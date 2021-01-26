Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tuesday 26th January 2021 Nikki South- Family Learning Tutor
Write down what you think play is and share.
 Play is one of the main ways in which children learn and develop. It helps to build self worth by giving a child a sense...
 Play is very important to a child's development, it is an integral part of a child's Early Years Foundation Stage and su...
 https://moodle.lincsglobal.net/course/view.p hp?id=26
Does your child engage in a range of play types? Do you need to encourage your child to play with a range of activities? C...
 https://www.sirenfilms.co.uk/library/person al-social-emotional-development/  Learners to write down what the child is ...
 What is your child learning when they are playing in the sand and water? Try at home • Creating a digging area in the ga...
 Sand and water play generates countless benefits for children in the areas of physical, mental, and emotional growth.  ...
 Role play is an important part of child development, as it builds confidence, creativity communication, physical develop...
Listening to a story, acting it out, playing with the characters led to high quality writing… The Secret Escape.
 Write a list of the important skills your child develops at a play park, out on a walk or playing outdoors. Try getting ...
 Learning through Play Ideas sheet-Moodle PDF
 Moodle- Snakes and ladders and board games.  Lego Maths  Play ideas sheet  QUIZ  https://www.2aspire.org.uk/  Quest...
Learning through play

×