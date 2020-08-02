Successfully reported this slideshow.
郁達夫的德文老師 鄧亮生
緣起 • 有機會旁聽 李歐梵老師的近代中國文化課, 对近代 醫科留學生的歷史和外國的醫科課程感到興趣, 搜 集一些資料供學生作參考. • 資料來源包括 網上搜索 和日本的國家電子圖書館
Here I tried to tackle 3 questions • 1. 為什麼他讀了兩次高中 ? • 2. 誰是郁達夫的德文老師 ? • 3. 清末民初時期,日本高中課程的內容
Medical School 4 yr in University 4 yr in High School 魯迅 郁達夫 1. 為什麼他讀了兩次高中 ?
2. 誰是郁達夫的德文老師 ?
郁達夫 in 名古屋第八高 during 1915-1919 Ref:趙敏(博士論文). 郁達夫における大正文学の受容. 2014 年 3 月. 宇都宮大学国際学研究科博士後期課程. 104602A. https://uuair.lib.uts...
Who is Arnold Hahn ? • Dr. Friedrick Karl Arnold Hahn, PhD
名古屋第八高 List of foreign teachers • Friedrick Karl Arnold Hahn and Hermann Hellfritsch were the two German teachers. • BJ Wi...
• http://meiji- pnortraits.de/meiji_portraits_h.html#20090527093325890_1_2_3_52_1
• born 28.01.1869 in Bielefeld, Germany • He was the son of Albert Hahn, a retired Prussian Army Lieutenant and his wife B...
Description in meiji- pnortraits.de/meiji_portraits_h.html • ?? Inconsistence with Yu’s travel history: 1915-1921 Hahn was...
Possibility 2: This was evidence that Hahn was in Nagoya during 1919. • This is supported by another chronicle about 青島戰役,...
• http://www.tsingtau.info/index.html?lager/nag-voigtlaender3.htm
Record that Hahn visited German prisoners of war in 1919
Evidence suggests that • Hahn might have returned to Germany for a short period of time • But there was recorded that he w...
3. 清末民初時期,日本高中課程的內容 Curriculum in High School in Japan in early 20th century • Preparatory curriculum for university teach...
Foreign language was largely taught in High School. (no posting for German teacher in University) • E.g. Sendai Medical Sc...
Subject outline in High Schools
e.g. 20 hours per week teaching of foreign lang. • https://www.mext.go.jp/b_menu/hakusho/html/others/detail/1318059.htm
Summary and observations • Very impressive secondary education system (100 yr ago in Japan) • Foreign language teaching wa...
German teacher of yu da fu 2020
