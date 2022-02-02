Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ensuring an Effective Onboarding Experience: Test for Customer Success

Feb. 02, 2022
Providing new customers with a flawless onboarding experience is the key to a great first impression. Register for our upcoming webinar to learn how to better identify friction points in the onboarding journey and optimize the digital experience for new customers.

Ensuring an Effective Onboarding Experience: Test for Customer Success

  1. 1. Ensuring an Effective Onboarding Experience Test for Customer Success Carlton Retland Principal Solutions Engineer
  2. 2. BEFORE WE GET STARTED… The webinar will last approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour (including Q&A) You can send your questions using the “Questions” function on GoToWebinar, we will ask them on your behalf during the Q&A session. We will send you a link to the recording as well as this slide deck If you tweet during the webinar, feel free to mention @Applause
  3. 3. Presenter of This Session 3 Carlton Retland Principal Solutions Engineer
  4. 4. Today’s Agenda 4 1 3 2 4 Why Getting Onboarding Right Matters How to Effectively Test New Customers’ Experiences with Your Brand Common Friction Points for New Customers Across Different Industries Q&A
  5. 5. WHY ONBOARDING MATTERS 5
  6. 6. 63% of B2C buyers say it’s hard for a company to earn their trust. “State of the ConnectedCustomer Report: Fourth Edition” Salesforce. 2020 From the customer perspective:
  7. 7. 1 IN 3 CONSUMERS say they’ll walk away from a brand they love after just one bad experience. “Experience is Everything: Here’s How to Get it Right” PwC. 2018
  8. 8. 35.5% of app users use an app only once. “3 App Retention Strategies:The Ultimate Guide to App User Retention”Criteo. 2020 From the company perspective:
  9. 9. 10% 30-day app retention rates across all verticals average less than “Mobile AppTrends 2021:A global benchmark of app performance.” Adjust. 2021
  10. 10. 72% 28% Are seeing a surge in new customers via digital Yes No New Customers Are Increasingly Turning to Digital 82% 18% Are seeing new and evolving customer journeys Yes No “2022 DigitalTrends Experience Index”Adobe. 2022 N = 9,455
  11. 11. Customer Churn Rate in the United States by Industry, 2020 Statista, 2020
  12. 12. COMMON TYPES OF FRICTION
  13. 13. Lack of education or failure to set expectations around onboarding In a recent Applause survey of uTest community members who experienced difficulty opening a new account in the last 30 days: • 54.5% reported the process took too long or had too many steps • 31.8% said the process was unclear. n = 365 13
  14. 14. Examples of friction due to lack of education or expectation-setting: 14 Unanticipated software or firmware updates Unexpected information required Unclear timelines for account set-up, verification or receipt of goods
  15. 15. Examples of friction due to lack of education or expectation-setting: 15 “I downloaded a new video game, but before I could play, the system ran updates for 2 hours.” “I didn't know it was cash only and minimum of $20. I couldn't find any place in the app or website saying the minimum load amount is $20.” Tester for a mobile wallet app Video game customer
  16. 16. Failure to communicate 16 Customers get frustrated when they don’t receive an email, text or push notification letting them know what’s happening.
  17. 17. Friction due to poor communication 17 Broken links in emails Lack of push notifications, SMS messages or emails
  18. 18. What customers say 18 “The hub would not connect to the internet but provided ZERO feedback as to what the problem was.” “I never got any sort of message telling me my account was activated… I just realized I got verified because I kept logging in every few days…” Credit card applicant Home security system buyer “I got an email that my order shipped, but no tracking info or details on the shipping method, so I don’t know when it will get here.” E-commerce shopper
  19. 19. Security and account verification issues 19 • Failure to mask personally identifiable information (PII) or sensitive financial information, like CVV or credit card number • No explanation why personal information is required • No guidance on password requirements • Invalid means of account verification
  20. 20. Examples of security and account verification friction 20 Failure to mask personally identifiable information Unable to verify: phone number registered in someone else’s name Unclear explanation of how information will be used
  21. 21. What customers say 21 “I am hesitant about adding my SSN anywhere online. It was a bit odd that the numbers were visible as I was typing them.” “Had to go through verification, and there seemed to be various popup/status/waiting screens. These were a bit confusing.” Money transfer customer Cash app user Those who reported that the application fell short of expectations were put off by the need to enter a personal social security number for a business card. Applying for a business credit card
  22. 22. Bugs or trouble with data entry in forms 22 • Functional errors: unable to submit information • Incorrect or missing field validation; lack of guidance on what format fields require • Vague error messages that don’t offer guidance on how to fix the problem. • Too many questions or screens
  23. 23. Examples of form and data entry friction 23 Error message that doesn’t explain how to fix the problem Lack of tool tips/hints or immediate field validation after tabbing to the next field Crashes and functional errors
  24. 24. One bank reduced the information required on its new-account-opening form from 45 fields to 35 and declared victory, yet it could have gone to 15 fields and pre-populated 10 of them from external data sources. What people say 24 “Digitizing customer journeys and processes: Stories from the front lines” McKinsey, 2018 After accepting theTerms & Conditions, I received a “something went wrong” error message. It took 5 tries to get past the error. Mobile Order Ahead App
  25. 25. Other common issues • Problems with payment instruments or linking accounts • Timelines: products don’t ship when expected or shipping takes longer than anticipated • Difficulty activating a credit card 25
  26. 26. Examples of other common causes of friction 26 Inability to link a valid payment method Difficulty activating credit card or device Products not shipped in a timely manner, unable to track order
  27. 27. HOW TO TEST YOUR NEW CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE 27
  28. 28. Testing The Customer Experience Is Incredibly Challenging 28 • How can I get feedback from users with the same demographics as my customers? • How do I find users to test in specific geographic locations? • Do different customer types utilize touchpoints differently along their journeys? • How and when do customers move between channels; what problems occur? • Why did customers bail along their journey, and what were the friction points? • Which experiences delighted customers and made them more loyal to my brand? • Is the customer experience consistent across all channels: home, store, street, car and more? • Does personalization carry through multiple channels and environments? • Are internal silos in my business creating a disconnected experience? • Is the design intuitive and easy to use? • Do users experience functional bugs throughout the journey? • Is there continuity across channels? • Are payments being processed successfully? Understanding how different customers experience the same journey Identifying friction that leads to customer abandonment Testing in the real world across all touchpoints and locations Testing across multiple dimensions and obtaining feedback in a centralized way
  29. 29. Identify Friction Across New Customer Journeys 29 In-Field Customer Journeys Digital Only Customer Journeys Purchase an item using mobile app Receive push notification that item is ready for pickup Pick up item in-store Post review on social media Submit application for credit card on web Receive email notification that application was approved Receive credit card in the mail Activate credit card via phone Testers perform journeys across digital and physical touchpoints and identify points of friction within the experience. Testers perform journeys across multiple digital touchpoints and identify points of friction within the experience.
  30. 30. Sign Up Link Credit Card Review Menu /Shop Make First Order Checkout Order Pickup Define Your Customer Journey Card Application Decision Set Up Online Access Set Up Account Preferences Activate Card Restaurants/Mobile Order Ahead (MOA) & BOPIS Credit Card Application Streaming Media Service Create an Account Choose Subscription Add Payment Method Set Parental Controls Search for a Movie
  31. 31. On-Demand Testing & Feedback From Your Target Users 31 Your Curated Team of Testers Selected to match your target demographics, psychographics, desired markets and devices. Applause’s global community provides a diverse pool of testers who are selected to match your desired requirements to log bugs and provide relevant feedback.
  32. 32. Understand the Steps and Activities within the Journey Retail - Curbside Pickup 32 Add to Cart Store Clerk Arrives and Scans QRCode on Mobile Device Search Shop Receive Notifications or SMSOrder is Ready for Pickup Receive Items Confirm Order Receive Physical Receipt Locate Curbside Pickup Parking (via signs), Geofencing or Send Notification to Inform Customer Service of Customer’s Arrival Search/Shop Add to Cart Checkout –Select Pickup Location & Pay Receive Order Ready Notification Arrival (Parking Lot) Scan QR Code Receive Order Checkout Payment Schedule Pickup & Location Channels UX Feedback Functional Bugs UX Feedback Functional Bugs UX Feedback Functional Bugs Verify Payments UX Feedback Verify Notifications UX Feedback Operational Readiness UX Feedback Operational Readiness Functional Bugs UX Feedback Operational Readiness Verify Payments Uncover the Friction
  33. 33. 33 The DIY Security System Customer Journey
  34. 34. 34 DIY
  35. 35. • Lack of education or failure to set expectations on what it takes to fully onboard • Failure to communicate (lack push notifications or emails) throughout the onboarding process • Bugs/Usability issues for forms with data entry • Incorrect/or lack of field validation for formatting • Lack of hints, tool tips, or error messaging regarding the correct data formats • Lack on of instructions for password requirements • The number of screens it takes to complete the onboarding process • Security • Failure to mask PII or sensitive financial information (e.g. CVV or full CC #) • Lack of hints or tool tips for why personal information is required, • Lack on of instructions for password requirements • For CC and "hard goods" failure to ship items in a timely manner. • For CC, card activation issues. • Inability to link a payment method for subscriptions or service that needs registered payment method 36 Common Types of Friction during the onboarding process

