Shopper Marketing Summit 2017 brochure

NEW HORIZONS OF INNOVATIVE PATH-TO-PURCHASE STRATEGIES Register today at shoppersummit.com MARCH 27 - 29, 2017 NEW YORK CI...
Hosted & Sponsored by: We could not be more thrilled to have you join us at the Shopper Marketing Summit. Having been a me...
Register today at ShopperSummit.com 3@Path2PurchaseIQ #ShopperSummit Make no mistake – the retail environment is evolving....
4 Register today at ShopperSummit.com An Event of the Path to Purchase Institute Uncover actionable strategies for migrati...
The best shopper marketing strategy requires proper execution in order to resonate in the marketplace. In the Solutions Ga...
6 Register today at ShopperSummit.com This evening’s awards ceremony begins with the induction of these three new members ...
Register today at ShopperSummit.com 7 Effie Worldwide and the Path to Purchase Institute are proud to present the 2017 Sho...
8 Register today at ShopperSummit.com An Event of the Path to Purchase Institute GENERAL SESSIONS Tuesday, March 28, 8:00-...
Register today at ShopperSummit.com 9 GENERAL SESSIONS Tuesday, March 28, 4:30-5:30 p.m. G2 Re-Think, Out-Think, Shopper-...
10 Register today at ShopperSummit.com An Event of the Path to Purchase Institute Monday, March 27, 1:00-4:30 p.m. S1 Tec...
Register today at ShopperSummit.com 11@Path2PurchaseIQ #ShopperSummit Tuesday • March 28 9:45 am - 10:45 amSEMINARS B1 Dig...
12 Register today at ShopperSummit.com Tuesday • March 28 11:15 am - 12:15 pm TRACK HOSTS SEMINARS Collaborative Strategy ...
Register today at ShopperSummit.com 13 B3 Digital & E-Commerce Solutions The Re-Engineering of Commerce: Today’s Path to S...
14 Register today at ShopperSummit.com An Event of the Path to Purchase Institute B4 Digital & E-Commerce Solutions The Im...
Register today at ShopperSummit.com 15@Path2PurchaseIQ #ShopperSummit Wednesday • March 29 9:15 am - 10:15 amSEMINARS E1 S...
16 Register today at ShopperSummit.com Wednesday • March 29 10:45 am - 11:45 amSEMINARS E2 Shopper Marketing Best Practice...
Register today at ShopperSummit.com 17@Path2PurchaseIQ #ShopperSummit Wednesday • March 29 12:00 pm - 1:00 pmSEMINARS E3 S...
18 An Event of the Path to Purchase Institute We strongly encourage Summit attendees to stay at the Grand Hyatt hotel whic...
Register today at ShopperSummit.com 19@Path2PurchaseIQ #ShopperSummit 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. ...
Path to Purchase Institute 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste. 200 Chicago, IL 60631 (773) 992-4450 2017 Shopper Marketing Effie ...
Shopper Marketing Summit 2017 brochure

Full event brochure for the 2017 Shopper Marketing Summit conference.

Shopper Marketing Summit 2017 brochure

  1. 1. NEW HORIZONS OF INNOVATIVE PATH-TO-PURCHASE STRATEGIES Register today at shoppersummit.com MARCH 27 - 29, 2017 NEW YORK CITY THE STRATEGIC CONFERENCE FOR SHOPPER-BASED GROWTH
  2. 2. Hosted & Sponsored by: We could not be more thrilled to have you join us at the Shopper Marketing Summit. Having been a member of the Path to Purchase Institute for more than a decade, and now as its new president & executive director, I am a huge believer in our mission – helping champion an improved shopper experience. The Summit continues to be the place where the industry comes together to learn and share ideas and perspectives. As someone who has worked with retailers, brand marketers and solutions providers, I have lived in your shoes and have always felt the power and value of this event. There is a host of people who come together to ensure the topics are leading edge and give you the knowledge to continue to drive growth through leveraging the path to purchase. The marketplace continues to evolve at a tremendous pace, and helping you navigate it is at the heart of what we do at the Path to Purchase Institute. As you plan your agenda for the Summit, keep in mind that this event is for you. Every element of the Summit – keynote speakers, symposium , seminars – has been designed to give you insight and knowledge into everything from the challenging digital landscape to best practices for collaborating and driving growth. Take advantage of this opportunity to grow and join us at the Summit. Looking forward to our future, WELCOME! CONTENTS Why Summit...............................3 Who Attends..............................4 Socializing....................................5 Shopper Marketing Celebration..................................6 General Sessions.......................8 Symposium..................................10 Breakout Sessions/ Seminars.......................................11 Venue & Pricing.........................18 Agenda At-A-Glance...............19 Mike McMahon President & Executive Director Mike McMahon President & Executive Director Path to Purchase Institute mmcmahon@p2pi.org mmcmahon@ensembleiq.com
  3. 3. Register today at ShopperSummit.com 3@Path2PurchaseIQ #ShopperSummit Make no mistake – the retail environment is evolving. Changes in consumer behavior, technology and fundamental business models are empowering the shopper… and that’s altering the dynamics for everyone. The Shopper Marketing Summit is an essential gathering for senior leaders charged with unlocking shopper-centric growth through innovative path-to-purchase strategies. Sophisticated Community Join forward-thinking retailers, brand manufacturers, agency executives and other solution providers who’ll explore high level issues and drivers of collaborative, shopper-centric programs. Immediate Impact Learn from Summit’s established and well-respected educational program that includes a symposium, general sessions and breakout seminars that focus on actionable strategies, insights and solutions for engaging and influencing shoppers along the path to purchase. Powerful Execution Connect with leading vendors of key products and services in the Solutions Gallery to link the best marketing strategies with the right tactics for flawless execution. Are you ready to navigate today’s shifting retail landscape?
  4. 4. 4 Register today at ShopperSummit.com An Event of the Path to Purchase Institute Uncover actionable strategies for migrating to an omnichannel engagement model. Learn how to create a social shopper marketing framework designed to drive sales. Hear how emerging channels are challenging brands to think differently about their products. Join your peers with responsibilities including: Brands(manufacturers & marketers of consumer products & services) • Brand Activation • Brand, Category & Product Development • Channel Marketing • Customer Teams • Integrated Marketing • Merchandising & Packaging • Shopper Experience • Shopper Insights • Shopper Marketing Learn how fully-integrated, collaborative partnerships are driving shopper loyalty and category growth. See how the right content can increase customer engagement. Discover new technology that is changing the shopping journey. Join your peers with responsibilities including: Retailers (see Retail Academy on page 5) • Brand & Category Strategy • Consumer & Shopper Insights • CRM & Loyalty • Digital Marketing • E-Commerce • Merchandising • Omnichannel Engagement • Shopper Marketing Compare and contrast shopper attitudes and behaviors across global markets. Understand how to target and engage consumers with the media of their choice before, during and after the purchase. See how personalized digital tools are shaping the expectations of future shoppers. Join your peers with responsibilities including: Agencies (shopper marketing, digital, advertising & promotion) • Account Teams • Brand Development • Creative Direction • Digital Strategists • Insights • Planning Directors • Promotional Strategy • Retail Design Discover how to leverage data to create actionable insights that deliver campaign results. Uncover strategies for connecting online and in-store marketing to better engage with the evolving shopper. Hear best practices for aggregating, managing and distributing content across all channels via participatory, interactive and two-way mediums. Join your peers with responsibilities including: Solution Providers (digital and mobile technology, P-O-P design, retail design, retail execution & shopper insights) • Consulting • Digital & Mobile Strategy • Display Design • Field Execution • In-Store Activation • Integrated Shopper Marketing • Research & Insights • Retail Media • Technology Innovation COMMUNITY
  5. 5. The best shopper marketing strategy requires proper execution in order to resonate in the marketplace. In the Solutions Gallery, you’ll find leading industry partners offering a wide variety of ideas, tools and expertise that can serve as a catalyst for your successful marketing strategy. The exhibitors in the Solutions Gallery offer discovery in equal portions from both traditional retail activation as well as an array of state-of-the-art digital touchpoints. Find Answers in the Solutions Gallery The Shopper Marketing Summit hosts high-level decision makers from top retail chains as part of its Retail Academy initiative. Approximately 30 senior executives from roughly 15 top retailers attend Summit as delegates of the Retail Academy to meet with progressive partners to develop more sustainable, impactful and collaborative shopper marketing programs. Sponsors Include: Invited retailers include: CONNECTIONS Register today at ShopperSummit.com 5@Path2PurchaseIQ #ShopperSummit NETWORKING APP The Summit’s private and secure online networking community makes it easy to meet your fellow Summit attendees­– and even easier to interact with them before, during and after the event.
  6. 6. 6 Register today at ShopperSummit.com This evening’s awards ceremony begins with the induction of these three new members into the Shopper Marketing Hall of Fame. This honor is bestowed upon these deserving individuals, as chosen by editors of Shopper Marketing magazine, for their demonstration and supreme understanding of what it means to be truly shopper-centric. Help celebrate their achievement during this prestigious ceremony. Tuesday, March 28 7:00 - 9:30 p.m. Cocktail reception, dinner and awards ceremony. Black tie optional. Your Summit registration includes a ticket to the Shopper Marketing Celebration, an evening that celebrates the most effective path-to-purchase campaigns and top talent in the shopper marketing industry. 2017 HALL OF FAME INDUCTION SHOPPER MARKETING Cheryl Williams Chief Information Officer Herbert Smith VP, Off-Premise Customer Development & Category Management Christopher Witte VP, Shopper & Category Development Hosted by:
  7. 7. Register today at ShopperSummit.com 7 Effie Worldwide and the Path to Purchase Institute are proud to present the 2017 Shopper Marketing Effie Awards. Known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award acknowledging a brand’s success, the Shopper Marketing Effie Awards specifically honor the most effective integrated campaigns that engage the shopper and guide her purchase process. Join the excitement as bronze, silver and gold winners are announced live from the stage. Keep the fun rolling at the Shopper Marketing Celebration After Party immediately following the Effie Awards. Stick around for music, cocktails, prizes, photos and more! Tuesday, March 28 9:30 - 11:30 p.m. Hosted by: SHOPPER MARKETING EFFIE AWARDS THE AFTER PARTY CELEBRATION
  8. 8. 8 Register today at ShopperSummit.com An Event of the Path to Purchase Institute GENERAL SESSIONS Tuesday, March 28, 8:00-9:30 a.m. G1 Bringing Fresh Inspiration Every Day Ahold Delhaize’s formation from the July 2016 merger of Belgium-based Delhaize Group and Netherlands-based Ahold not only created opportunities for shoppers, associates and communities throughout Europe and the East Coast of the U.S., but for hundreds of national-brand and own-brand suppliers as well. Now part of the world’s largest food retail groups, Ahold Delhaize’s businesses and their suppliers are working together on common goals, including creating lasting customer connections. Having spent time on both sides of the negotiating table, Amy Hahn is uniquely positioned to explain the myriad opportunities – and yes, some challenges – for U.S suppliers willing to work with Ahold USA, parent company of Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle and online grocer Peapod, to drive meaningful shopper engagement, create lasting connections and provide fresh inspiration to customers. In this presentation, Hahn will share: • How Ahold USA is expanding supplier collaboration to execute multichannel marketing programs and drive personalized shopper engagement. • The way Ahold Delhaize’s new “Better Together” strategy will enable the company’s businesses and their suppliers to drive profitable growth in supermarkets, e-commerce and smaller formats. All General Sessions hosted by: Amy Hahn SVP of Marketing THE SUMMIT’S PROGRAM IS ANCHORED BY THESE FORWARD-LOOKING, THOUGHT-PROVOKING GENERAL SESSION PRESENTATIONS.
  9. 9. Register today at ShopperSummit.com 9 GENERAL SESSIONS Tuesday, March 28, 4:30-5:30 p.m. G2 Re-Think, Out-Think, Shopper-Think Wednesday, March 29, 8:00-9:00 a.m. G3 The Future of the Retail Store The shopper insights and shopper marketing you have mastered is about to change. Shoppers have more places to buy, but there are fewer places for you to sell. Shoppers make faster trips inside the store and more trips outside the store, raising the question, “Why do we need a store?” Shoppers have outsized expectations which many marketers don’t understand. And what unites shoppers today is not demographics, but rather their quest for happiness. Take a rockin’, rollin’ ride to the future. Wendy Liebmann will share her view of what the next five years will bring and reveal: • How to grow in a shrinking retail world (it’s getting small, fast). • What shoppers will really pay more for (they will). • How to rebuild credibility when shoppers think you are mediocre (most do). • How to build a relevant shopper culture so you can disrupt the disruptors (it’s not what you have now). If you’re a retailer, you may not be sleeping very well these days – and that’s understandable. The store of the future will vastly differ from the one we’ve known all these years. Sweeping changes in demographics, economics, technology and media seem to be conspiring against traditional retail business models. While big retail brands close stores, struggling malls shutter their doors and consumer spending increasingly moves online, some retail brands are looking to new models to not only survive, but also thrive. Are we witnessing the death of the retail store or its astonishing rebirth and the beginning of the true Golden Age of retailing? Doug Stephens will share his vision of the “store of the future” – from staffing and store design to technology and marketing – and detail how these aspects of retail will dramatically change in the months and years ahead. Attendees will: • Learn the vital insights needed to design tomorrow’s retail store. • Hear how smart, forward-looking brands and retailers are already capitalizing on the opportunities presented by changes in demographics, economics, technology and media. • Discover how to reimagine, reinvent and reinvigorate retail business in the midst of a rapidly changing retail marketplace. Wendy Liebmann CEO & Chief Shopper Douglas Stephens Retail & Consumer Futurist
  10. 10. 10 Register today at ShopperSummit.com An Event of the Path to Purchase Institute Monday, March 27, 1:00-4:30 p.m. S1 Technology, Innovation and the Future of Shopper Marketing The retail environment is undergoing a radical and rapid transformation. This workshop symposium will examine the underlying shopper and technological trends that are driving this revolution and share the latest innovations in retail. The panel will give its vision for the future of the industry and discuss the possibilities with participants. Retail innovation specialists from Publicis Groupe companies Arc Worldwide and SapientRazorfish will demonstrate some of the more interesting emerging technologies. The symposium will examine: • The rise of mobility • The emergence of “total commerce” • Technology-enabled trends such as personalization, social proof, transparency, immediacy, relevancy and access Attendees will: • See retail innovations and technologies that are being tested around the world. • Discover which technologies are most likely to see mass adoption over time. • Develop a hands-on understanding of key digital technologies at retail. • Gain perspective for smart investing, rapid prototyping and continuous improvement. SYMPOSIUM Pre-Summit THIS INTENSIVE, HALF-DAY SYMPOSIUM IS DESIGNED TO OFFER A DEEP DIVE, EXPLORATORY APPROACH TO THIS CRITICAL INDUSTRY ISSUE. Jason Goldberg SVP, Content & Commerce Nick Jones EVP, Global Business Development & Innovation David Hewitt VP, Consumer Experiences DISTINGUISHED FACULTY
  11. 11. Register today at ShopperSummit.com 11@Path2PurchaseIQ #ShopperSummit Tuesday • March 28 9:45 am - 10:45 amSEMINARS B1 Digital & E-Commerce Solutions How to Win in a “Winner Takes All” World – Building E-Commerce Capability Gina Bates, Brand Manager, E-Commerce Shopper Marketing, Kimberly-Clark Almost half of all CPG growth is online. Different skillsets and approaches are needed to win in this dynamic environment. Kimberly-Clark is at the forefront and staking its leadership position by embedding e-commerce into key internal go-to-market processes and building e-commerce capability across the organization from brand to retail to packaging to supply chain. This presentation will cover why Kimberly-Clark is investing in e-commerce, the critical components to winning in the space and the importance of building omnichannel capability across the organization. Attendees will: • Learn why delivering an optimal website experience is critical and the elements that drive conversion. • Discover opportunities to unlock stronger demand generation for your brands. • Capitalize on ideas to drive e-commerce capability within your organization. C1 Retail Activation Driving Shopper Engagement in Brick and Mortar with Category Reinvention Michael Law, Sr. Director, Customer Strategy & Planning, Edgewell Personal Care Edgewell Personal Care strives to challenge category conventions. Helping retailers rethink category opportunities from a shopper engagement perspective led to the creation of a new women’s shave section in a key retailer. The collaborative plan involved a shopper research plan with this customer, shop-alongs and eye-tracking research, virtual reality concept testing and a controlled store test. Hear highlights from this journey that demonstrate how to build a shopper- based category engagement. This kind of approach will help retailers further insulate themselves from the loss of category sales to pure-play online retailers. Attendees will: • Discover how category reinvention can help insulate brick and mortar retailers from losses to pure-play retailers. • Learn why it is key to start with basic shopper research collaboration with the retailer. • Hear how challenging category norms can pay big dividends. A1 Collaborative Strategy Voices from the Frontlines: 7 Deadly Sins that Limit Retail Collaboration Charlie Anderson, CEO, Shoptology; Julie Quick, SVP, Insights & Strategy, Shoptology Webster’s defines collaboration as “the action of working with someone to create something.” But too often, shopper marketers find their attempts at retailer collaboration miss the mark. Despite a lot of efforts, they leave empty-handed with no programs in market wondering where it all went wrong. To give you a true inside track on how to improve, Shoptology conducted research with dozens of leaders across the industry — merchants and marketers from top retailers, best-in-class brands and even private label manufacturers — about the dos and don’ts for getting results. Through insider perspectives, case histories and testimonials, we’ll help reveal your collaboration “sins.” But more importantly, we’ll give you practical ways to achieve relationship…redemption. In this session, we’ll share: • What most marketers do that stops collaboration in its tracks. • Secrets to getting to bigger, better, faster outcomes. • How to build a scorecard that captures a true win-win. FACULTY FACULTY MEMBERS have presented at a minimum of one other Institute event and have received an audience rating of > 3.4/4.0 scale. DISTINGUISHED FACULTY MEMBERS have presented at four or more Institute events and have received an audience rating of > 3.4/4.0 scale. DISTINGUISHED FACULTY
  12. 12. 12 Register today at ShopperSummit.com Tuesday • March 28 11:15 am - 12:15 pm TRACK HOSTS SEMINARS Collaborative Strategy Learn from new retailer and manufacturer collaborative efforts that are driving growth and ROI. Digital & E-Commerce Solutions Learn the latest strategies and best practices for creating a “digital shelf” experience that keeps shoppers clicking for more. Retail Activation Delve into the research and strategies that motivate shopper behavior and drive purchase decisions. B2 Digital & E-Commerce Solutions Best Practices to Activate Every Brand With Digital Shelf Content That Turns Shoppers Into Buyers Courtney Jane Acuff, VP, Product & Marketing, ItemMaster; Linda Crowder, Sr. Director – Peapod Interactive, Ahold USA – Peapod Online Grocery; Leslie Danford, Sr. National Account Manager, E-Commerce, Beam Suntory Not every shopper is a buyer because not all content is purpose-built for the digital shelf. Certified brand content, on demand, is necessary to close the content gap. Learn how Peapod, Beam Suntory and ItemMaster put an end to cobbling and created a partnership to drive distribution of better content for retail planning, marketing, merchandising and e-commerce; content that turns shoppers into buyers and delivers higher sales. Attendees will: • Discover the difference between a delivery platform purpose-built for the digital shelf, and those that are not. • Understand the importance of complete and verified brand content to fuel retail demand. • Learn how turning shoppers into buyers impacts your bottom line with best practices to activate every brand, everywhere. C2 Retail Activation Translating Equity Messaging to Create Shopper Relevancy Elaine Bragg, VP, Executive Creative Director, TPN; Sarah Ortman, Associate Director, National Shopper Marketing, The Clorox Co.; Elizabeth Tung, Associate Director, National Shopper Marketing, The Clorox Co. Shopper marketing is under more pressure than ever to demonstrate its power to convert shoppers into buyers at the moment of purchase. At the same time, brand-led organizations are looking for insights-based, anthemic ideas to build brand love. The challenge? In that moment of truth, when the shopper is weighing her choices, what is the right communication to move her hand to your brand versus the competition? Industry leader Clorox will share its approach to translating brand equity messages at retail to make the buy happen without sacrificing brand equity. Attendees will: • Learn data points that prove that having the “right” messaging at retail is critical to closing the sale. • Hear inspiring examples from Clorox brands Brita, Liquid-Plumr and Pine Sol that demonstrate three different approaches to building shopper-relevant messaging and make a positive impact on sales. • Discover a roadmap for leveraging shopper marketing and translating equity campaigns so they will effectively motivate shoppers at the point-of-purchase. A2 Collaborative Strategy How Collaborative Technology Enables Agile Operations Michelle Nachtweih, National Account Director, Heineken USA; Bob Waibel, Sr. Director, Shopper Marketing, Conagra Brands; Olga Yurovski, Founder & CEO, Shopperations Is your team frustrated and buried in disconnected spreadsheets? Are they at capacity with no time to strategize and grow? Learn how Conagra Brands and Heineken USA reclaimed time by leveraging modern technology that standardized planning and enabled shopper marketing, agency and sales collaboration. Attendees will also learn how to simplify budgeting and automate reporting. Shopper marketing leaders, brand marketers and other executives seeking best practices to establish new shopper marketing capabilities will find value in this session. Attendees will: • Learn from benchmarking research about collaboration, reporting and analytics challenges that CPG shopper marketing and sales teams face today. • Discover an actionable roadmap for establishing or overhauling shopper marketing operations to become efficient and data-driven. • Examine case studies showing how Conagra Brands and Heineken USA leveraged modern technology to make ongoing planning more enlightened and collaborative – and less stressful. FACULTY FACULTYFACULTY DISTINGUISHED FACULTY
  13. 13. Register today at ShopperSummit.com 13 B3 Digital & E-Commerce Solutions The Re-Engineering of Commerce: Today’s Path to Success Demands New Strategies Keith Anderson, SVP of Strategy & Insights, Profitero; Richard Jones, E-Commerce Lead, Mars Chocolate NA Retail isn’t dead and e-commerce isn’t over. But as commerce continues to evolve, critical work streams are slipping through the cracks at the margins of traditional disciplines like shopper insights, shopper marketing, category management, sales, e-commerce and brand marketing. As brands become retailers, retailers become technology companies and shoppers are “never not shopping,” the path to success demands new strategies, skillsets, capabilities and tactics. Attendees will: • Learn how leading brands and retailers are re-engineering the demand and supply chains in harmony to thrive amid digital disruption. • Discover the teams, tools and processes driving the re-engineering of commerce – and how traditional roles and responsibilities are impacted. • See playbooks for accelerating performance now. C3 Retail Activation The “Green” Approach to Driving Change at Retail Tom Hauge, VP of Business Development, Kendal King Group; Peter Naumann, Head of Business Development & Sales Strategy, Philips North America When your retail partner knocks, how best to respond quickly and effectively? The ability to make impactful shopper-based merchandising recommendations that improve the experience and drive conversion is critical. The days when you had months and months of primary research, followed up by design, followed up by revisions and presentations are long gone. In 2016, Philips employed Kendal King Group and its Soapbox Insights + Influence division to prepare for a strategic retailer meeting to identify and design against the challenges of shopping key categories at Walmart. Based on actionable insight obtained within a modified and “green” (sustainable and efficient) process, Philips was able to develop retail-realistic design solutions and secure a path towards in-store testing in 2017. This presentation is the story of this successful journey. Attendees will: • Reimagine the path: Drive change by changing the way you approach age-old issues. • Remove walls: Leverage vertical agency engagement versus the traditional silo approach to streamline timelines and drive efficiencies across milestones for insight, design and execution. • Reinvent and Redesign: Think differently about retail-realistic design and category challenges. A3 Collaborative Strategy How Albertsons and Coca-Cola are Enhancing the Shopper Experience By Surprising and Delighting Guests Outside the Beverage Aisle Liza Etu, Sr. Shopper Marketing Manager, The Coca-Cola Co.; Karen Sales, VP of Shopper Marketing, Albertsons In 2014, Albertsons had a conversion problem in the carbonated soft drinks category. To win at Albertsons, shoppers needed to be reminded in- store why and how they loved Coca-Cola. The Coca- Cola endcap served as a beacon to stop shoppers in their tracks and provided value by presenting consumers with the right product, in the right package, for the right meal occasions. The program started with three test stores in 2014, scaled up to 250 stores in 2015 and added 200 more in 2016. To further engage shoppers, the 2016 version came with digital screens so content could be updated quarterly. In this session, attendees will: • Learn how Coca-Cola and Albertsons collaborated from the concept/design phase all the way to implementation to drive the success of the activation. • Understood the way connecting with shoppers in an emotional and innovative manner drives continued engagement. • Hear how to engage shoppers with inspiring creative design. Tuesday • March 28 1:45 pm - 2:45 pmSEMINARS FACULTY FACULTY FACULTY MEMBERS have presented at a minimum of one other Institute event and have received an audience rating of > 3.4/4.0 scale. DISTINGUISHED FACULTY MEMBERS have presented at four or more Institute events and have received an audience rating of > 3.4/4.0 scale.
  14. 14. 14 Register today at ShopperSummit.com An Event of the Path to Purchase Institute B4 Digital & E-Commerce Solutions The Impact of Amazon Prime Membership on Digital Shopping Behavior Christina Pate, Sr. Research Director, GfK; Natasha Stevens, SVP, GfK With 63 million Amazon Prime subscribers as of June 2016, Amazon.com’s membership service is changing the shopping landscape. As subscriptions grow, it is crucial for brands and retailers to understand the impact of Prime membership on overall shopping behavior. Do Prime members still shop at other online retailers? Do they conduct more or less price comparison research? Which offline retailers are they most likely to visit? In this session, attendees will: • Learn about trends in digital shopping of Prime members. • See how the behaviors of non-members compare. • Learn about areas of opportunity to attract Prime and non-Prime members. C4 Retail Activation The Art of Boo’ing: Commercializing a Cultural Trend for the Masses Matt Silvestri, Account Director, The Integer Group; Allisha Watkins, Shopper Marketing Team Lead, Mars Chocolate For confections, Halloween is the biggest time of the year. And while merchandising begins in mid- September, 87% of shoppers buy candy only a few days before Halloween. This shopper behavior significantly limits sales potential. In 2015, through a joint Halloween marketing effort, Mars Chocolate and Wrigley built momentum for September candy sales at Walmart by inspiring shoppers to purchase Halloween candy early and often. The team uncovered a trend still in its infancy called “BOO’ING” – the act of secretly leaving custom-created gift bags of Halloween treats on a neighbor’s doorstep. The campaign drove candy sales by taking a burgeoning trend and commercializing it for the masses. “Let the Boo’ing Begin” became a monstrously successful integrated program that drove candy sales and engagement on and offline, and led to record breaking sales at Walmart. Attendees will: • Learn how to create an authentic seasonal program that cuts through the usual in-store noise and provides a true solution and inspiration to shoppers. • Discover how to build a trend through the power of the world’s largest retailer and largest candy manufacturer. • Learn how to partner with retailers to create repeatable events for key seasons that deliver solutions for shoppers and sales for retailers. A4 Collaborative Strategy Customized Retailer Solutions That Drive High ROI Rick Abens, Founder & CEO, Foresight ROI; Wendyjean Bennett, Director of Shopper Marketing, Tyson Foods; Dorothy Engelhardt, Sr. Manager of Shopper Marketing, Pinnacle Foods, Holli Horine, VP, Client Service, Edge Marketing In a landscape of limited growth, you need to create insight-driven solutions and customized programs with category growth for your customers, all while incorporating brand messaging. But how can you achieve these goals with limited funds and also make them scalable and ROI efficient? Tyson, Pinnacle Foods and Foresight ROI partnered to create solution-based programs that maximize ROI. In today’s shopper marketing world, it is critical to create engaging content across the full path to purchase for shoppers while maintaining differentiation for customers. This session will share key lessons for driving and measuring shopper marketing success. Attendees will: • Learn how to bring insights to action with fully integrated solutions to reinvigorate mature categories through partnership. • Receive guidance on best practices to execute scale programs with solutions by retailer customer. • Uncover new techniques to drive improved ROI results. Tuesday • March 28 3:15 pm - 4:15 pmSEMINARS FACULTY FACULTY FACULTY TRACK HOSTS Collaborative Strategy Learn from new retailer and manufacturer collaborative efforts that are driving growth and ROI. Digital & E-Commerce Solutions Learn the latest strategies and best practices for creating a “digital shelf” experience that keeps shoppers clicking for more. Retail Activation Delve into the research and strategies that motivate shopper behavior and drive purchase decisions.
  15. 15. Register today at ShopperSummit.com 15@Path2PurchaseIQ #ShopperSummit Wednesday • March 29 9:15 am - 10:15 amSEMINARS E1 Shopper Marketing Best Practices Importance of the Voice of Shopper in the Brand Planning Process Katie McElligott, Creative Director, Geometry Global; Steve McGowan, Director, Shopper Marketing, Mondelez International; Michael Tilley, Associate Director, Shopper Marketing & Strategic Partnerships, Mondelez International Marketing is evolving. You can no longer create a national campaign and push that messaging across all communication vehicles. The integration of insights, sales, shopper, agencies, equity and consumer engagement personnel has never been more important. Mondelez International believes in an integrated approach to planning, big idea development and communications. Its core team leverages its respective functional expertise to make ideas smarter, bigger and ensure easier execution. By linking its marketing partners (equity and consumer engagement) with its shopper marketing team, and by bringing shopper (agency and sales people) early into the idea development stage, Mondelez drives success and ensures that ideas can be leveraged with its retail partners and excellently executed with its retail teams downstream. In this session, attendees will: • Learn how Mondelez runs connections planning and big idea development for the following year. • Discover why and at what stage it is important to infuse the voice of the customer/shopper into idea development. • Hear key lessons that Mondelez has learned over the past few years to apply moving forward. D1 Loyalty & Personalization Efficient Localization: Shopper Marketing as a Sales Growth Platform Tom Dolan, SVP, MaxPoint Solutions; Esperanza Teasdale, Sr. Director, Shopper Marketing, PepsiCo Demand Xcelerator How do you profitably drive demand across 20+ retailers with unique consumer profiles? PepsiCo, with a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands, knew that meeting this challenge required more than just great campaigns — it required a revolutionary approach to driving demand across retail partners. PepsiCo’s response was to create Demand Xcelerator, a completely new commercialization of the shopper marketing function. It not only allowed the application of consumer insights at the store level, it delivered customer-specific strategies based on each retailer’s consumer purchase intent signals. The result was a successful local execution with the efficiency of a national program. Attendees will: • See PepsiCo’s Demand Xcelerator in action through case studies of campaigns. • Learn how PepsiCo localized campaigns to account for consumer media consumption and product interest. • Understand how results were measured for these “online + in-store campaigns” and how the insights and consumer strategies were shared with retailer partners. FACULTY DISTINGUISHED FACULTY FACULTY F1 Innovation Imagine the Endless Aisle Bill Demas, CEO, Shopkick; Debbie Zefting, Director of Shopper Strategy & Engagement, Barilla America The “Endless Aisle” is coming — and in some cases — has already arrived. As shoppers look to locate and buy from anywhere at any time, marketers need to deliver the endless aisle that must be highly personalized, extremely customized and seemingly frictionless. Whether that means viewing recommended products while in-department or an Uber-like tracking of sales associates en route to shoppers on the floor, marketers will win by imagining the same behavioral elements that drive purchase now and extending that across screens, beyond the store and around the clock. This session will discuss how Barilla partnered with Shopkick to reach shoppers on the couch, during their commute or wherever else they had a few minutes. Attendees will: • Learn how to bring the endless aisle to life through personalized, customized and frictionless omnichannel retailing. • Discover how future shoppers will behave, what they’ll expect and how to prepare. • Get a peek into the innovative new technologies and digital overlays that will power the next generation of in-store experiences. FACULTY FACULTY MEMBERS have presented at a minimum of one other Institute event and have received an audience rating of > 3.4/4.0 scale. DISTINGUISHED FACULTY MEMBERS have presented at four or more Institute events and have received an audience rating of > 3.4/4.0 scale.
  16. 16. 16 Register today at ShopperSummit.com Wednesday • March 29 10:45 am - 11:45 amSEMINARS E2 Shopper Marketing Best Practices Chobani’s Journey to Shopper Tech That Empowers Decisions Shaun Brown, SVP, CPG & Digital Shopper Lead, Momentum Worldwide; Sonia Dalvi, Sr. Brand Manager, Chobani Technology is giving every industry new life, but not without growing pains. How far are we from the wave of the tech revolution that either evolves the physical retail space or renders it obsolete? Chobani has explored many possible futures alongside agency Momentum Worldwide, and is using the agency’s research as a survival guide toward a new direction for how technology can bring brands and retailers new relevance. How can a brand bypass tech’s current time and cost saving measures to help people better make decisions on the selection and use of products? How to look beyond tactics toward human-inspired strategy to see the future of value for the retail experience? This session examines how Chobani took action on the data in how they go to market to connect with shoppers throughout their journey to drive purchase. Attendees will: • Learn how retail winners and partner brands can evolve in the face of technology. • Discover how to prevent a retail experience that’s merely an accessory to the mobile device. • Hear how Chobani uses the demand for decision-making support among shoppers, and how that defines strategic use of technology​. F2 Innovation Innovate or Die – Delivering Transformational Ideas, Even on Zero-Based Budgeting Wes Schroll, Founder & CEO, Fetch; Brian Sobecks, Sr. Digital Innovator & Evangelist, Kraft Heinz Zero-based budgeting has not prevented KraftHeinz from making significant investments in emerging technologies aimed at increasing sales and adding efficiencies to its business. In this presentation, the KraftHeinz innovation team will introduce its role within the organization and its approach to identifying and executing transformational solutions, including its success story with Fetch. Fetch provided an opportunity to enhance the shopper’s in-store experience, indicated efficiencies to retailers and ultimately delivered unparalleled insight regarding shopper behavior at the point of decision. This session will: • Introduce the importance of a digital innovation team and its ability to promote new ideas and thinking within a large CPG organization. • Explain the process for identifying partners and prioritizing both immediate and long-term solutions that can increase sales and profitability. • Explore the case study highlighting Fetch, a technology partner that delivers increased sales, profitability and loyalty in a new and evolving mobile shopping environment. D2 Loyalty & Personalization How Sam’s Club Won Back Lapsed Shoppers – and Increased Incremental Revenue – Through Online Digital Offers Adrian Fung, VP, Online Engagement, Sam’s Club; Sherry Smith, President, Triad Retail Media Sam’s Club is known for offering exceptional value to its members. Recently, it recognized that it had many members who had purchased in the last year but not in the last 90 days. To re-engage these members and excite new ones, Sam’s Club launched targeted incentive offers on behalf of Foster Farms, Unilever and Huggies. Powered by Triad Retail Media, these online offers had up to a 12 percent redemption rate and, in some cases, an estimated $3 million of incremental revenue. Triad Retail Media and Sam’s Club will share this case study on how it put instant saving benefits to work through relevant, digital media. Attendees will: • Learn how the partnership between Triad Retail Media and Sam’s Club mutually identified an opportunity to reactivate old, and reward new, members. • Hear the results of each unique targeted incentive offer, including redemption rate, repurchase rate, campaign cost and estimated incremental revenue. • Understand the importance of having a one-to-one customer relationship to drive customer engagement and ultimately, sales. TRACK HOSTS Loyalty & Personalization Explore how to gain and retain the loyalty of consumers and how to create effective strategies that put the shopper first. Shopper Marketing Best Practices Explore how to gain and retain the loyalty of consumers and how to create effective strategies that put the shopper first. Innovation Examine emerging trends and new technology and what they will mean for the future.
  17. 17. Register today at ShopperSummit.com 17@Path2PurchaseIQ #ShopperSummit Wednesday • March 29 12:00 pm - 1:00 pmSEMINARS E3 Shopper Marketing Best Practices Re-Engage Your Most Valuable Shopper With Ideas, Inspiration – and a Little Bit of Recognition Chris Russell, Group Director, Shopper Insights, The Coca-Cola Co. New research shows the emergence of the important “Highly Engaged Shoppers” segment. These consumers, who represent about 30% of shoppers but more than 40% of grocery expenditures, enjoy shopping and actively seek new meal solutions, new snack and beverage pairings and new entertainment ideas. This presentation will focus on these highly engaged shoppers, including their needs and unmet needs, their search for new flavors, healthier choices and in-store inspiration. It will tap into results from Coca-Cola’s proprietary iSHOP study to assess their changing habits and provide a recipe for success to help retailers capture more expenditures from this important segment. Attendees will: • Learn who the highly engaged shoppers are – in demographics and mindset – and how they are different from previous focus clusters. • Discover the evolving habits, motivations and influences that drive these highly valuable shoppers. • Uncover opportunities for grocery and convenience retailers to win with this segment all along the path to purchase – during pre-trip planning, in-store/in the moment, and after the trip in social media. D3 Loyalty & Personalization Personalization: The Key to Unlocking Customers Donna Bressler, Shopper Marketing Sr. Manager, McCormick and Company Inc.; West Naze, VP, CPG Sales, Eyeview The industry is craving personalization, but how do you utilize video to personalize messages to your shoppers? Join an in-depth discussion around the latest strategies and tactics for delivering 1-to-1 personalized video to your shoppers. McCormick will share insights into how it is delivering relevant messages to its target audience and driving business results. Attendees will: • Learn how McCormick launched a new product and drove in-store sales using video of both the new product and its overall portfolio at key retailers. • See how technology delivered more than 8,700 video versions highlighting custom offers and local store content across 7,000 retail stores. • Discover powerful trends in video marketing that drive sales. F3 Innovation Design Thinking: The Secret to Achieving Breakthrough Innovation and Customer-Centric Solutions Tony Bynum, Director of Strategy & Innovation, RTC; Michele Fuhs, Head of Future Retail – Premium Retail Experience, BMW Group AG “Design Thinking” is used by the world’s most innovative companies to translate knowledge about a given problem or opportunity into innovative, user- centered solutions in the form of products, services and more recently, experiences. In a forward-looking presentation, RTC and BMW will present their plan to use Design Thinking to rethink BMW’s automotive dealership customer experience. This presentation will walk through a structured 5-phase process, sharing tools and examples of output associated with each phase. Attendees will: • Learn about an application-ready framework for using Design Thinking to look beyond the obvious and developing proprietary insights. • Explore an approach for framing the right problem/s using tools that establish empathy for the customer. • Discover a model for understanding transition vs change and resetting expectations about return on investment.
  18. 18. 18 An Event of the Path to Purchase Institute We strongly encourage Summit attendees to stay at the Grand Hyatt hotel which hosts the full event schedule. Rooms are limited, so reserve yours quickly. Hotel Reservation Deadline: March 6, 2017 Rates: A reduced room rate starting at $289/night is available at the Grand Hyatt New York as part of the 2017 Shopper Marketing Summit room block. Call: (212) 883-1234 and mention the “2017 Shopper Marketing Summit” Online: Follow the hotel reservation link found at shoppersummit.com/venue-accommodations VENUE & PRICING EARLY BIRD Through Jan. 31 EARLY BIRD Through Jan. 31 $ 3,360 $ 3,695 $ 4,030 $ 4,435 $ 2,955 $ 3,250 $ 3,545 $ 3,900 $ 485 $ 535 $ 580 $ 640 STANDARDSTANDARD Save 10% Save 10% Save 10% Save 10% Save 10% Save 10% TOTAL EXPERIENCE (March 27-29) • One Symposium • All General Sessions/Keynotes • Your choice of seven Breakout Sessions/Seminars • Continental breakfast on Tuesday & Wednesday; lunch on Tuesday • One ticket to the Shopper Marketing Celebration awards reception and dinner (March 28) which includes the 2017 Shopper Marketing Effie Awards and the 2017 Shopper Marketing Hall of Fame induction ceremony SUMMIT ONLY (March 28-29) • All General Sessions/Keynotes • Your choice of seven Breakout Sessions/Seminars • Continental breakfast on Tuesday & Wednesday; lunch on Tuesday • One ticket to the Shopper Marketing Celebration awards reception and dinner (March 28) which includes the 2017 Shopper Marketing Effie Awards and the 2017 Shopper Marketing Hall of Fame induction ceremony SYMPOSIUM ONLY (March 27) • One Symposium SHOPPER MARKETING CELEBRATION AWARDS RECEPTION & DINNER ONLY (March 28) Individual ticket - $310 Table of 10 - $3,100 NON-MEMBER RATES PER PERSON GROUP REGISTRATION RATES Discounted rates are available for groups of three or more people from the same company. Learn more at ShopperSummit.com/group-registration. MEMBER DISCOUNTED RATES All current Path to Purchase Institute members pay less to attend Summit. If your company is not a member, consider becoming one before you register. It could save you a bundle! For more information about costs and benefits of Institute membership, please call (773) 992-4464. CANCELLATIONS AND REFUNDS All registration fees for the Summit are non-refundable and non-transferable after March 17, 2017. If you wish to cancel your registration before March 17, please put your request in writing and email to peggy@p2pi.org. A $50 processing fee will be applied to all cancellations. REGISTRATION QUESTIONS? Please call customer service at (985) 801-0678 REGISTER ONLINE ShopperSummit.com Choose Your Registration Package Best Value! Grand Hyatt New York 109 East 42nd Street New York, NY 10017 P2PI MEMBER RATES PER PERSON EARLY BIRD RATES EXPIRE JAN. 31
  19. 19. Register today at ShopperSummit.com 19@Path2PurchaseIQ #ShopperSummit 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. 12:15 – 1:45 p.m. 1:45 – 2:45 p.m. 3:15 – 4:15 p.m. 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. 7:00 – 9:30 p.m. 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. 1:00 – 4:30 p.m. Lunch TUESDAY, MARCH 28 MONDAY, MARCH 27 Check-In for Symposium S1  Symposium: Technology, Innovation and the Future of Shopper Marketing Collaborative Strategy Hosted by: Crisp Loyalty & Personalization Hosted by: RevTrax Digital & E-Commerce Solutions Hosted by: RevTrax Shopper Marketing Best Practices Hosted by: Crisp Retail Activation Hosted by: Great Northern Instore Innovation Hosted by: Great Northern Instore A1  You Want Me to Buy Where? Finding Success in Unexpected Retail Channels A2  How Collaborative Technology Enables Agile Operations A3  How Albertsons and Coca-Cola are Enhancing the Shopper Experience By Surprising and Delighting Guests Outside the Beverage Aisle A4  Customized Retailer Solutions That Drive High ROI B1  How to Win in a “Winner Takes All” World – Building E-Commerce Capability B2  Best Practices to Activate Every Brand with Digital Shelf Content That Turns Shoppers Into Buyers B3  The Re-Engineering of Commerce: Today’s Path to Success Demands New Strategies B4  The Impact of Amazon Prime Membership on Digital Shopping Behavior C1  Driving Shopper Engagement in Brick and Mortar with Category Reinvention C2  Translating Equity Messaging to Create Shopper Relevancy F1  Imagine the Endless Aisle C3  The “Green” Approach to Driving Change at Retail F2  Innovate or Die – Delivering Transformational Ideas, Even on Zero-Based Budgeting C4  The Art of Boo’ing: Commercializing a Cultural Trend for the Masses F3  Design Thinking: The Secret to Achieving Breakthrough Innovation and Customer – Centric Solutions 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. 10:45 – 11:45 a.m. 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. Continental Breakfast Shopper Marketing Summit Adjourns D1  Efficient Localization: Shopper Marketing as a Sales Growth Platform D2  How Sam’s Club Won Back Lapsed Shoppers – and Increased Incremental Revenue – Through Online Digital Offers D3  Personalization: The Key to Unlocking Customers E1  Importance of the Voice of Shopper in the Brand Planning Process E2  Chobani’s Journey to Shopper Tech That Empowers Decisions E3  Re-Engage Your Most Valuable Shopper With Ideas, Inspiration – and a Little Bit of Recognition WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 AGENDA AT-A-GLANCE G2  General Session: Re-Think, Out-Think, Shopper-Think, Hosted by: FCB/RED Shopper Marketing Celebration - Includes Networking Reception, Dinner, Shopper Marketing Effie Awards & Hall of Fame Induction, Hosted by: The Integer Group & Menasha Packaging Co. Shopper Marketing Celebration After Party, Hosted by: MaxPoint Continental Breakfast G1  General Session: Bringing Fresh Inspiration Every Day, Hosted by: FCB/RED G3  General Session: The Future of the Retail Store, Hosted by: FCB/RED
  20. 20. Path to Purchase Institute 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste. 200 Chicago, IL 60631 (773) 992-4450 2017 Shopper Marketing Effie Awards 2017 Shopper Marketing Hall of Fame Induction Also Featuring: HOSTED & SPONSORED BY: REGISTER TODAY AT ShopperSummit.com FEATURING OVER 45 EXPERT SPEAKERS INCLUDING: Wendyjean Bennett Director of Shopper Marketing Karen Sales VP, Shopper Marketing Gina Chiasson Bates Brand Manager, E-Commerce Shopper Marketing Elizabeth Tung Associate Director - National Shopper Marketing Debbie Zefting Director of Shopper Strategy & Engagement Michele Fuhs Head of Future Retail Richard Jones E-Commerce Lead Adrian Fung VP, Online Engagement Amy Hahn SVP of Marketing Chris Russell Group Director, Shopper Insights

