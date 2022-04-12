Nano_Applications_Lecture2.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
One Degree of Connection: Networking Your Network Laura Mignott
(5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
(5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(4/5)
Free
Dad on Pills: Fatherhood and Mental Illness Chris Gethard
(5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
(4.5/5)
Free
Enter the Zone: Three Steps for Accessing Peak Performance Jari Roomer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free

Nano_Applications_Lecture2.pptx

  1. 1. SHINE: Seattle’s Hub for Industry-driven Nanotechnology Education www.seattlenano.org Applications of Nanotechnology
  2. 2. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education What fields use nano-enhanced products? 2  Cosmetics  Textiles  Electronics  Food  Sporting equipment  ….and more!
  3. 3. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Materials 3  Nano-coated fibers ◦ Water & stain resistant ◦ Antibacterial  Guitar strings ◦ Feels like non-coated ◦ Coated to improve strength  Sunscreen ◦ Better UV protection ◦ Water resistant ◦ Transparent!
  4. 4. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Sporting Goods Composites can make materials lighter and stronger ◦ Carbon (nanotubes and graphene) ◦ SiO2 nanoparticles 4
  5. 5. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Transportation Composites can make materials lighter and stronger 5 Carbon fiber nano-composite hull Lighter materials for electric vehicles
  6. 6. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Electronics - Computers Computing Hardware ◦ Processors – 14 nm 6 Moore’s Law
  7. 7. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Electronics - Displays Organic - LEDs ◦ Organic molecules emit light = brighter ◦ Flexible ◦ Roll to roll processing 7
  8. 8. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Solar Cells Thin Film Solar Cells:  CIGS, CdTe, Amorphous Si Emerging Technologies:  Organic  Dye Sensitized Solar Cell  Quantum Dot 8 Amorphous Si
  9. 9. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Dye Sensitized Solar Cells 9
  10. 10. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Medicine •Targeted and traceable drug delivery •Enhanced imaging •Sensitive detection 10
  11. 11. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Lab on a Chip •Also called microfluidics •Point of care diagnostics •High throughput screening 11
  12. 12. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Food SiO2 of TiO2 coatings ◦Undetectable by taste or small ◦Increases shelf life Fat Clusters ◦Increased surface area to volume ◦Improved taste (surface area) ◦Less fat (volume) Packaging  Smart packaging: spoilage sensors  Plastic bottles with improved barrier properties from nanoclay 12
  13. 13. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Food and Agriculture 13
  14. 14. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Image References 14 Slide 3 The ‘Lotus Effect’ in fabrics. [Online image]. 10 April. 2016. <http://www.nanoandme.org/nano-products/textiles-and-clothing/> SmartSilver enhanced footware. [Online image]. 10 April 2016. <http://www.smartsilver.com/apparel/applications/footwear> Why Using Nanomaterials in Sunscreens. [Online image]. 12 April 2016. <http://www.antaria.com/irm/content/nanotechnology.aspx> Slide 4 Hybrd wood table tennis raquet. [Online image]. 17 April 2016. <http://www.nanotechproject.org/cpi/products/hybrid-wood-table-tennis- racquet/> Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2009 with a Wilson K Factor racquet containing silica nanoparticles. [Online image]. 17 April 2016. <http://www.nanowerk.com/spotlight/spotid=30661.php> Slide 5 The LRV-17 long-range unmanned vessel from Zyvex Marine. [Online image]. 17 April 2016. <http://www.azonano.com/article.aspx?ArticleID=3108> Velozzi’s Supercar. [Online image]. 17 April 2016. <http://www.zyvextech.com/news/2010/03/positive-reinforcement- mechaniceal-engineering-magazine-march-2010-issue>
  15. 15. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Image References 15 Slide 6 14 nm Tri-Gate Transistor. [Online image]. 17 April 2016. <http://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/silicon-innovations/intel-14nm- technology.html> Moore’s Law. [Online image.] 17 April 2016. <https://www.elektormagazine.com/articles/moores-law> Slide 7 LED display vs OLED display. 17 April 2016. <http://www.digitaltrends.com/home-theater/oled-vs-led-which-is-the-better- tv-technology/> Samsung unveils high-res cell-phone-sized flexible OLED display. [Online image]. 17 April 2016. <http://www.laserfocusworld.com/articles/2010/11/samsung-unveils-high- res.html> Slide 8 Amorphous Si Thin Film Solar Cell. [Online image] 17 April 2016. <http://www.solar.kamtexindustries.com/Articles/types-of-commercial-solar- panels-and-their-structures/Thin-film-glass-laminated-Solar-panel.html>
  16. 16. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Image References 16 Slide 9 DSSC diagram. [Online image]. 17 April 2016. <http://www.chemphys.lu.se/research/projects/wholedssc/> Dye Sensitized Solar Cell Prototypes. [Online image]. 17 April 2016. <http://www.emd-performance- materials.com/en/solar_and_energy/photovoltaics/dssc/dssc.html> Slide 10 Quantum dot mouse. [Online image]. 17 April 2016. <http://pubs.acs.org/cen/news/8229/8229qdots.html>. Smart Contact Lense. [Online image]. 17 April 2016. <https://googleblog.blogspot.com/2014/01/introducing-our-smart-contact- lens.html> Slide 11 Flouresence Activated Cell Sorter. [Online image]. 17 April 2016 <http://www.nccs.res.in/facs.html> Lab on a Chip. {Online image]. 17 April 2016. <http://www.medgadget.com/2011/07/powerful-new-lab-on-a-chip-device- could-redefine-genetic-analysis.html>
  17. 17. To access additional educational resources please visit: www.seattlenano.org This material is based upon work supported by the National Science Foundation under Grant Number 1204279. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. Image References 17 Slide 12 Milk cap sensor. [Online image.] 24 April 2016. <http://news.berkeley.edu/2015/07/20/3d-printed-electronic-smart-cap/> Slide 13 Nanofood Applications. [Online image.] 24 April 2016. <http://www.nanowerk.com/nanotechnology-in-food.php>

Editor's Notes

  • Enter information as best fits your class
  • Nano-coated fibers: Nanoscale coatings can be applied to fabrics to affect some properties but without changing the feel, texture or flexibility of the fabric. Silver ions have antibacterial properties. Silver nanoparticles embedded into fabrics/insoles can release ions, killing bacteria and helping to eliminate odors.
  • Carbon nanotubes incorporated into adhesive allows paddle to be stiffer without increasing weight
    Silica nanoparticles fill voids in carbon fibrr composites increasing durability/stability – tennis raquet
  • Nanocomposite is stiffer and reduces occurrence of cracks in hull.
    Velozzi supercar has 80% body made of carbon composites, makes cars both lighter and safer
  • Moore’s law = The number of transistors on an integrated circuit (processor chip) will double every year. 14 nm = distance between features on chip
    Fabricated using advanced lithography
  • Traditional LEDs are light by a white backlight and color is filtered by dye molecules. OLEDS emit light of different colors.
    Organic LEDs are like polymers and can be flexible if printed on a flexible conductive substrate
    Roll to roll processing = cheaper devices once optimized
  • Increased surface area / volume ratio of TiO2 nanocrystals allows enough dye to attach to generate electrons to power device. DSSC are not as efficient but nicer to look at!
  • Excess sugar displaces a dye molecule in the lens, making it change color; also UW/Microsoft
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2149276/Colour-changing-contact-lenses-replace-painful-skin-prick-tests-diabetics.html and http://www.uakron.edu/innovation/eyes.dot

  • Device shown is for isolating cells to help speed up the process of genetic analysis. Its function can replace something like a FACS (fluorescence activated cell sorter) which is a large, expensive instrument.
  • 3D printing allows microcircuits in milk cap that can sense food spoilage

    • ×