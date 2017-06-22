“კორიდა“ ნოდარ დუმბაძე
შეკითხვა ჯგუფს მოძებნეთ მსგავსება ან განსხვავება ქართულ არქეოლოგიურ ნაშთებზე ნაპოვნ ხარის გამოსახულებასა და შ.ნიშნიანიძის ...
  1. 1. “კორიდა“ ნოდარ დუმბაძე
  3. 3. შეკითხვა ჯგუფს მოძებნეთ მსგავსება ან განსხვავება ქართულ არქეოლოგიურ ნაშთებზე ნაპოვნ ხარის გამოსახულებასა და შ.ნიშნიანიძის ლექსში ასახულ ხარს შორის: "ცხედარიც მიპატიოსნე აღაპ-ქელეხის წესებით, დავჯექ და ჩემს მარჩენალზე ტირილით ვწერე ლექსები“
