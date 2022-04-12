Nano_Applications_Lecture2.pptx

-
SHINE: Seattle’s Hub for Industry-driven Nanotechnology
Education
www.seattlenano.org
Applications of Nanotechnology
What fields use nano-enhanced products?
Cosmetics
Textiles
Electronics
Food
Sporting equipment
….and more!
Materials
Nano-coated fibers
◦ Water & stain resistant
◦ Antibacterial
Guitar strings
◦ Feels like non-coated
◦ Coated to improve strength
Sunscreen
◦ Better UV protection
◦ Water resistant
◦ Transparent!
Sporting Goods
Composites can make materials lighter and stronger
◦ Carbon (nanotubes and graphene)
◦ SiO2 nanoparticles
Transportation
Composites can make materials lighter and stronger
Carbon fiber nano-composite hull Lighter materials for electric vehicles
Electronics - Computers
Computing Hardware
◦ Processors – 14 nm
Moore’s Law
Electronics - Displays
Organic - LEDs
◦ Organic molecules emit light = brighter
◦ Flexible
◦ Roll to roll processing
Solar Cells
Thin Film Solar Cells:
CIGS, CdTe, Amorphous Si
Emerging Technologies:
Organic
Dye Sensitized Solar Cell
Quantum Dot
Amorphous Si
Dye Sensitized Solar Cells
Medicine
•Targeted and traceable drug delivery
•Enhanced imaging
•Sensitive detection
Lab on a Chip
•Also called microfluidics
•Point of care diagnostics
•High throughput screening
Food
SiO2 of TiO2 coatings
◦Undetectable by taste or small
◦Increases shelf life
Fat Clusters
◦Increased surface area to volume
◦Improved taste (surface area)
◦Less fat (volume)
Packaging
Smart packaging: spoilage sensors
Plastic bottles with improved barrier properties from nanoclay
Food and Agriculture
Nano-coated fibers: Nanoscale coatings can be applied to fabrics to affect some properties but without changing the feel, texture or flexibility of the fabric. Silver ions have antibacterial properties. Silver nanoparticles embedded into fabrics/insoles can release ions, killing bacteria and helping to eliminate odors.
Carbon nanotubes incorporated into adhesive allows paddle to be stiffer without increasing weight
Silica nanoparticles fill voids in carbon fibrr composites increasing durability/stability – tennis raquet
Nanocomposite is stiffer and reduces occurrence of cracks in hull.
Velozzi supercar has 80% body made of carbon composites, makes cars both lighter and safer
Moore’s law = The number of transistors on an integrated circuit (processor chip) will double every year. 14 nm = distance between features on chip
Fabricated using advanced lithography
Traditional LEDs are light by a white backlight and color is filtered by dye molecules. OLEDS emit light of different colors.
Organic LEDs are like polymers and can be flexible if printed on a flexible conductive substrate
Roll to roll processing = cheaper devices once optimized
Increased surface area / volume ratio of TiO2 nanocrystals allows enough dye to attach to generate electrons to power device. DSSC are not as efficient but nicer to look at!
Excess sugar displaces a dye molecule in the lens, making it change color; also UW/Microsoft
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2149276/Colour-changing-contact-lenses-replace-painful-skin-prick-tests-diabetics.html and http://www.uakron.edu/innovation/eyes.dot
Device shown is for isolating cells to help speed up the process of genetic analysis. Its function can replace something like a FACS (fluorescence activated cell sorter) which is a large, expensive instrument.
3D printing allows microcircuits in milk cap that can sense food spoilage