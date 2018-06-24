swap process in red hat linux 7

Successfully reported this slideshow.
seminor topic simple and easy to understand

  1. 1. P R E SE N T E D B Y : A.MOHAMED JAFAR DEEN SWAP ADMINISTRATION
  2. 2. OBJECTIVE:- How to create and manage Linux swap space, file based swap, partition based swap?? To create swap space if physical memory is full. If needed increase the amount of swap space. To create swap space even if there is not available partition, but space is available in already existing partitions.
  3. 3. SWAPPING:- Swapping is the process whereby a inactive page of memory is copied to the preconfigured space on the hard disk, called swap space, to free up that page of memory. When RAM holds more than 75% memory swap will be activated
  4. 4. SWAP TYPES:- Swap space can be a dedicated swap partition a swap file a combination of swap partitions and swap files.
  5. 5. WHY SWAPPING: Shortage of memory  Efficient memory management needed  Process may be too big for physical memory  More active processes than physical memory can hold Requirements of multiprogramming  Efficient protection scheme  Simple way of sharing
  6. 6. TOPOLOGICAL DIAGRAM:-
  7. 7. CONFIGURING SWAP SPACE USING DRIVE PARTITION STEPS:- First check the current swap usage by using the commands “swapon –s” or “free”. Create a new partition using fdisk. Set the partition’s system id as “82”. Prepare the swap partition:- “mkswap <partition name>” Enable the swap space for use by the system:- Temporary enable: “swapon <partition name>” Permanently enable: “vim /etc/fstab” To display current swap space:- “swapon –s” To disable swaping on a partition, use “swapoff <partition name>” command.
  8. 8. CONFIGURING SWAP SPACE USING SWAP FILE (if there is no available partition ) Create a file and write bytes to it equalizing the amount of swap space you wish to add,using dd command:- “dd if=/dev/zero of=/ram1 bs=1024 count=200000” Prepare swap partition:- “mkswap <swapfile name>” Enable swap space for use by the system:- Temporary enable: “swapon <swapfile name>” Permanently enable: “vim /etc/fstab” To display current swap space:- “swapon -s” To disable swaping on a partition, use “swapoff <swapfile name>” command
  9. 9. Conclusion Managing swap space is an essential aspect of system administration. Swap management is useful if you are planning to increase RAM in near future. It is also useful in increasing processing speed of the system

