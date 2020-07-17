Alternative health market deck v2.19 f

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alternative Practitioner Marketplace Analysis: For Bridge Builders Collaborative By Michigan Ross MBA Students By Gus Youn...
CONFIDENTIAL Introduction The Michigan Ross MBA program promotes action-based learning experiences where students partner ...
CONFIDENTIAL Executive Summary Challenge: • The alternative practitioner space generates in excess of $18B annually in the...
CONFIDENTIAL Rob Kasper rkasper@umich.edu Former engineer and future consultant, interested in innovation through the VC l...
CONFIDENTIAL Table of Contents INVESTMENT CRITERIA CONSUMER & PRACTITIONER PAIN POINTS CURRENT PLAYERS RISKS & UNADDRESSED...
CONFIDENTIAL ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE MODALITIES • Increasing number of adults aged 20 to 64 • Per capita disposable income on...
CONFIDENTIAL Alternative health practitioners are increasing to meet the consumer demand
CONFIDENTIAL 5 key elements characterize the current state of this highly fragmented industry • Compete on price and servi...
CONFIDENTIAL Primary Care Physicians are “gatekeepers” and if alternative methods are not prescribed by a PCP, consumers a...
…and friction points create opportunity for value creation Consumer Pain Points Value Proposition Similar Models Education...
CONFIDENTIAL Given lack of education on and access to alternative practitioners, consumer acquisition can be slow and unpr...
CONFIDENTIAL …and a digital marketplace could simplify practice management Practitioner Pain Points Value Proposition Prac...
CONFIDENTIAL Educate Consumers Educate consumers on evidence-based treatments and use algorithms to match clients to treat...
CONFIDENTIAL We have identified 11 key digital marketplace features that can satisfy investment criteria Needs FulfilledMa...
Start-ups are beginning to enter the space United States International Find & book wellness practitioners. Search thousand...
Current U.S. Players Overview Markets NYC & LA NYC & LA National Founded 2018 2017 2014 Launch Spring 2020 January 2020 20...
CONFIDENTIAL Evaluation of U.S. start-ups against key investment criteria Increase Accessibility Lower barriers to care wi...
Backup: Deep dive on platform offerings 1. Ratings System Trust Yes Yes Yes 2. Search Method Accessibility Practitioner, C...
CONFIDENTIAL Current marketplace solutions have unaddressed gaps that can be considered as opportunities CONSUMER EDUCATIO...
CONFIDENTIAL An alternative health marketplace is not without risk Breakthrough Therapies • Newly developed drugs or medic...
CONFIDENTIAL Conclusion Our analysis of the alternative practitioner marketplace resulted in the following takeaways: • Th...
APPENDIX • Master company data set • U.S. start-ups financing & business models • Analysis methodology • Sources 28
CONFIDENTIAL Appendix: Company Data Set Company HQ CEO Founded Total Funding (M) Last Round Date Last Round Type Company S...
Backup: Deep dive on platform offerings Financing Raised Undisclosed 1.3M 1.2M Revenue Model Booking Fees New Client Refer...
CONFIDENTIAL Appendix: Methodology Stakeholder Interviews (including entrepreneurs, investors, practitioners, consumers) I...
CONFIDENTIAL Appendix: Main Sources Bukowski, T. (February 2020). Phone meeting with Bukowski. Connor, M. (January 2020). ...
  1. 1. Alternative Practitioner Marketplace Analysis: For Bridge Builders Collaborative By Michigan Ross MBA Students By Gus Young, Payal Parikh, Robert Kasper, Rohan Kalra, Sonal Thawani, Sonja Manning & Zach Eddy February 2020 1CONFIDENTIAL
  2. 2. CONFIDENTIAL Introduction The Michigan Ross MBA program promotes action-based learning experiences where students partner with industry executives and entrepreneurs to learn about and test ideas. This project was championed by FitX, a professional and innovation club focused on companies in the mental or physical fitness industry that are changing how consumers access and manage their health and wellness. The behavioral and mental health software market is growing significantly and partners at Bridge Builders Collaborative are exploring how these trends will impact deeper shifts in humanity such as moving from awareness to integration, from personal to social wellness, and from faster alone to better together. A student-led Ross team worked directly with Operating Partner Charlie Hartwell to complete a market analysis on key players, consumer needs, and opportunities within the alternative practitioner marketplace.
  3. 3. CONFIDENTIAL Executive Summary Challenge: • The alternative practitioner space generates in excess of $18B annually in the US with over 226K practitioners. This marketplace is growing yet is highly fragmented. • Existing practitioners frequently lack the ability or know-how to market their business to new clients and would prefer to focus their time on practicing instead of managing their business. • Meanwhile, consumers--the prospective clients of these providers--have insufficient information about the types of treatments that are available, their efficacy, and the credible practitioners in each field. Technology can help to bridge these gaps. Opportunity: • There is ample opportunity for a two-sided marketplace to bring consumers and practitioner together, creating value for both in the process. • An ideal product would: market practitioners to consumers; enable online booking and customer relationship management; educate potential consumers of available evidence-based treatments; match consumers with various therapies in response to their symptoms; identify trustworthy practitioners via reviews and endorsements, offer a seamless booking process; and benefit from network effects. Considerations: • The marketplace should be created to mirror some of the traits of other successful two-sided e-commerce marketplaces. Specifically, the pricing structure should be created to encourage continued participation on the platform and the on-boarding process should be designed to create a switching cost for any practitioner considering a competitor. • As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, this space faces the risks of additional regulation, consolidation, technological innovation, and changes in healthcare/insurance policy.
  4. 4. CONFIDENTIAL Rob Kasper rkasper@umich.edu Former engineer and future consultant, interested in innovation through the VC lens The Team Sonja Manning sonjakm@umich.edu Former consultant, motivated to help start-ups in the positive living industry grow and impact more consumers Zachery Eddy zacherygeddy@gmail.com Healthcare consultant, focused on expanding access to evidence-based care models Gus Young gusyoung@umich.edu Former pro hockey player and future consultant, interested in the intersection of health + technology Payal Parikh prparikh@umich.edu Former healthcare consultant, passionate about advancing innovation in health and wellness Rohan Kalra rkalra@umich.edu Former IT professional and future investment banker focusing on the technology industry Sonal Thawani sonalt@umich.edu Product Manager passionate about tech + alternative care
  5. 5. CONFIDENTIAL Table of Contents INVESTMENT CRITERIA CONSUMER & PRACTITIONER PAIN POINTS CURRENT PLAYERS RISKS & UNADDRESSED GAPS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS CONCLUSIONS
  6. 6. CONFIDENTIAL Table of Contents INVESTMENT CRITERIA CONSUMER & PRACTITIONER PAIN POINTS CURRENT PLAYERS RISKS & UNADDRESSED GAPS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS CONCLUSIONS
  7. 7. CONFIDENTIAL ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE MODALITIES • Increasing number of adults aged 20 to 64 • Per capita disposable income on the rise • Increasing integration of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) services to allopathic services and systems • Scientific evidence and proof of efficacy increasing • Insurance reimbursement for CAM services becoming more frequent MARKET GROWTH FACTORS Alternative Medicine continues to see consistent growth in the U.S. market 1 IBISWorld Industry Report, Alternative Healthcare Providers in the US, 2019. 2 2018 Global Wellness Economy Monitor. https:globalwellnessinstitute.org/industry-research/2018-global-wellness-economy-monitor/ • Acupuncture • Herbal therapy • Music therapy • Hypnotherapy • Yoga • Energy healing • Massage therapy • Reiki healing • Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) • Naturopathy and homeopathy • And many others! 226K Providers1 $18B 2019 Revenue1 33% of the U.S. use CAM2 KEY INDUSTRY STATISTICS
  8. 8. CONFIDENTIAL Alternative health practitioners are increasing to meet the consumer demand
  9. 9. CONFIDENTIAL 5 key elements characterize the current state of this highly fragmented industry • Compete on price and service differentiation • Word of mouth is key to referrals • Minimal marketing by practitioners leads to reliance on consumer loyalty TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE SCALE EXTERNAL COMPETITION INTERNAL COMPETITION • Home health agencies and hospitals are top competitors • Lack of partnerships between allopathic and alternative practitioners • Pharmaceutical industry lobbying against alternative treatments • Size is not a significant advantage, allowing practitioners to operate independently • Independent practitioners leads to high fragmentation in the market • Lack of awareness of highly trained and medically certified organizations (e.g. Consciousness and Healing Institute) • Social stigma surrounding alternative health medicine can be negative • Low penetration of high-tech systems • Practitioners have been attempting to integrate more technology into their practices (e.g. patient management systems)
  10. 10. CONFIDENTIAL Table of Contents INVESTMENT CRITERIA CONSUMER & PRACTITIONER PAIN POINTS CURRENT PLAYERS RISKS & UNADDRESSED GAPS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS CONCLUSIONS
  11. 11. CONFIDENTIAL Primary Care Physicians are “gatekeepers” and if alternative methods are not prescribed by a PCP, consumers are largely on their own to navigate alternative care. Consumers rely heavily on word-of-mouth, internet searches, and doctor referrals. Fragmentation of the industry leaves finding the right practitioner difficult and time- consuming. Social stigma, minimal online community, and limited access to evidence-based research make it difficult for consumers to trust alternative health practitioners. Booking methods are inconsistent and cumbersome across practitioners so consumers must actively seek ways to contact a practitioner. Learning about Options Accessing a Practitioner Trusting a Practitioner Booking an Appointment The consumer journey reveals major friction points... Education Continuing Engagement Consumers currently do not have a way to track progress or interact with providers post-visit. Less touch-points with practitioner increases risk of losing consumer. Accessibility Trust Booking Experience Engagement Friction Point
  12. 12. …and friction points create opportunity for value creation Consumer Pain Points Value Proposition Similar Models Education Educational content Matching algorithm Accessibility Searchable platform Scalable platform Trust Practitioner vetting Consumer reviews Consumer success stories Booking experience Scheduling & booking capability Online payments Insurance integration Engagement User interactions Group treatment Progress tracking CONFIDENTIAL
  13. 13. CONFIDENTIAL Given lack of education on and access to alternative practitioners, consumer acquisition can be slow and unpredictable, and marketing may not be financially viable. Practitioners also face several friction points when attracting and retaining consumers Finding Patients Booking Patients Payment Client Retention Independent practitioners are responsible for both scheduling appointments and treating consumers. With outdated software and limited resources, this is inefficient and expensive. Payment relies heavily on cash in the alternative practitioner space. Further, practitioners currently deal with outdated POS systems. Client retention relies on email lists, postcards, and phone calls. Clients want to be able to track progress and receive consistent support. Customer Acquisition Practice Operations Practice Operations Customer Retention Friction Point
  14. 14. CONFIDENTIAL …and a digital marketplace could simplify practice management Practitioner Pain Points Value Proposition Practice Operations Scheduling & booking platform Online payments Financial management Customer Acquisition Searchable platform SEO optimization Marketing expertise Similar Models Customer Retention Branded content Curated email List Push notifications Progress tracking
  15. 15. CONFIDENTIAL Table of Contents INVESTMENT CRITERIA CONSUMER & PRACTITIONER PAIN POINTS CURRENT PLAYERS RISKS & UNADDRESSED GAPS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS CONCLUSIONS
  16. 16. CONFIDENTIAL Educate Consumers Educate consumers on evidence-based treatments and use algorithms to match clients to treatments A successful digital marketplace will incorporate six key investment criteria Practice Management Simplify scheduling, booking, and payment while enhancing marketing capabilities and freeing up practitioners for client work Increase User Engagement Create forum for branded content and a medium for user interactions to create loyalty and a community of support Track Consumer Outcomes Incorporate impact tracking to measure consumer success and increase client-practitioner communication Practitioner Needs Fulfilled Consumer Needs Fulfilled Create Trust Increase consumer trust with consumer reviews and ratings, and a thorough practitioner vetting process Alternative Practitioner Marketplace Core Elements Increase Accessibility Increase customer acquisition with searchable platform and improve practice visibility and credibility Blended Needs Fulfilled
  17. 17. CONFIDENTIAL We have identified 11 key digital marketplace features that can satisfy investment criteria Needs FulfilledMarketplace Features 1. Ratings System Trust 2. Practitioner Vetting Trust 3. Educational Content Education 4. Matching Algorithm Education 5. Progress Tracking User Engagement, Tracking Outcomes 6. Client – Practitioner Communication User Engagement, Trust, Tracking Outcomes 7. Appointment Scheduling Accessibility, Practice Management 8. Payment System Accessibility, Practice Management 9. Search Method Accessibility 10. Lead Generation Practice Management, Accessibility 11. Client Management Software Practice Management
  18. 18. CONFIDENTIAL Table of Contents INVESTMENT CRITERIA CONSUMER & PRACTITIONER PAIN POINTS CURRENT PLAYERS RISKS & UNADDRESSED GAPS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS CONCLUSIONS
  19. 19. Start-ups are beginning to enter the space United States International Find & book wellness practitioners. Search thousands of science-backed, trusted practitioners, trained to help you with your specific health concerns. Launching soon. Get health answers & find wellness practitioners across the US. Connect with Acupuncturists, Chiropractors, Massage Therapists, Naturopathic Doctors & more. Launched 2016. Kensho is a modern guide to holistic health that makes it easy to find what you need, whether that's a trusted answer or an expert provider. Launched January 2020. Domestic and international companies are beginning to enter the space The Oneness Movement aims to educate potential customers of wellbeing and connect them with practitioners (No details on size and revenue model). Soon to be launched fitness platform based out of Luxembourg allows users to explore, find, and book wellness services in the greater Luxembourg region. Welly has an integrated matchmaking algorithm to help connect customers to the services they need. CONFIDENTIAL
  20. 20. Current U.S. Players Overview Markets NYC & LA NYC & LA National Founded 2018 2017 2014 Launch Spring 2020 January 2020 2016 Funding Status2 Angel; N/A Seed; $1.3M Seed; $1.2M Active Practitioners N/A 1K 3K+ Pricing Model1 Booking fees Saas, Booking fees Saas Revenue N/A ~$600k ~ $1M Management Team Evaluation Startup Experience Education/Skills Wellness Ties Source: (1) Company pitch decks, (2) PitchBook (3) LinkedIn DesirableNot desirable Overview of major U.S. players CONFIDENTIAL
  21. 21. CONFIDENTIAL Evaluation of U.S. start-ups against key investment criteria Increase Accessibility Lower barriers to care with searchable platform and frictionless booking and payment Create Trust Increase trust with consumer reviews and ratings, and a thorough practitioner vetting process Simplify Practice Management Simplify practice management while enhancing marketing exposure Track Consumer Outcomes Incorporate impact tracking to measure consumer success and increase credibility Increase User Engagement Create forum for branded content and a medium for user interactions to create loyalty and a community of support Educate Consumers Educate consumers on the most recent evidence-based treatments and match their needs to solutions Needs Fulfilled 1 WellSet has yet to launch which makes comparison slightly more challenging Key: Thoroughly addressed Partially addressed Does not address
  22. 22. Backup: Deep dive on platform offerings 1. Ratings System Trust Yes Yes Yes 2. Search Method Accessibility Practitioner, Conditions, Specialties Practitioner, Specialties, Articles Practitioner, Condition, Specialties, Articles 3. Educational Content Education No Blogs, Articles Blogs 4. Matching Algorithm Education No Quiz Algorithm 5. Progress Tracking User Engagement, Tracking Outcomes No No Planned 6. Client – Practitioner Communication Accessibility, Practice Management Planned Planned Consultation Only 7. Appointment Scheduling Accessibility, Practice Management No No No 8. Payment System User Engagement, Trust, Tracking Outcomes No Yes Yes 9. Practitioner Vetting Trust Partial All practitioners verified Some background checked None 10. Lead Generation Practice Management, Accessibility Yes Yes Yes 11. Client Management Software Practice Management Yes No Yes Needs FulfilledMarketplace Feature Backup: deep dive on evaluation of U.S. start-ups against key marketplace features
  23. 23. CONFIDENTIAL Table of Contents INVESTMENT CRITERIA CONSUMER & PRACTITIONER PAIN POINTS CURRENT PLAYERS RISKS & UNADDRESSED GAPS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS CONCLUSIONS
  24. 24. CONFIDENTIAL Current marketplace solutions have unaddressed gaps that can be considered as opportunities CONSUMER EDUCATION CONSUMER OUTCOMES NORMALIZE ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE ● Limited educational resources are available for new consumers seeking to understand the alternative medicine landscape ● Current demand-matching algorithms provide consumers with excessive choice ● Misinformation could be detrimental to market growth ● There is no standardized method for tracking the efficacy or safety of alternative therapies or practitioners ● Alternative practitioners rely on consumer testimonials to establish credibility ● Need to identify what alternative therapies are most effective for treating specific conditions ● Lack of partnerships with credible alternative medicine organizations and traditional healthcare stakeholders (e.g. payers, employers) ● Scientific evidence produced by organizations such as Consciousness and Healing Initiative (CHI) needs to be broadly socialized to reach new consumer markets Current Offerings Future State Marketplace
  25. 25. CONFIDENTIAL An alternative health marketplace is not without risk Breakthrough Therapies • Newly developed drugs or medical interventions could obviate the need for some alternative medicine therapies. Practitioner Consolidation • Hospital and physician group consolidation has had a significant impact on healthcare. • Alternative practice consolidation could similarly alter current market dynamics. External Competition • Hospitals are shifting to patient-centered care, and integrative medicine is being adopted by top centers. • Pharmaceutical companies using market power to block advances in alternative medicine. • Companies with established distribution channels may also pivot to alternative medicine. Increased Regulation • Increased adoption may lead to stricter regulation. • Example: the FDA recently cracked down on stem cell clinics that market unproven and potentially dangerous treatments. Consumer Spending Changes • Increasing financial constraints on consumers could limit their willingness to pay for elective treatments. • Patients may ultimately defer healthcare in order to save money. Healthcare Policy Changes • Democratic presidential candidates want to expand healthcare coverage to more Americans by implementing a single-payer system. • Policy changes could impact how patients seek treatment and which services are reimbursed by traditional healthcare payers. The role of healthcare and insurance companies adopting alternative practices, based on lobbying from major companies or consumers, would make a significant impact on this marketplace.
  26. 26. CONFIDENTIAL Table of Contents INVESTMENT CRITERIA CONSUMER & PRACTITIONER PAIN POINTS CURRENT PLAYERS RISKS & UNADDRESSED GAPS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS CONCLUSION
  27. 27. CONFIDENTIAL Conclusion Our analysis of the alternative practitioner marketplace resulted in the following takeaways: • The demand for alternative practices and practitioners is growing, yet the two-sided marketplace is still fragmented. Technology, especially if embraced by practitioners, will be the key to value creation. • Platforms within this two-sided marketplace must fufill diverse consumer and practitioner needs. Platforms cannot rely on consumer’s awareness and trust of alternative medicine; rather platforms must lead the education and build trust of consumers. • It’s still too early to predict who will “win” in this marketplace, and how many “winners” there can be. However, we believe Kensho has the strongest foundation and platform model, while DaoCloud has the largest presence and focus on education. WellSet, while still in Beta, is making a strategic broader wellness play. • We are entering a new age of services marketplaces; and the alternative practitioner marketplace is ripe for disruption. Digital technology, as well as Automation and AI, can convene practitioners and consumers in a way that has never been done before. • Most consumers require education prior to adopting alternative practices, and consumers also trust and continued engagement with their practitioner and community. • Most practitioners must build trust to acquire and retain consumers, and a key aspect of that is improving practice operations to free-up time for practitioners to focus on clients and enhance the consumer experience Who will best take advantage of opportunities to create value in this marketplace? Investors, entrepreneurs, practitioners, and consumers should closely follow the evolution of this marketplace.
  28. 28. APPENDIX • Master company data set • U.S. start-ups financing & business models • Analysis methodology • Sources 28
  29. 29. CONFIDENTIAL Appendix: Company Data Set Company HQ CEO Founded Total Funding (M) Last Round Date Last Round Type Company Stage Wellset LA Tegan Bukowski 2018 undisclosed 7/30/2019 Seed Pre-Revenue (Beta) Kensho LA Krista Berlincourt 2013 1.3 9/11/2019 Pre-seed Revenue DaoCloud SF Max Coleman 2014 1.2 9/1/2019 Pre-seed Revenue Wellness Official LA Millana Snow 2017 undisclosed N/A Pre-Seed Pre-Revenue (Beta) Begin to Heal NY Pooja Khanna 2017 undisclosed N/A Pre-Seed Pre-Revenue (Beta) The OneNess Movement London Joanna Harris i 2018 - - - Pre-revenue Holisticism LA Michelle Pellizzon 2017 undisclosed N/A Pre-Seed Pre-Revenue Welly EU Agnella Serafin 2019 undisclosed N/A Pre-seed Pre-Revenue Grit Well SF Chelsea Rowe 2018 0.06 9/22/2019 Incubator Incubator ClassPass / MindBody NY Fritz Lanman 2013 549 1/8/2020 Late-Stage Revenue
  30. 30. Backup: Deep dive on platform offerings Financing Raised Undisclosed 1.3M 1.2M Revenue Model Booking Fees New Client Referral Fee Client Management Features Providers pay $100 Verification + $200/year Booking coming in 2020 Currently charges practitioners $340/year Booking coming in 2020 Verification of Providers Partial All verified None are verified Customer Focus Consumers, Practitioners Consumers, Practitioners Practitioners Matching Quiz N/A Beta Yes Features Implemented Yet to be released Search, Verified Practitioners, Educational Articles SaaS, Educational Articles Upcoming Features Search, Booking System Hyper-Curation, Direct Booking, Social Network Direct Booking 2020 Revenue Estimate Undisclosed $1 million $2.38 million 5 year Revenue Estimate Undisclosed $15 million $150 million Appendix: Evaluation of U.S. start-ups financing and core business model CONFIDENTIAL
  31. 31. CONFIDENTIAL Appendix: Methodology Stakeholder Interviews (including entrepreneurs, investors, practitioners, consumers) Industry Research via online sources University of Michigan Zell Lurie Institute: Advice and Reviews from Entrepreneurs in Residence To complete this analysis, our team utilized the following three methods:
  32. 32. CONFIDENTIAL Appendix: Main Sources Bukowski, T. (February 2020). Phone meeting with Bukowski. Connor, M. (January 2020). Phone meeting with Conner. Jain, S. (February 2020). Phone meeting with Jain. CrunchBase. February 2020. Retrieved from www.crunchbase.com Dao Cloud. January 2020. Retrieved from www.daocloud.com IBISWorld Industry Report, Alternative Healthcare Providers in the US, 2019. Global Wellness Economy Monitor - 2018. February 2020. Retrieved from https:globalwellnessinstitute.org/industry-research/2018-global- wellness-economy-monitor Kensho Health. January 2020. Retrieved from www.kenshohealth.com Pitchbook. February 2020. Retrieved from www.pitchbook.com The Oneness Movement. February 2020. Retrieved from www.mytom.io WellSet. January 2020. Retrieved from www.wellset.co Welly. February 2020. Retrieved fromwelly.lu Note: This is not an exhaustive list of sources referenced to inform the analysis.

