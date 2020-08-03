Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A FIRM FOUNDATION MODULE 2 LESSON 3
Mateo 16:18 [18]At sinasabi ko sa iyo, ikaw ay Pedro, at sa ibabaw ng batong ito ay itatayo ko ang aking iglesya at ang pi...
Mateo 16:13 [13]Nang dumating si Jesus sa bayan ng Cesarea ng Filipos, tinanong niya ang kanyang mga alagad, “Ano ang sina...
Mateo 16:15 [15]Tinanong ulit sila ni Jesus, “Ngunit para sa inyo, sino ako?” PAANO NYO AKO NAKIKITA?
Mateo 16:18a [18]At sinasabi ko sa iyo, ikaw ay Pedro, PAANO KO KAYO NAKIKITA?
itatayo ko ang aking iglesya Mateo 16:18b KASAMA KAYO SA PLANO KO.
ang pintuan ng daigdig ng mga patay ay hindi magtatagumpay laban sa kanya. Mateo 16:18c MAGTATAGUMPAY KAYO.
Mateo 16:19 [a]Ibibigay ko sa iyo ang mga susi ng kaharian ng langit. IPAGKAKATIWALA KO SA INYO ANG KALIGTASAN NG MGA KALU...
Mateo 16:19b Ang ipagbawal mo sa lupa ay ipagbabawal sa langit, at ang ipahintulot mo sa lupa ay ipahihintulot din sa lang...
Mateo 16:19b Ang ipagbawal mo sa lupa ay ipagbabawal sa langit, at ang ipahintulot mo sa lupa ay ipahihintulot din sa lang...
1. SI JESUS ANG BATONG PANULUKAN
Mga Taga-Efeso 2:20 [20]Tulad ng isang gusali, kayo'y itinayo sa pundasyong inilagay ng mga apostol at mga propeta, na ang...
2. SI JESUS ANG CRISTO
ANG KANIYANG MINISTERYO AY SUPERNATURAL Mga Gawa 10:38 [38]Kilala ninyo si Jesus na taga-Nazaret at alam din ninyo kung pa...
IPINAGKATIWALA NIYA SA KANYANG MGA ALAGAD ANG PAGIGING SAKSI Mga Gawa 10:39 [39]“Saksi kami sa lahat ng ginawa niya sa lup...
SIYA'Y MULING NABUHAY. Mga Gawa 10:40 [40]Ngunit siya'y muling binuhay ng Diyos sa ikatlong araw at hinayaang makita ng mg...
INATASAN NIYA ANG MGA ALAGAD NA IPANGARAL NA SIYA ANG HUKOM Mga Gawa 10:42 [42]Inatasan niya kaming mangaral sa mga tao at...
LAHAT NG TATANGGAP SA KANIYA AY MAPAPATAWAD. Mga Gawa 10:43 [43]Siya ang tinutukoy ng mga propeta nang kanilang ipahayag n...
3. ANG HALAGA SA MGA ALAGAD
MAHALIN SIYA HIGIT SA ATING PAMILYA. Lucas 14:26 [26]“Hindi maaaring maging alagad ko ang sinumang umiibig sa kanyang ama ...
PASANIN ANG ATING KRUS AT SUMUNOD SA KANYA. Lucas 14:27 [27]Ang ayaw magpasan ng sarili niyang krus at sumunod sa akin ay ...
MAKITA ANG IYONG SARILI NA NATATAPOS ANG TAKBUHIN. Lucas 14:28 [28]“Kung ang isa sa inyo'y nagbabalak na magtayo ng tore, ...
KAYANG TAPUSIN ANG SINIMULAN. Lucas 14:29-30 [29]Baka matapos mailagay ang mga pundasyon ay hindi naman mayari ang tore. S...
KAYANG ISUKO ANG LAHAT PARA SA KANYA. Lucas 14:31-33 [[33]Gayundin naman, hindi maaaring maging alagad ko ang sinuman kung...
4. MGA MAALAB NA SAKSI
Mga Gawa 4:33 [33]Taglay ang dakilang kapangyarihan, ang mga apostol ay patuloy na nagpapatotoo tungkol sa muling pagkabuh...
Mga Gawa 26:20 [20]Nangaral ako, una sa Damasco, saka sa Jerusalem at sa buong lupain ng Judea, at gayundin sa mga Hentil....
Mga Taga-Roma 1:14 [14]May pananagutan ako sa lahat: sa mga sibilisado at sa mga barbaro, sa marurunong at sa mga mangmang.
Mga Taga-Roma 1:16 [16]Hindi ko ikinahihiya ang Magandang Balita, sapagkat ito ang kapangyarihan ng Diyos para sa kaligtas...
5. MAHALIN ANG MGA TUPA
KINIKUMPRONTA NG DIOS ANG HINDI GUMAGAWA NITO. Juan 21:15 [15]Pagkakain nila, tinanong ni Jesus si Simon Pedro, “Simon, an...
BAWAT MANANAMPALATAYA AY MAY KARAPATAN NITO. Juan 1:12 [12]Subalit ang lahat ng tumanggap at sumampalataya sa kanya ay bin...
KAYA ITONG GAWIN KAHIT NAKABILANGGO. Filemon 1:10 [10]ay nakikiusap sa iyo para kay Onesimo na aking anak sa pananampalata...
KAYA ITONG GAWIN KAHIT NG BABAE. 1 Timoteo 2:15 [15]Ngunit maliligtas ang babae sa pagsisilang ng sanggol, kung magpapatul...
KAYA ITONG GAWIN KAHIT NG LALAKI. Mga Taga-Galacia 4:19 [19]Mga anak ko, dahil sa inyo'y minsan pa akong nagdaranas ng hir...
NAKAKAHIYA ANG HINDI GUMAGAWA NITO. Isaias 23:4 [4]Lunsod ng Sidon, mahiya ka naman! Isinusuka ka na ng karagatan, sapagka...
NABABAOG ANG HINDI GUMAGAWA NITO. Mateo 21:19 [19]Nakita niya ang isang puno ng igos sa tabi ng daan at nilapitan iyon. Wa...
Module 2 Lesson 3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Module 2 Lesson 3

37 views

Published on

A firm foundation

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Module 2 Lesson 3

  1. 1. A FIRM FOUNDATION MODULE 2 LESSON 3
  2. 2. Mateo 16:18 [18]At sinasabi ko sa iyo, ikaw ay Pedro, at sa ibabaw ng batong ito ay itatayo ko ang aking iglesya at ang pintuan ng daigdig ng mga patay ay hindi magtatagumpay laban sa kanya.
  3. 3. Mateo 16:13 [13]Nang dumating si Jesus sa bayan ng Cesarea ng Filipos, tinanong niya ang kanyang mga alagad, “Ano ang sinasabi ng mga tao patungkol sa Anak ng Tao?” PAANO AKO NAKIKITA NG MGA TAO?
  4. 4. Mateo 16:15 [15]Tinanong ulit sila ni Jesus, “Ngunit para sa inyo, sino ako?” PAANO NYO AKO NAKIKITA?
  5. 5. Mateo 16:18a [18]At sinasabi ko sa iyo, ikaw ay Pedro, PAANO KO KAYO NAKIKITA?
  6. 6. itatayo ko ang aking iglesya Mateo 16:18b KASAMA KAYO SA PLANO KO.
  7. 7. ang pintuan ng daigdig ng mga patay ay hindi magtatagumpay laban sa kanya. Mateo 16:18c MAGTATAGUMPAY KAYO.
  8. 8. Mateo 16:19 [a]Ibibigay ko sa iyo ang mga susi ng kaharian ng langit. IPAGKAKATIWALA KO SA INYO ANG KALIGTASAN NG MGA KALULUWA.
  9. 9. Mateo 16:19b Ang ipagbawal mo sa lupa ay ipagbabawal sa langit, at ang ipahintulot mo sa lupa ay ipahihintulot din sa langit.” IPAGKAKATIWALA KO SA INYO ANG KALIGTASAN NG MGA KALULUWA.
  10. 10. Mateo 16:19b Ang ipagbawal mo sa lupa ay ipagbabawal sa langit, at ang ipahintulot mo sa lupa ay ipahihintulot din sa langit.” BIBIGYAN KO KAYO NG KAPANGYARIHAN PARA MAISAGAWA ITO.
  11. 11. 1. SI JESUS ANG BATONG PANULUKAN
  12. 12. Mga Taga-Efeso 2:20 [20]Tulad ng isang gusali, kayo'y itinayo sa pundasyong inilagay ng mga apostol at mga propeta, na ang batong panulukan ay si Cristo Jesus.
  13. 13. 2. SI JESUS ANG CRISTO
  14. 14. ANG KANIYANG MINISTERYO AY SUPERNATURAL Mga Gawa 10:38 [38]Kilala ninyo si Jesus na taga-Nazaret at alam din ninyo kung papaanong pinili siya ng Diyos at kung papaanong pinuspos ng Espiritu Santo at ng KAPANGYARIHAN. Alam din ninyo na saanman siya magpunta, gumagawa siya ng kabutihan sa mga tao at nagpapagaling sa lahat ng pinapahirapan ng diyablo, sapagkat kasama niya ang Diyos.
  15. 15. IPINAGKATIWALA NIYA SA KANYANG MGA ALAGAD ANG PAGIGING SAKSI Mga Gawa 10:39 [39]“Saksi kami sa lahat ng ginawa niya sa lupain ng mga Judio at sa Jerusalem. Siya'y pinatay nila; siya ay ipinako nila sa krus.
  16. 16. SIYA'Y MULING NABUHAY. Mga Gawa 10:40 [40]Ngunit siya'y muling binuhay ng Diyos sa ikatlong araw at hinayaang makita ng mga tao;
  17. 17. INATASAN NIYA ANG MGA ALAGAD NA IPANGARAL NA SIYA ANG HUKOM Mga Gawa 10:42 [42]Inatasan niya kaming mangaral sa mga tao at magpatotoo na siya ang itinalaga ng Diyos na maging hukom ng mga buháy at mga patay.
  18. 18. LAHAT NG TATANGGAP SA KANIYA AY MAPAPATAWAD. Mga Gawa 10:43 [43]Siya ang tinutukoy ng mga propeta nang kanilang ipahayag na ang bawat sumampalataya sa kanya ay tatanggap ng kapatawaran sa kanilang mga kasalanan sa pamamagitan ng kanyang pangalan.”
  19. 19. 3. ANG HALAGA SA MGA ALAGAD
  20. 20. MAHALIN SIYA HIGIT SA ATING PAMILYA. Lucas 14:26 [26]“Hindi maaaring maging alagad ko ang sinumang umiibig sa kanyang ama at ina, asawa at mga anak, mga kapatid, at maging sa sarili niyang buhay nang higit sa akin.
  21. 21. PASANIN ANG ATING KRUS AT SUMUNOD SA KANYA. Lucas 14:27 [27]Ang ayaw magpasan ng sarili niyang krus at sumunod sa akin ay hindi maaaring maging alagad ko.
  22. 22. MAKITA ANG IYONG SARILI NA NATATAPOS ANG TAKBUHIN. Lucas 14:28 [28]“Kung ang isa sa inyo'y nagbabalak na magtayo ng tore, hindi ba siya uupo muna upang magplano at kuwentahin kung magkano ang magagastos niya upang matiyak kung may sapat siyang pera para maipatapos ang kanyang ipapatayo?
  23. 23. KAYANG TAPUSIN ANG SINIMULAN. Lucas 14:29-30 [29]Baka matapos mailagay ang mga pundasyon ay hindi naman mayari ang tore. Siya'y kukutyain lamang ng lahat ng makakakita niyon. [30]Sasabihin nila, ‘Ang taong ito'y nagsimulang magtayo ngunit hindi naman naipatapos.’
  24. 24. KAYANG ISUKO ANG LAHAT PARA SA KANYA. Lucas 14:31-33 [[33]Gayundin naman, hindi maaaring maging alagad ko ang sinuman kung hindi niya tatalikuran ang lahat sa kanyang buhay.
  25. 25. 4. MGA MAALAB NA SAKSI
  26. 26. Mga Gawa 4:33 [33]Taglay ang dakilang kapangyarihan, ang mga apostol ay patuloy na nagpapatotoo tungkol sa muling pagkabuhay ng Panginoong Jesus. At ibinuhos ng Diyos ang kanyang pagpapala sa kanilang lahat.
  27. 27. Mga Gawa 26:20 [20]Nangaral ako, una sa Damasco, saka sa Jerusalem at sa buong lupain ng Judea, at gayundin sa mga Hentil. Ipinangaral kong dapat silang magsisi't tumalikod sa kanilang mga kasalanan, lumapit sa Diyos, at ipakita ang kanilang pagsisisi sa pamamagitan ng mga gawa.
  28. 28. Mga Taga-Roma 1:14 [14]May pananagutan ako sa lahat: sa mga sibilisado at sa mga barbaro, sa marurunong at sa mga mangmang.
  29. 29. Mga Taga-Roma 1:16 [16]Hindi ko ikinahihiya ang Magandang Balita, sapagkat ito ang kapangyarihan ng Diyos para sa kaligtasan ng bawat sumasampalataya, una'y sa mga Judio at gayundin sa mga Griego.
  30. 30. 5. MAHALIN ANG MGA TUPA
  31. 31. KINIKUMPRONTA NG DIOS ANG HINDI GUMAGAWA NITO. Juan 21:15 [15]Pagkakain nila, tinanong ni Jesus si Simon Pedro, “Simon, anak ni Juan, iniibig mo ba ako nang higit sa mga ito?”“Opo, Panginoon, alam ninyong mahal ko kayo,” tugon niya.Sinabi sa kanya ni Jesus, “Kung gayon pakainin mo ang aking mga tupa.”
  32. 32. BAWAT MANANAMPALATAYA AY MAY KARAPATAN NITO. Juan 1:12 [12]Subalit ang lahat ng tumanggap at sumampalataya sa kanya ay binigyan niya ng karapatang maging mga anak ng Diyos.
  33. 33. KAYA ITONG GAWIN KAHIT NAKABILANGGO. Filemon 1:10 [10]ay nakikiusap sa iyo para kay Onesimo na aking anak sa pananampalataya. Ako'y naging isang ama sa kanya habang ako'y nakabilanggo.
  34. 34. KAYA ITONG GAWIN KAHIT NG BABAE. 1 Timoteo 2:15 [15]Ngunit maliligtas ang babae sa pagsisilang ng sanggol, kung magpapatuloy siya sa pananampalataya, pag-ibig, kabanalan at maayos na pamumuhay.
  35. 35. KAYA ITONG GAWIN KAHIT NG LALAKI. Mga Taga-Galacia 4:19 [19]Mga anak ko, dahil sa inyo'y minsan pa akong nagdaranas ng hirap tulad ng babaing nanganganak, hanggang sa ganap kayong mahubog kay Cristo.
  36. 36. NAKAKAHIYA ANG HINDI GUMAGAWA NITO. Isaias 23:4 [4]Lunsod ng Sidon, mahiya ka naman! Isinusuka ka na ng karagatan, sapagkat ganito ang kanyang pahayag: “Kailanma'y hindi ako nagkaanak; wala akong pinalaking mga anak na lalaki at babae.”
  37. 37. NABABAOG ANG HINDI GUMAGAWA NITO. Mateo 21:19 [19]Nakita niya ang isang puno ng igos sa tabi ng daan at nilapitan iyon. Wala siyang nakitang bunga kundi mga dahon lamang. Kaya't sinabi niya dito, “Hindi ka na mamumunga kailanman!” Agad na natuyo ang puno.

×