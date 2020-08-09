Successfully reported this slideshow.
Processes Used by Modern Artists

  1. 1. Processes used by Modern Artists Maximillan Roy D. Bangawan, LPT.
  2. 2. Process in Art •The process in art refers to the creativity of an artist instead of the traditional fine art end product.
  3. 3. A. Painting and Drawing •Painting – is the process of creating pictures and applying color to a surface. It can express the emotions and ideas of the artist . Artists paint portraits, landscapes, fruits, flowers, scenes from history, literature, and imagination.
  4. 4. Examples
  5. 5. •Drawing – Is the process of producing images on a surface usually paper. It is the linear rendition of objects such as thoughts, attitudes, emotions, and fantasies given visual form of symbols and even of abstract form.
  6. 6. Examples
  7. 7. B. Sculpture and Assemblage •Sculpture – Is the process of art that shapes figures or designs in the round or in relief such as by chiseling marble, or casting in metal and modeling clay.
  8. 8. Examples
  9. 9. •Assemblage - Is an artistic composition made from scraps, junk, and odds and ends such as paper, cloth, wood, stone, or metal.
  10. 10. Examples
  11. 11. C. Mounting an Exhibit • It is the visual display of an artist’s work for accessibility, display, or use, especially for the product of creative art. a. Concept art is the idea presented by the artist and considered more important that the finished product. b. Content/Label is the meaning of significance of a literary or artistic work. c. Physical layout is the overall design of the exhibit, artist works including the elements and principles of art.

