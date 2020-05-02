Successfully reported this slideshow.
LYME DISEASE Muhammad Jamil DPT FINAL YEAR
ABOUT LYME DISEASE Bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi Deer Tick An inflammatory disease ● That is caused by the bacterium Borr...
Lyme is classified into 3 stages Like syphilis, Lyme is classified into 3 stages: localized, disseminated and persistent....
PREVENTION Basic treatment Protocloe DIAGNOSIS How to Diagnose ? TREATMENT Preventive Measures 0604 05 PATH-PHYSIOLOGY Beh...
How does Lyme affect the nervous system? • Borrelia, the spirochete that causes Lyme disease, can invade the nervous syste...
CAUSES 02 • Lyme disease is caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi and Borrelia mayonii, carried primarily by black-l...
Cont.. • In most cases, to transmit Lyme disease, a deer tick must be attached for 36 to 48 hours. If you find an attached...
• The risk of acquiring an infection also increases if a tick is allowed to remain attached to the body for more than 48 h...
COMPLICATIONS Untreated Lyme disease can cause: • Chronic joint inflammation (Lyme arthritis), particularly of the knee •...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY • B. burgdorferi enters the skin at the site of the tick bite. • After 3 to 32 days, • The organisms migra...
Cont..
PREVENTION 06 • Avoid tick-infested areas, especially during summer months • Walk on cleared or paved surfaces when availa...
Physical Therapy Management • Early-stage Lyme disease can only be treated with antibiotics and other adjunct medications ...
Physical therapy interventions include: • Massage, • Range of motion, • Myofascial release • Modalities including ultrasou...
Lyme and its classification , How it effect the nervous system different causes and there outcomes and also The role of phjysiotherapist in lyme Disease

  1. 1. LYME DISEASE Muhammad Jamil DPT FINAL YEAR
  2. 2. ABOUT LYME DISEASE Bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi Deer Tick An inflammatory disease ● That is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi , which is transmitted to humans by the deer tick. ● There is a wide range of symptoms that usually develop days to weeks after the tick bite. The symptoms depend on the particular microbe that is transmitted. The first sign of Lyme disease is a ● Red, circular, expanding rash, usually radiating from the tick bite, followed by flu-like symptoms and joint ● Most tick bites do not transmit harmful microbes
  3. 3. Lyme is classified into 3 stages Like syphilis, Lyme is classified into 3 stages: localized, disseminated and persistent. The first two stages are part of early infection and the third stage is part of persistent or chronic disease. Stage 3 usually occurs within 12 months of the infection. • Stage 1: Localized disease associated with erythema migrans and flu- like symptoms; Duration 1 to 30 day • Stage 2: Early disseminated disease with malaise, pain, and flu-like symptoms; May affect the neurological, ocular, and musculoskeletal organs; Duration 3 to 10 weeks • Stage 3: Late or chronic disease chiefly affects the joints, muscles, and nerves, May last months or years, Lyme arthritis is a hallmark of this stage. • The occurrence of post-treatment Lyme syndrome is debatable.
  4. 4. PREVENTION Basic treatment Protocloe DIAGNOSIS How to Diagnose ? TREATMENT Preventive Measures 0604 05 PATH-PHYSIOLOGY Behind the Cause SIGN & SYMPTOMS On The Baises of Acute and Chronic Diseases CAUSES Well Discused The Basis 0301 02
  5. 5. 01
  6. 6. How does Lyme affect the nervous system? • Borrelia, the spirochete that causes Lyme disease, can invade the nervous system, creating a condition called Lyme neuroborreliosis. • Neuroborreliosis is caused by a systemic infection of spirochetes of the genus Borrelia. Symptoms of the disease include erythema migrans and flu-like symptoms.
  7. 7. CAUSES 02 • Lyme disease is caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi and Borrelia mayonii, carried primarily by black-legged or deer ticks. Young brown ticks often are no bigger than a poppy seed, which can make them nearly impossible to spot. • To contract Lyme disease, an infected deer tick must bite you. • Deer ticks generally feed on the blood of deer, small birds, and mice, but are opportunistic and will also feed on the blood of other hosts such as cats, dogs, horses, and humans. Infected deer ticks transmit the bacteria to their host during the process of feeding.
  8. 8. Cont.. • In most cases, to transmit Lyme disease, a deer tick must be attached for 36 to 48 hours. If you find an attached tick that looks swollen, it may have fed long enough to transmit bacteria. Removing the tick as soon as possible might prevent infection. • Risks for being bitten by a tick capable of transmitting Borrelia bacteria include spending time outdoors in wooded or grassy areas . • Walking in wooded or grassy areas in shorts and/or short sleeves increases the risk because of the higher surface area of exposed skin.
  9. 9. • The risk of acquiring an infection also increases if a tick is allowed to remain attached to the body for more than 48 hours, allowing it to take in a full “blood meal.” If a tick is identified and removed prior to that time, the risk of infection is low.
  10. 10. COMPLICATIONS Untreated Lyme disease can cause: • Chronic joint inflammation (Lyme arthritis), particularly of the knee • Neurological symptoms such as facial palsy and neuropathy • Cognitive defects such as impaired memory Heart rhythm irregularities
  11. 11. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY • B. burgdorferi enters the skin at the site of the tick bite. • After 3 to 32 days, • The organisms migrate locally in the skin around the bite, spread via the lymphatics to cause regional adenopathy or disseminate in blood to organs or other skin sites. 03
  12. 12. 04
  13. 13. Cont..
  14. 14. TREATMENT 05
  15. 15. PREVENTION 06 • Avoid tick-infested areas, especially during summer months • Walk on cleared or paved surfaces when available, rather than tall grass • Wear long pants, sleeved shirts, and close-toed shoes • Light-colored clothing makes it easier to locate a tick • Always check for ticks whenever coming from outdoors. The risk of Lyme disease is minimized when the tick is removed within 36 hours. • Showering immediately after being outdoors reduces the risk of tick attachment • Wash clothing that's been outdoors (dryer kills ticks) • Remove the tick only by using tweezers to pull the tick directly off the skin (no twisting) • After removal of the tick, wash site with soap and water and then swab the area with antiseptic [4]
  16. 16. Physical Therapy Management • Early-stage Lyme disease can only be treated with antibiotics and other adjunct medications such as analgesics. Some doctors will refer patients with chronic Lyme disease symptoms that do not respond to medication to physical therapy. • The role that physical therapy plays in the treatment of Lyme disease is primarily to : Relieve pain, • Prepare de-conditioned patients to begin a home-based exercise program • Educate patients regarding proper exercise technique and frequency, duration, and resistance appropriate to achieve wellness benefits without exacerbating Lyme-related symptoms.
  17. 17. Physical therapy interventions include: • Massage, • Range of motion, • Myofascial release • Modalities including ultrasound, moist heat, and paraffin. • Generally, ice packs and electrical stimulation are contraindicated, though there is no research to support this. • Exercise prescription is aimed at improving strength and gradually increasing the patient's conditioning level which may be severely impaired as a result of chronic Lyme infection. Whole-body workouts generally feature extensive stretching, light callisthenics, and light resistance training with low loads and high repetitions. CONT..
  18. 18. THANKS

