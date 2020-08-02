Carnitine chinese 1中國人 肉鹼(卡尼丁)循環相關的代谢遺傳病

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Disorders of carnitine cycle in ChineseDisorders of carnitine cycle in Chinese (Nelson Tang)(Nelson Tang) MD, FRCPAMD, FRC...
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• ••
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 && -- (CH3)3-N-CH2-CH-CH2-COOH OH Low affinity transport 乙酰-辅酶A 乙酰卡尼丁 卡尼丁 乙酰卡尼丁 LCAD MCAD SCAD 乙酰-辅酶A Acyl-C...
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• •• ATPATP (1)(1) •• (2)(2) ––
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 β- • ( ) • ( ) • : ( URTI) • •
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 Primary Carnitine deficiencyPrimary Carnitine deficiency (Carnitine transporter defect)(Carnitine transporte...
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 PrimaryPrimary CarnitineCarnitine DeficiencyDeficiency •• •• •• –– Acute presentation in infancyAcute presen...
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• •• :: ••
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 ( L( L-- )) •• : 9 umol (22: 9 umol (22--50 umol )50 umol ) •• : 12 umol: 12 umol :: ––
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 OCTN2OCTN2 (1)(1) •• ,, 5050 (1999(1999 )) Autosomal recessive inheritance, less thanAutosomal recessive inh...
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 -- 0 10 2 0 3 0 4 0 50 6 0 7 0 8 0 90 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 3 0 4 0 5 0 6 0 7 0 8 0 9 0 1 0 0 F ilte red lo ad C O...
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 OCTN2OCTN2 (2)(2) •• ,, OCTN2OCTN2 –– Among the first in identifying the carnitine transporterAmong the firs...
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 OCTN2OCTN2 •• (( ).). •• .. ••
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 ••
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• •• 1010 •• 50,00050,000 •• : 1: 1 //60,00060,000 •• (Tang, 2002)(Tang, 2002)
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• (R254X:(R254X: 50%50% )) •• 11 //40,00040,000 11 // 60,00060,000 Beijing
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• •• (R254X:(R254X: 50%50% )) ••
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• 11//40,00040,000 11//60,00060,000 •• •• 1010 •• 50%50% R254XR254X
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• ? Recurrent mutation events, happened? Recurrent mutation events, happened independentlyindependently •• ...
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• ••
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• •• 50%50% •• •• 50%50% ••
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• // •• (( )) •• •• •• (( ))
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• •• i. e genuine deficiencyi. e genuine deficiency •• ––
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 :: •• 携带携带S467CS467C突变的母亲。突变的母亲。 •• 此突变在日本人中第一次被报道此突变在日本人中第一次被报道(1999)(1999)
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 S467CS467C •• Koizumi et al 1999Koizumi et al 1999
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 :: 44
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 Dx 1. ↓↓ ↓↓ 2. CPT1 ↑↑ ↓↓ 3. CACT ↓↓ ↑↑ ↑ (i.e. C16, C18, C18:1 and C18:2) 4. CPT2 ↓↓ ↑↑ ↑ (i.e. C16, C18, C...
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 :: ββ-- 1.1. Primary Carnitine deficiencyPrimary Carnitine deficiency 2.2. Carnitine translocase deficiencyC...
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 (CH3)3-N-CH2-CH-CH2-COOH OH Long-Chain - FA Plasma membrane inner mitochondria membrance High affinity trans...
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 ?? •• 19991999 •• ..
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生
香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 Prof. D. Applegarth (Canada) Prof. F. Choy (Canada) Prof. V. Ganapathy (USA) Prof. G Grabowski (USA) Prof. K...
  1. 1. Disorders of carnitine cycle in ChineseDisorders of carnitine cycle in Chinese (Nelson Tang)(Nelson Tang) MD, FRCPAMD, FRCPA
  2. 2. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• ••
  3. 3. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 && -- (CH3)3-N-CH2-CH-CH2-COOH OH Low affinity transport 乙酰-辅酶A 乙酰卡尼丁 卡尼丁 乙酰卡尼丁 LCAD MCAD SCAD 乙酰-辅酶A Acyl-CoA EH HAD KAT Acetyl-CoA FADETFETF-DH CoQ Electron transport chain CPT 1 CPT 2 CACT (Carnitine transporter defect) (CPT1 def.) (Carnitine translocase deficiency) (CPT2 def.)
  4. 4. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• •• ATPATP (1)(1) •• (2)(2) ––
  5. 5. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 β- • ( ) • ( ) • : ( URTI) • •
  6. 6. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 Primary Carnitine deficiencyPrimary Carnitine deficiency (Carnitine transporter defect)(Carnitine transporter defect) ••卡尼丁吸收障卡尼丁吸收障碍碍
  7. 7. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 PrimaryPrimary CarnitineCarnitine DeficiencyDeficiency •• •• •• –– Acute presentation in infancyAcute presentation in infancy •• –– CardiomyopathyCardiomyopathy
  8. 8. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• •• :: ••
  9. 9. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 ( L( L-- )) •• : 9 umol (22: 9 umol (22--50 umol )50 umol ) •• : 12 umol: 12 umol :: ––
  10. 10. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 OCTN2OCTN2 (1)(1) •• ,, 5050 (1999(1999 )) Autosomal recessive inheritance, less thanAutosomal recessive inheritance, less than 50 cases (up to 1999)50 cases (up to 1999) •• 19751975 ,, –– Researches are searching for theResearches are searching for the causative gene since 1975causative gene since 1975 •• –– Patient inherits one defective carnitinePatient inherits one defective carnitine transporter gene from each of the parenttransporter gene from each of the parent
  11. 11. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生
  12. 12. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 -- 0 10 2 0 3 0 4 0 50 6 0 7 0 8 0 90 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 3 0 4 0 5 0 6 0 7 0 8 0 9 0 1 0 0 F ilte red lo ad C O N T R O L M O T H E R F A T H E R 肾脏排泄游离肉碱肾脏排泄游离肉碱(umol/LGFR)(umol/LGFR) (umol/L) Renal excretion threshold 正常对照
  13. 13. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 OCTN2OCTN2 (2)(2) •• ,, OCTN2OCTN2 –– Among the first in identifying the carnitine transporterAmong the first in identifying the carnitine transporter gene, OCTN2gene, OCTN2 Named Outstanding Research in Annual Report of CUHK
  14. 14. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 OCTN2OCTN2 •• (( ).). •• .. ••
  15. 15. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生
  16. 16. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 ••
  17. 17. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• •• 1010 •• 50,00050,000 •• : 1: 1 //60,00060,000 •• (Tang, 2002)(Tang, 2002)
  18. 18. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• (R254X:(R254X: 50%50% )) •• 11 //40,00040,000 11 // 60,00060,000 Beijing
  19. 19. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• •• (R254X:(R254X: 50%50% )) ••
  20. 20. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• 11//40,00040,000 11//60,00060,000 •• •• 1010 •• 50%50% R254XR254X
  21. 21. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• ? Recurrent mutation events, happened? Recurrent mutation events, happened independentlyindependently •• Same founder mutation but traveledSame founder mutation but traveled across Continentsacross Continents
  22. 22. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• ••
  23. 23. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生
  24. 24. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• •• 50%50% •• •• 50%50% ••
  25. 25. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• // •• (( )) •• •• •• (( ))
  26. 26. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 •• •• i. e genuine deficiencyi. e genuine deficiency •• ––
  27. 27. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生
  28. 28. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 :: •• 携带携带S467CS467C突变的母亲。突变的母亲。 •• 此突变在日本人中第一次被报道此突变在日本人中第一次被报道(1999)(1999)
  29. 29. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 S467CS467C •• Koizumi et al 1999Koizumi et al 1999
  30. 30. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 :: 44
  31. 31. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 Dx 1. ↓↓ ↓↓ 2. CPT1 ↑↑ ↓↓ 3. CACT ↓↓ ↑↑ ↑ (i.e. C16, C18, C18:1 and C18:2) 4. CPT2 ↓↓ ↑↑ ↑ (i.e. C16, C18, C18:1 and C18:2)
  32. 32. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 :: ββ-- 1.1. Primary Carnitine deficiencyPrimary Carnitine deficiency 2.2. Carnitine translocase deficiencyCarnitine translocase deficiency 3.3. Glutaric aciduria type 2 (ETF chain)Glutaric aciduria type 2 (ETF chain) defectsdefects 22 4.4. VLCADVLCAD ΑΑ 5.5. SCADSCAD ΑΑ
  33. 33. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 (CH3)3-N-CH2-CH-CH2-COOH OH Long-Chain - FA Plasma membrane inner mitochondria membrance High affinity transport Low affinity transport Acyl-CoA Acyl-Carnitine Carnitine Acyl-Carnitine LCAD MCAD SCAD Acyl-CoA Acyl-CoA EH HAD KAT Acetyl-CoA FADETFETF-DH CoQ Electron transport chain CPT 1 CPT 2 Outer mitochondrial membrance Translocase
  34. 34. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 ?? •• 19991999 •• ..
  35. 35. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生
  36. 36. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生
  37. 37. 香港中文大学 邓亮生邓亮生 Prof. D. Applegarth (Canada) Prof. F. Choy (Canada) Prof. V. Ganapathy (USA) Prof. G Grabowski (USA) Prof. KJ Hsiao (Taiwan) Dr. W.L. Hwu (Taiwan) Prof. R. Wanders (The Netherlands)

