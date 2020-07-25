Surah An Naba - A Detailed Analysis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. About Surah An-Naba. 2. Reply to the disbelievers mocking the occurrence of the day of judgement. 3. ...
Circumstances Of Revelation: • The prophet(saw) told the people of Makkah that this world will come to an end one day and ...
Name of this Surah: The surah takes its name from the ayah(1) and ayah(2). 1. َ‫ون‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ َّ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ 2. ِ‫...
610 614611 616612 618613 620615 621617 622619 40 4441 4642 4843 5045 5147 5249 First Revelators SecretInvitation Open Invi...
Legend: 1-13: Year of Prophethood(Makkan Life). 610,611: A.D the year Jesus was born. 40,41: Prophet (saw) age. Timeline C...
Ayah Theme Section 2. Reply to the disbelievers that mocked the news of the occurrence of the Day of Judgement. Ayah:(1-5)...
MAIN THEME OF THE SURAH AN-NABAA ‫النبا‬ ‫سورة‬ Reply to the disbelievers who mocked the news of the occurrence of the day...
.1َّ‫م‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ .2ِ‫َن‬‫ع‬ِ‫يم‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫إ‬َ‫ب‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ .3‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ف‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ت...
َ‫ون‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ َّ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ 78:1)About what are they asking? Analysis: What are they asking each other .. • Whe...
ِ‫إ‬َ‫ب‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ِ‫َن‬‫ع‬ِ‫يم‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ 78:2)About the mighty event. Analysis: • Allah (swt) himself replies to the...
ِ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ ‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ف‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫خ‬ُ‫م‬ 78:3)The theme of their disputes. Analysis: • Verse describe...
َّ‫ََّل‬‫ك‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬َ‫س‬ 78:4)Very soon they shall come to know; ‫ون‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬َ‫س‬ َّ‫ََّل‬‫ك‬ َّ‫م‬ُ‫ث...
.6ْ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ ِ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ن‬ .7َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ .8...
11 SIGNS OF ALLAH IN HEAVEN AND EARTH Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and...
1st example THE SIGN ON EARTH َ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ ِ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫م‬ 78:6)Is it not true that We...
Analysis: • Our attention has been drawn to the heaven and Earth, in which Allah’s creation and phenomenon have been descr...
2nd Example THE SIGN IN THE MOUNTAIN َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ 78:7)And the mountains as pegs. An...
(Similarly in the other surah of the Quran) Allah says about the mountain َ‫د‬‫ي‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ي‬ِ‫س‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬َ‫ر‬ ِ‫ض...
3rd Example THE SIGN THROUGH HUMAN CREATION ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ز‬َ‫أ‬ 78:8) Created you in pai...
(Similarly in the other surah of the Quran) Allah discusses the creation of mankind in pairs. ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬َ‫و‬ُ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ت‬...
4th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’S CREATION THROUGH SLEEP ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ن‬‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ُ‫س‬ 78:9...
Analysis • Sleep is a great divine gift. • Allah has made sleep as a means for rest. • Sleep is imposed on all humans and ...
5th Example THE SIGN IN THE NIGHT ‫ا‬ً‫س‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ل‬‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬ 78:10) Made the night a man...
(Similarly in the other surah of the Quran) Allah says about night ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ل‬‫ال‬ ُ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬...
6th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’S CREATION – THE MORNING َ‫ار‬َ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ش‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ 78:11)...
(Similarly in the other surah of the Quran) Allah says about the night and the day ‫وا‬ُ‫غ‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف...
7th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’S CREATION – HEAVEN ‫ا‬ً‫ع‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ق‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ب‬َ‫و‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫َا‬...
8th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’S CREATION – THE SUN ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫س‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َّ‫ه‬َ‫و‬ 78:13)Pla...
9th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’S CREATION – FRESH WATER ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ ِ‫ص‬ْ‫ع‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ز...
10th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’S CREATION – GRAIN AND VEGETABLE ‫ا‬ًّ‫ب‬َ‫ح‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ج‬ ِ‫ر‬ْ‫خ‬ُ‫ن‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬َ...
11th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’s CREATION – FRUITS ٍ‫ت‬‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ف‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ 78:16)And gardens of luxurio...
THE SIGN IN THE EARTH 6. ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ ِ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ 1 THE SIGN IN THE MOUNTAINS 2 T...
.17َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬‫ي‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫َان‬‫ك‬ ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ص‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ .18َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫...
‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬‫ي‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫َان‬‫ك‬ ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ص‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ َّ‫ن‬ِِ 78:17)The Day of decision is already fixed. Anal...
4 EVENTS ON THE DAY OF JUUDGEMENT Section-4 The Scene of the Upheavals of the day Judgement
1st Event THE TUMPET WILL BE BLOWN ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ُ‫خ‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ِ‫ور‬ُّ‫ص‬‫ال‬………. 78:18)On that Day, the Trumpet...
Analysis: • The trumpet is a kind of horn of which we know nothing about except for its name. • The day of Judgement will ...
2nd –Event GATHERING OF HUMAN BEING ON PLANE OF ASSEMBLY ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫أ‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬……… 78:18)And you sha...
3rd event SKY WILL OPEN BECOME GATEWAYS ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬َ‫ف‬ ُ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ت‬َ‫ح‬ِ‫ت‬ُ‫ف‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫أ...
4th event THE MOUNTAIN WILL DISAPPEAR ِ‫ت‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫ي‬ُ‫س‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬َ‫ف‬ ُ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫س‬ 78...
(Similarly in the other surah of the Quran) Allah says about mountain ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُ‫ف‬ِ‫س‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ف‬ ِ‫ل...
Section-4 The Scene of the Upheavals of the day Judgement 1 2 3 4 Trumpet will be blown .18ِ‫ور‬ُّ‫ص‬‫ال‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ُ‫خ‬َ‫ف‬...
.21َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ص‬ْ‫ر‬ِ‫م‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ج‬ .22َ‫ين‬ِ‫غ‬‫ا‬َّ‫ط‬‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫آ‬َ‫م‬ .23َ‫ين‬ِ‫ث‬ِ...
We shall further breakdown the ayah(21-30) into following three sections: 1- ayah(21-23) Hell – a permanent abode for tyra...
1st –Section ayah(21-23) HELL A PERMANENT HOME FOR THE DISBELIEVERS ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ج‬ َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ص...
Analysis: • Hell has already been created and prepared for the disbelievers. • They will find it well prepared to receive ...
2nd Section ayah(24-26) PUNISHMENT OF DISBELIEVER IN HELL َ‫َل‬َ‫و‬ ‫ًا‬‫د‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ق‬‫و‬ُ‫ذ‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫...
These verses portray the treatment and hospitality extended to the disbelievers in their new home(Hell) (‫شرابا‬ ‫وَل‬ ‫بر...
( ‫وغساقا‬ ‫حميما‬ ‫اَل‬ ) • Except They will be given the following drinks 1. Boiling water. 2. Blood and pus from the wo...
Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers Hell Has been prepared and waiting for them. .21ِ‫م‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا...
3rd-section Crime of the Disbelievers and warning of Allah (1ST CRIME) DIDN’T EXPECT AN ACCOUNT َ‫ون‬ُ‫ج‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ‫و...
(2ND –CRIME) DENIED ALLAH’S SIGN(REVELATION) ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫آ‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ب‬َّ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َّ‫ذ‬ِ‫ك‬ 78:28)And ...
Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers Did not expect any accountability .27ُ‫ج‬ ْ‫ر‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ن...
Warning of Allah ُ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ص‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ ٍ‫ء‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ش‬ َّ‫ل‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ك‬ 78:29)But We had recorded everyt...
َّ‫َل‬ِِ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫د‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ز‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ق‬‫و‬ُ‫ذ‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ 78:30)It will be said: "Taste the fru...
.31َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫از‬َ‫ف‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫ق‬َّ‫ت‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ .32َ‫ق‬ِ‫ئ‬‫َا‬‫د‬َ‫ح‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ .33َ‫ب‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫َو‬...
َ‫ين‬ِ‫ق‬َّ‫ت‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫از‬َ‫ف‬َ‫م‬ 78:31)On that Day, the righteous will certainly achieve their Heart's d...
Analysis: Who is God Fearing “َ‫ين‬ِ‫ق‬َّ‫ت‬ُ‫م‬ ”? And why they will be successful? Those who have a firm belief in the f...
5 BEAUTIFUL GIFTS AND REWARD Section-6 The Scenes of the Reward of the believers.
1st Reward GARDEN AND GRAPEVINES َ‫ق‬ِ‫ئ‬‫َا‬‫د‬َ‫ح‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ 78:32)Beautiful gardens, vineyards; Analysi...
2nd Reward BEAUTIFUL WOMEN َ‫ب‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫َو‬‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫أ‬ 78:33)And young women of their own age. Analysis:...
3rd Reward THE CUP OF WINE ‫ا‬ً‫س‬ْ‫َأ‬‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫د‬ 78:34)And overflowing cups. Analysis: • The dweller of pa...
4th Reward NOBLE ENVIRONMENT FREE FROM FALSEHOOD َ‫َل‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫و‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬‫ا‬ً‫...
5th Reward ABUNDANT REWARD ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ط‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ز‬َ‫ج‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ ِ‫ح‬ 78:36)A recompense fro...
ْ‫ع‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ َ‫ق‬ِ‫ئ‬‫َا‬‫د‬َ‫ح‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ (32) Garden 1 َ‫ب‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫َو‬‫ك‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫أ‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ (33) Beautiful ...
.37َ‫َل‬ ۖ ِ‫ن‬ َٰ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َّ‫الر‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫اْل‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫او‬َ‫م‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ب‬َ‫...
ِ‫ن‬ َٰ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َّ‫الر‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫اْل‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫او‬َ‫م‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬…………. 78:...
……..َ‫َل‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ُون‬‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ط‬ ِ‫خ‬ 78:37)No one will dare speak to him. ُ‫َة‬‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬ َ‫َّل‬َ‫م...
……..َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬َ‫و‬ ُ‫ن‬ َٰ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َّ‫الر‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ِن‬‫ذ‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ َّ‫َل‬ِِ َ‫ون‬ُ‫م‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ َۖۖ‫و‬َ...
Point of Reflection: • This section of the surah indicate that the power of intercession on the day belong to Allah only a...
.39ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ٰ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِِ َ‫ذ‬َ‫خ‬َّ‫ت‬‫ا‬ َ‫ء‬‫َا‬‫ش‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬َ‫ف‬ ۖ ُّ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬َٰ‫ذ‬ِ‫ه‬...
ُ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬َٰ‫ذ‬ُّ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬…….. 78:39)That day is the ultimate truth. Analysis • This is in respons...
• The sentence “ُّ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬َٰ‫ذ‬” is stated after having portrayed each and every scene...
ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ٰ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِِ َ‫ذ‬َ‫خ‬َّ‫ت‬‫ا‬ َ‫ء‬‫َا‬‫ش‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫آ‬َ‫م‬ …… 78:39)So let whoever desires take the p...
‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ذ‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬……. 78:40)Indeed we have forewarned you of ...
……..َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ُ‫ه‬‫َا‬‫د‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫م‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ُ‫ء‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ظ‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ي‬ 78:40)The day every person...
ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ي‬ ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ُ‫ت‬ 78:40)And the disbel...
1) Ayah(1-5) Considers The News Of The Day Of Judgement Seriously • We should take the word “ِ‫يم‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫إ‬َ‫ب‬...
3) Ayah (17-30) Hell And Its Punishment Must Be Taken Seriously. • The punishment of hell, should deter and discourage us ...
News of day of judgement Conveyed through Quran and Authentic Hadith Ayah(1-5) Believe in it with firm conviction and have...
WORK CITED All the narrative have been cited from the following: 1. Tafseer Ibn Katheer 2. Tafheem ul Quran 3. Maarif ul Q...
Thanks For viewing the Presentation
  1. 1. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. About Surah An-Naba. 2. Reply to the disbelievers mocking the occurrence of the day of judgement. 3. Call to reflect on Allah’s power and ability in the creation of heaven and Earth. 4. The scenes of the upheaval on the Day of Judgment. 5. The scenes of the punishment for the Disbelievers. 6. The scenes of the reward of the believers. 7. The final scene of the Day of Judgement where nobody dares to speak in front of Allah. 8. Warning for mankind to prepare for the day of judgement. 9. Take away message. 10. Citation.
  2. 2. Circumstances Of Revelation: • The prophet(saw) told the people of Makkah that this world will come to an end one day and another world will be established. • All of humanity, from the 1st man – Adam AS – till the last man born on earth, shall be raised back to life again and will be presented before Allah for accountability. • People will be rewarded and punished based on their deeds and belief. • The disbelievers of Makkah upon hearing the news about raising back to life, accountability and reward and punishment started making fun of it. • This Surah refers to the doubts and mockery shown by the disbelievers. Section-1 About Surah An- Naba
  3. 3. Name of this Surah: The surah takes its name from the ayah(1) and ayah(2). 1. َ‫ون‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ َّ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ 2. ِ‫يم‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫إ‬َ‫ب‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ِ‫َن‬‫ع‬  It is called “‫ـ‬َّ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ ”  It is also called “ِ‫إ‬َ‫ب‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ” Time Of Revelation: • It is unanimously agreed upon by scholars that surah An Naba was revealed in Mecca. • Azzarkashy considers this among the surahs that were revealed in the last part of Makkan period. Section-1 About Surah An-Naba
  4. 4. 610 614611 616612 618613 620615 621617 622619 40 4441 4642 4843 5045 5147 5249 First Revelators SecretInvitation Open Invitation PersecutionofMuslim begins MigrationtoEthiopiabya group EconomicBoycottbyBanyu Hashim Endof economic boycott DeathofKhadija andAbuTalib VisitToTaef IsraandMirajNightJourney TheFirsttreatyofAqbah MigrationtoMadina Khadija,AbuBakar, AliZaid(rta)accepted Islam Hamzaand Umar accepted Islam 1 52 73 94 116 128 1310 Surah An-Naba Prophet Life In Makkah Time line Last part of Makkan life
  5. 5. Legend: 1-13: Year of Prophethood(Makkan Life). 610,611: A.D the year Jesus was born. 40,41: Prophet (saw) age. Timeline Chart
  6. 6. Ayah Theme Section 2. Reply to the disbelievers that mocked the news of the occurrence of the Day of Judgement. Ayah:(1-5) Section 3. Call to reflect on Allah’s power and ability through the creation of heaven and the earth. Ayah:(6-16) Section 4. The Scenes of upheaval on the Day of Judgement. Ayah:(17-20) Section 5. The scenes of punishment of the disbelievers. Ayah:(21-30) Section 6. The Scenes of the reward for the believers. Ayah:(31-36) Section 7. The Final scene of the Day of Judgement (nobody dares speak in front of Allah). Ayah:(37-38). Section 8. A warning to the to prepare for the Day of Judgement. Ayah:(39- 40) Section-1 About Surah An- Naba
  7. 7. MAIN THEME OF THE SURAH AN-NABAA ‫النبا‬ ‫سورة‬ Reply to the disbelievers who mocked the news of the occurrence of the day of judgment Section-1 About Surah An-Nabaa 1. Earth 2. Mountains 3. Human 4. Sleep 5. Night 6. Day 7. Heaven 8. Sun 9. Rain 10. Grain and vegetable 11. Fruits  Upheaval of the day of judgment.  Punishment of the disbelievers.  Reward of the believers.  Intercession on the day of judgment  It is a reality and mankind is admonished to prepare for the day of judgment.  Books of deed will be given to everyone.  Disbeliever will wish he were not born. 1 2 3 4
  8. 8. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. About Surah An-Naba. 2. Reply to the disbelievers mocking the occurrence of the day of judgement. 3. Call to reflect on Allah’s power and ability in the creation of heaven and the earth. 4. The scenes of the upheaval on the day of decision. 5. The scene of the punishment of the Disbelievers. 6. The scenes of the reward of the believers. 7. The final scene of the day of judgement nobody dares speak in front of Allah. 8. The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgement. 9. Take away message. 10. Citation.
  9. 9. .1َّ‫م‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ .2ِ‫َن‬‫ع‬ِ‫يم‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫إ‬َ‫ب‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ .3‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ف‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫خ‬ُ‫م‬ ِ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ .4َّ‫ََّل‬‫ك‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬َ‫س‬ .5َّ‫م‬ُ‫ث‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬َ‫س‬ َّ‫ََّل‬‫ك‬ Section-2 The reply to the disbelievers, Mocking on the news of the occurrence of the day of judgment. Verses(1-5) refer to the reply of disbelievers who were mocking the day of judgment.
  10. 10. َ‫ون‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ َّ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ 78:1)About what are they asking? Analysis: What are they asking each other .. • When the prophet (saw) informed the people of Makkah about the Day of judgment, they found it hard to believe that resurrection was possible. • They started arguing about whether the Day of Judgement would really occur or not. َ‫ون‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ Asking one another ‫َم‬‫ع‬ About what Section-2 The reply to the disbelievers, Mocking on the news of the occurrence of the day of judgment.
  11. 11. ِ‫إ‬َ‫ب‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ِ‫َن‬‫ع‬ِ‫يم‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ 78:2)About the mighty event. Analysis: • Allah (swt) himself replies to the question of the disbelievers when he says.. • They are asking about the great news- i.e. the day of judgment. By adding the word great to it, an implicit threat has been given that it is a horrifying, dreadful and scary day. ِ‫يم‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ Great ِ‫إ‬َ‫ب‬َّ‫ن‬‫ل‬ News Section-2 The reply to the disbelievers, Mocking on the news of the occurrence of the day of judgment.
  12. 12. ِ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ ‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ف‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫خ‬ُ‫م‬ 78:3)The theme of their disputes. Analysis: • Verse describes that people hold varying views about the belief in the day of judgment. • They were divided in two groups – There are those who believe in its occurrence. – Others who outright reject its occurrence. Section-2 The reply to the disbelievers, Mocking on the news of the occurrence of the day of judgment. َ‫ون‬ُ‫ف‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫خ‬ُ‫م‬ In Disagreement ‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ا‬ About Which ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ They
  13. 13. َّ‫ََّل‬‫ك‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬َ‫س‬ 78:4)Very soon they shall come to know; ‫ون‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬َ‫س‬ َّ‫ََّل‬‫ك‬ َّ‫م‬ُ‫ث‬ 78:5)We repeat, very soon they shall come to know. Analysis: • This a powerful warning given to the disbelievers. • The sentence “‫ون‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬َ‫س‬ َّ‫ََّل‬‫ك‬”, which is repeated twice emphasizes the threat. • Verses implies that they will definitely know about the reality of the day of judgment. • Upon Death: They will discover the realities of next world. • On the day of judgement: They will see the horror of the day of judgement with their own eyes. Section-2 The reply to the disbelievers, Mocking on the news of the occurrence of the day of judgment. َ‫ون‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬َ‫س‬ Soon they will know
  14. 14. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. About Surah An-Naba. 2. Reply to the disbelievers mocking the occurrence of the day of Judgement. 3. Call to reflect on Allah’s power and ability through the creation of heaven and the earth. 4. The scenes of the upheaval on the day of decision. 5. The scene of the punishment of the Disbelievers. 6. The scenes of the reward of the believers. 7. The final scene of the day of judgement nobody dares speak in front of Allah. 8. The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgement. 9. Take away message. 10. Citation.
  15. 15. .6ْ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ ِ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ن‬ .7َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ .8ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ْ‫ز‬َ‫أ‬ .9‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ُ‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ن‬ .10‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫س‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ل‬‫ال‬ .11‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬‫ًا‬‫ش‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ار‬َ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ .12‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ب‬َ‫و‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫َا‬‫د‬ِ‫ش‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ع‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ق‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ف‬ .13‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َّ‫ه‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫س‬ .14‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ز‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َّ‫ج‬َ‫ث‬ ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ ِ‫ص‬ْ‫ع‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ .15َ‫ج‬ ِ‫ر‬ْ‫خ‬ُ‫ن‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ن‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ًّ‫ب‬َ‫ح‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ .16‫ا‬ً‫ف‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ ٍ‫ت‬‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬ Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth. Verses (6-16) present 11 examples from Allah’s creation in the Heaven and the earth to prove that he is capable of making the day of judgement happen.
  16. 16. 11 SIGNS OF ALLAH IN HEAVEN AND EARTH Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth.
  17. 17. 1st example THE SIGN ON EARTH َ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ ِ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫م‬ 78:6)Is it not true that We have spread the earth like a bed. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth. ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫م‬ A resting place ِ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ن‬ We made َ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫ْل‬ The earth ْ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ Have not
  18. 18. Analysis: • Our attention has been drawn to the heaven and Earth, in which Allah’s creation and phenomenon have been described. • Allah’s creation illustrates his power – and emphasizes how he is capable of making the Day of Judgement happen. • The first of Allah’s signs in this Surah is discussing the vastness of the Earth and how it is a peaceful resting place for all creation – men, Jinn and animals. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth.
  19. 19. 2nd Example THE SIGN IN THE MOUNTAIN َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ 78:7)And the mountains as pegs. Analysis: • Allah has made the mountain as pegs for the Earth so that the Earh remains stable and is not shaken or rocked. • This firmness and stability make it easy to walk, construct buildings and grow crops. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth. َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ mountains ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ pegs
  20. 20. (Similarly in the other surah of the Quran) Allah says about the mountain َ‫د‬‫ي‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ي‬ِ‫س‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬َ‫ر‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ٰ‫ى‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫ب‬ 16:15)He has set mountains on the earth - lest it should move away with you. He also made rivers. ۖ ‫ا‬ً‫ار‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ َ‫ي‬ِ‫س‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬ َ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ َّ‫د‬َ‫م‬ ‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫و‬ 13:3)He is the One Who spread out the earth and placed thereon mountains and rivers. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth.
  21. 21. 3rd Example THE SIGN THROUGH HUMAN CREATION ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ز‬َ‫أ‬ 78:8) Created you in pairs. Analysis: • Allah has created us in pairs (as men and women) so that we can get married and have children. • The relationship of husband and wife provide each other comfort and mental peace. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth. ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ Created you ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ز‬َ‫أ‬ (In) pairs
  22. 22. (Similarly in the other surah of the Quran) Allah discusses the creation of mankind in pairs. ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬َ‫و‬ُ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ْ‫ز‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫س‬ُ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫آ‬ً‫ة‬َّ‫د‬َ‫و‬َ‫م‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ب‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ِِ ‫وا‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫ر‬َ‫و‬ً‫ة‬ 30:21) And of His signs, another one is that He created for you mates from among yourselves that you may find comfort with them, and He planted love and kindness in your hearts; Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth.
  23. 23. 4th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’S CREATION THROUGH SLEEP ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ن‬‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ُ‫س‬ 78:9)provided you rest in sleep. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth. ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ن‬ Your sleep ‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ُ‫س‬ (for) rest
  24. 24. Analysis • Sleep is a great divine gift. • Allah has made sleep as a means for rest. • Sleep is imposed on all humans and animal. • It provides a relief from the continuous process of movement and hardship. • It gives an opportunity to obtain peace and comfort so that the body and limbs rejuvenate in order to obtain a livelihood during the day. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth.
  25. 25. 5th Example THE SIGN IN THE NIGHT ‫ا‬ً‫س‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ل‬‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬ 78:10) Made the night a mantle. Analysis: • The verse signifies that Allah didn’t only give us sleep, but also created a suitable conditions for sleep. • The night covers us in darkness as a tranquil time to take a break from the hectic activities of the day. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth. َ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ل‬‫ال‬ The night ‫ا‬ً‫س‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ل‬ (as) Covering
  26. 26. (Similarly in the other surah of the Quran) Allah says about night ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ل‬‫ال‬ ُ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬ ‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬ِ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ 10:67)He is the One Who has made the night for you to rest therein and the day so that you can see ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِِ ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ل‬‫ال‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫َا‬‫ش‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ي‬ 91:4)By the night, which draws a veil over it; Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth.
  27. 27. 6th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’S CREATION – THE MORNING َ‫ار‬َ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ش‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ 78:11)Made the day to work for earning your livelihood. Analysis: • Allah (SWT) has made the day bright, radiant and shining so that you could work for your livelihood with greater ease and comfort. • All humans and most animals go out in the morning in search of their sustenance and livelihood and come back at night for rest. • This is the underlying wisdom behind the alternation of the day and the night. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth. َ‫ار‬َ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ The day ‫ًا‬‫ش‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ Livelihood
  28. 28. (Similarly in the other surah of the Quran) Allah says about the night and the day ‫وا‬ُ‫غ‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ار‬َ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬َ‫و‬ َ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ل‬‫ال‬ ُ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ت‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬َ‫و‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ل‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ض‬َ‫ف‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ُر‬‫ك‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫ت‬ 28:73)It is out of His mercy that He has made for you the night that you may rest in it, and the day that you may seek His bounty, so that you may render thanks. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth.
  29. 29. 7th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’S CREATION – HEAVEN ‫ا‬ً‫ع‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ق‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ب‬َ‫و‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫َا‬‫د‬ِ‫ش‬ 78:12)Built above you seven firmaments. Analysis: • The verse is directed to the signs present in the heaven (sky). • Allah (swt) has built seven skies above us. • It is a roof for the earth, which has been created so vast, perfect. • It is adorned with sun, moon and stars. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth. ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ب‬ We constructed ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫َا‬‫د‬ِ‫ش‬ Strong ‫ا‬ً‫ع‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫س‬ Seven
  30. 30. 8th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’S CREATION – THE SUN ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫س‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َّ‫ه‬َ‫و‬ 78:13)Placed therein a shining lamp. Analysis: • The verse highlights another creation of Allah in the heaven. • Allah has made the sun like a shining lamp which gives light and heat to the entire world. • It plays an important role in converting sea water into rain, thus enables grain, vegetables and fruit to be harvested. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth. ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬ َ‫و‬ And We placed ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َّ‫ه‬َ‫و‬ burning ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫س‬ a lamp
  31. 31. 9th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’S CREATION – FRESH WATER ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ ِ‫ص‬ْ‫ع‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ز‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َّ‫ج‬َ‫ث‬ 78:14)sent down abundant water from the clouds. Analysis: Verse directs to another sign of Allah in the heaven • Allah has sent down abundant rain from the clouds. • Fresh water, which quenches the thirst of human being and animal, comes down to the Earth in the form of rain. • Life on earth wouldn’t have been possible without fresh water. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth. ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ز‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ We sent down ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َّ‫ج‬َ‫ث‬ pouring abundantly ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ ِ‫ص‬ْ‫ع‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ The rain clouds ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ Water
  32. 32. 10th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’S CREATION – GRAIN AND VEGETABLE ‫ا‬ًّ‫ب‬َ‫ح‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ج‬ ِ‫ر‬ْ‫خ‬ُ‫ن‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ن‬َ‫و‬ 78:15) Bringing forth grain, vegetation. Analysis: • The heat and light provided by the sun combined with abundant rain water allows for a variety of grains, vegetables and other crops to grow on the Earth. • This is a source of food for human being and animal alike. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth. َ‫ج‬ ِ‫ر‬ْ‫خ‬ُ‫ن‬ِ‫ل‬ Bring forth ‫ا‬ًّ‫ب‬َ‫ح‬ Grain ‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ن‬ Vegetables
  33. 33. 11th Example THE SIGN OF ALLAH’s CREATION – FRUITS ٍ‫ت‬‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ف‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ 78:16)And gardens of luxurious growth? Analysis: • The verse points to another favour of Allah. • He gives us lush green gardens of all kinds of fruits, flowers and herbs to benefit from. Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth. ٍ‫ت‬‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ج‬ Gardens ‫ا‬ً‫ف‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ Thick or Dense
  34. 34. THE SIGN IN THE EARTH 6. ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ ِ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ 1 THE SIGN IN THE MOUNTAINS 2 THE SIGN IN HUMAN CREATION 3 THE SIGN IN THE SLEEP 4 THE SIGN IN THE NIGHT 5 THE SIGN IN THE DAY 6 THE SIGN IN THE HEAVEN 7 THE SIGN IN THE SUN 8 THE SIGN IN THE RAIN 9 THE SIGN IN THE GRAIN AND VEGETABLE (11) ELEVEN WONDERFUL CREATIONS AND PHENOMENON OF ALLAH THE SIGN IN THE GARDENS OF FRUITS 1 1 7. ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ 8. ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ز‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬َ‫و‬ 9. ‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ُ‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬ 10. ‫ا‬ً‫س‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ل‬‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬ 11. ‫ًا‬‫ش‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ار‬َ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬ 12. ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫َا‬‫د‬ِ‫ش‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ع‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ق‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ب‬َ‫و‬ 13. ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َّ‫ه‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫س‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬ 14. ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َّ‫ج‬َ‫ث‬ ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ ِ‫ص‬ْ‫ع‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ز‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ 15. ‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ن‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ًّ‫ب‬َ‫ح‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ج‬ ِ‫ر‬ْ‫خ‬ُ‫ن‬ِ‫ل‬ 16. ‫ا‬ً‫ف‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ ٍ‫ت‬‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ج‬َ‫و‬ 1 0 Section-3 Call to Reflect on Allah’s Power and ability in the Creation of Heaven and Earth.
  35. 35. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. About Surah An-Naba. 2. Reply to the disbelievers mocking the occurrence of the day of judgement. 3. Call to reflect on Allah’s power and ability through the creation of heaven and earth. 4. The scenes of the upheavals on the day of decision. 5. The scene of the punishment of the Disbelievers. 6. The scenes of the reward of the believers. 7. The final scene of the day of judgement nobody dares speak in front of Allah. 8. The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgement. 9. Take away message. 10. Citation
  36. 36. .17َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬‫ي‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫َان‬‫ك‬ ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ص‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ .18َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫أ‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬ ِ‫ور‬ُّ‫ص‬‫ال‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ُ‫خ‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬ .19ِ‫ت‬َ‫ح‬ِ‫ت‬ُ‫ف‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬َ‫ف‬ ُ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ .20ِ‫ت‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫ي‬ُ‫س‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬َ‫ف‬ ُ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫س‬ Section-4 The Scene of the Upheavals of the day Judgement Verses (17-20) portray the scenes of the various events that will take place on the day of Judgement.
  37. 37. ‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬‫ي‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫َان‬‫ك‬ ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ص‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ َّ‫ن‬ِِ 78:17)The Day of decision is already fixed. Analysis: • The day of Judgement is called “ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ص‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ ” the day of decision. • It has been scheduled to happen at a certain time and is only known to Allah. • Allah will gather all people and give a decision about their fate and final destiny. Section-4 The Scene of the Upheavals of the day Judgement ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ص‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ Day of decision َ‫َان‬‫ك‬ is ‫ا‬ً‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬‫ي‬ِ‫م‬ An appointed time
  38. 38. 4 EVENTS ON THE DAY OF JUUDGEMENT Section-4 The Scene of the Upheavals of the day Judgement
  39. 39. 1st Event THE TUMPET WILL BE BLOWN ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ُ‫خ‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ِ‫ور‬ُّ‫ص‬‫ال‬………. 78:18)On that Day, the Trumpet shall be sounded and you shall come forth in multitude. Section-4 The Scene of the Upheavals of the day Judgement َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ The day ُ‫خ‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬ Is blown ِ‫ور‬ُّ‫ص‬‫ال‬ The Trumpet ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ In
  40. 40. Analysis: • The trumpet is a kind of horn of which we know nothing about except for its name. • The day of Judgement will be heralded with the blowing of the horn by the angel Israfeel (a.s). • When the trumpet will be blown for the first time, the entire universe will come to an end. • The second sounding of the trumpet will cause all dead men to rise back to life. Section-4 The Scene of the Upheavals of the day Judgement
  41. 41. 2nd –Event GATHERING OF HUMAN BEING ON PLANE OF ASSEMBLY ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫أ‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬……… 78:18)And you shall come forth in multitude. Analysis: The verse states that…. • At the sound of trumpet, people will come out from their graves in multitude and start to walk towards the caller of God. • At another place, it is said that people will emerge from their graves in a manner similar to how Locusts emerge – then, they will run straight toward the caller. Section-4 The Scene of the Upheavals of the day Judgement َ‫ون‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫أ‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬ You will come forth ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫أ‬ (in) Crowds
  42. 42. 3rd event SKY WILL OPEN BECOME GATEWAYS ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬َ‫ف‬ ُ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ت‬َ‫ح‬ِ‫ت‬ُ‫ف‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ 78:19) The sky shall be opened as if there were doors. Analysis: • The sky shall be opened in such a manner that doors will appear all over it. • It becomes a gateway for the angles to descend. Section-4 The Scene of the Upheavals of the day Judgement ُ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ The heaven ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬َ‫ف‬ become ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ْو‬‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ gateways ِ‫ت‬َ‫ح‬ِ‫ت‬ُ‫ف‬ Is opened
  43. 43. 4th event THE MOUNTAIN WILL DISAPPEAR ِ‫ت‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫ي‬ُ‫س‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬َ‫ف‬ ُ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫س‬ 78:20)The mountains shall vanish as if they were a mirage. Analysis • The mountains shall be uprooted from their position and will be reduced to dust and then scattered away entirely. • The earth will turn into flat, wide plain without any curve or creases. • The human being and Jinn will gather there for accountability. Section-4 The Scene of the Upheavals of the day Judgement ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬َ‫ف‬ And become ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫س‬ A mirage ُ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ The mountain ِ‫ت‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫ي‬ُ‫س‬ Are moved
  44. 44. (Similarly in the other surah of the Quran) Allah says about mountain ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُ‫ف‬ِ‫س‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ف‬ ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫َن‬‫ع‬ َ‫ك‬َ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬َ‫و‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ن‬‫ا‬ً‫ف‬ 20:105)They ask you as to what will happen to the mountains. Tell them: "My Rabb will crush and scatter them like a fine dust. ‫ًا‬‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُ‫ر‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ً‫ف‬َ‫ص‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫ص‬ 20:106)He will turn the earth into a plain leveled ground, َ‫َل‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬َ‫و‬ِ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ٰ‫ى‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ت‬ َ‫َل‬‫ا‬ً‫ت‬ْ‫م‬َ‫أ‬ 20:107)wherein you will not see neither any curve nor crease." Section-4 The Scene of the Upheavals of the day Judgement
  45. 45. Section-4 The Scene of the Upheavals of the day Judgement 1 2 3 4 Trumpet will be blown .18ِ‫ور‬ُّ‫ص‬‫ال‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ُ‫خ‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ People will Come out of graves and walk in crowd .18‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫أ‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬ Sky shall open and become gateways for the angels gateways .19ِ‫ت‬َ‫ح‬ِ‫ت‬ُ‫ف‬َ‫و‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬َ‫ف‬ ُ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ْو‬‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫ت‬ Mountain will disappear .20ِ‫ت‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫ي‬ُ‫س‬َ‫و‬‫َا‬‫ك‬َ‫ف‬ ُ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫س‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬ Four events will take place on the Day of Judgement
  46. 46. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. About Surah An-Naba. 2. Reply to the disbelievers mocking the occurrence of the day of judgement. 3. Call to reflect on Allah’s power and ability in the creation of heaven and the earth. 4. The scenes of the upheaval on the day of decision. 5. The scene of the punishment of the Disbelievers. 6. The scenes of the reward of the believers. 7. The final scene of the day of judgement nobody dares speak in front of Allah. 8. The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgement. 9. Take away message. 10. Citation
  47. 47. .21َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ص‬ْ‫ر‬ِ‫م‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ج‬ .22َ‫ين‬ِ‫غ‬‫ا‬َّ‫ط‬‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫آ‬َ‫م‬ .23َ‫ين‬ِ‫ث‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫َل‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ .24َ‫َل‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫َر‬‫ش‬ َ‫َل‬َ‫و‬ ‫ًا‬‫د‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ق‬‫و‬ُ‫ذ‬َ‫ي‬ .25َّ‫َل‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ا‬َّ‫س‬َ‫غ‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫ي‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ .26ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ز‬َ‫ج‬‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ِ‫و‬ .27ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ ِ‫ح‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ج‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ .28‫وا‬ُ‫ب‬َّ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َّ‫ذ‬ِ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫آ‬ِ‫ب‬ .29َّ‫ل‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ك‬ ُ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ص‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ ٍ‫ء‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ش‬ .30‫وا‬ُ‫ق‬‫و‬ُ‫ذ‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ َّ‫َل‬ِِ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫د‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ز‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬ .31َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫از‬َ‫ف‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫ق‬َّ‫ت‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers Verses (21-30) portray the punishment and crime of the disbelievers
  48. 48. We shall further breakdown the ayah(21-30) into following three sections: 1- ayah(21-23) Hell – a permanent abode for tyrant. 2- ayah(24-26) Punishment of the disbelievers in hell. 3- ayah(27-30) Crime of the disbelievers and warnings of Allah. We shall discuss each section in detail Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers
  49. 49. 1st –Section ayah(21-23) HELL A PERMANENT HOME FOR THE DISBELIEVERS ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ج‬ َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ص‬ْ‫ر‬ِ‫م‬ 78:21)For sure, the hell shall lie in ambush, َ‫ين‬ِ‫غ‬‫ا‬َّ‫ط‬‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫آ‬َ‫م‬ 78:22)To become a home for the transgressors. ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫ث‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫َل‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ 78:23)There they shall live for ages, Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫آ‬َ‫م‬ A place of return ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ (for) ages َ‫ين‬ِ‫غ‬‫ا‬َّ‫ط‬‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ For the tyrant ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ص‬ْ‫ر‬ِ‫م‬ Lying in wait
  50. 50. Analysis: • Hell has already been created and prepared for the disbelievers. • They will find it well prepared to receive them, as if they are returning to their natural home, after a short stopover on earth. • They will stay in hell forever. Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers
  51. 51. 2nd Section ayah(24-26) PUNISHMENT OF DISBELIEVER IN HELL َ‫َل‬َ‫و‬ ‫ًا‬‫د‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ق‬‫و‬ُ‫ذ‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫َر‬‫ش‬ 78:24)In it they shall taste neither refreshment nor drink, ‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫ي‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ َّ‫َل‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ا‬َّ‫س‬َ‫غ‬َ‫و‬ 78:25)Except scalding water and decaying filth: ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ز‬َ‫ج‬‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ِ‫و‬ 78:26)A fitting recompense for their deeds. Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers ‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫ي‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ Boiling water ‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ا‬َّ‫س‬َ‫غ‬ Wash of the wounds ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫َر‬‫ش‬ Pleasant Drink ‫ًا‬‫د‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬ Coolness
  52. 52. These verses portray the treatment and hospitality extended to the disbelievers in their new home(Hell) (‫شرابا‬ ‫وَل‬ ‫بردأ‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫يزوقون‬ ‫َل‬ ) • The disbelievers will find no coolness of air nor any pleasant drink. 1) No Coolness 2) No Drink Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers
  53. 53. ( ‫وغساقا‬ ‫حميما‬ ‫اَل‬ ) • Except They will be given the following drinks 1. Boiling water. 2. Blood and pus from the wounds of the people of hell. – The boiling water will burn their skin and flesh and will cut into pieces the internal organs. – The blood and pus will smell bad and will not quench their thirst at all. ( ‫وفاقا‬ ‫جزا‬ ) • Allah says that punishment given to them in hell is a fitting punishment, in accordance to their deeds committed in the worldly life. Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers
  54. 54. Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers Hell Has been prepared and waiting for them. .21ِ‫م‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ج‬ َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ص‬ ْ‫ر‬ Tyrant Disbeliever .22‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫آ‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫غ‬‫ا‬َّ‫ط‬‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ They will stay in hell forever .23َ‫ين‬ِ‫ث‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫َل‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬ Boiling Water .25‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫ي‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ َّ‫َل‬ِِ Blood and Pus .25‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ا‬َّ‫س‬َ‫غ‬َ‫و‬ No Coolness and no pleasant drink .24َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ق‬‫و‬ُ‫ذ‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬َ‫ش‬ َ‫َل‬َ‫و‬ ‫ًا‬‫د‬ْ‫ر‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬
  55. 55. 3rd-section Crime of the Disbelievers and warning of Allah (1ST CRIME) DIDN’T EXPECT AN ACCOUNT َ‫ون‬ُ‫ج‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ ِ‫ح‬ 78:27)For they never expected to be accountable. Analysis: • This is the reason for which they will end up in hell . • They never thought that the time will come when they will have to appear before God and render an account of their deeds. Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers َ‫ون‬ُ‫ج‬ ْ‫ر‬َ‫ي‬ Expecting ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ ِ‫ح‬ A account ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ were ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬ِِ Indeed they َ‫َل‬ Not
  56. 56. (2ND –CRIME) DENIED ALLAH’S SIGN(REVELATION) ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫آ‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ب‬َّ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َّ‫ذ‬ِ‫ك‬ 78:28)And wittingly rejected Our revelations. Analysis: • This is another reason why they will end up in hell. • They denied Allah’s revelations (verses of Quran), the day of judgment and the evidence of Allah’s creation in heaven and on Earth. • They strongly and stubbornly denied every sign of Allah. Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َّ‫ذ‬ِ‫ك‬ (with) Denial ‫وا‬ُ‫ب‬َّ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬ Denied ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫آ‬ِ‫ب‬ Our signs
  57. 57. Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers Did not expect any accountability .27ُ‫ج‬ ْ‫ر‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ ِ‫ح‬ َ‫ون‬ Denied Allah’s Revelation (Verses of Quran) .28َّ‫ذ‬ِ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫آ‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ب‬َّ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬ CRIME OF THE DISBELIEVERS 1st Crime 2nd Crime
  58. 58. Warning of Allah ُ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ص‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ ٍ‫ء‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ش‬ َّ‫ل‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ك‬ 78:29)But We had recorded everything in a Book. Analysis: • The verse points to the fact that Allah is preparing a complete written record of their sayings and doings, including their intentions and thoughts, in a book. • This book will be presented to everyone on the day of judgment. • Based on the record of this book, everyone will be rewarded or punished. Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers ُ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ص‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ We have recorded ‫ُل‬‫ك‬ Every ٍ‫ء‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ش‬ Thing ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ك‬ (in) a book
  59. 59. َّ‫َل‬ِِ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫د‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ز‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ق‬‫و‬ُ‫ذ‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ 78:30)It will be said: "Taste the fruits of your deeds! You shall have nothing but increase in punishment.“ Analysis: • The verse states that disbelievers will be told that they denied the day of judgment, its accountability and reward and punishment, therefore they will only get an increase in punishment during their permanent stay in hell. • There will be no change in your condition and no reduction in punishment except an increase in the intensity of torment. Section-5 The Scene of the Punishment of the Disbelievers َّ‫َل‬ِِ Except ‫وا‬ُ‫ق‬‫و‬ُ‫ذ‬َ‫ف‬ So taste ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫د‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ز‬َ‫ن‬ We will increase you ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ (in) Punishment
  60. 60. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. About Surah An-Naba. 2. Reply to the disbelievers mocking the occurrence of the day of judgement. 3. Call to reflect on Allah’s power and ability through the creation of heaven and Earth. 4. The scenes of the upheaval on the day of decision. 5. The scene of the punishment of the Disbelievers. 6. The scenes of the reward of the believers. 7. The final scene of the day of judgement nobody dares speak in front of Allah. 8. The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgement. 9. Take away message. 10. Citation.
  61. 61. .31َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫از‬َ‫ف‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫ق‬َّ‫ت‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ .32َ‫ق‬ِ‫ئ‬‫َا‬‫د‬َ‫ح‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ .33َ‫ب‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫َو‬‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫أ‬ .34‫ا‬ً‫س‬ْ‫َأ‬‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫د‬ .35َ‫َل‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َّ‫ذ‬ِ‫ك‬ َ‫َل‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫و‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ .36ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ز‬َ‫ج‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ ِ‫ح‬ ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ط‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ Section-6 The Scenes of the Reward of the believers. Verses (31-36) highlight the rewards that will be handed out to the believers on the day of judgment
  62. 62. َ‫ين‬ِ‫ق‬َّ‫ت‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫از‬َ‫ف‬َ‫م‬ 78:31)On that Day, the righteous will certainly achieve their Heart's desires: Section-6 The Scenes of the Reward of the believers. ‫ا‬ً‫از‬َ‫ف‬َ‫م‬ (is)Success ‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬ Indeed َ‫ين‬ِ‫ق‬َّ‫ت‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ For the righteous
  63. 63. Analysis: Who is God Fearing “َ‫ين‬ِ‫ق‬َّ‫ت‬ُ‫م‬ ”? And why they will be successful? Those who have a firm belief in the following; – Allah – His messengers – His Books – His Angels – The Day of Judgement • Those who obey Allah’s rules and orders and stay away from Allah’s Prohibitions i.e.(bad deeds, sins, bad manners, injustice, corruption, lewdness, immoralities), while living in this world. • They will be rewarded five beautiful gifts, which will last forever with them. Section-6 The Scenes of the Reward of the believers.
  64. 64. 5 BEAUTIFUL GIFTS AND REWARD Section-6 The Scenes of the Reward of the believers.
  65. 65. 1st Reward GARDEN AND GRAPEVINES َ‫ق‬ِ‫ئ‬‫َا‬‫د‬َ‫ح‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ 78:32)Beautiful gardens, vineyards; Analysis: • The verse portrays the success achieved by the righteous. • The orchards of palm trees, grape vines and other fruits. • The vine tree is specifically mentioned because it is cherished in Arabia. Section-6 The Scenes of the Reward of the believers. ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫أ‬ And grapevines َ‫ِق‬‫ئ‬‫َا‬‫د‬َ‫ح‬ Gardens
  66. 66. 2nd Reward BEAUTIFUL WOMEN َ‫ب‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫َو‬‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫أ‬ 78:33)And young women of their own age. Analysis: • The dwellers of Paradise will be given beautiful women, who will be virgin and equal in age. Section-6 The Scenes of the Reward of the believers. ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫أ‬ Well-matched َ‫ب‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫َو‬‫ك‬ Companions
  67. 67. 3rd Reward THE CUP OF WINE ‫ا‬ً‫س‬ْ‫َأ‬‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫د‬ 78:34)And overflowing cups. Analysis: • The dweller of paradise will be given an overflowing cup of pure wine. • It will not intoxicate them nor will it affect their senses. Section-6 The Scenes of the Reward of the believers. ‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫د‬ Full ‫ا‬ً‫س‬ْ‫َأ‬‫ك‬ A cup
  68. 68. 4th Reward NOBLE ENVIRONMENT FREE FROM FALSEHOOD َ‫َل‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫و‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َّ‫ذ‬ِ‫ك‬ 78:35)They shall hear no vanity, nor any falsehood; Analysis: The verse states that: • The dwellers of paradise will be in a noble environment where they will not hear false, sinful or indecent talk. • There will be no hurtful, sinful, meaningless gossiping in paradise. Section-6 The Scenes of the Reward of the believers. َ‫َل‬َ‫و‬ And not ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ Therein ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َّ‫ذ‬ِ‫ك‬ Any falsehood ‫ا‬ً‫و‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ل‬ Vain talk َ‫ون‬ُ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ They will near َ‫َل‬ Not
  69. 69. 5th Reward ABUNDANT REWARD ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ط‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ز‬َ‫ج‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ ِ‫ح‬ 78:36)A recompense from your Rabb and a gift beyond their account. Analysis • The verse highlights Allah’s generosity and mercy. • The dwellers of Paradise will not only be given rewards for their good deeds, but over and above, they will be given additional gifts and prizes as well. Section-6 The Scenes of the Reward of the believers. ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ط‬َ‫ع‬ A gift ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ز‬َ‫ج‬ (As) a Reward َ‫ك‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ Your lord ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ ِ‫ح‬ According to account
  70. 70. ْ‫ع‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ َ‫ق‬ِ‫ئ‬‫َا‬‫د‬َ‫ح‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ (32) Garden 1 َ‫ب‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫َو‬‫ك‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫أ‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ (33) Beautiful women 2 Cup of Wine ‫ا‬ً‫س‬ْ‫َأ‬‫ك‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫د‬ (34) 3 َ‫ون‬ُ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫َل‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫و‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ل‬َّ‫ذ‬ِ‫ك‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬ (35) Noble Environment 4 ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ز‬َ‫ج‬َ‫ك‬ ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ ِ‫ح‬ ً‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ط‬َ‫ع‬‫ا‬ (36) More Reward 5 Section-6 The Scenes of the Reward of the believers.
  71. 71. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. About Surah An-Naba. 2. Reply to the disbelievers mocking the occurrence of the day of judgement. 3. Call to reflect on Allah’s power and ability through the creation of heaven and the earth. 4. The scenes of the upheaval on the day of decision. 5. The scene of the punishment of the Disbelievers. 6. The scenes of the reward of the believers. 7. The final scene of the day of judgement nobody dares speak in front of Allah. 8. The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgement. 9. Take away message. 10. Citation.
  72. 72. .37َ‫َل‬ ۖ ِ‫ن‬ َٰ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َّ‫الر‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫اْل‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫او‬َ‫م‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ُون‬‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ط‬ ِ‫خ‬ .38َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ۖ ‫ا‬ًّ‫ف‬َ‫ص‬ ُ‫َة‬‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬ َ‫َّل‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ُ‫ح‬‫و‬ُّ‫الر‬ ُ‫م‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬َ‫و‬ ُ‫ن‬ َٰ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َّ‫الر‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ِن‬‫ذ‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ َّ‫َل‬ِِ َ‫ن‬َ‫ص‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ Section-7 The final Scene of the day of judgment Verses (37-38) portray the final scene of the day of judgment.
  73. 73. ِ‫ن‬ َٰ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َّ‫الر‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫اْل‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫او‬َ‫م‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬…………. 78:37)From the Compassionate, Who is the Rabb of the heavens, the earth and all that lies between them. • The lord of the heaven and the earth and everything in between, the most compassionate “ِ‫ن‬ َٰ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َّ‫الر‬ ”. Section-7 The final Scene of the day of judgment ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ The earth ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ The lord ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫او‬َ‫م‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ The heaven ِ‫ن‬ َٰ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َّ‫الر‬ The most compassionate
  74. 74. ……..َ‫َل‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ُون‬‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ط‬ ِ‫خ‬ 78:37)No one will dare speak to him. ُ‫َة‬‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬ َ‫َّل‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ُ‫ح‬‫و‬ُّ‫الر‬ ُ‫م‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬ًّ‫ف‬َ‫ص‬…….. 78:38) On the day of the holy Spirit (Jibreel) and the angels will stand in ranks. Section-7 The final Scene of the day of judgment ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ From him َ‫َل‬ not َ‫ُون‬‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ي‬ They have power ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ط‬ ِ‫خ‬ To speak ُ‫َة‬‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬ َ‫َّل‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ The angel َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ The day ُ‫ح‬‫و‬ُّ‫الر‬ Jibreel ‫ا‬ًّ‫ف‬َ‫ص‬ In rows
  75. 75. ……..َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬َ‫و‬ ُ‫ن‬ َٰ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َّ‫الر‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ِن‬‫ذ‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ َّ‫َل‬ِِ َ‫ون‬ُ‫م‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ َۖۖ‫و‬َ‫ص‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬ 78:38) None shall speak except the one to whom Allah shall grant the permission to speak and he will speak the truth. Analysis: • Verse 37-38 portray the last scene of the day of Judgement, when all of Allah’s creation, which include the Angels, the Jinn and mankind, will be standing in Allah’s court. • It is going to be an awe-inspiring atmosphere, where nobody will speak a word in front of Allah, without his permission. • If Allah grants permission to anyone, he will speak, what is correct and true. Section-7 The final Scene of the day of judgment َ‫ِن‬‫ذ‬َ‫أ‬ permits َّ‫َل‬ِِ except ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ who ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬َ‫ص‬‫ا‬ Correct and true َ‫ون‬ُ‫م‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ They will speak َ‫َل‬ not ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ For him
  76. 76. Point of Reflection: • This section of the surah indicate that the power of intercession on the day belong to Allah only and no angels, Jinn, Prophet, Imam nor saint, can intercede on behalf of anyone. • Allah will give permission to selected individual or peoples as outlined in the Hadith to intercede for the sinner on the day of Judgement. Section-7 The final Scene of the day of judgment
  77. 77. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. About Surah An-Naba. 2. Reply to the disbelievers mocking the occurrence of the day of judgement. 3. Call to reflect on Allah’s power and ability through the creation of heaven and earth. 4. The scenes of the upheaval on the day of decision. 5. The scene of the punishment of the Disbelievers. 6. The scenes of the reward of the believers. 7. The final scene of the day of judgement nobody dares speak in front of Allah. 8. The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgment. 9. Take away message. 10. Citation.
  78. 78. .39ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ٰ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِِ َ‫ذ‬َ‫خ‬َّ‫ت‬‫ا‬ َ‫ء‬‫َا‬‫ش‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬َ‫ف‬ ۖ ُّ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬َٰ‫ذ‬ِ‫ه‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫آ‬َ‫م‬ .40ْ‫ر‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ظ‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ذ‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬َِِ‫ي‬ ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬َ‫و‬ ُ‫ه‬‫َا‬‫د‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫م‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ُ‫ء‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ُ‫ت‬ Section-8 The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgment Verses (39-40) describe the truthfulness of the occurrence of the day of judgment and warns mankind to prepare for it.
  79. 79. ُ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬َٰ‫ذ‬ُّ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬…….. 78:39)That day is the ultimate truth. Analysis • This is in response to the following first three ayahs of this surah. 1. َ‫ون‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ َّ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ 2. ِ‫يم‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫إ‬َ‫ب‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ِ‫َن‬‫ع‬ 3. َ‫ون‬ُ‫ف‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫خ‬ُ‫م‬ ِ‫ه‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ ‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ا‬ Section-8 The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgment ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ The truth َ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬َٰ‫ذ‬ that ُ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ day
  80. 80. • The sentence “ُّ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬َٰ‫ذ‬” is stated after having portrayed each and every scene of the day of judgment. Such as: – How the day of judgment is going to start. – What is going to be the punishment handed out to the disbelievers. – What is the reward that will be given to the believers. – Inability to intercede for anybody on that day. • Allah says that this is the reality of the day of judgment, which they were arguing, mocking and denying. Section-8 The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgment
  81. 81. ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ٰ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِِ َ‫ذ‬َ‫خ‬َّ‫ت‬‫ا‬ َ‫ء‬‫َا‬‫ش‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫آ‬َ‫م‬ …… 78:39)So let whoever desires take the path that leads toward his lord. Analysis • After stressing the certainty of the occurrence of the day of judgment and the events that will unfold on that day; • Allah gives an open invitation to everyone who wants to protect themselves from the hell fire and to enter into paradise, should adopt the way leading towards him through good deeds and repentance. Section-8 The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgment ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ His lord َ‫ء‬‫َا‬‫ش‬ wills ٰ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِِ toward ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬َ‫ف‬ So whoever ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫آ‬َ‫م‬ A return َ‫ذ‬َ‫خ‬َّ‫ت‬‫ا‬ Let him take
  82. 82. ‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬ِِ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ذ‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬……. 78:40)Indeed we have forewarned you of imminent punishment which lies close at hand. Analysis: • The verse implies that Allah has fulfilled the responsibility of forewarning mankind about the punishment of hell. • On the day of judgment when man will rise back to life, he will feel as though someone had awoken him from sleep suddenly, and he had stayed in the world for a day or less. Section-8 The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgment ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬ Near ‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬ِِ Indeed we ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ Of a punishment ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ذ‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ Have warned you
  83. 83. ……..َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ُ‫ه‬‫َا‬‫د‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫م‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ُ‫ء‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ظ‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ي‬ 78:40)The day every person will see the consequence of what his hands have sent forth. Analysis: • The verse implies that everyone will see the consequence of their deeds and actions, and they will be presented a complete record in the form of a book. • This book will contain the good and bad deeds and will not miss out even the most minute of details. Section-8 The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgment ْ‫ت‬َ‫م‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ق‬ Have sent forth َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ The day ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ what ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ظ‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ي‬ Will see ُ‫ه‬‫َا‬‫د‬َ‫ي‬ His hands
  84. 84. ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ي‬ ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ُ‫ت‬ 78:40)And the disbelievers will cry, “ I wish I were dust”. Analysis • The verse states that: – If the person turns out to be a disbeliever, he will be in great distress and will be ashamed for what has he done and will wish that he had not been created. – Instead, the disbeliever would prefer to become dust on the Day of Judgement like the animals – who will not be punished nor rewarded. • All animals on the day of Judgement will be commanded to become dust after giving an opportunity to take its revenge for the wrong done to them. Section-8 The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgment ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ I were ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬ Will say ‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ي‬ O I wish ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ The disbelievers ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ُ‫ت‬ dust
  85. 85. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. About Surah An-Naba. 2. Reply to the disbelievers mocking the occurrence of the day of judgement. 3. Call to reflect on Allah’s power and ability through the creation of heaven and the earth. 4. The scenes of the upheaval on the day of decision. 5. The scene of the punishment of the Disbelievers. 6. The scenes of the reward of the believers. 7. The final scene of the day of judgement nobody dares speak in front of Allah. 8. The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgement. 9. Take away message. 10. Citation.
  86. 86. 1) Ayah(1-5) Considers The News Of The Day Of Judgement Seriously • We should take the word “ِ‫يم‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫إ‬َ‫ب‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ” great news as a serious matter. • This is going to the most important day in the life of human history. • Allah(swt) informs us to prepare for this day to protect ourselves from the hardship and difficulty of the day. 2) Ayah(6-16) Implies that We Must Reflect And Ponder On Allah’s Creations And Phenomenon. • We should reflect and ponder on Allah’s creations and phenomenon in the heaven, earth and ourselves. • These signs should strengthen our belief in Allah’s power and ability. • The almighty who has carefully planned and designed this amazing universe is fully capable of making the day of judgment happen (i.e. to destroy the entire universe). Section-8 Take away Message
  87. 87. 3) Ayah (17-30) Hell And Its Punishment Must Be Taken Seriously. • The punishment of hell, should deter and discourage us to commit crimes. 4) Ayah (31-36) Strive Hard To Attain Paradise Of Bliss. • The reward of the believers should motivate us to perform good deeds and to seek Allah’s repentance to become worthy of paradise. 5) Ayah(37-38) Power Of Intercession Belong To Allah. Nobody will intercede on the day of judgment except our good deeds and the mercy of Allah or to whomever Allah authorizes. 6) Ayah(39-40) must take Allah’s warning seriously. We must take Allah’s warning about the day of Judgement and its punishment very seriously to avoid the fate that is going to be handed out to the disbelievers, who will wish they were not born. Section-8 Take away Message
  88. 88. News of day of judgement Conveyed through Quran and Authentic Hadith Ayah(1-5) Believe in it with firm conviction and have no doubt Section-12 Take Away message Allah’s Creations and phenomenon  Earth  Mountain  Human  Sleep  Night  Day  Heavens  Sun  Rain  Crops Ayah(6-16) Reflect on it to recognize the creator and its power. Hell and its Punishment  Horror of the day of judgement  Boiling water  Blood and pus Ayah(17-30) Should take it seriously and avoid committing bad deeds. Paradise and its Blessings  Garden of fruits  Beautiful women  Cup of wine  No-vain talk  Gifts and Prizes Ayah(31-36) Should strive to attain through good deeds and repentance Power of intercession on the Day  Nobody dares to talk in front of Allah.  Allah will give permission to prophets and selected individuals to Intercede Ayah(37-38) Allah will intercede with whom he is pleased with. Try to earn Allah's Pleasure Allah’s Warning  Day of Judgment is close at hand.  Book of deeds will be shown to everyone.  Disbeliever will be humiliated. Ayah(39-40) Must take it seriously and adopt the way leading to Allah 1 2 3 4 5 6
  89. 89. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. About Surah An-Naba. 2. Reply to the disbelievers mocking the occurrence of the day of judgement. 3. Call to reflect on Allah’s power and ability in the creation of heaven and the earth. 4. The scenes of the upheaval on the day of decision. 5. The scene of the punishment of the Disbelievers. 6. The scenes of the reward of the believers. 7. The final scene of the day of judgement nobody dares speak in front of Allah. 8. The warning to mankind to prepare for the day of judgement. 9. Take away message. 10. Citation.
  90. 90. WORK CITED All the narrative have been cited from the following: 1. Tafseer Ibn Katheer 2. Tafheem ul Quran 3. Maarif ul Quran 4. Tadabbur i Quran 5. www.alim.org (translation of Malik and Khattab). 6. Verse by Verse Quran Study Circle. 7. Dr. Mustafa Muslim Tafsir Maudhui. Edited by Osama Ahsan, Shaharyar Ahsan, and Shagufta.
  91. 91. Thanks For viewing the Presentation

×