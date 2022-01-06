Cow ghee nutrition facts have made it one of the healthiest dairy. The grass-fed cow ghee is loaded with many nutrients that make it one of the best choices for all age groups. In addition to the high nutritional value, grass-fed cow ghee also has some benefits like treating digestive problems, improving the vision of the eyes, and many more. Read More: https://milkio.co.nz/cow-ghee-nutrition-facts/