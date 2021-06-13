Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gortekar_Film Pastiche

Gortekar Masters thesis - Indiana University, Bloomington

Gortekar_Film Pastiche

  1. 1. I694 THESIS 2014 Human-Computer Interaction Design Program School of Informatics & Computing Indiana University at Bloomington ADVISORS OF RECORD • Eli Blevis, Associate Professor of Informatics Director of the HCI/d Program, Instructor of Record • Travis Brown, Associate Instructor • Yue Pan, Associate Instructor • Tan Haodan, Associate Instructor CORE HCI/D FACULTY ADVISORS • Erik Stolterman, Professor of Informatics • Marty Siegel, Professor of Informatics • Jeff Bardzell, Associate Professor of Informatics • Shaowen Bardzell, Associate Professor of Informatics • Norman Makoto Su, Associate Professor of Informatics MANALI GORTEKAR Indiana University–School of Informatics & Computing 919 E 7th Street–Bloomington, IN 47408 mgorteka@indiana.edu FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS h c i d
  2. 2. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 2 TABLE OF CONTENTS PREDISPOSITIONS X X INSIGHTS RESEARCH X X CONCEPTS X PROTOTYPES X STRATEGIES X SYNTHESIS X TESTING X FINAL DESIGN X APPENDIX
  3. 3. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 3 PREDISPOSITIONS 1. MOST OF THE PEOPLE OFTEN WATCH FILMS AND ENJOY TALKING ABOUT IT Most of the people watch films. Films are one of the major entertaining and communication media people have adapted to. Some people enjoy talking about their experience of watching a film to others. They like to share their opinions and give recommendations to prospective viewers. Fig(1). People discussing films
  4. 4. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 4 PREDISPOSITIONS 2. WATCHING A FILM IS ‘AN EXPERIENCE’ A film has a beginning and end. It is consists of ele- ments like - script, background score, location setting, costumes, actors, camera angle, dialogues, cinema- tography, etc. The holistic effect of all the components have an impact on the viewers. Some information is communicated directly through the medium (like the main theme of the story) while some is indirectly com- municated (like the local culture). A typical film theatre consist of a huge screen on which the film is usually showcased. There is a specific arrangement of chairs for people to sit. The setting is usually dark and the place has an enhanced audio effect. These elements add to the experience of watching a film. Therefore, I call it ‘an experience’. Fig(1). Spectator watching a film
  5. 5. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 5 PREDISPOSITIONS 3. FEW FILMS HAVE AN ABILITY TO MAKE A DEEPER IMPACT ON SOME PEOPLE. People feel deeply moved by few films. They have a stronger influence in their lives. There can be several reasons why people associate themselves to films. One of the main reasons being they are able to resonate with the characters, settings and the story line. The film seems ‘real’ to them. http://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/the-moral-molecule/200902/why-we-cry-movies Fig(1). People reacting to films
  6. 6. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 6 RESEARCH OVERVIEW This research section will provide three types of research - primary research, collections and secondary research. The primary research inludes movie screening activity, interviews and participant observation. The secondary research includes ACM papers, Literature reviews, blog posts, Interaction culture paper writing assignment and Journal articles. Finally, the collection consist of few Indian movies that resonate with me. 1. Understanding films 2. Understanding the notion 3. Understanding people from an outsider’s perspective of ‘felt -life’ and their context MY JOURNEY CONVENTIONS Interviews Participant observation Paper writing assignment Movie screening activity Collection Literature review ACM papers Blog posts Journal articles
  7. 7. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 7 PRIMARY RESEARCH MOVIE SCREENING ACTIVITY On Saturday 22nd Feb 2014, I screened a film ‘Dhobi Ghat’ - an Indian drama film at Human Computer Interaction design (HCI) studio, Indiana University. There were four participants, each one of them non- Indian. The purpose of this activity was to find out what insights can designers get just by watching a foreign (non-American) film. The activity: The film duration was of 90 mins. Light refreshments were provided as incentives for participants. After the film, a discussion session was con- ducted where following topics were discussed: 1. Striking features about the film 2. Resonance with any one of the characters of the film 3. What have we learned as designers 4. Suggestions for improving this activity INSIGHTS 1. Films cannot be used for user research. 2. Analyzing films can be a start of what questions to be asked in research. 3. Watching foreign (non-American) films helps in getting rid of all the silliness of observing a new place and look for deeper meanings of arti- facts. 4. Understanding the culture by comparing it with other is natural and effective. 5. There needs to be more structure to the analysis of films. ‘Understanding films from an outsider’s perspective’ Fig (1). Participants watching the film Fig (2). Activty synthesis
  8. 8. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 8 PRIMARY RESEARCH MOVIE SCREENING ACTIVITY ‘Understanding films from an outsider’s perspective’ Fig (1). Participant questions Fig (2). Participant doodling Fig (3). Participants watching Fig (4). Movie screening
  9. 9. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 9 PRIMARY RESEARCH INTERVIEWS Interviews have been my primary source of understanding the relation between films and Human Computer Interaction (HCI) field. I have divided interview sessions in two parts: 1. Interviews with designers 2. Discussion meetings (this includes discussions with professors of both Human Computer Interaction design program and department of com- munication and cultural studies) Interviews I have conducted: 1.Three designers (Master students of HCI program at Indiana University) 2.Discussion meetings - Human Computer Interaction design professors - Prof. Shaowen Bardzell Prof. Jeffery Bardzell Prof. Marty Siegel Communication and Culture department - Prof. Ted Stiphas Prof. Joan Hawkins Interview questions for designers: 1. Are you a movie buff ? 2. How many films do you watch weekly ? 3. What is your favourite genre of films ? 4. Do you watch foreign films ? 5. Why do you watch foreign films ? 6. What do you observe while watching foreign films ? 7. Have you done any analysis of films formally/informally ? 8. How effective you think film analysis can lead to cultural insights ? 9. What can be the takeaways as designers from films ? The meeting discussion sessions were conducted mainly to seek guid- ance and direction from professors for the capstone project. I haven’t recorded them but they have played an important role in shaping my understanding of relation between the two fields - films and HCI. ‘Understanding films from an outsider’s perspective’ Fig (1). Interview session Fig (2). Interview session *Images captured by Jordan Hayes
  10. 10. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 10 PRIMARY RESEARCH INSIGHTS 1. Disseminating culture specific information through the medium of films is easier. “It makes more sense to see something in the context of culture while watching a film that would not have made sense otherwise. Eg: Café having cigarette shops in the French film Amelie. “ 3. Films is an effective medium of storytelling . It has an ability to invoke feelings. “I get this nostalgic feeling everytime I watch it. Its totally different culture but feels like home in a weird way” 4. While studying foreign (non-American) films, most of the people are aware that a film cannot represent an entire culture accurately. 5. There are commonalities between movie making and design process. There are a lot of creative excercises that designers can adapt from movie making process like - method acting, hero’s journey. 6. People see different things while watching a film. Some analyze the technical aspect (Eg: Camera angle and positioning) while others focus on the theme of the story while watching a film. 7. People watch foreign (non-American) films for various reasons. Some people watch foreign films because of their favorite director/actors while others watch because the film is acclaimed. People watch foreign films to explore different perspectives. ‘Understanding films from an outsider’s perspective’ Important quotes: “I really get interested in knowing about what was happening in the country when the film was made” “When a directors sets up a shot for a film, nothing from that shot happens by accident. Somebody is there looking at every detail. “ “What I am seeing could be true but its not the only truth” “Foreign film can lead to cultural insights by examining films in a deep way . You learn something about the culture that created the film - both from the way it is depicted and from what is being depicted. Not only what they are showing you but why they chose to show you. “ “ Interest began in the films when I really started paying attention to what they had to say.” Fig (1). Interview synthesis
  11. 11. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 11 PRIMARY RESEARCH PARTICPANT OBSERVATION Participated in Latino film festival On 5th of April, I participated in Latino film festival at IU Cinema. I went and watched my first Latino film (foreign culture), jotted down my expe- rience while watching it and conducted a short survey to know the reason behind people attending the festival. I watched a film named ‘Jean Gentil’ in spanish language with English subtitles. It was a 84 minutes drama film that was based on a true story of Jean Gentil, a well educated Haitian man who undertakes a voyage across the country asking god what he wants him to be. The film intimately portrayed the character’s life style, his relationship to other people, his believes, Idiosyncrasies, etc. While watching the film, it ‘felt real’ to me. Reflection on my experience It was the first time that I watched a Latino film. The foreign land and cul- ture seemed strangely familiar to me. I started comparing the city scape to the cities I already know. In the film, I observed things like - the roads, public transportations, houses and life styles of people. It all seemed normal and familiar to me, except the people - they looked very different from the ones that lived in my city. As I was watching the film, I felt some disconnection with the narrative - it can be because of the language. I interpreted most of the story based on my understanding and knowledge about the culture. Right from the beginning the film intimately portrayed a character named Jean Gentil with whom I could empathize. The narrative had a specific beginning, middle part and an end. The beginning and the end caught my attention due to drama and lots of conversation and action between Jean and the other characters. The middle part felt slacky due to absence of the dialogues. The filmmakers technique of showing video clips as pictorial representation of the protagonist’s lifestyle and struggle could have been more engaging. It was then when I realized that experience of watching a foreign film is completely different from watching normal films. I felt exhausted. I realized that watching an entire film is not the best way to understand a culture. ‘Understanding the notion of ‘felt-life’ Fig (1). Jean Gentil - the film Fig (2). Viewers of the film Fig (3). Q&A session with director after the film Fig (4). Discussion with director
  12. 12. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 12 PRIMARY RESEARCH PARTICPANT OBSERVATION Participated in Latino film festival (Contd.) After the film, I conducted a short survey with 2 men and 3 women. While analyzing, I observed that the common reason participants watched this films was to get “explore different perspectives” and observe different film making styles. Two quote, in particular, stood out to me. “ Truly, I haven’t read much into it but this particular film sort of opened my eyes to different cultures in the world. “ “ I am very interested in foreign narrative styles. Since I don’t read foreign literature, it is the best way for me to experience that perspective.” Interestingly, when asked about ‘the accuracy of cultural portrayal in foreign film’, most of them wrote “it depends on the film” but one of them who was not familiar to the Latino culture wrote that he “felt this film portrayed the culture accurately enough” Thus, all the participants inter- preted the film differently. Survey questions: 1. Participant Info (Name, Age, Gender, Favorite film genres) 2. Do you watch foreign films? 2.1. Why do you watch foreign films? 2.2.What key elements you notice while watching a foreign film 2.3. How accurately you think film portray culture 3. What made you decide to come to Latino film festival? ‘Understanding the notion of ‘felt-life’ Takeaways: 1. Watching full length films to get insights on the culture may not be the best way to explore and understand it. Depending upon the design requirement, a small aspect of one culture could be explored well in a film/films than getting overwhelmed with all cultural aspects. 2. Everyone interprets films differently Film watching experience is unique to everyone. It is shaped by the person’s background - values and the culture he comes from. For some people, a film may seem ‘real’ while others may feel disconnected. Thus, everyone’s interpretation of a film is not same. Fig (5). Survey Paper
  13. 13. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 13 COLLECTION COLLECTION OF INDIAN FILMS Films that are based on Mumbai lifestyle This is a sample collection of Indian films that resonate the most with me and portray everyday experiences of people. I am positioning myself as a strong subject in this case. Following are the common themes of these films: 1. Very Intimate portryal of characters. 2. All the characters are common people earning their living in a city. 3. They represent different facets of the society. 4. The films are directed by experienced renowned Indian directors. 5. All of them are fairly recent. 6. Story - an important element of these films. 7. Very much grounded and culture specific. ‘Understanding the notion of ‘felt-life’ Released - 2010 source: http://www.impawards.com/intl/india/2011/ dhobi_ghat.html Released - 2007 source: http://www.apunkachoice.com/titles/taa/ taare-zameen-par/mid_16529/photos.html Released - 2013 source: http://www.impawards.com/intl/in- dia/2013/bombay_talkies_ver3.html Released - 2014 source: http://www.metromatinee.com/movie- review/the-lunchbox-movie-review-340
  14. 14. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 14 SECONDARY RESEARCH LITERATURE REVIEW Aaron Marcus - The Past 100 Years of the Future Reference: Marcus, Aaron . “HCI in Sci-FI of Other Countries and Cultures.” In 100 years of the future. Berkeley, CA: Aaron Marcus and Associates, Inc., 2012. . Reason for inclusion: Aaron Marcus’ work was the main inspiration behind choosing this capstone. He has done some research in Sci-fi films and proposed how it’s usage in Human Computer Interaction design field. Takeaway : The main takeaway from this book for me is the connec- tion between films and HCI field. Aaron Marcus proposed a the framework of analysis points for films for designs. 1. Proposed analysis points for films “A typical taxonomy of HCI components that might be featured in sci-fi literature and media might include focus on the following: Hardware Software User community Subject-matter content Metaphors Mental models Navigation Interaction Appearance” [Aaron Marcus, p. 17, 2012] “ In future studies of the relation of sci-fi to HCI, students may cross-tabulate that list with a typical taxonomy of the science-fiction literature, which might inclue the following: Genre Story narrative Technology Society Temporal view Culture Hardware Software Medium.” [Aaron Marcus, p. 17, 2012] 2. Culture in the films “The study of Indian and Chinese approaches to metaphors, mental models, navigation, interaction, and appearance, where it is not a derivative copy of Western approaches but more revealing creations based on different cultures, will, I believe, be worth much further study. Additional studies may reveal cross-cultural influencs of one genre upon the other, e.g., the Hollywood influence on Indian sci-fi, or the Hong Kong action-films influence on Hollywood sci-fi.” [Aaron Marcus, p. 157, 2012] ‘Understanding films from an outsider’s perspective’ 100 years of the future - Aaron Marcus
  15. 15. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 15 SECONDARY RESEARCH LITERATURE REVIEW Jeffrey Bardzell - Machinimatic realism: capturing and presenting the “real world” of video games Reference: Lowood, Henry. “Machinimatic realism: capturing and presenting the “real world” of video games” In The ma- chinima reader. Cambridge, Mass.: MIT Press, 2011. Reason for inclusion: Prof. Jeffery Bardzell suggested me to refer his chapter when I told him that I am struggling with realism in cinema. In the chapter, he has compared machinima realism to the realism in cinema Takeaway : I got an overview of realist theory in cinema. While dealing with ‘film analysis’ for design, I got a lot of skepticism regarding the reality portrayed in it. This article helped me understand realism as a rhetorical perspective, essential for designers. 1. Types of views - Instrumental and immersive “By instrumental view, I mean that one could imagine that the virtual world is merely an instrument, a neutral vessel, in which a machinimator is the source of content or mean- ing, and the game world is simply and incidentally the space in which it unfolds. According to immersive view, the game world is the real content and a machinima video cannot have any meaning that is not bound up in it in some way.” [Jeffery Bardzell, p. 20, 2011] 2. Bazins cinematic techniques for depicting realism in film “Bazin connects specific cinematic production techniques with the meaning of the film as it is experienced by the viewer. In a realist film, action unfolds within lengthy, deep focused, wide shots, that is, shots that have few cuts, are equally in focus in both the foreground and the background, and taken in whole scenes, as opposed to a reliance on close- ups. The benefit of composing events in such shots, for Bazin, is threefold: such composition “brings the spectator into a relationship with the image closer to that which he [sic] en- joys with reality”; such shots bring about in viewers “a more active mental attitude,” because viewers have some choice as to which parts of the scene they attend to; and finally the re- introduction of ambiguity into the film, because such filming techniques do not predetermine the meaning of the shot.” [Jeffery Bardzell, p. 4, 2011] 3. Jeffery Bardzell’s 5 key premises of realism in film theory 1. A useful distinction can be made between films that seek to represent external reality in a more or less faithful way, and films that seek to present artistic visions of reality. These two “tendencies” have been named realism and expression- ism/ formativism, respectively. 2. The question of realism extends beyond mere aesthetic preferences and becomes engaged in much larger philosophi- cal considerations of reality and epistemology, as well as ethical and political considerations. In other words, much more is a stake for realism than a taste for a certain kind of film. 3. Realism is, among other things, a practical achievement of certain production practices, including set design, uses of the camera, and editing techniques. 4. Realism, rather than an effect caused by reality, can instead be seen as a rhetorical or discursive effect. That is, realist film is not actually a transparent window on reality, but rather a style that imitates or presents itself as such a window. 5. Realism can be seen as inhering not in a causal relation- ship between reality and film, but rather as inhering in a structured set of correspondences between a presentation of reality on film and the presentation of reality given to us by our perceptions as embodied subjects in a three-dimensional world. [Jeffery Bardzell, p. 5, 2011] 4. Four dominant styles of reality portrayal 1. Portraying reality as if it had been merely recorded. (Ob- jectively oriented) 2. Presenting reality in a stylized way to facilitate fantasy andexpression. (Subjectively oriented) 3. Presenting reality by staging it in a clarifying, yet truthful, way. (Objectively oriented) 4. Presenting reality through structural correspondence to viewers’ phenomenological experience. (Subjectively ori- ented) [Jeffery Bardzell, p. 6, 2011] Machinimatic realism ‘Understanding the notion of ‘felt-life’
  16. 16. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 16 SECONDARY RESEARCH JOURNAL ARTICLE Elliot W. Eisner - Connoisseurship, criticism and the art of education Reference: Smith, M. K. (2005) ‘Elliot W. Eisner, connoisseurship, criticism and the art of education’, the encyclopaedia of informal education, www.infed.org/thinkers/eisner.htm. Reason for inclusion: This article was a part of Experience design course that I took in spring 2013. It was regarding criticism and connoisseurship, being important for educa- tion. It helped me justify my direction of film analysis for capstone. Takeaway : This article answered my question: “What is the value of analyzing films for designers?” It was something that I often came across while explaining my capstone topic to professors/designers. 1. What is connoisseurship “Connoisseurship is the art of appreciation. It can be dis- played in any realm in which the character, import, or value of objects, situations, and performances is distributed and variable, including educational practice.  Connoisseurship is something that needs to be worked at – but it is not a technical exercise. The bringing together of the different elements into a whole involves artistry.” [Mark K. Smith, 2005] 2. What is criticism “If connoisseurship is the art of appreciation, criticism is the art of disclosure. Criticism, as Dewey pointed out in Art as Experience, has at is end the re-education of perception… The task of the critic is to help us to see. Thus… connoisseurship provides criticism with its subject matter. Connoisseurship is private, but criticism is public. Connoisseurs simply need to appreciate what they encounter. Critics, however, must render these qualities vivid by the artful use of critical disclosure. Criticism can be approached as the process of enabling oth ers to see the qualities of something.” [Mark K. Smith, 2005] 3. Importance of criticism “effective criticism functions as the midwife to perception. It helps it come into being, then later refines it and helps it to become more acute. Educators also need to develop the ability to work with oth- ers so that they may discover the truth in situations, experi- ences and phenomenon.” [Mark K. Smith, 2005] 4. Knowledge according to Eisner “Eisner argues that cognition frequently approached as a phenomenon that deals with knowing rather than feel- ing. For Elliot Eisner, knowledge cannot be just a verbal construct (and constrained by the structures of language). Rather, as Lloyd-Zannini (1998) has put it (after Eisner) ‘knowledge is an intensely variable and personal “event”, something acquired via a combination of one’s senses – visual, auditory, tactile, olfactory, gustatory – assembled according to a personal schema, and then made public – expressed, typically, by the same sensory modalities utilized in the initial acquisition’.” [Mark K. Smith, 2005] Connoisseurship and Criticism - Eisner ‘Understanding the notion of ‘felt-life’
  17. 17. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 17 SECONDARY RESEARCH JOURNAL ARTICLE Usha Iyer - Book Review of WORLD FILM LOCATIONS: MUMBAI Reference: Iyer, Usha. “Book review: World Film locations: Mumbai.” Wide Screen 5. http://widescreenjournal.org/index.php/ journal/issue/view/7 (accessed ). Reason for inclusion: I read a journal introduction -Wide screen that had seven essays on Indian cinemas. The book review was one of the essay in the journal. It was regarding the films based on Mumbai which is my area of Interest in capstone. Takeaway : This essay basically gave me references of books regarding Indian cinema that are typically based in Mumbai. They dealt with the notion of “realism” and “culture portrayal” while watching the films. 1. Rise of cinematic city paradigm “Cinema-city nexus emphasize the similarities in the senso- rial, haptic fascination of the cultural form of cinema and the social organization of the city for the spectator-flâneur/ flâneuse. The flickering images of the cinema are seen to be consonant with “the experiences offered by the flickering, virtual presence of the city” (Clarke 10). 2. Bombay cinema: An archive of the city “Mazumdar’s book, Bombay Cinema: An Archive of the City, is the most in-depth exploration of the cinematic city paradigm in the Indian context, and extends the modernity- urbanism-cinema relation that characterizes this area of study by arguing for Bombay cinema as a “hidden archive of the modern,” where “it is through the fleeting yet memorable forms of urban life in popular Bombay cinema that the texture of modernity in India can be understood””[Usha Iyer,p. 3,2012] 3. Counter Bollywood “The result is a mixed bag of observations, mostly on contemporary cinema, ranging from introductory essays on popular Hindi cinema and on its post-liberalization avatar: Bollywood, to more engaging discussions of “Counter-Bol- lywood,” “Mumbai Noir,” and representations of communal conflict in Bombay cinema.” [Usha Iyer,p. 3,2012] 4. Realist genre “The common factor in all of the films she cites is the use of city locations to generate the verisimilitude that produces the “reality effect” of this kind of “realist” cinema. What is interesting is the relation of stardom to this production of realism. It is the lesser-known actors of these Counter-Bolly- wood films, who are less likely to be recognized and mobbed, that enable these films to be shot in Bombay’s streets, parks, restaurants, buses etc.” [Usha Iyer,p. 5,2012] 5. Criticism to the book: World film locations: Mumbai The lack of attention paid to spatial practices in the city, or to the characters that define cinematic Bombay (after all, cities are located as much in their people as in their places) highlights further the volume’s somewhat narrow conception of the term, “location.” [Usha Iyer,p. 6,2012] Book Review of World Film Locations ‘Understanding the notion of ‘felt-life’
  18. 18. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 18 SECONDARY RESEARCH LITERATURE REVIEW Helio San Miguel - WORLD FILM LOCATIONS: MUM- BAI Reference: Miguel, Helio. “Mumbai : City of imagination.” In World film location: Mumbai. Bristol: Intellect, 2012 Reason for inclusion: After reading the book review in wide screen journal, I got curious to take a look at this book as it consisted of detailed analysis of film scenes shot in Mumbai Takeaway : This book supported my decision of why I chose to represent Mumbai culture in films as a part of my capstone. The term ‘Cinematic city’- a city created by cinema which is inhabited by the viewers of the film, was an important term. 1. Cinema in Indians and vice versa “Through the movies, Indians have been living in Bombay all their lives, even those who have never actually been here. (Suketu Mehta in Maximum City: Bombay Lost an found (2004 Pg 350)” 2. Cinematic Mumbai “Cinematic Mumbai is the metaphor of an urban reality where all the stories are possible and all the dreams can be fulfilled.” [ Miguel Helio, p. 6, 2012] 3. Mumbai, an ‘over painted courtesan “‘At once seductive and revolting, is a fascinating, incom- mensurable and chaotic metropolis of astonishing social, religious and ethnic diversity, and heartbreaking extremes where immsense wealth is just steps away from searing poverty.’ Satyajit Ray” [ Miguel Helio, p. 6, 2012] 4. Scene analysis structure Two pages (left and right) are dedicated for a scene analysis. On the left page, the actual picture of the location is placed along with the description of a film. (Description mainly consisted of the film plot, history of the location and as- sociated important events or role of famous actors, writ- ers, directors in the film.) To the right, various film stills along with scene description and timestamp is described. No subjective analysis is done in the book. Its more like a description of film scenes associated with specific locations of Mumbai. Analysis of Shree 420 film Book Review of World Film Locations WORLD FILM LOCATIONS: MUMBAI: Helio San Miguel (http://www.intellectbooks.co.uk/books/view- Book,id=4944/) ‘Understanding the notion of ‘felt-life’
  19. 19. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 19 SECONDARY RESEARCH BLOG POST Interaction Culture Blog Reference: O’ Donnell, Katie. “Study of Films and HCI.” . http://inter- actioncultureclass.wordpress.com/2013/01/22/study-of- film-and-hci/ Reason for inclusion: I am currently enrolled in ‘Interac- tion culture’ course instructed by Prof. Jeffery Bardzell where film criticism is a part of syllabus. In the class, we study and practice criticism.There is a dedicated blog where the students post their views and opinions about a certain topic. There was one blog post written by Jeffery Bardzell on 22nd Jan 2013 about how Films and HCI field relate to each other. I have included this post with permis- sion from Prof. Jeffery Barzell. Takeaway : I gave me a clearer understanding of how a humanist approach in design has become important in third wave HCI. Films (certain types) have been exploring the human emotions, experiences through stotytelling since decades which has become important for design. 1. Why film analysis is important to HCI “And I note that filmmaking, film theory, and film criticism are mature phenomena that have grappled for decades with issues that we are beginning to deal seriously with in HCI– identify, alienation, longing, hope, isolation, social participa- tion and withdrawal, etc. Thus, it seems obvious to me that film can and should be an intellectual resource to help us make progress on issues in HCI/interac- tion design.” 2. Difference between films and HCI “Films tend to be strongly narrative (plot, characters, con- flicts, point of view, etc.), while interaction designs are gener- ally not. Issues such as emergence, usability, privacy, etc., are not as central to film as they are to HCI, so I don’t mean to overstate any equivalence between HCI and film.” 3. Films as a resource to HCI “But inasmuch as we are (especially via experience design) concerned with sociability, identity, emotional fulfillment, meaningful life, etc., there is considerable overlap. And any engagement with film literature (or, in Elizabeth’s case, a good film) reveals how much work we have yet to do in experience design–as Elizabeth clearly notes.” 4. Application of films to HCI “What does this have to do with HCI? Well, a major part of HCI’s agenda is ubiquitous computing, which is also about constructing technologized spaces in which our everyday lives will unfold. What Wong Kar-wai is doing fictionally on film, we are bringing into reality in a literal sense. What will the experiences of those spaces be like? Are we creating places where people will flourish–profession- ally, emotionally, physically, intellectually–or are we creating urban nightmares? How do we know? Understanding the experience of our designs is no longer “merely” an aesthetic question: we’re in them now, and increasingly we can’t turn them off.” Interaction culture blog ‘Understanding films from an outsider’s perspective’
  20. 20. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 20 SECONDARY RESEARCH BLOG POST Interaction Culture Blog Reference: Gortekar, Manali. “Power dressing in films.” . http://inter- actioncultureclass.wordpress.com/ Reason for inclusion: This is one of the few blogs posts that I wrote for Interaction Culture class where I have explored the concept of ‘Power dressing’ through rhetorical lense of films. I analyzed the images portrayed in films for power- ful women. The comments I have received for this blog post have added to the dicussion regarding our normal perception of power dressing for women. ‘Understanding films from an outsider’s perspective’ Interaction culture blog The main post Comments for the post
  21. 21. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 21 SECONDARY RESEARCH WRITING ASSIGNMENT Interaction culture Criticism of reality in films - Research synthesis (Rough outline of the paper) Argument: There is a value in criticizing the ‘real elements’ of films (especially foreign films) for design. By real elements I mean when viewers “feel real” after watching a particular scene in the movie or when actors establish authenticity to their characters by building up their on-screen personality intricately. By criticism I am mainly focusing on interpretation/cogni- tive speculation of a shot in the film. Why films: Few films have an ability to offer an experience that will make you believe their case. It establishes very ‘real’ or genuine relation with the audience and wins their trust. They have an ability to make something believable - even though it might be a fantasy world or portrayal of a real one. Audience: Interaction designers Why Interaction designers ? 1) Insufficient representationalism “Areas of HCI for which representationalist approaches are likely to fall short include user experience (UX), aesthetic in- teraction, affective computing, intimate interaction, values- centered design, and other areas of HCI that in one way or another get at the deepest and most important dimensions of human selfhood, social justice, and everyday life.” [Jeffery Bardzell, p. 2, 2011] 2) Criticism can be beneficial in informing design process, critiquing and innovating “Interaction criticism can benefit HCI in several ways. It is a strategy that enables design practitioners to engage with the aesthetics of interaction, helping practitioners cultivate more sensitive, insightful, and imaginative critical reactions to designs and exemplars.” [Jeffery Bardzell, p. 3, 2011] 3) Art or criticism educates our perception and/or directs our cognition “art directs perception and cognition, challenging us to make sense of material particulars in beautiful ways, and in doing so improves our perceptual and imaginative skills.” [Jeffery Bardzell, p. 6, 2011] Four perspectives in Interaction criticism associated to films: Reference: Bardzell, Jeffery . “Interaction criticism: An introduction to the practice.” Interacting with Computers. www.elsevier ‘Understanding the notion of ‘felt-life’ Interface Film Designer Actor/writer/director Setting Viewer User Social Context Interaction criticism framework Adaptation of framework according to films
  22. 22. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 22 SECONDARY RESEARCH WRITING ASSIGNMENT Interaction culture (Contd.) Criteria for picking films: Picked specific instances of cinema that made me feel real while watching the film.I picked up the films on the basis of their plot that I found interesting, directors who directed it, actors and setting (most of them are not shot on film sets but in real settings). Example of such films: 1. Bombay Talkies (released 2013) 2. Dhobi Ghat (released 2010) 3. Lunchbox (released 2013) 4. Highway (released 2014) I tried associating my notion of realism with Bazin’s cinematic techniques that consisted of observing lengthy, deep focused wide shots with few cuts, equal focus on foreground and background but couldn’t do it. I felt more ‘real by watching actors act a particular scene than observ- ing the setting in which they placed or techniques film director used. I am not denying that setting, cinematic techniques does not play any role. I am stating that actors give more mean- ing to them by their acting skills and going through all the emotions themselves. Analysis: I chose to represent the realist element of a film by captur- ing a still instead of clipping a movie scene because: 1) Sources of films are not downloadable. 2) There is an issue of when to analyze a scene - before, during or after watching it, as all three experiences are different. Framework Framework ‘Understanding the notion of ‘felt-life’ Eight Part framework of Interaction criticism Rough Translation in still analysis Stylistic reference Standards and conformance to tradition ..... …… Modern and traditional elements Materiality and remediation Genre ..... …… Genre Functional Vs. Cultural dimension Representational techniques ..... …… Camera movement, focus and position Challenges to user expectation Capacity for unanticipated use ..... …… How can flms be related to design ? Eight part framework of Interaction criticism Stylistic reference Standards and conformance to tradition Materiality and remediation Genre Functional Vs. Cultural dimension Representational techniques Challenges to user expectation Capacity for unanticipated use Adaptation of framework
  23. 23. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 23 SECONDARY RESEARCH WRITING ASSIGNMENT Interaction culture (Contd.) After iterations on framework, I decided to make a card deck of still analysis. Following is the cards that I have made by analyzing still from the movie ‘Bombay Talkies’. I have made a collection of 10 cards based on this framework. (Refer pg. 100 for the collection ) Card deck (front) Film name and release year Genre Image of a film still or a shot Plot of the film Scene description Camera position, movement and focus Card deck (Back) Background (Character and shot analysis) Value for design ‘Understanding people and their context’ LUNCHBOX (2014) Epistolary romantic film Plot:The film outlines a romantic story between a man (widower) and a married woman and exchange of their letters via lunchbox. Background Modes of communication Ila ,a married woman, wants to seek her hus- band’s attention through food. She cooks daily meal to send it to her husband in a lunch box. She soon discovers that lunch box is getting de- livered to wrong address. She writes to find out who the person is at the other end and sends it via lunchbox and gets reply via empty lunch box Scene: Saajan (protagonist) happily opens his lunch box but finds a letter beneath chapati (In- dian bread). He is opening the letter to read it. Camera position: Wide movement: pan focus: deep Value for design Observing how people try different modes of communication can inspire designers for de- signing innovative systems. Understanding what significance it has in a culture, which activity is associated with it, will help them in defining the context for design. Also, the issue of accessibil- ity and privacy could be observed more closely
  24. 24. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 24 SECONDARY RESEARCH WRITING ASSIGNMENT Interaction culture (Contd.) Problems in such analysis: 1. Director mediates viewer’s relationship to reality Reality is yet another genre or a type of a film “Realism is not, for MacCabe, a transparent mode of film- making that reveals reality, but another style of film, that is, another type or genre of discourse.” [ Jeffery Bardzell, p. 5, 2011] 2. Artists can leverage the medium of film to make it look ‘more realistic’ -It can objectively or subjectively oriented to viewers. Value in analysis of reality: 1. Realism can be seen as a rhetoric 2. It can be seen as a structured set of correspondences between a presentation of a reality on film and presenta- tion of a reality given to us by our perceptions 3. It can improve designer’s sensibilities and judgments References: 1. Bardzell, Jeffery . “Interaction criticism: An introduction to the practice.” Interacting with Computers. www.elsevier .com/locate/intcom (accessed ). 2. Lowood, Henry. “Machinimatic realism: capturing and presenting the “real world” of video games” In The ma- chinima reader. Cambridge, Mass.: MIT Press, 2011. 3. Sources of films: Lunch box: http://www.thiruttuvcd.me/2013/11/16/watch- the-lunch-box-2013-hindi-full-movie-dvdscr-rip-watch- online-for-free-download/ Bombay Talkies: http://www.dailymotion.com/video/ x179t3n_bombay-talkies-2013-watch-online-part-1_ shortfilms Highway: http://www.desirockerz.net/latest-exclusive- movie-hq/98729-highway-full-hindi-movie-hd-watch- online-dvdscr.html Dhobi Ghat: https://vimeo.com/19323724. ‘Understanding people and their context’
  25. 25. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 25 SECONDARY RESEARCH JOURNAL ARTICLE Jeffrey Bardzell - Interaction criticism: An introduction to the practice Reference: Bardzell, Jeffery . “Interaction criticism: An introduction to the practice.” Interacting with Computers. www.elsevier .com/locate/intcom Reason for inclusion: This reading was a part of Interac- tion culture class. I thought it was very much realted to my capstone as it dealt with the notion of importance of Interaction criticism by designers. Takeaway : I got an analysis framework for interaction criticism based on which I have attempted to analyze few movie scenes. It provides justification of what role does interaction criticism play in design field and why is it important. 1. Representatioanlism in HCI “This paper argues that whereas in the past representation- alism was a strong pragmatic fit for the knowledge needs of HCI, in the present, there are some areas of HCI for which representationalism is insufficient and will need to be complemented with another set of assumptions and method- ologies. I argue that criticism, carefully appropriated from the arts and humanities, is one such practice.” [ Jeffery Bardzell, p. 1, 2011] 2. Advantages of Interaction criticism “ A central argument of this paper is that understanding what criticism entails and accomplishes, as well as how its claims and intellectual rigor are justified and evaluated by peers, could help HCI develop more useful accounts of those aspects of user experience, aesthetics, affective interaction, value-centered design, and so forth than it presently can with more empirical / representationalist strategies. Benefits of such an engagement can include informing a par- ticular design process, critiquing and innovating on design processes and methods more generally, developing original theory beneficial to interaction design, and exposing more robustly the long-term and even unintended consequences of designs.” [ Jeffery Bardzell, p. 3, 2011] 3. Designer as a critic “To achieve the goal of becoming a thoughtful, reflective designer, Löwgren & Stolterman propose four resources: 1. A sensibility regarding the qualities of designs and design processes. 2.A developed language, by which I think they mean a technical analytic vocabulary. 3.Reflective think- ing, which emphasizes the interpreting subject’s awareness of her- or himself in the development of one’s own thoughts. 4.Retrospective reflection, a speculative activity that explores the ‘‘arguments and ideas that could explain a design.’’ [ Jeffery Bardzell, p. 8, 2011] 4. Framework for criticism This guide consists of encouraging interaction designers to consider the following 8-part framework as they study interfaces: 1. Stylistic references. 2. Standards and conformance to tradition. 3. Materiality and remediation. 4. Genre. 5. Functional versus cultural dimensions of an interface. 6. Representational techniques. 7. Challenges to user expectations. 8. Capacity for unanticipated use. [ Jeffery Bardzell, p. 8, 2011] Interaction criticism ‘Understanding the notion of ‘felt-life’
  26. 26. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 26 SECONDARY RESEARCH LITERATURE REVIEW Jeffrey Bardzell - Critical and Cultural Approaches to HCI Reference: Price, Sara, Carey Jewitt, and Barry Brown. “Critical and Cultural Approaches to HCI.” In The Sage handbook of digital technology research. London: SAGE Publications Ltd, 2013 Reason for inclusion: This was one of the reading in ‘Foundations of HCI class which I took in first semester. In order to understand why culture is important to design, I referred this paper and found it really helpful. Takeaway : I got an overview of the importance of criticim and cultural theory in HCI. Some very basic definitions and approaches on ‘User experience’ were cleared along with a note on cultural HCI Methodological Innovations that wasa very relevant to capstone. 1. Criticism as rational investigation of wisdom or intuition “These interrogations tend to emphasize one of the following four fundamental perspectives: 1. The creator and the act and situation of creation. 2. The artifact itself. 3. The individual consumer, reader, or user and the experi- ence. 4. The socio-cultural context. We all use these four perspectives all the time. What cultural scholarship adds to this are thousands of theories and concepts applied to works from nearly every culture. Such theories offer models that support our attempts to rationally interrogate our intuitive reactions from each of these per- spectives more rigorously and insightfully. The challenge for interaction design professionals thus lies in choosing and leveraging such theories to cultivate their intui- tive reactions into intellectually useful design understand- ings.” [Jeffery Bardzell, p. 12, 2013] 2. Definition of Critical design: Dunne and Raby “It is a design approach for producing conceptual electronic products that encourage complex and meaningful reflection on inhabitation of a ubiquitous, dematerializing, and intel- ligent environment: a form of social research to integrate critical aesthetic experience with everyday life…I hope in my approach I have retained the popular appeal of industrial design while using it to seduce the viewer into the world of ideas rather than objects. Industrial design locates its object in a mental space concerned with identity, desire, and fantasy and shaped by media.... Again, I hope this remains intact but is subverted to challenge the aesthetic values of both consumers and designers. “But if [critical design] is to avoid accusations of escapism this design thinking must also develop strategies for linking itself to everyday life” [Jeffery Bardzell, p. 16, 2013] 3. Pastiche scenario in HCI “The goal of a pastiche scenario is to interrogate the felt life of interaction in much richer ways For example, the authors used Bridget Jones to construct a pastiche scenario about iPod use not only because she meets the core demographic criteria of iPod users, but also because “she brings more to the scenario than her age, occupation, and gender” including a “distinctive narrative voice” and very specific habits, such as her anxieties about how she is perceived, her habits of linking specific songs to memories of prior boyfriends, and a general sense of disorganization in her everyday habits (1146). Pastiche scenarios pushes the underlying logic of personas and scenarios—to put a human face on data to help us understand it—to another level, one of creative empathy with the felt life of others.” [Jeffery Bardzell, p. 18, 2013] 4. Goal of cultural HCI “Cultural HCI should have less to do with telling us about culture and more to do with helping us improve culture. It would be wrong, I argue, to see cultural approaches primar- ily as another research lens to tell us what is out there in the world; the social sciences are a better fit for this direction of inquiry. Cultural approaches should be used to help HCI im- prove our lived environment and improve ourselves.” [Jeffery Bardzell, p. 18, 2013] ‘Understanding people and their context’ Critical and Cultural approaches to HCI
  27. 27. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 27 SECONDARY RESEARCH ACM PAPERS Bas Raijmakers, William W. Gaver, Jon Bishay - Design Documentaries: Inspiring Design Research Through Documentary Film Reference: Bas Raijmakers, William W. Gaver, and Jon Bishay. 2006. Design documentaries: inspiring design research through documentary film. In Proceedings of the 6th conference on Designing Interactive systems (DIS ‘06). ACM, New York, NY, USA, 229-238. DOI=10.1145/1142405.1142441 http://doi.acm.org/10.1145/1142405.1142441 Reason for inclusion: I got this from ACM digital library. It is one of the fundamental research paper related to capstone Takeaway : I got an overview of the work done that makes use of films in HCI. 1. Role of films in design “For design research in HCI, film can be much more than a note-taking tool; we can use it as a means to explore, understand and present the everyday, and benefit from film’s capabilities to preserve ambiguities and paradoxes instead of resolving them into univocal conclusions.” [B. Raijmakers, W. Gaver, J. Bishay, p. 1, 2006] 2. Documentary as dialectic “What in the end makes documentaries dynamic and interesting is, as Bruzzi [7] formulates it, the “dialectical relationship between content or unadulterated truth and representation”. Representations such as film are inherently opinionated because they are inherently incomplete; it is impossible for filmmakers to avoid making choices about what is important. At the same time, filmmakers’ biases are constrained by the material they have to film: documenta- ries cannot simply invent the material they use.Design teams may thoroughly research the people and situations for which they are designing, but they must also develop a perspec tive—a prioritised view—to direct their work. An important role for design research in HCI is to facilitate the emergence of the dialectic between user research and design perspectives.” [B. Raijmakers, W. Gaver, J. Bishay, p. 2, 2006] 3. Four different approaches to documentary filmmak- ing: “1. From Observation To Intervention In Cinéma Vérité: Jean Rouch And Edgar Morin’s Chronique d’Un Été They acknowledge the complexity of the everyday by par- ticipating in it, co-operating with the people they film and showing the viewers how the film was made. 2. Intervention Through Re-enactment: Robert Flaherty’s Nanook Of The North Re-enactment allows filmmakers to shoot an everyday situ- ation several times, from different angles, and reconstruct these situations through editing as a compelling story. User research in HCI also uses re-enactment, for instance in artifact walkthroughs [35] or scenarios in video artifacts [30]. Nonetheless, the techniques used in documentary film to record re-enacted situations in a compelling way tend not to be used in early phases of user research. 3. Compilation: Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 911 “radical scavenging”, meaning “revisiting existing footage to construct out of it an alternative and maybe even directly oppositional narrative from that which it inherently pos- sesses”. 4. Self-Performance: Morgan Spurlock’s Supersize Me With self-performance people choose themselves what they record, there is no script made by the filmmaker as there is in re-enactment. Here the performer is also the director.” [B. Raijmakers, W. Gaver, J. Bishay, p. 3, 2006] 4. Aim of documentaries “The first is to construct a dialectic between the perspective of the filmmaker and the rich reality of the situations and people shown in the film. The second approach is to accom modate the opposites, paradoxes and ambiguities that are part of everyday life and to explore them rather then to resolve them. Most importantly, by drawing on the rich tra- dition of documentary filmmaking, they can avoid drawing fixed conclusions, and thus open possibilities for exploration later in the design process rather than closing them down.” [B. Raijmakers, W. Gaver, J. Bishay, p. 9, 2006] ‘Understanding people and their context’ Design Documentaries: Inspiring design research through documentary films
  28. 28. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 28 SECONDARY RESEARCH ACM PAPERS Tim Marsh, Michael Nitsche, Wei Liu, Peichi Chung, Jay D. Bolter, Adrian D. Cheok - Film Informing Design for Contemplative Gameplay Reference: Tim Marsh, Michael Nitsche, Wei Liu, Peichi Chung, Jay D. Bolter, and Adrian D. Cheok. 2008. Film inform- ing design for contemplative gameplay. In Proceedings of the 2008 ACM SIGGRAPH symposium on Video games (Sandbox ‘08). ACM, New York, NY, USA, 99- 106. DOI=10.1145/1401843.1401862 http://doi.acm. org/10.1145/1401843.1401862 Reason for inclusion: To understand relationship between films and HCI. I got this from ACM library. Takeaway : I got an overview of how different film tech- niques were used for game design. Also, understanding about film viewer relationship helped me understand designing experience for users better. 1.Hollywood filmmaking technique Marsh [2002; 2003a] borrowed ideas from the “continu- ity style” of the Hollywood filmmaking process to inform media content design and analysis. When a Hollywood film exhibits continuity, the filmic devices or conventions are less apparent, and become transparent or invisible to the specta- tor. Hence, the Hollywood or continuity style of filmmaking is also referred to as “invisible style”. [T. Marsh et al., p. 1, 2008] 2. Film and viewer relationship French writer Georges Duhamel [1930] disparagingly described film as a pastime for “helots” who “seek solace in a type of entertainment requiring absolutely no effort”. His remarks derive from the dynamics of moving images that he described as: “Too much noise. Too much movement!” requiring film spectators little chance for contemplation be- yond the experience that is “predetermined”. Consequently, he described the mental state of the spectator as “anaes thetised,” “gorged,” “paralysed,” and “hypnotic”. In contrast “true” Art for Duhamel [1930] was “something conquered by the mind with an effort” causing what Berge [1999] de- scribes as “a superior and active intellectual contemplation”. [T. Marsh et al., p. 2, 2008] 3. Different filmmaking technique Filmmaking techniques that were discussed were of Russian, Japanese, Chinese and french. 4. Relation between film experience and HCI Relating these discussions to the work of this article, an important question is: how much should users be made to think or contemplate? At one extreme, advocating ideas of transparency from HCI (i.e. not referring to games), Krug and Black [2000] argue that users should not be made to think, or to think “needlessly” about how to operate an interface so as not to impede the flow of interaction. On the other hand, if interaction involves an element of reflection or contemplation brought about through interruption, surprise, or rousing the user/player, then designers have the potential to actively engage the user/player in, for example, domain knowledge and in formation, and/or the unfolding narrative/story, to provide meaning, experience and opportunities for learning. [T. Marsh et al., p. 3, 2008] ‘Understanding people and their context’ Film informing design for contemplative gameplay
  29. 29. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 29 SECONDARY RESEARCH JOURNAL ARTICLE Mark A. Blythe, Peter C. Wright- Pastiche scnearios: fic- tion as a resource for user centered design Reference: Mark A. Blythe and Peter C. Wright. 2006. Pastiche scenarios: Fiction as a resource for user centred design. Interact. Comput. 18, 5 (September 2006), 1139-1164. DOI=10.1016/j.intcom.2006.02.001 http://dx.doi. org/10.1016/j.intcom.2006.02.001 Reason for inclusion: I got this paper as a reference from ACM library while doing research on ‘Pastiche scenarios’ Takeaway : My key concept ‘Film pastiche’ were mainly influenced and derived from this papers. 1. Source of Pastiche “Pastiche scenarios borrow from the novel and other rich forms in order to produce texts which can focus in on the minutiae of human experience as well as take broader views of general trends and structures. Generating pastiche can be as simple as cutting and pasting lines of source text and then modifying the story line to allow for the introduction of the technology in question.” [M. Blythe, P. Wright, p. 23, 2006] 2. Usage of Pastiche 1. the pastiche scenarios are used to explore ‘felt-life’ issues. 2. Pastiche scenarios are particularly valuable in participa- tory design situations, since they engage users in the way that characters in novels might. 3. pastiche scenarios can be used to explore social and cul- tural issues with imagined technology. 3. Pastiche in design “The use of pastiche then, rather than the assembly of demographic characteristics like age, occupation and so on, introduces chance elements associated with individuality, much like ethnographic research with real people. It is not representative, nor scientific. Nevertheless, we will argue throughout this paper that it can be a useful evaluation, development and envisioning tool.” [M. Blythe, P. Wright, p. 7, 2006] 4. Pastiche as rhetoric “Pastiche scenarios can be used as rhetorical devices for design—to convince and persuade and to make apparent as- sumptions and values around the design and use of technol- ogy. They can also be used to explore emotional, social and political contexts of use.” [M. Blythe, P. Wright, p. , 2006] 5. Advantages of Pastiche scenarios over Ethnography “Criminals are an obvious illustration of a group that would be unlikely to reveal in interview or observation their work- ing practices and future plans.” [M. Blythe, P. Wright, p. 20 , 2006] “HCI is concerned with the home as a design space it can be difficult to conduct research which is not intrusive of partici- pants privacy.” [M. Blythe, P. Wright, p. 20, 2006] 6. Difference between Pastiche scenarios and Persona “Personae are often based on interviews with several us- ers that are used to create synthesised characters. When a personae based approach is used there is an attempt to consider the user as a specific individual but such personae often remain unconvincing because they are composites.” [M. Blythe, P. Wright, p. 3, 2006] “Scenario and persona-based design are good examples. What these approaches have in common is an orienta- tion towards narrative and shifting perspectives. But these representations can lack the depth required for a ‘felt-life’ ap- proach. Pastiche scenarios aim to overcome these limitations and at the same time bring more of a cultural perspective by drawing on already known literary characters and works.” [M. Blythe, P. Wright, p. 20, 2006] ‘Understanding people and their context’ Pastiche Scenarios: Fiction as a resource for user centered design
  30. 30. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 30 SECONDARY RESEARCH LITERATURE REVIEW Technology as experience - John McCarthy, Peter Wright Reference: McCarthy, John, and Peter Wright. “Making Sense of Experience.” In Technology as Experience. London: The MIT Press, 2004. Reason for inclusion: I used this book for reading in my Experience design course that I took in spring 2013. I have referenced chapter 5. Making Sense of Experience in order to understand the notion of ‘lived experience’ Takeaway : The section of ‘six processes of sense mak- ing’, helped me understand the film watching experience in better way. The process of ‘Recoutning an experience’ particuarly resonated with me. 1. Lived experience “The personal meaning of an experience depends significant- ly on the sense we make of it given our particular history and disposition.” [McCarthy, Wright, p. 118, 2004] “People seem to have a strong need to express and make sense of their experience, do it in many different ways, and never finish it off.” [McCarthy, Wright, p. 118, 2004] 2. Recounting for making sense of experience “Recounting is fundamentally dialogical, involving telling the experience to others or ourselves. Like reflecting and appropriating, it takes us beyond the immediate experience to consider it in the context of other experiences. Recounting gives us the opportunity to savor the experience again, to find new possibilities and new meanings in it and this often leads us to want to repeat the experience.” “As a dialogical process of making meaning, recounting facilitates our accommodation to the valuative responses of others. As we tell the experience, it can change depending on the moment-to-moment response of the other.” [McCarthy, Wright, p. 140, 2004] 3. The temporality of living and reliving experience “As we engage with both our expectations from past experi- ences and our expectations of future experiences, the gap between expectation and experience emerges in a feeling of, for example, dissatisfaction or pleasant surprise.” [McCar- thy, Wright, p. 135, 2004] 4. Narratives of experience “Narratives of experience deserve particular attention be- cause of the pivotal role they play not only in which we make sense of our experience but also for the way in which they can shape our felt, lived experience. Narrative also permeates the experience as it is lived and dominates the process of making experience meaningful for ourselves afterwards.” “Experience structures expressions in that we understand other people and their expressions on the basis of our own experience and self-understanding.” “Narratives of experience are selective interpretations, con- structed for a purpose and an audience. We decide where to start and end, what to emphasize and how to frame it and in doing do we often feel the gap between experience and telling. Nonetheless, these stories are self-referential.” [Mc- Carthy, Wright, p. 119, 2004] “An important point about recounting experience is that the telling of the experience seems to fold itself back into the lived experience. As we live through experiences, we already have a sense of the social context in which we will recount and make sense of those experiences.” [McCarthy, Wright, p. 133, 2004] Technology as Experience ‘Understanding the notion of ‘felt-life’
  31. 31. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 31 SECONDARY RESEARCH JOURNAL ARTICLE Bridget Jones’ iPod - Mark Blythe and Peter Wright Reference: Blythe, Mark, Wright, Peter. (2013) ‘Bridget Jones’ iPod: Relating Macro and Micro Theories of User Experience Through Pastiche Scenarios’, the encyclopaedia of informal education, www.infed.org/thinkers/eisner.htm. Reason for inclusion: I wanted to refer to an example to Pastiche scenario so that I can analyze and understand it better. I got such example in this paper. Takeaway : I got to learn a pastiche example borrowed from ‘Bridget Jone’s diary’ novel. Also, I understood how culture plays an important role in the experience of people. 1. Example Pastiche scenario narrative “The following scenario pastiches Bridget Jones’ diary: Gah! Almost missed train. Got on in nick of time but had no choice of seat. Just one left next to quite nice looking bloke but opposite nasty looking youth in baseball cap. Said youth plugged in v. loud headphones almost immediately so had no choice but to play nice new iPod. Took this out below table with some care. Wanted nice chap to see it (advertise self as successful young professional) but not youth in cap (must not see self as very much worth mugging.) The identification with the iPod (self as glamorous young professional) is counterpointed by her fear that it makes her a target for crime (mugging by said youth). This anxiety can be thought of as one of the problems of what Reed calls “los- able” technology as a counterpoint to thecurrent term “wear- able” (Reed submitted). The iPod has important symbolic functions then which are multiple and mutable. The use of pastiche prevents the scenario from becoming one of an ideal use situation, Bridget’s hapless and disorganised character suggesting that she would not have charged her Artefact iPod.” [Blythe, Wright, p. 4, 2013] 2. Individual and culture “Wright and McCarthy argue that individual and cultural should be seen not as alternative perspectives on experience but rather as deeply inter-penetrating aspects of a more relational account of how we make sense of technology. They argue that the experience of technology is co-constructed by the designer, the user and the artefact with the user bringing values and meanings based on their own personal history and experience. Their relational or ‘dialogical’ approach suggests that our ana- lytical methods should not force us to talk in terms of culture or individual experience but rather in terms of the individual-in- culture.”[Blythe, Wright, p. 2, 2013] Film Pastiche 3. Fiction world and experience “Lene Nielsen has argued that users in scenarios are often mere functionaries that illustrate the workings of the prod- uct being described. She suggests drawing on traditions of European character driven film to generate more vivid and compelling characterizations. Wright and McCarthy (2004) have argued that the novel and in particular, the character-based novel is potentially a valuable tool for analyzing user experience since it provides a lens on the emotional-volitional nature of human agency.” [Blythe, Wright, p. 4, 2013] Bridget Jones’ iPod Pastiche ‘Understanding the notion of ‘felt-life’ Values, meanings Individual in culture
  32. 32. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 32 RESEARCH SYNTHESIS 1. HOW FILMS IS RELATED TO HCI ? HCI has entered in its ‘third-wave’ and is exploring issues like gender, identity, human experience, aesthetics, which it hasn’t dealt before. In order to evaluate these aspects, it needs to explore other disciplines like films. In the paper ‘Interaction criticism: An intro- duction to the practice’, Jeffery Bardzell talks about the benefits of engagement with other fields “Benefits of such an engagement can include informing a particular design process, critiquing and innovating on design processes and methods more generally, developing original theory beneficial to interaction design, and exposing more robustly the long-term and even unintended consequences of designs.” [Bardzell, p. 1, 2006] There are different ways in which films can be associated with HCI(Human Computer Interaction) discipline. Throughout my research, I have tried exploring various aspects of linking these two fields together. I have enlisted my findings here: 1. Commonalities between process There is some commonality between film making process and design process. HCI can borrow few techniques of creativity from films. One such technique is called ‘Method Acting’ which is used by the actors to understand their characters from films. Designers can adopt this technique to get inspired by user personas. There is another technique called ‘Hero’s Journey’ which is often used in the scripts of Hollywood films that can be used as a structure for story telling by designers. 2. Understanding the experience Understanding the experience of watching films can be used to understand the ‘experience’ itself. In the book ‘Technology as Expe- rience’, McCarthy & Wright have said, “there is now more than ever, a need for clarification on what we mean when we talk about experience.”[McCarthy & Wright,2004] Understanding the experience Films HCI Relation of film with Human Computer Interaction design field 3. Criticism By observing and analyzing films, designers could get a better understanding of the people and their context. Films can be used as a rhetoric tool to explore human issues of longing, hope, desirability, identity, gender, etc. for design. For my capstone, I will be mainly focusing on the second and third part. commonalities between process criticism
  33. 33. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 33 RESEARCH SYNTHESIS 2. HOW CAN FILM CRITICISM CONTRIBUTE TO THE HCI FIELD ? Watching a film is ‘an experience’. It has a beginning and an end. It is consists of elements like - script, background score, location setting, costumes, actors, camera angle, dialogues, cinematography, theatre ambience that adds to the overall experience of watching a film. This ‘felt life’ is what makes a film enriching and engaging. Leverag- ing this notion, HCI field could use the medium of films for three reasons: 1. Tool for exploration: Films is an enriching source of media. There is a lot of information that is communicated directly through the medium (like the main theme of the story) while some is communicated indirectly (like the local culture). It can be a medium for exploring different people, their emotions, behavior, etc. In the paper ‘Design Documentaries: Inspir- ing Design Research Through Documentary Film’, Bas Raijmak- ers, William W. Gaver and Jon Bishay talk about films as a tool for exploration. “We suggest that, for design research in HCI, film can be much more than a note-taking tool; we can use it as a means to explore, under- stand and present the everyday, and benefit from film’s capabilities to preserve ambiguities and paradoxes instead of resolving them into univocal conclusions.” [Raijmakers, Gaver, Bishay, p. 1, 2006] 2. Develop dialectic Along with a medium of exploration, films can be used to develop dialectic. They compel us to read physical objects thereby developing our visual literacy. Analyzing elements in the frame of a film scene help us develop dialectic. I came across the following quote in one of the interviews with designers: “When a directors sets up a shot for a film, nothing from that shot happens by accident. Somebody is there looking at every detail.” Films ‘Felt-Life’ 3. Understand the context From the interviews I conducted with designers, one key insight I got was that disseminating culture spe- cific information through the medium of films is easier. Few films are able to portray the context in a realis- tic way. Though they don’t represent a culture, they can give a directions for research regarding a culture by becoming a rhetorical tool. Tool for exploration Develop dialectic Understand the context
  34. 34. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 34 RESEARCH SYNTHESIS 3. THE ‘LIVED EXPERIENCE’ OF A FILM Few films have an ability to make a deeper impact on some people. These films have a stronger influence in their lives.One of the designer in the interview mentioned, “Interest began in the films when I really started paying attention to what they had to say. There was a film called ‘Boogie nights’ which was about pornographic film industry but it was also about this family dynamics of the people who were in this business and that really struck me I never thought of something like that.” While watching a film, people go through a unique experience of sense making. Adapting six processes of sense making from the book “Technology as Experience” by McCarty and Wright, following is my account of the experience film viewers have while watching a film. 1. Anticipation: Film viewers anticipate/ expect the film narrative based on the title. 2. Connection: They resonate with one of the characters and establish connection either beforehand or while watching the film. 3. Interpretation: They interpret what is likely to happen in the next scene while watch- ing it. 4. Reflection: While interpreting, they simultaneously reflect on their judgments about the experience as the story unfolds. 5. Appropriation: They relate some of these experience with the one they already had in their real lives. 6. Recount: After watching a film, viewers talk to others and share their opinions. Recounting gives them an opportunity to savor the film experience and find new possibilities or meanings in it. Unique experience Film scene (Actors, setting) ‘Felt-life’ of a film This process of sense making is unique to every individual and highly depends on the background. Understanding and analyzing this ‘felt-life’ is important for designers for crafting experiences for people. McCarthy and Wright refer to the ‘felt-life’ of people’s experiences with technology in their book ‘Technology as experience’ and argue: “We do not just use technology, we live with it, it is a part of our ‘ felt-life’ and can create magical moments that would not be possible without it.” [McCarthy and Wright, 2004] One of the ways to leverage the ‘felt-life’ experience of watching a film is by implementing a design innovation method called ‘Pastiche scenarios’ that gets inspired from the fiction world to explore interior aspects of user experience. Film viewers
  35. 35. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 35 INSIGHTS 1. FILM AS A TOOL FOR EXPLORATION In the paper ‘Design Documentaries: Inspiring Design Research Through Documentary Film’, Bas Raijmakers, William W. Gaver and Jon Bishay talk about films as a tool for exploration: “We suggest that, for design research in HCI, film can be much more than a note-taking tool; we can use it as a means to explore, under- stand and present the everyday, and benefit from film’s capabilities to preserve ambiguities and paradoxes instead of resolving them into univocal conclusions.” [Raijmakers, Gaver, Bishay, p. 1, 2006] Ever since HCI has entered its third wave, the issues of gender, identity, human experience, aesthetics, human emotions, etc. has become the crux of the design. Other mature phenomena such as film critique, film theory have been addressing these issues since a long time. Thus, HCI can understand from films to learn about these issues more deeply. Films bring us sensitivities by educating our perception. In the paper ‘Interaction criticism: An introduction to the practice’, Jeffery Bardzell refers to Richard Rorty’s work to explain the significance of sensitivity not only among designers but people in general. “American philosopher Richard Rorty argues that the enhanced sen- sitivity that results from wide reading makes people more imaginative about and empathic toward others’ suffering. This enhanced empathy toward suffering encourages social solidarity and a more just society (Rorty, 1989).” Enhanced sensitivities makes designers more imaginative and cre- ative and therefore, it is an important quality for every designer to pursue. Thus, films can be a tool for exploration. They would not only to help us address the new issues of gender and identity but also enhance our sensitivities towards them. Designer Film scene (Actors, setting) Actual people and location Film as a tool for exploration
  36. 36. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 36 INSIGHTS 2. FILMS TO DEVELOP DIALECTIC Dialectic, in lay man’s term, means ‘the art of investigating or discussing the truth of opinions’ or ‘the inquiry into metaphysical contradictions and their solutions’. (Google search results) In the paper ‘Design Documentaries: Inspiring Design Research Through Documentary Film’; Bas Raijmakers, William W. Gaver and Jon Bishay talk about designers having to develop dialectic between design perspectives after user research. “Design teams may thoroughly research the people and situations for which they are designing, but they must also develop a perspective—a prioritized view—to direct their work. An important role for design research in HCI is to facilitate the emergence of the dialectic between user research and design perspectives.” [Raijmakers, Gaver, Bishay; 2006] This development of dialectic will not only help designers explore different perspectives but will also help them in taking an optimum stand for the design. It will help them bridge the gap between user research and insights for the design more effectively. Films, because of their narrative structure, embrace this dialectic. Their rich visuals compel us to read physical objects and interpret them while watching it. Analyzing and understanding elements on the screen can help us realize bigger issues and develop dialectic. Designer Film scene (Actors, setting) Actual people and location Film to develop dialectic
  37. 37. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 37 INSIGHTS 3. FILMS TO UNDERSTAND THE CONTEXT While interviewing the designers, one key insight I got was that disseminating culture specific information through the medium of films is easier. One of the interviewee said, “It makes more sense to see something in the context of culture while watching a film that would not have made sense otherwise. Eg: Café having cigarette shops in the French film Amelie.” Thus, films have an ability to capture the context in a way that makes sense to the viewers. They have an ability to communicate some cultural aspect effectively. Ever since the introduction of ‘third wave’, cultural accommodation by technology, especially in HCI’s agenda of Ubiquitous computing, has become very important. It has become necessary to understand and empathize with the people in their context to design for them. Jeffery Bardzell writes about cultural HCI in his paper ‘Critical and Cultural Approaches to HCI’, “Cultural approaches should be used to help HCI improve our lived environment and improve ourselves.”[Bardzell, p. 21, 2006] Thus, in order to improve an environment, designers need to under- stand the culture and context of people at first place and the medium of ‘films’ can be a starting point towards that step. Designer Film scene (Actors, setting) Actual people and location Film to understand the context
  38. 38. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 38 INSIGHTS 4. DESIGN COULD LEVERAGE THE ‘LIVED EXPERIENCE’ OF FICTION WORLD TO INTER- ROGATE INTERACTIONS IN MUCH RICHER WAYS Mark A. Blythe and Peter C. Wright in the paper ‘Pastiche Scenarios: Fiction as a resource for user centered design’ proposed pastiche scenarios as a method to interrogate ‘felt-life’ of interactions in richer ways. In the same paper, they talk about the source of Pastiche scenarios: “Pastiche scenarios borrow from the novel and other rich forms in order to produce texts which can focus in on the minutiae of human experience as well as take broader views of general trends and struc- tures.” [Blythe, Wright, p. 23, 2006] These scenarios consists of the modified lines from a source text that allows for the introduction of the technology in question. It can be used for three reasons: 1. To explore ‘felt-life’ issues. 2. Valuable in participatory design situations, since they engage users in the way that characters in novels might. 3. To explore social and cultural issues with imagined technology. For my concept, I have taken inspiration from the fiction world of films and generated scenarios. They are called film pastiche and are used to explore and interrogate sensual, emotional, social and cul- tural aspects of people’s relationships with technology . Pastiche scenarios Design Fictional world
  39. 39. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 39 CONCEPT FILM PASTICHE What Drawing an inspiration from Blythe and Wright’s ‘Pastiche Sce- narios’ that borrows scenarios from the rich form of fiction world mainly novels, I borrowed them from Indian films in my capstone. Film pastiche are the scenarios inspired from a film scene. They seek to explore and interrogate sensual, emotional, social and cultural aspects of people’s relationships with technology . Why Film pastiches are used to explore the social and cultural issues of using a technology. They are similar to the process of defamiliariza- tion and compel designers to think about opportunities of domestic designs from different perspective. These scenarios can be used by designers during ‘problem framing’ or ‘design iteration’ phase of the design process. The film characters engage designers to brainstorm on a hypothetical scenario of using a technology. As Mark Blythe and Peter Wright once mentioned, “It is possible for designers to shape how technology is used but not to determine it.” [Blythe, Wright, p. 17, 2006] Thus, film pastiche can be used by designers to explore and open up to different perspectives, accommodate different culture and empa- thize with people in their context. This enhanced sensitivity will make them more imaginative with their designs. How Pastiche scenarios, as described in the journal article, were generated by cutting and pasting the lines from novel and then modifying the storyline to allow for the introduction of the technology in question. For film pastiche, I decided to use my collection of the film instances on cards (adapted from Interaction criticism framework) and modi- fied their structure to introduce the need for design. Design Film scenario Film pastiche ‘felt-life’ Designers Designers Designers
  40. 40. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 40 CONCEPT SAMPLE CARDS These are the two sample cards that I made as a part of my collec- tion of film instances. On the front side of the card, there is a film name, film genre, film still or an image, plot of the film, scene de- scription and camera techniques. On the back side of the card, there is a section for character background and value this card brings to design. (For more details, refer pg - 22). LUNCHBOX (2014) Epistolary romantic film Plot:The film outlines a romantic story between a man (widower) and a married woman and exchange of their letters via lunchbox. Background Modes of communication Ila ,a married woman, wants to seek her hus- band’s attention through food. She cooks daily meal to send it to her husband in a lunch box. She soon discovers that lunch box is getting de- livered to wrong address. She writes to find out who the person is at the other end and sends it via lunchbox and gets reply via empty lunch box Scene: Saajan (protagonist) happily opens his lunch box but finds a letter beneath chapati (In- dian bread). He is opening the letter to read it. Camera position: Wide movement: pan focus: deep Value for design Observing how people try different modes of communication can inspire designers for de- signing innovative systems. Understanding what significance it has in a culture, which activity is associated with it, will help them in defining the context for design. Also, the issue of accessibil- ity and privacy could be observed more closely HIGHWAY (2014) Drama film Plot:The film outlines a story of a young woman who is kidnapped before her wedding but she develops affection towards her kidnapper Background Adapting to different stratum of society Veera is a young rich girl who gets kidnapped as a hostage by criminal gang. Over a period of time, she adapts to the kidnaper’s lifestyle and develops stockholm syndrome (positive feel- ings) towards her captor. She starts to enjoy her freedom and refuses to go back. She is shown to be a victim of childhhod sexual abuse. Scene: Veera (protagonist) is slowly enjoying her new found freedom. She adapts to the sit- ting posture of her kidnaper group friends. Camera position: Wide movement: pan focus: deep Value for design While framing a story or creating a persona, designer should take into account the back- ground. Victims of childhood sexual abuse lead normal lives but are sensitive to few things in life. Empathizing with them, learning more about them but not treating them differently from the rest people will result in better designs
  41. 41. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 41 CONCEPT CONCEPT 1 - ELECTRONIC CARDS The first concept is to make an electronic version of the card so that it is easy for designers to access film scenes online. CONTEXT OF USE: This concept could be used in a scenario where designers have access to their personal computers or other electronic devices to see the cards. These cards will be auto-played on the screen so that designer knows which one to use for his design. ADVANTAGES OF USING ELECTRONIC CARDS: • Less maintainance • Easy to access the actual film DIS-ADVANTAGES OF USING ELECTRONIC CARDS: • Constrained to digital medium • May be difficult to share and discuss cards with other designers. Electronic Cards Designer using electronic card
  42. 42. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 42 CONCEPT CONCEPT 2 - PHYSICAL CARDS The second concept is to have an actual physical card. It could be used by designers while brainstorming or iterating their designs. CONTEXT OF USE: The concept could be used in a scenario where designers prefer infor- mation on physical medium over digital medium. There is no really difference between using mechanism of these cards between first concept and second concept except for the change in medium. ADVANTAGES OF USING PHYSICAL CARDS: • Easier to pick the cards • Information synthesis is different than digital medium DIS-ADVANTAGES OF USING PHYSICAL CARDS: • Prone to damage or tear • Cards could get lost HCI/d HCI/d Designers using physical cards
  43. 43. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 43 CONCEPT CONCEPT 3 - POSTER The third and final concept is that of a poster where all the cards are laid out in a way that designer can have a look at them all at once and decide which ones to use. CONTEXT OF USE: The concept could be used in a scenario where designers prefer see- ing all the cards at once. It is a different way to synthesis information. ADVANTAGES OF USING A POSTER: • Easier to pick the cards • Information synthesis is different than digital and physical medium DIS-ADVANTAGES OF USING A POSTER: • Prone to damage or tear • Poster not handy HCI/d HCI/d Designer using cards on the poster 50 instances of Indian films
  44. 44. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 44 CONCEPT SCENARIO 1. PROBLEM FRAMING Film pastiche can be used by designers during problem framing phase of the design. It is during this phase when designers try to approach a given space from different perspectives. Film Pastiche can be used as a rhetorical tool to understand people and their context and explore social and cultural issues of using a technology. The scenario , as seen to the right, is when designers use Film pas- tiche cards during the problem framing phase of their design. While learning about their target user group, they realize bigger questions of ‘desirability’ and ‘purpose of the design’. Problem Framing phase Film pastiche Designers Using Film Pastiche for problem framing W hat do people really desire from using technology ?
  45. 45. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 45 CONCEPT SCENARIO 2. DESIGN ITERATION Pastiche scenarios can be used by designers while iterating on designs. Film pastiches can be used for brainstorming on a hypo- thetical scenario from a film where character’s use the technology. The narration could help designers innovate and understand their designs better. The concept scenario to the right portrays designers using the Film pastiche cards to evaluate their designs in a hypothetical scenario of the film. Thus, by imagining their technology in the given film narrative, designers realize they need to further investigate on some questions for their design. For my prototype, I am focusing on using film pastiche during the ‘Design iteration’ phase. Design iteration phase Film pastiche Designers Using Film Pastiche during design iteration We should address this social issue that users may face while using the technology
  46. 46. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 46 PROTOTYPE FIRST ITERATION The card to the right is one of the sample cards from my collection of film instances. The purpose of these cards was to be reflective. Therefore, I gave my account of the value a film instance brings to the design. These cards were meant for the designers to simply refer dur- ing design process. (Please refer pg. 22). As I realized the importance to evaluate these cards, I sought feedback from a designer (first year master student of Human Computer Inter- action design program) to observe how the information is processed. One key insight I got from the observation was that with the ‘Value for design’ column, I was being prescriptive on how a film instance should be interpreted. So, I iterated the design of the card. LUNCHBOX (2014) Epistolary romantic film Plot:The film outlines a romantic story between a man (widower) and a married woman and exchange of their letters via lunchbox. Background Modes of transportation Ila is a homemaker who stays along with her husband and a daughter. She wants to seek her husband’s attention to rekindle their love and tries new dishes to make him happy. Her neigh- boring aunt helps her by sending ingredients via an open basket tied to a rope from one end of a kitchen to another through window. Scene: Ila (protagonist) is preparing luchbox for her husband. The neighbouring aunty is helping her with spices by sending them in open basket Camera position: Wide movement: pan focus: deep Value for design Observing how people appropriate different modes of transportation and collaboration can help designers identify design opportunities. Retaining the value of cultural artifact and getting inspired from its usage can add more meaning to the design. Like adapting modern communication methods to an older one. First card design
  47. 47. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 47 PROTOTYPE SECOND ITERATION For my next version, I removed ‘value for design’ column, scene de- scription, camera techniques and only focussed on the context of film scene and character description to make it a simple card design. For displaying the context, I included multiple close shot images of the film scene and a wide image on the top. I sought feedback from a designer (second year master student of Human Computer Interaction design program) and observed how the information was processed. The images on one side of the card confused the designer. Visuals were overwhelming and the designer expected some guidelines on how to look at them. So, I further iter- ated on the card design. Second card design Time: 03:52 to 04:50 Plot Ila (the protagonist) is a homemaker who stays along with her husband and a daughter. She wants to seek her husband’s attention to rekindle their love and tries new dishes to make him happy. Her neighboring aunt helps her by sending ingredients via an open basket tied to a rope from one end of a kitchen to another through window. LUNCHBOX (2014) Epistolary romantic film Preparation of a lunch box in a kitchen
  48. 48. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 48 PROTOTYPE THIRD ITERATION For the third iteration of card, I tried arranging images in a flow by following the narrative and giving a brief description of the scene. I also elaborated on the character description for a designer to under- stand the persona and included ‘Activity’ section as a guideline to suggest users how the card should be used. I sought feedback for the last time from designers (master students of Human Computer Interaction design program at Indiana University) and observed their interpretation of this card. They felt some scenes were out of flow and dialogues of the character would have helped them understand the context better. Also, the size of the images were too small for them to comprehend. So, I decided to do the final itera- tion of the design. Third card design Preparing a lunchbox Ila checks the rice cooker Adds it to the curry Prepares lunch box for her husband Hears a doorbell LUNCHBOX (2013) Epistolary romantic film Character description Ila is a middle aged homemaker who stays along with her husband and a daughter in Mumbai suburbs. It’s a middle class family where husband has a 9 am-5 pm job and daughter goes to school every day. Ila wants to seek her husband’s attention to rekindle their love and tries new recipes to make him happy. Her neighboring aunty helps her by sending cooking ingredients via an open basket tied to a rope from her kitchen to aunty’s kitchen through window. She tastes the curry Takes spices sent by aunty through window Scene time: 1: 40 to 3.05 Activity 1. Complete the story ... 2. How would you help Ila in your story through technology ? 3. List down the questions and your assumptions of this design. 1 2 3 4 5 6
  49. 49. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 49 PROTOTYPE FINAL ITERATION For the fourth iteration of the card design, I increased the space and size of the card and included the genre of the film, timestamp, character description, camera techniques, scene details and an activity suggesting how to use on one side of the card. On the other side I included the scene descriptions, dialogues of the character and bigger images of the film instance. Final card design (front) LUNCHBOX (2013) Epistolary romantic film Character description Ila is a middle aged homemaker who stays along with her husband and a daughter in Mumbai suburbs. It’s a middle class family where husband has a 9 am-5 pm job and daughter goes to school every day. Ila wants to seek her husband’s attention to rekindle their love and tries new recipes to make him happy. Her neighboring aunty helps her by sending cooking ingredients via an open basket tied to a rope from her kitchen to aunty’s kitchen through window. Scene time: 1: 40 to 3.05 Activity 1. Complete the story ... 2. How would you help Ila in your story through technology ? 3. List down the questions and your assumptions of this design. Ila Camera Techniques Position: close up Movement: pan Focus: Deep Scene details No. of characters in the frame: One Props: Rice cooker, gas stove, spices, lunch box Setting: Kitchen
  50. 50. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 50 PROTOTYPE FINAL ITERATION Preparing a lunchbox scenario Fourth card design (Back) Preparing a lunchbox Ila checks the rice cooker to see if the curry is ready She tastes the curry but doesnt like it Gets more spices from her kitchen shelve Aunty (Not in the frame): Did you put all the spices ? Ila: No Aunty, I think I forgot something... Ila takes spicies sent by Aunty through window Aunty: I knew this from the first whistle! Take this.. Ila: Thank you Aunty ! Puts the spices in her curry Aunty: No no, not a tea spoon, just a little Ila: ok.. Aunty: You will see, this receipe will work wonders for you Ila prepares the lunchbox for her husband and hears a door bell 1 3 5 2 4 6
  51. 51. I 694 Thesis FILM PASTICHE: LEVERAGING THE ‘LIVED EXPEREINCE’ OF FILMS TO INNOVATE DESIGNS M ay 6, 2014 51 CONTEXT OF USE Hmmm... Yes, it does fail here.. we need to more research of the target user group.. The design won’t work in this scenario ... What do you think ? CONCEPTS PROTOTYPE DESIGN ITERATION DESIGN ITERATION DESIGN ITERATION FINAL DESIGN 1. Designers brainstorming on the concepts 2. Designers prototyping their design 3. Designers evaluating their prototype 4. Designers using film pastiche while iterating on their prototype 5. Designers innovating their design 6. Designers with their final design

