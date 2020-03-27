Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Test Concerning Population VARIANCE OR STANDARD DEVIATION WHEN n ≥ 30 P- VALUE: P- value is used in hypothesis testing to ...
Example-1: A random sample of 100 cigarettes of certain brand has an average nicotine content of 20.1 mg and standard devi...
MAKE DECISION BY USING P-VALUE IN Z - STATISTIC Example-1: A random sample of 100 cigarettes of certain brand has an avera...
P value in population standard deviation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

P value in population standard deviation

9 views

Published on

P value in population standard deviation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

P value in population standard deviation

  1. 1. Test Concerning Population VARIANCE OR STANDARD DEVIATION WHEN n ≥ 30 P- VALUE: P- value is used in hypothesis testing to help you Accept or reject the null hypothesis. The p value is the evidence against a null hypothesis. The smaller the p-value, the stronger the evidence that you should reject the null hypothesis. MAKE DECISION BY USING P-VALUE IN Z - STATISTIC IF P- Value ≤ α; Reject H0 IF P- Value > α; Fail to Reject H0 (Accept H0) NOTE: I would try to solve following examples by 1- Using classical approach 2- Using P-value approach
  2. 2. Example-1: A random sample of 100 cigarettes of certain brand has an average nicotine content of 20.1 mg and standard deviation of 2.4 mg. Is this in line with the manufacturer’s claim that 𝜎 = 2.0𝑚𝑔 against 𝜎 ≠ 2.0𝑚𝑔 at 5% level of significance. Assuming Normality Condition. Solution: n = 100, s = 2.4mg, = 0.05 1. Hypothesis H0: 𝜎 = 2.0𝑚𝑔 H1: 𝜎 ≠ 2.0𝑚𝑔 2. Level of significance = 0.05 3. Test of statistic 𝑍 = 𝑠−𝜎0 𝜎0 √2𝑛 4. Crtical Region 𝑍∝ 2 = 𝑍0.05 2 = 𝑍0.025= ±1.96 5. Computation 𝑍 = 2.4 − 2.0 2.0 √2(100) Z = 2.83 6. Conclusion: The value of Zcal lies in the area of rejection therefore We reject H0.   −1.96 –0– 1.96
  3. 3. MAKE DECISION BY USING P-VALUE IN Z - STATISTIC Example-1: A random sample of 100 cigarettes of certain brand has an average nicotine content of 20.1 mg and standard deviation of 2.4 mg. Is this in line with the manufacturer’s claim that 𝜎 = 2.0𝑚𝑔 against 𝜎 ≠ 2.0𝑚𝑔 at 5% level of significance Assuming Normality Condition. Solution: n = 100, s = 2.4mg, = 0.05 1. Hypothesis H0: 𝜎 = 2.0𝑚𝑔 H1: 𝜎 ≠ 2.0𝑚𝑔 2. Level of significance = 0.05 3. Test of statistic 𝑍 = 𝑠−𝜎0 𝜎0 √2𝑛 4. Computation P = 2P(s ˃ 2.4) P = 2𝑃(𝑍 ˃ 2.4−2.0 2.0 √2(100) ) P = 2P(Z ˃ 2.83) P = 2{1- P(Z ˂ 2.83)} P = 2(1- 0.9977) = 2(0.0023) = 0.0046 5. P-Value P-Value is 0.0046 6. Conclusion: P- Value ≤ α; Reject H0  

×