operative management of co-existing disorders --2-Meticulus pre-operative assessment of organ function and reserve --3-Careful Drug Selection and Dose titration --4-Careful Fluid Therapy --5-Selection between RA and GA --6-Proper psychological preparation and management --7-Good post operative pain control

