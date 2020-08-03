Module 2 lesson 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FORMING THE BEST TEAM
PAANO MAMILI NG MGA ALAGAD? 1. Hindi dahil nasa church 2. Hindi dahil kaibigan natin sila 3. Hindi dahil matalino sila 4. ...
PAANO MAMILI NG MGA ALAGAD? Sa pamamagitan ng patotoo ng Banal na Espiritu na mayroon silang tapat na puso
Lucas 6:12-13 [12]Nang panahong iyon, umakyat si Jesus sa isang bundok at magdamag siyang nanalangin sa Diyos. [13]Kinauma...
1. Hindi dahil nasa church 2. Hindi dahil kaibigan natin sila 3. Hindi dahil matalino sila 4. Hindi dahil magaling sila ma...
Juan 19:30 [sinabi niya, “Naganap na!” Iniyuko niya ang kanyang ulo at nalagot ang kanyang hininga.
ANG SUCCESS NG MINISTRY NI JESUS AY NASA DGROUP NIYA
1. CHOICE
Marcos 3:14-15 [14]Buhat sa mga taong iyon ay pumili siya ng labindalawa na tinawag niyang mga apostol. Hinirang niya ang ...
Juan 1:40-41 [40]Ang isa sa dalawang alagad na nakarinig kay Juan at sumunod kay Jesus ay si Andres na kapatid ni Simon Pe...
Juan 1:43,45 [43]Kinabukasan, minabuti ni Jesus na pumunta sa Galilea. Nakita niya roon si Felipe at sinabi ni Jesus sa ka...
Marcos 2:14-15 [14]Pagkatapos nito, nagpatuloy si Jesus sa kanyang paglalakad at nakita niyang nakaupo sa paningilan ng bu...
2. TRAINING
1. Maraming problema 2. Maraming pagdududa 3. May mga issue sa pamilya 4. Nasasaktan
IMPLUWENSIYAHAN SILA: 1. sa iyong salita 2. Sa iyong buhay 3. Sa iyong patotoo
Marcos 9:2 [2]Pagkaraan ng anim na araw, umakyat si Jesus sa isang mataas na bundok. Wala siyang isinama roon maliban kina...
Marcos 5:37-38 [37]Walang isinama si Jesus noon maliban kina Pedro at ang magkapatid na Santiago at Juan. [38]Nang dumatin...
Marcos 14:33 [33]At isinama niya sina Pedro, Santiago at Juan. Nagsimulang mabagabag at maghirap ang kanyang kalooban.
GAWIN SILANG MGA KAIBIGAN
WAG MANGUNSINTI
3. FOCUS
Juan 17:8 [8]dahil itinuro ko sa kanila ang mga ARAL na ibinigay mo sa akin, at tinanggap naman nila. Natitiyak nilang ako...
Lucas 21:3-4 [3]Sinabi niya sa mga alagad, “Ang inihandog ng mahirap na biyudang iyon ay higit pa sa inihandog nilang laha...
Lucas 14:25-26 [25]Sumama kay Jesus ang napakaraming tao; humarap siya sa kanila at kanyang sinabi, [26]“Hindi maaaring ma...
Lucas 9:46-47 [46]At nagtalu-talo ang mga alagad kung sino sa kanila ang pinakadakila. [47]Alam ni Jesus ang kanilang inii...
MASAYA SIYANG KASAMA SILA SA BAWAT PAGLALAKBAY NIYA
Marcos 14:67 [67]Nakita nito si Pedro na nagpapainit sa apoy, pinagmasdang mabuti at pagkatapos ay sinabi, “Kasama ka rin ...
4. INVEST
Juan 17:6 [6]“Ipinakilala na kita sa mga taong ibinigay mo sa akin mula sa daigdig. Sila'y iyo at ibinigay mo sila sa akin...
Mga Taga-Filipos 2:7 [7]Sa halip, kusa niyang hinubad ang pagiging kapantay ng Diyos, at naging katulad ng isang alipin. I...
Juan 13:15 [15]Binigyan ko kayo ng halimbawa upang inyong tularan.
Juan 14:9 Ang nakakita sa akin ay nakakita na sa Ama. Bakit mo sinasabing ‘Ipakita mo sa amin ang Ama’?
5. VISION
Mateo 28:19-20 [19]Kaya't habang kayo'y humahayo, gawin ninyong alagad ko ang mga tao sa lahat ng bansa. Bautismuhan ninyo...
1 Mga Taga-Corinto 9:16 [16]Hindi ngayo't nangangaral ako ng Magandang Balita ay maaari na akong magmalaki. Sapagkat iyan ...
PAANO MAHAYUANG ANG BUONG MUNDO?
12 144 1728 20, 732 248, 832 2 985 984 35 831 800
6. REPRODUCTION
12 144 1728 20, 732 248, 832 2 985 984 35 831 800
1. LOVE YOUR OWN SOUL
Mateo 7:22-23 [22]Sa Araw ng Paghuhukom marami ang magsasabi sa akin, ‘Panginoon, hindi po ba kami ay nagpahayag ng mensah...
2. LOVE OTHERS
1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3+ + + 12
3. Kindle the fire
Josue 1:9 [9]Tandaan mo ang bilin ko: Magpakatatag ka at lakasan mo ang iyong loob. Huwag kang matatakot o mawawalan ng pa...
Module 2 lesson 5
Module 2 lesson 5
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Module 2 lesson 5

25 views

Published on

Forming the Best Team

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Module 2 lesson 5

  1. 1. FORMING THE BEST TEAM
  2. 2. PAANO MAMILI NG MGA ALAGAD? 1. Hindi dahil nasa church 2. Hindi dahil kaibigan natin sila 3. Hindi dahil matalino sila 4. Hindi dahil magaling sila magsalita 5. Hindi dahil sa mga kakayanan nila
  3. 3. PAANO MAMILI NG MGA ALAGAD? Sa pamamagitan ng patotoo ng Banal na Espiritu na mayroon silang tapat na puso
  4. 4. Lucas 6:12-13 [12]Nang panahong iyon, umakyat si Jesus sa isang bundok at magdamag siyang nanalangin sa Diyos. [13]Kinaumagahan, tinawag niya ang kanyang mga alagad, pumili siya sa kanila ng labindalawa, at sila'y tinawag niyang mga apostol.
  5. 5. 1. Hindi dahil nasa church 2. Hindi dahil kaibigan natin sila 3. Hindi dahil matalino sila 4. Hindi dahil magaling sila magsalita 5. Hindi dahil sa mga kakayanan nila ROCK
  6. 6. Juan 19:30 [sinabi niya, “Naganap na!” Iniyuko niya ang kanyang ulo at nalagot ang kanyang hininga.
  7. 7. ANG SUCCESS NG MINISTRY NI JESUS AY NASA DGROUP NIYA
  8. 8. 1. CHOICE
  9. 9. Marcos 3:14-15 [14]Buhat sa mga taong iyon ay pumili siya ng labindalawa na tinawag niyang mga apostol. Hinirang niya ang mga ito upang maging kasa-kasama niya at upang suguing mangaral. [15]Sila ay binigyan din niya ng kapangyarihang magpalayas ng mga demonyo.
  10. 10. Juan 1:40-41 [40]Ang isa sa dalawang alagad na nakarinig kay Juan at sumunod kay Jesus ay si Andres na kapatid ni Simon Pedro. [41]Unang hinanap ni Andres ang kanyang kapatid na si Simon. Sinabi niya rito, “Nakita na namin ang Mesiyas!” (Ang kahulugan ng salitang ito'y Cristo).
  11. 11. Juan 1:43,45 [43]Kinabukasan, minabuti ni Jesus na pumunta sa Galilea. Nakita niya roon si Felipe at sinabi ni Jesus sa kanya, “Sumunod ka at maglingkod sa akin.” [45]Nakita ni Felipe si Nathanael at sinabi niya dito, “Natagpuan na namin ang tinutukoy ni Moises sa kanyang isinulat sa aklat ng Kautusan at gayundin ng mga propeta. Siya'y si Jesus na taga-Nazaret, na anak ni Jose.”
  12. 12. Marcos 2:14-15 [14]Pagkatapos nito, nagpatuloy si Jesus sa kanyang paglalakad at nakita niyang nakaupo sa paningilan ng buwis si Levi na anak ni Alfeo. Sinabi sa kanya ni Jesus, “Sumunod ka sa akin.” Tumayo naman si Levi at sumunod nga sa kanya. [15]Nang si Jesus at ang kanyang mga alagad ay kumakain sa bahay ni Levi, kasalo nilang kumakain ang mga maniningil ng buwis at mga makasalanang sumunod sa kanya.
  13. 13. 2. TRAINING
  14. 14. 1. Maraming problema 2. Maraming pagdududa 3. May mga issue sa pamilya 4. Nasasaktan
  15. 15. IMPLUWENSIYAHAN SILA: 1. sa iyong salita 2. Sa iyong buhay 3. Sa iyong patotoo
  16. 16. Marcos 9:2 [2]Pagkaraan ng anim na araw, umakyat si Jesus sa isang mataas na bundok. Wala siyang isinama roon maliban kina Pedro, Santiago at Juan. Habang sila'y naroroon, nakita ng tatlo na nagbago ang anyo ni Jesus.
  17. 17. Marcos 5:37-38 [37]Walang isinama si Jesus noon maliban kina Pedro at ang magkapatid na Santiago at Juan. [38]Nang dumating sila sa bahay ni Jairo, nakita ni Jesus na nagkakagulo ang mga tao, may mga nag-iiyakan at nananaghoy.
  18. 18. Marcos 14:33 [33]At isinama niya sina Pedro, Santiago at Juan. Nagsimulang mabagabag at maghirap ang kanyang kalooban.
  19. 19. GAWIN SILANG MGA KAIBIGAN
  20. 20. WAG MANGUNSINTI
  21. 21. 3. FOCUS
  22. 22. Juan 17:8 [8]dahil itinuro ko sa kanila ang mga ARAL na ibinigay mo sa akin, at tinanggap naman nila. Natitiyak nilang ako'y tunay na galing sa iyo, at naniniwala silang ikaw nga ang nagsugo sa akin.
  23. 23. Lucas 21:3-4 [3]Sinabi niya sa mga alagad, “Ang inihandog ng mahirap na biyudang iyon ay higit pa sa inihandog nilang lahat. [4]Ang inilagay nila ay bahagi lamang ng labis na sa kanila, ngunit ang kanyang ibinigay ay ang BUO niyang ikabubuhay.”
  24. 24. Lucas 14:25-26 [25]Sumama kay Jesus ang napakaraming tao; humarap siya sa kanila at kanyang sinabi, [26]“Hindi maaaring maging alagad ko ang sinumang umiibig sa kanyang ama at ina, asawa at mga anak, mga kapatid, at maging sa sarili niyang buhay nang HIGIT SA AKIN.
  25. 25. Lucas 9:46-47 [46]At nagtalu-talo ang mga alagad kung sino sa kanila ang pinakadakila. [47]Alam ni Jesus ang kanilang iniisip kaya't tinawag niya ang isang maliit na bata at pinatayo sa tabi niya.
  26. 26. MASAYA SIYANG KASAMA SILA SA BAWAT PAGLALAKBAY NIYA
  27. 27. Marcos 14:67 [67]Nakita nito si Pedro na nagpapainit sa apoy, pinagmasdang mabuti at pagkatapos ay sinabi, “Kasama ka rin ni Jesus na taga-Nazaret!”
  28. 28. 4. INVEST
  29. 29. Juan 17:6 [6]“Ipinakilala na kita sa mga taong ibinigay mo sa akin mula sa daigdig. Sila'y iyo at ibinigay mo sila sa akin, at tinupad nila ang iyong salita.
  30. 30. Mga Taga-Filipos 2:7 [7]Sa halip, kusa niyang hinubad ang pagiging kapantay ng Diyos, at naging katulad ng isang alipin. Ipinanganak siyang tulad ng mga karaniwang tao. At nang si Cristo'y maging tao,
  31. 31. Juan 13:15 [15]Binigyan ko kayo ng halimbawa upang inyong tularan.
  32. 32. Juan 14:9 Ang nakakita sa akin ay nakakita na sa Ama. Bakit mo sinasabing ‘Ipakita mo sa amin ang Ama’?
  33. 33. 5. VISION
  34. 34. Mateo 28:19-20 [19]Kaya't habang kayo'y humahayo, gawin ninyong alagad ko ang mga tao sa lahat ng bansa. Bautismuhan ninyo sila sa pangalan ng Ama, at ng Anak, at ng Espiritu Santo. [20]Turuan ninyo silang sumunod sa lahat ng iniutos ko sa inyo. Tandaan ninyo, ako'y laging kasama ninyo hanggang sa katapusan ng panahon.”
  35. 35. 1 Mga Taga-Corinto 9:16 [16]Hindi ngayo't nangangaral ako ng Magandang Balita ay maaari na akong magmalaki. Sapagkat iyan ay tungkuling iniatang sa akin, sumpain ako kung hindi ko ipangaral ang Magandang Balita!
  36. 36. PAANO MAHAYUANG ANG BUONG MUNDO?
  37. 37. 12 144 1728 20, 732 248, 832 2 985 984 35 831 800
  38. 38. 6. REPRODUCTION
  39. 39. 12 144 1728 20, 732 248, 832 2 985 984 35 831 800
  40. 40. 1. LOVE YOUR OWN SOUL
  41. 41. Mateo 7:22-23 [22]Sa Araw ng Paghuhukom marami ang magsasabi sa akin, ‘Panginoon, hindi po ba kami ay nagpahayag ng mensahe mula sa Diyos, nagpalayas ng mga demonyo at gumawa ng mga himala sa iyong pangalan?’ [23]Ngunit sasabihin ko sa kanila, ‘Hindi ko kayo nakikilala. Lumayo kayo sa akin, kayong mga gumagawa ng kasamaan.’”
  42. 42. 2. LOVE OTHERS
  43. 43. 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3+ + + 12
  44. 44. 3. Kindle the fire
  45. 45. Josue 1:9 [9]Tandaan mo ang bilin ko: Magpakatatag ka at lakasan mo ang iyong loob. Huwag kang matatakot o mawawalan ng pag-asa sapagkat akong si Yahweh, na iyong Diyos, ay kasama mo saan ka man magpunta.”

×