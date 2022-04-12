Nano_Applications_Lecture2.pptx 1. SHINE: Seattle’s Hub for Industry-driven Nanotechnology Education www.seattlenano.org Applications of Nanotechnology 2. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education What fields use nano-enhanced products? 2  Cosmetics  Textiles  Electronics  Food  Sporting equipment  ….and more! 3. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Materials 3  Nano-coated fibers ◦ Water & stain resistant ◦ Antibacterial  Guitar strings ◦ Feels like non-coated ◦ Coated to improve strength  Sunscreen ◦ Better UV protection ◦ Water resistant ◦ Transparent! 4. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Sporting Goods Composites can make materials lighter and stronger ◦ Carbon (nanotubes and graphene) ◦ SiO2 nanoparticles 4 5. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Transportation Composites can make materials lighter and stronger 5 Carbon fiber nano-composite hull Lighter materials for electric vehicles 6. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Electronics - Computers Computing Hardware ◦ Processors – 14 nm 6 Moore’s Law 7. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Electronics - Displays Organic - LEDs ◦ Organic molecules emit light = brighter ◦ Flexible ◦ Roll to roll processing 7 8. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Solar Cells Thin Film Solar Cells:  CIGS, CdTe, Amorphous Si Emerging Technologies:  Organic  Dye Sensitized Solar Cell  Quantum Dot 8 Amorphous Si 9. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Dye Sensitized Solar Cells 9 10. Seattle’s Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Medicine •Targeted and traceable drug delivery •Enhanced imaging •Sensitive detection 10 11. Seattle's Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Food SiO2 of TiO2 coatings ◦Undetectable by taste or small ◦Increases shelf life Fat Clusters ◦Increased surface area to volume ◦Improved taste (surface area) ◦Less fat (volume) Packaging  Smart packaging: spoilage sensors  Plastic bottles with improved barrier properties from nanoclay 12 13. Seattle's Hub for Industry-Driven Nanotechnology Education Food and Agriculture 13 To access additional educational resources please visit: www.seattlenano.org This material is based upon work supported by the National Science Foundation under Grant Number 1204279. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation.  

