La web reputation

A cura del Dott. Mario Rigoldi - Consulente del Lavoro - Formatore Professionista AIF
“Ci vogliono vent’anni per costruire una reputazione e cinque minuti per rovinarla. Se pensi a questo, farai le cose in mo...
 Con il termine web reputation o reputazione online si intende l’attività di raccolta e monitoraggio di tutto quanto vien...
 Tieniti sempre aggiornato sulle novità del tuo settore professionale e sull’attualità in generale.  Scegli con cura i b...
 Privacy  Presta attenzione alle informazioni che scegli di condividere. Imposta la privacy per i contenuti più sensibil...
 Provocazioni  Non rispondere mai in modo affrettato, cerca di essere sempre gentile e di usare toni adeguati, soprattut...
 Non bisogna mai dimenticare che qualsiasi contenuto venga pubblicato online non si può cancellare e un commento negativo...
 Il tatuaggio…..ti accompagna tutta la vita….  Un tatuaggio si può certamente rimuovere….. togliere un tatuaggio è molto...
“Going to Africa. Hope I don’t get Aids. Just kidding. I’m white!” “Sto andando in Africa. Spero di non prendere l’AIDS. S...
 Il 20 dicembre 2013 Justine Sacco prende un aereo da New York per raggiungere Città del Capo, in Sudafrica, dove aveva i...
 Per circa 14 ore non controlla twitter , e una volta acceso il telefono dopo l’atterraggio, legge i primi due messaggi r...
 E' salita sull'aereo da top manager per la InterActiveCorp (IAC) dove si occupava di pubbliche relazioni, e quando è sce...
 “L’importante è che se ne parli”. Certamente questa immagine ha fatto “parlare”, ma non in senso positivo. Sicuramente n...
 la rete continua a non perdonare…..e, dopo altre caterve di insulti decide di pubblicare finalmente questo comunicato:
«Non faremo pubblicità con omosessuali perché a noi piace la famiglia tradizionale. Se i gay non sono d'accordo, possono s...
 Immediatamente sul gruppo Barilla si scatena una bufera, con le associazioni gay e alcuni deputati che invitano i consum...
 Più tardi arrivano le scuse di Guido Barilla. "Con riferimento alle mie dichiarazioni rese ieri a La Zanzara, mi scuso s...
 Ma come è riuscita Barilla a risollevare la propria reputazione? Il "mea culpa" di Guido Barilla, impegno nel promuovere...
  1. 1. A cura del Dott. Mario Rigoldi - Consulente del Lavoro - Formatore Professionista AIF
  2. 2. “Ci vogliono vent’anni per costruire una reputazione e cinque minuti per rovinarla. Se pensi a questo, farai le cose in modo diverso.” Warren Buffen
  3. 3.  Con il termine web reputation o reputazione online si intende l’attività di raccolta e monitoraggio di tutto quanto viene detto online riguardo a una determinata persona, prodotto, servizio, progetto o evento.  Si cerca di capire che reputazione ci si crea nello spazio web: quello che tutti (o molti) dicono di noi. Si tratta dello stesso concetto di reputazione che adottiamo nella nostra quotidianità, solo che, quando questo è applicato a Internet diventa una reputazione pubblica e poco controllabile: una traccia che resta nel tempo.
  4. 4.  Tieniti sempre aggiornato sulle novità del tuo settore professionale e sull’attualità in generale.  Scegli con cura i blog da seguire, quelli più interessanti per te. Commenta con informazioni che possono essere utili per più persone e studia i feedback degli altri sui tuoi interventi!  Partecipa alle discussioni online…. Un blog, un sito Internet personale possono essere canali preziosi!
  5. 5.  Privacy  Presta attenzione alle informazioni che scegli di condividere. Imposta la privacy per i contenuti più sensibili, come i tuoi dati di contatto e le tue foto personali.  Aggiornamento continuo  Aggiorna sempre le tue informazioni online, non lasciare mai sul web dati non aggiornati (attuale datore di lavoro, data di laurea…). Il Web parla di te!
  6. 6.  Provocazioni  Non rispondere mai in modo affrettato, cerca di essere sempre gentile e di usare toni adeguati, soprattutto sui social network.
  7. 7.  Non bisogna mai dimenticare che qualsiasi contenuto venga pubblicato online non si può cancellare e un commento negativo o positivo sarà sempre a disposizione dell’utente.  Proprio per questo bisogna sempre stare molto attenti a cosa viene detto di noi e cosa eventualmente pubblicato.  Bastano pochi e innocui passi falsi per rovinare la nostra reputazione online….
  8. 8.  Il tatuaggio…..ti accompagna tutta la vita….  Un tatuaggio si può certamente rimuovere….. togliere un tatuaggio è molto più difficile che farlo….rimuoverlo è:  1) costoso  2) doloroso  3) Il laser non sempre cancella del tutto il tatuaggio, così come la gomma cancella il segno di una matita;
  9. 9. “Going to Africa. Hope I don’t get Aids. Just kidding. I’m white!” “Sto andando in Africa. Spero di non prendere l’AIDS. Sto scherzando. Sono bianca!”
  10. 10.  Il 20 dicembre 2013 Justine Sacco prende un aereo da New York per raggiungere Città del Capo, in Sudafrica, dove aveva in programma di visitare la sua famiglia.  Sacco fa scalo a Londra e, poco prima di imbarcarsi su un altro volo, aveva twittato ai suoi 170 follower: “Going to Africa. Hope I don’t get Aids. Just kidding. I’m white!”
  11. 11.  Per circa 14 ore non controlla twitter , e una volta acceso il telefono dopo l’atterraggio, legge i primi due messaggi ricevuti:  il primo è stato quello di un amico che non sentiva dai tempi del liceo e diceva: «mi spiace per quello che ti sta succedendo».  Il secondo è stato quello della sua migliore amica Hannah e diceva «chiamami immediatamente»….
  12. 12.  E' salita sull'aereo da top manager per la InterActiveCorp (IAC) dove si occupava di pubbliche relazioni, e quando è scesa era disoccupata. Licenziata in tronco.  Il tweet di Justine Sacco è stato rimosso e l'account cancellato in poche ore. Ma gli screenshot si sono diffusi viralmente…... mentre Justine Sacco sorvolava il mondo, il mondo non ha sorvolato sul suo tweet.  La reazione e il provvedimento preso nei suoi confronti è stato velocissimo. Nessuna giustificazione, nessuna attenuante. "Il commento è vergognoso, offensivo e non rispecchia in alcun modo il nostro punto di vista o i valori della IAC" ha dichiarato la società in una nota.
  13. 13.  “L’importante è che se ne parli”. Certamente questa immagine ha fatto “parlare”, ma non in senso positivo. Sicuramente non in senso positivo per Melegatti.  Risultato ottenuto? Caterve di offese su tutti i media, tanto che prima l’immagine viene rimossa e sostituita con questa:
  14. 14.  la rete continua a non perdonare…..e, dopo altre caterve di insulti decide di pubblicare finalmente questo comunicato:
  15. 15. «Non faremo pubblicità con omosessuali perché a noi piace la famiglia tradizionale. Se i gay non sono d'accordo, possono sempre mangiare la pasta di un'altra marca. Tutti sono liberi di fare ciò che vogliono purché non infastidiscano gli altri». così Guido Barilla ai microfoni di Radio24, rispondendo a una domanda sul perché l'azienda non abbia mai fatto spot con protagonisti omosessuali.
  16. 16.  Immediatamente sul gruppo Barilla si scatena una bufera, con le associazioni gay e alcuni deputati che invitano i consumatori a boicottare il marchio lanciando l'hashtag #boicottabarilla.
  17. 17.  Più tardi arrivano le scuse di Guido Barilla. "Con riferimento alle mie dichiarazioni rese ieri a La Zanzara, mi scuso se le mie parole hanno generato fraintendimenti o polemiche o se hanno urtato la sensibilità di alcune persone. Nell'intervista volevo semplicemente sottolineare la centralità del ruolo della donna all'interno della famiglia. Per chiarezza desidero precisare che ho il massimo rispetto per qualunque persona, senza distinzione alcuna. Ho il massimo rispetto per i gay e per la libertà di espressione di chiunque. Ho anche detto e ribadisco che rispetto i matrimoni tra gay. Barilla nelle sue pubblicità - conclude la nota - rappresenta la famiglia perché questa accoglie chiunque e da sempre si identifica con la nostra marca".
  18. 18.  Ma come è riuscita Barilla a risollevare la propria reputazione? Il "mea culpa" di Guido Barilla, impegno nel promuovere la diversità, corsi contro la discriminazione x gli 8000 dipendenti, benefit estesi anche alle famiglie dei transgender, Le donazioni a favore di associazioni che lottano per i diritti LGBT (Lesbiche, Gay, Bisessuali e Transgender), ecc.

