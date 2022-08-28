Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Presentation1.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
  1. 1. WOLLO UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTEMENT OF HEALTH INFORMATICS GROUP ASSAGNMENT OF HEALTH DATA ANAYTICS SUBMITED TO: MULUGETA HAYLOM SUBMITION DATE:JULY 7 2022 G.C ETHIOPIAN ,DESSISE 2022 1
  2. 2. GROUP MEMBER 1,ALEMU MEHARIW ……………………………………3473/11 2,TADESE ALEMU……………………………………….3680/11 3,TESFAHUN ASMARE…………………………………3689/11 4,KALKIDAN WASE …………………………………….. 5,KIDANEMARYAM ABRHAM ………………………3595/11 6,TIGIST AYALNEH ……………………………………………3693/11 2
  3. 3. Objectives • Define Probabilistic models • Define Bayesian Networks • Discus the feature of Bayesian Networks? • What are the important of Bayesian Networks? • How to build a Bayesian network? • How are Bayesian networks implemented? • Advantage and disadvantage of Bayesian Networks? • Example 3
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION • Probabilistic modeling is a statistical technique used to take into account the impact of random events or actions in predicting the potential occurrence of future outcomes. • In statistics, Probabilistic models are used to define a relationship between variables. • can be used to calculate the probabilities of each variable. • The only way is to develop a model that can preserve the conditional dependencies between random variables and conditional independence in other cases. • This leads us to the concept of Bayesian Networks. 4
  5. 5. Bayesian Networks • is a probabilistic graphical model for representing knowledge about an uncertain domain. • The network consists node and edge. • Nodes: Random variables in a graphical model. • Edges: Relationships between random variables in a graphical model. 5
  6. 6. Cont… • each node corresponds to a random variable and each edge represents the conditional probability for the corresponding random variables. • It capture both conditionally dependent and conditionally independent relationships between random variables. 6
  7. 7. Cont… • Bayesian Networks help us to effectively visualize the probabilistic model for each domain and to study the relationship between random variables in the form of a user- friendly graph. • It represents a set of variables and its conditional probabilities with a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG). 7
  8. 8. Cont…. 8
  9. 9. Features of BN • BN techniques have several features that make them useful in many real-life data analysis and management questions.  They provide a natural way to handle missing data  they allow combination of data with domain knowledge  they facilitate learning about causal relationships between variables. 9
  10. 10. Cont…  they provide a method for avoiding overfitting of data  they can show good prediction accuracy even with rather small sample sizes  they can be easily combined with decision analytic tools to aid management 10
  11. 11. Uses • Bayesian network is an important part of machine learning and statistics. • It is used in data mining and scientific discovery. • tool for analyzing the past, predicting the future and improving the quality of decisions. 11
  12. 12. Cont…. Bayesian networks can readily handle incomplete data sets.  When one of the inputs is not observed, many models will produce an inaccurate prediction, because they do not encode the correlation between the input variables. Bayesian networks offer a natural way to encode such dependencies. 12
  13. 13. cont… Bayesian networks allow one to learn about causal relationships • For example, a marketing analyst may want to know whether or not it is worthwhile to increase exposure of a particular advertisement in order to increase the sales of a product. 13
  14. 14. Cont.. • Visualization. The model provides a direct way to visualize the structure of the model and motivate the design of new models. • Relationships. Provides insights into the presence and absence of the relationships between random variables. • Computations. Provides a way to structure complex probability calculations. 14
  15. 15. How to build a Bayesian network? • There are two ways to build a Bayesian network.  a manual construction  Automatic(computer) construction (so called "learning") from databases 15
  16. 16. Manual construction • Manual construction of a Bayesian network assumes prior expert knowledge of the underlying domain. • The first step is to build a directed acyclic graph • The second step to assess the conditional probability distribution in each node. 16
  17. 17. Directed acyclic graph • Building the directed acyclic graph starts with identification of relevant nodes (random variables) and structural dependence among them. 17
  18. 18. Conditional probability distribution • The constructed directed acyclic graph has to include conditional probability distributions for every node in the graph. 18
  19. 19. Automatic learning • Unlike manual construction, automatic learning does not require expert knowledge of the underlying domain. • Bayesian networks may be learnt automatically straight from databases using experience-based algorithms often built-in in appropriate software 19
  20. 20. How are Bayesian networks implemented? • A Bayesian network is a graphical model where each of the nodes represent random variables. • Each node is connected to other nodes by directed arcs. • Each arc represents a conditional probability distribution of the parents given the children. • The directed edges represent the influence of a parent on its children. 20
  21. 21. Cont.. • The nodes usually represent some real-world objects and the arcs represent some physical or logical relationship between them. • Bayesian networks are used in many applications like automatic speech recognition, document/image classification, medical diagnosis, and robotics. 21
  22. 22. Advantage • It is readable to both computers and humans; both can interpret the information. • unlike some networks like neural networks, which humans can’t read. • it is an excellent network for adding a new piece of data to an existing probabilistic model. • Computations calculate complex probability problems efficiently. 22
  23. 23. Disadvantage • The Bayesian network fails to define cyclic relationships. • The network is expensive to build. • The design of Bayesian Networks is hard to make compared to other networks. It needs a lot of effort. • It performs poorly on high dimensional data. 23
  24. 24. Example 24 ]  For example, with a given symptom we can predict the probability of a disease occurring with several other factors contributing to the disease.  In the below diagram A, B, C and are 3 random variables represented by nodes given in the network of the graph. To node B is its parent node and C and A is its child node
  25. 25. Cont… • Consider a problem with three random variables: A, B, and C. A is dependent upon B, and C is dependent upon B.  We can state the conditional dependencies as follows:  A is conditionally dependent upon B, e.g. P(A|B)  C is conditionally dependent upon B, e.g. P(C|B)  We know that C and A have no effect on each other.  We can also state the conditional independencies as follows:  A is conditionally independent from C: P(A|B, C)  C is conditionally independent from A: P(C|B, A) • Notice that the conditional dependence is stated in the presence of the conditional independence. That is, A is conditionally independent of C, or A is conditionally dependent upon B in the presence of C. 25

