餐旅群
Line 官網 系 FB 系 IG 110年度新同學 立即掃碼追蹤觀光系 觀光事業系
我是Michelle 米雪 吳致美
這裡有些工作? 你知道是什麼?
搬家公司招募條件:大學畢業
餐旅群同學 職涯之路 餐飲科 觀光科 觀光系 旅行社 領隊導遊 航空公司 郵輪業 旅宿業 餐飲業
你也想過這些問題 ? 選擇我們的優勢 • 不想待內場但又不想放棄餐飲技術 • 想轉領域又擔心跨考不熟悉的科目 • 想出國又怕負擔不起、語言不夠好 • 補英日語要多花錢、基礎又不好 • 期待大學生活多采多姿 • 期待未來能有更多不同的工作選擇 •...
2年 讀書 2年實習 大學 文憑 城市觀光 (大一、大二) 海外/ 國內 知名品牌 航空/ 旅行/ 旅館(大三&大四) 日本/韓國/英國/新加坡/ 澳洲/ 中國(大三&大四) 臺北城市科大畢業證書 + 國外學校畢業證書
海外實習培訓方式 出國前:培訓階段 出國後:實習階段 實習 諮詢 語言 訓練 面試 訓練 工作 媒合 生活 安排 實習 輔導
航空旅服培訓方式 培訓階段:技能養成 入行準備:航空產業 航空 實務 空勤 接待 地勤 接待 儀態 訓練 實習 安排 經驗 累積 就業 培訓
領隊導遊培訓方式 培訓階段:技能養成 入行準備:旅行產業 國旅 實務 領隊 實務 解說 導覽 帶團 體驗 證照 輔導 實習 訓練 就業 培訓
城市科大前20，國立大學有49所 TVBS報導 城市科大畢業生年薪私立科大最高
我們是誰？ 為什麼要選擇城市大學？ • • • • • • • 我們給你最強大的職場競爭力
城市大學觀光系有給薪職場實習與就業接軌 大三實習/大四就業接軌 平均月薪(萬) 平均年月薪(萬) 備註 國內實習 2.4 萬元/月 28.8 萬元/年 國內就業接軌 2.8 萬元/月 33.6 萬元/年 澳洲海外實習/就業接軌 6.0 萬元/月...
吳致美 Michelle wu 觀光系辦公室：02-28927154#8727 手機: 0928-025823
臺北城市科大觀光系 110年歡迎新生就讀
臺北城市科大觀光系 110年歡迎新生就讀
