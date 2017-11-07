OSIMODEL Course:VP-CTL NE7-2 MousakadhemAlsaeed 202624003 Assessor:Mr.MohammedElmaghari SubmittingDate:26/10/2017
1. Introduction 2. (LO1) Define the OSI models. 3. (LO2) Understand why are layering. 4. (LO3) Describe the 7-layers. 5. (...
• What is OSI model stands for? • Who established OSI model • What is the main porous for OSI?
• For represent a perfect network. • For organize the network into well defined, documented, functional modules, in the la...
What are the 7-layers?
7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network Interface application. Allow the use...
7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network  ENC: Present data (convert data to A...
7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network  Setup path  Mange path  End path ...
7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network  ENC: Divide the data stream into seg...
7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network  Best way to move data.  ENC: Add th...
7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network  ENC: LLC: frame network layer. Conve...
7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network  ENC: Encapsulate the data and Send i...
User datagram protocol (UDP) Transmission control protocol (TCP) Under layer 4 Under layer 4 Byte stream is broken up into...
• The communication between devices inside the network must work with Protocols. • OSI makes the devices connect with each...
[1] Zimmermann, H. (1980). OSI reference model--The ISO model of architecture for open systems interconnection. IEEE Trans...
OSI MODEL

OSI MODEL

  1. 1. OSIMODEL Course:VP-CTL NE7-2 MousakadhemAlsaeed 202624003 Assessor:Mr.MohammedElmaghari SubmittingDate:26/10/2017
  2. 2. 1. Introduction 2. (LO1) Define the OSI models. 3. (LO2) Understand why are layering. 4. (LO3) Describe the 7-layers. 5. (LO4) Understand each layer and the encapsulation process. 6. (LO5) list the different between TCP & UDP protocols 7. Review 8. summary
  3. 3. • What is OSI model stands for? • Who established OSI model • What is the main porous for OSI?
  4. 4. • For represent a perfect network. • For organize the network into well defined, documented, functional modules, in the layered network. • Each layer provides specific functionality or services to the neighboring layer. • Allows different hardware and software to work together. • Essay for Troubleshooting. [1] • DO YOU TINK TERE IS ANOTHER BENIFT FOR OSI MODEL?
  5. 5. What are the 7-layers?
  6. 6. 7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network Interface application. Allow the users access to network resources. ENC: Determine the type of application or protocol that the user use. presentation  Protocols: o HTTP, FTP, SMTP, Telnet.  Devices: o PC, Servers, Mobile Phones.
  7. 7. 7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network  ENC: Present data (convert data to ASKII code)  ENC: Compression- decompression.  ENC: Encryption- decryption.  Session
  8. 8. 7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network  Setup path  Mange path  End path  ENC: Create the data stream  Data stream:01110101011111111100010101000010101  Send to Transport
  9. 9. 7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network  ENC: Divide the data stream into segments segment.  ENC: Specifies the type of protocol.   segments send to network  Protocols: o UDP o TCP
  10. 10. 7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network  Best way to move data.  ENC: Add the Ip address.  ENC: Convert the segments to packet. send the packet to data link  Protocols: o Routing (RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP) o IP: Internet Protocol.  Devices: Routers, Firewalls.
  11. 11. 7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network  ENC: LLC: frame network layer. Convert the packet to frame  ENC: LLC: network layer protocol. Determine the protocol based on WAN or LAN.  ENC: MAC: address the frame. Add MAC  ENC: MAC: make H. and T. physical  Protocol: o MAC - Media Access Control.  Devices: o Switches. o Bridges.
  12. 12. 7 Application 6 Presentation 5 Session 4 Transport 1 Physical 2 Data Link 3 Network  ENC: Encapsulate the data and Send it or receive it into bits  Devices:  Hubs.  Media: Coax, Fiber, Twisted Pair.
  13. 13. User datagram protocol (UDP) Transmission control protocol (TCP) Under layer 4 Under layer 4 Byte stream is broken up into segments. Byte stream is broken up into segments. Connectionless Connection-oriented Unreliable Reliable Fast Slow Example: voice Example: Files, telnet, HTTP No detect error Detect error No acknowledgment massages Require acknowledgment massages
  14. 14. • The communication between devices inside the network must work with Protocols. • OSI makes the devices connect with each other. • OSI model is divided into 7 layers. • Each layer has its own functions. • The 7 layers interact with each other.
  15. 15. [1] Zimmermann, H. (1980). OSI reference model--The ISO model of architecture for open systems interconnection. IEEE Transactions on communications, 28(4), 425-432. [2] Handel, T. G., & Sandford, M. T. (1996, May). Hiding data in the OSI network model. In International Workshop on Information Hiding (pp. 23-38). Springer, Berlin, Heidelberg. [3] Jacobson, V. (1990). Compressing TCP/IP headers for low-speed serial links.

