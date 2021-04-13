Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫القمر‬ ‫سورة‬
Ayah 1-8 Ayah 9-17 Ayah 18-22 Ayah 23-32 Ayah 33-40 Ayah 41-42 Ayah 43-55 The rejection of the mushrikeen of Makkah. Proof...
 Linkage between Surah Najm and Qamr  The Miracle of Moon splitting  Reason of rejection of Truth --- Following their d...
 Horrific view of the day of judgment --- Down cast eyes, scattered locusts from graves, hurrying forth towards the calle...
 Rejection of Truth by people of Thamud and their chastisement.  Rejection of Truth by people of Lot and their chastisem...
 Denial of Truth by Pharaoh and Allah’s punishment.  Five powerful and resourceful nations destroyed by Divine punishmen...
Action Items Ruku 1-3  Miracles in the Universe --- Accepting Advice from the Qur'an  Torment on the people of Thamud an...
Ayah 1-8 Ayah 9-17 Ayah 18-22 Ayah 23-32 Ayah 33-40 Ayah 41-42 Ayah 43-55 The rejection of the mushrikeen of Makkah. Proof...
Let's evaluate our selves Am I sure? Yes No mostly to some extent I have a constant connection with the Quran I recite Qur...
Surah al Qamr 2021 JTQ English
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
5 views
Apr. 13, 2021

Surah al Qamr 2021 JTQ English

New Edited and updated slides.
Ruku by Ruku pointers.
Flow charts and action pointers added.
Self Evaluation chart added
Virtues and duas and much more!

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Surah al Qamr 2021 JTQ English

  1. 1. ‫القمر‬ ‫سورة‬
  2. 2. Ayah 1-8 Ayah 9-17 Ayah 18-22 Ayah 23-32 Ayah 33-40 Ayah 41-42 Ayah 43-55 The rejection of the mushrikeen of Makkah. Proof of nearness of Qiyamah by event of splitting of the moon. The rejection of the message by the people of Nuh. The rejection of the message by the people of Aad. The rejection of the message by the people of Thamud. The rejection of the message by the people of Lut. The rejection of the message by the people of Firaun. Prediction of Quraish's defeat. Different outcomes for the rejecting criminals and the accepting muttaqeen. 54 : ‫سورة‬ ‫القمر‬ Prediction of the fall & demise of the united strength of the disbelievers. Warning to the mushrikeen of Makkah for belying the message. Warnings from the destruction of 5 previous nations. Advice to accept the Prophet & the Quran.
  3. 3.  Linkage between Surah Najm and Qamr  The Miracle of Moon splitting  Reason of rejection of Truth --- Following their desires and freedom from any restrictions  Stories of previous nations --- ٌ‫َة‬‫غ‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ۢ ٌ‫ة‬َ‫م‬ۡ‫ك‬ ِ‫ح‬ --- narratives that are full of consummate wisdom Ruku No 1 (Ayah 1-22)
  4. 4.  Horrific view of the day of judgment --- Down cast eyes, scattered locusts from graves, hurrying forth towards the caller.  Story of the people od Nuh and lessons from it ---- Nuh(AS) was threatened, He called Allah for help when it becomes intolerable.  “We have made this Qur'an easy as a reminder. Is there, then, any who will take heed?”  Rejection of people of Ad and their chastisement.
  5. 5.  Rejection of Truth by people of Thamud and their chastisement.  Rejection of Truth by people of Lot and their chastisement. Ruku No 2 (Ayah 23-40)
  6. 6.  Denial of Truth by Pharaoh and Allah’s punishment.  Five powerful and resourceful nations destroyed by Divine punishment, take advice from Quran and pay heed to admonition and warnings.  Everything is created in a determined measure ---- Destiny.  Everything large or small, is duly inscribed.  Did you and I absorb this easy reminder and take heed? Ruku No 3 (Ayah 41-55)
  7. 7. Action Items Ruku 1-3  Miracles in the Universe --- Accepting Advice from the Qur'an  Torment on the people of Thamud and the people of Lot --- Accept every call of the Quran  The Pharaoh’s and His people were punished --- Avoiding Disobedience
  8. 8. Ayah 1-8 Ayah 9-17 Ayah 18-22 Ayah 23-32 Ayah 33-40 Ayah 41-42 Ayah 43-55 The rejection of the mushrikeen of Makkah. Proof of nearness of Qiyamah by event of splitting of the moon. The rejection of the message by the people of Nuh. The rejection of the message by the people of Aad. The rejection of the message by the people of Thamud. The rejection of the message by the people of Lut. The rejection of the message by the people of Firaun. Prediction of Quraish's defeat. Different outcomes for the rejecting criminals and the accepting muttaqeen. 54 : ‫سورة‬ ‫القمر‬ Prediction of the fall & demise of the united strength of the disbelievers. Warning to the mushrikeen of Makkah for belying the message. Warnings from the destruction of 5 previous nations. Advice to accept the Prophet & the Quran.
  9. 9. Let's evaluate our selves Am I sure? Yes No mostly to some extent I have a constant connection with the Quran I recite Quran daily at dawn I read Quranic commentary daily. I ponder on the verses of the Quran daily I accept advice from the Quran I invite towards the Quran

×