Mica b6 twiss_mahima shankar - final

PG Certificate Program in Digital Marketing Nov 2019
Business case study -TWISS Mahima Shankar Tiwari
• Recap brief • Problem definition • Category understanding • Including competitor analysis • Consumer understanding • Con...
Problem definition Less brand awareness Lack of consumer understanding Broad Targeted audience Limited options of operatin...
Objective ‘’To achieve brand identity for TWISS and leadership position in sparkling fruit juice market’’
Category understanding In India, soft drinks, particularly - “Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD)” - hold a lion’s share in marke...
Category understanding In India 'Carbonated soft drinks market is the largest segment, accounting for 35.9% market’s total...
Target Group (consumer insight) go-getter Youth (Age 18-22) students, Fun moment Enthusiastic, make fun, active on social ...
Consumer understanding Consumer persona
mmmmm Consumer persona go-getter Demographics: go-getter is kind of persona (Age 18-22 years) students, live in metro/Tier...
Consumer persona trend-setter Demographics: trend-setter is kind of persona (Age 23-35 years) young professional, live in ...
Consumer persona pathfinder Demographics: pathfinder is kind of persona (Age -36-45 years) successful personality, Entrepr...
Communication Strategy Communication objective: To feel them TWISS offers beyond the soft drink FEED THE THIRST…
Feed the thirst of fun Feed the thirst of passion Feed the thirst of success Communication Strategy go-getter trend-setter...
Reach the right people. Right message. Right time. Right channel Success Mantra
Digital Marketing plan
Digital Marketing plan Digital Marketing plan Objective Audience MessagingContent Channel Digital marketing plan: It compr...
Digital Marketing plan Objective Core objective Brand Awareness SalesLead Generation
Digital Marketing plan Audience Targeted consumer Go-getter Trend-setterPathfinder Youth (Age 18-22) students, Fun moment ...
Digital Marketing plan Messaging Value Proposition TWISS is a brand which offers to Feed the thirst of Fun in youth Feed t...
Digital Marketing plan Channels
Digital Marketing plan- Role of Channel Brand Awareness Lead generation/Sales SE O PP C Email Influence marketing Display/...
Digital Marketing plan- Measurement Brand Awareness Lead generation/Sales +Ve Engagement Followers Page view Reach Advocac...
Costing of Digital media plan- TWISS Sportive campaign: (18-34 age)This campaign is especially for Youth and young profess...
This Case study will help you to resolve your product launch challenges in retail marketing and provide you deep understanding how to target your customer.

  3. 3. • Recap brief • Problem definition • Category understanding • Including competitor analysis • Consumer understanding • Consumer personas • Communications Strategy • Culminating in Communication Platform / Ideas • Digital media planning • Channel understanding / role of channels • Budget allocation • Media innovations • Digital media plan with costs Contents
  4. 4. Problem definition Less brand awareness Lack of consumer understanding Broad Targeted audience Limited options of operating channel
  5. 5. Objective ‘’To achieve brand identity for TWISS and leadership position in sparkling fruit juice market’’
  6. 6. Category understanding In India, soft drinks, particularly - “Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD)” - hold a lion’s share in market revenue ( 16,000 crore) across all beverages. The market for carbonated (fizzy drinks as it’s often termed by the industry) in India is booming. Indian market for such drinks. ‘’Carbonated is the largest segment of the soft drink market in India, accounting for 35.9% market’s total value’’ In Soft drink market Coca-Cola, Diet coke, Red Bull, Pepsi, Nescafe, Tropicana, Nespresso, Fanta, Sprite and Gatorade are the leading brand.
  7. 7. Category understanding In India 'Carbonated soft drinks market is the largest segment, accounting for 35.9% market’s total value’’
  8. 8. Target Group (consumer insight) go-getter Youth (Age 18-22) students, Fun moment Enthusiastic, make fun, active on social media like FB, Instagram etc. pathfindertrend-setter Young professional (Age 23-35) Let’s chill out moment Dedicated, Hardworking, want to get refreshed often, active on social media, Instagram, twitter etc. Successful personality (Age 36-45 years) Rejuvenate moment Well settled, busy working professional, find their own ways, active on Twitter, LinkedIn Facebook etc.,
  9. 9. Consumer understanding Consumer persona
  10. 10. mmmmm Consumer persona go-getter Demographics: go-getter is kind of persona (Age 18-22 years) students, live in metro/Tier 1 cities, Psychographic: Always want to spent time with friends, having fun, open to explore, believe in live in moment, social media savvy (Instagram, Facebook) Goal: Want to see happy to everyone, Committed to parents, Wants to make her happy, desire to do a lot for everyone, What we offer: Provide them to celebrate the fun moment, Be reason to get together,
  11. 11. Consumer persona trend-setter Demographics: trend-setter is kind of persona (Age 23-35 years) young professional, live in metro/Tier 1 cities, Psychographic: Always want to spent time with family, friends, social media like Facebook, LinkedIn , having team celebration, open mind, ambitious. Goal: Wants to keep happy to family member, Committed to himself, Wants to make her happy, desire to achieve many more things in life, live in social environment. What we offer: Take a break moment, celebrate moment with loved one, Surprise moment to teammate.
  12. 12. Consumer persona pathfinder Demographics: pathfinder is kind of persona (Age -36-45 years) successful personality, Entrepreneur, live in metro/Tier 1 cities, Psychographic: Detached personality Self driven, Find their own way, Goal: Want to see happy to society, Committed to family and friends, live the responsibility, Drive the team, Encourage to others. What we offer: Provide them sip of feel the success, Rejuvenate moment with family and friends.
  13. 13. Communication Strategy Communication objective: To feel them TWISS offers beyond the soft drink FEED THE THIRST…
  14. 14. Feed the thirst of fun Feed the thirst of passion Feed the thirst of success Communication Strategy go-getter trend-setter pathfinder
  15. 15. Reach the right people. Right message. Right time. Right channel Success Mantra
  16. 16. Digital Marketing plan
  17. 17. Digital Marketing plan Digital Marketing plan Objective Audience MessagingContent Channel Digital marketing plan: It comprises of 5 elements
  18. 18. Digital Marketing plan Objective Core objective Brand Awareness SalesLead Generation
  19. 19. Digital Marketing plan Audience Targeted consumer Go-getter Trend-setterPathfinder Youth (Age 18-22) students, Fun moment Enthusiastic, make fun, active on social media like FB, Instagram etc Young professional (Age 23-35) Let’s chill out moment Dedicated, Hardworking, want to get refreshed often, active on social media, Instagram, twitter etc. Successful personality (Age 36-45 years) Rejuvenate moment Well settled, busy working professional, find their own ways, active on Twitter, LinkedIn Facebook etc.,
  20. 20. Digital Marketing plan Messaging Value Proposition TWISS is a brand which offers to Feed the thirst of Fun in youth Feed the thirst of Passion in young professional Feed the thirst of Success in Leader/Entrepreneur Point of differentiation TWISS sparkling fruit juice designed by combining exotic fruits and herbs to create fun, adventurous & special moments Taste the Wow, Integrated with Sweetness and Safety
  21. 21. Digital Marketing plan Channels
  22. 22. Digital Marketing plan- Role of Channel Brand Awareness Lead generation/Sales SE O PP C Email Influence marketing Display/Re marketing YouTub eAd on Goffers/A mazon pantry/Big basket
  23. 23. Digital Marketing plan- Measurement Brand Awareness Lead generation/Sales +Ve Engagement Followers Page view Reach Advocacy Purchase View category Add to cart Especially required for P2 market Srinagar, Jammu, Karna, Baroda, Surat, Mangalore Measurement Measurement
  24. 24. Costing of Digital media plan- TWISS Sportive campaign: (18-34 age)This campaign is especially for Youth and young professional who love to fun, adventures. Rejuva campaign: (35-45 age) This campaign is for successful personality, entrepreneur to celebrate their success. Digital Marketing channel Primary spends 70 $ Sportive Campaign ($) Rejuva Campaign ($) Additional Comments Social Media 55 35 Facebook 20 15 Facebook expenditure 60 % on page boost, 30 % on courousal Instagram 25 Page boost Twitter 0 10 Linkedin 0 5 Snapchat 5 Youtube 5 5 Ad on E-Commerce website 10 15 Like, Gofferes, Amazon pantry, Big basket etc Influvencer marketing 5 20 Sub Total 70 70 Secondary spends 30 $ SEO 5 5 Mentanaince PPC 10 Display ad 15 10 Mobile Marketing 10 5 Gaming app, music app, News Grand Total 100 $ 100 $ Bugdet considered as a 100 $ for each campaign Digital Marketing Expenditure-TWISS
  25. 25. Thank You

