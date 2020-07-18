CLE TrailheaDX 2020 Global Gathering

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Global Gatherings Trailblazing Together, Innovating Through Change Welcome to the Cleveland Developer Group! Join the chat...
Forward Looking Statement "Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This present...
Cleveland, OH Developers Group Lynda Kane @labboopanda lynda.kane@trailblazercgl.com Orlando Briceno Gomez @orlygb orlando...
Cleveland, OH Developers Group Join our Collaboration & Event groups https://trailblazers.salesforce.com/_ui/core/chatter/...
Main Show Highlights
Trusted . Smart . Flexible . Fast
TDX Intro - Community
Salesforce Anywhere
In Pilot Closed Dev Preview
It’s Quiz Time! What is Salesforce Anywhere? Salesforce Anywhere empowers everyone to sell, service, market from anywhere ...
Session Highlights
Admin Sessions
LowCodeLove: From Dynamic Experiences to Walkthroughs Dynamic Forms & Actions Transform static data into intuitive experie...
Digitize Your Business Fast with Automation Summer ’20: Flow Triggers Trigger on record change or update Trigger on schedu...
Introducing Security Command Center Security As a Partnership Salesforce views security as a partnership with you Defense ...
Architect Sessions
Key Resources Trailhead Application Lifecycle and development models Release Management Patterns with Salesforce Architect...
Key Resources Platform Events Basics Change Data Capture Basics Deliver Event Driven Architectures with Salesforce Archite...
Developer Sessions
Build Integrated and Scalable Apps Using Salesforce Functions Introducing Salesforce Functions Quickly build, test and deb...
Improving Quality of Life: Apex Updates to Ship Better Code, Faster New Apex features Introducing Safe Navigation Operator...
Do More with Less Code Using Salesforce APIs New API Enhancements for Doing More with Less Calls Composite API for buildin...
Build and Run Trusted Web Apps Anywhere with Lightning Web Stack Create trusted, consumer-grade experiences fast Devs trad...
Unlock Developer Productivity with Modern Tooling Introducing Code Builder - Develop From Anywhere New, web-based IDE for ...
Blockchain for Developers: Building an Intercompany Transaction Network Introducing Salesforce Blockchain Build blockchain...
Salesforce Analytics Developer Experience VSCode Analytics Extension Pack Extensions for developing for Einstein Analytics...
Community & Ecosystem Sessions
Five Ways to Level Up Your Career with Trailblazer Community & Connect 1. Get help and inspiration from Trailblazers like ...
Resume of the Future Salesforce Credentials are fueling jobs 30 Certifications and 18 Superbadges 4.2M new jobs by 2025 Pr...
It’s Quiz Time! What is TrailheaDX? Annual conference for Admins, Architects and Developers to learn, earn and connect. Wh...
Give Back
Trailblazer Mentorship We rise by lifting others up Apply here https://sforce.co/tdx20gg-mentor
CLE TrailheaDX 2020 Global Gathering
CLE TrailheaDX 2020 Global Gathering
CLE TrailheaDX 2020 Global Gathering
CLE TrailheaDX 2020 Global Gathering
CLE TrailheaDX 2020 Global Gathering
Deck from our 2020 TrailheaDX Global Gathering for the Cleveland, OH Developers Group

  Global Gatherings Trailblazing Together, Innovating Through Change Welcome to the Cleveland Developer Group! Join the chat and post your Name, where you're from, and if you watched any of Virtual TDX this year.
  3. 3. Cleveland, OH Developers Group Lynda Kane @labboopanda lynda.kane@trailblazercgl.com Orlando Briceno Gomez @orlygb orlando.briceno@trailbalzercgl.com
  4. 4. Cleveland, OH Developers Group Join our Collaboration & Event groups https://trailblazers.salesforce.com/_ui/core/chatter/groups/GroupProfilePage?g=0F93A0 00000LlCa Get access to today’s slide deck and other resources, ask questions, see postings about local job opportunities https://trailblazercommunitygroups.com/cleveland-oh-developers-group/ Join the group so you get messages about upcoming events!
  5. 5. Main Show Highlights
  6. 6. Trusted . Smart . Flexible . Fast
  7. 7. TDX Intro - Community
  8. 8. Salesforce Anywhere
  9. 9. In Pilot Closed Dev Preview
  10. 10. It’s Quiz Time! What is Salesforce Anywhere? Salesforce Anywhere empowers everyone to sell, service, market from anywhere What is Code Builder? A new, web-based dev environment optimized for Salesforce and powered by Microsoft’s Visual Studio Codespaces
  11. 11. Session Highlights
  12. 12. Admin Sessions
  13. 13. LowCodeLove: From Dynamic Experiences to Walkthroughs Dynamic Forms & Actions Transform static data into intuitive experiences Increase your end-users’ productivity Save your admins’ time Key Resources Be An Innovator Trailhead Trailmix Shubhankar Viragi Associate Product Manager, Platform Farhan Tahir Vice President of Product Management, Platform Tim Dubois Director, Product Management, Platform In-App Guidance Contextual in-app learning created with clicks Built into the platform, no security issues or performance impacts Admin Channel Highlight from VTDX 2020 Find all sessions on the Admin Channel https://www.salesforce.com/trailheadx/admin-channel
  14. 14. Digitize Your Business Fast with Automation Summer ’20: Flow Triggers Trigger on record change or update Trigger on schedule or platform event Einstein Next Best Action Add point-and-click decisioning support to your automations and processes Coming in Winter ’20: Multi-column screens, up to 12 columns Auto-layout mode means the layout is done for you- lines and connections are all done for you Key Resources sforce.co/arch-guide-clicks-code Build Flows with Flow Builder Trailhead Trail Alex Edelstein Senior Director, Product Management, Automation and Decisioning Admin Channel Highlight from VTDX 2020 Find all sessions on the Admin Channel https://www.salesforce.com/trailheadx/admin-channel
  15. 15. Introducing Security Command Center Security As a Partnership Salesforce views security as a partnership with you Defense in Depth: Use layered security strategy- starting with physical security all the way to data security Security Command Center Gain unparalleled visibility into critical metrics across all orgs in a single dashboard Boost productivity with pro-active alerts to quickly identify & eliminate security risks Analyze trends so you can review your security posture over time Key Resources Reach out to your Account Executive for enrollment into Beta program today. Security Basics Trailhead Module Admin Channel Highlight from VTDX 2020 Rahul Awasthy Senior Director, Product Marketing John Whelan Director, Product Management Find all sessions on the Admin Channel https://www.salesforce.com/trailheadx/admin-channel Beta
  16. 16. Architect Sessions
  17. 17. Key Resources Trailhead Application Lifecycle and development models Release Management Patterns with Salesforce Architect Channel Highlight from VTDX 2020 Pro-Code and Low code release management patterns plus new Packaging improvements like Org-Dependent Unlocked Packages Release with confidence Solve Common Pain Points: Governance: Process + People + Technology Rohit Mehta Director, Product Management Environments & Data Mask Claire Bianchi Director, Product Management CLI & Developer Tools Find all sessions on the Architect Channel www.salesforce.com/trailheadx/architect-channel
  18. 18. Key Resources Platform Events Basics Change Data Capture Basics Deliver Event Driven Architectures with Salesforce Architect Channel Highlight from VTDX 2020 Learn how to build real-time, scalable apps and integrations using events. Traditional app designs tend to involve hard coded dependencies that prevent teams from adapting and evolving their services. Platform Events and Change Data Capture help you decouple apps and drive real-time processes across systems. Raj Advani Director, Platform Product Management Find all sessions on the Architect Channel www.salesforce.com/trailheadx/architect-channel
  19. 19. Developer Sessions
  20. 20. Build Integrated and Scalable Apps Using Salesforce Functions Introducing Salesforce Functions Quickly build, test and debug Functions locally using the Salesforce Developer Experience (SFDX) tools Provide seamless access to data in your org and integrate with other low-code and pro-code services Functions can seamlessly integrate with other declarative (low-code) and programmatic (pro-code) tools on the Platform Functions deliver engaging experiences with Elastic compute Automatically scale to meet customer and employee demands Additional Resources Take Our Survey Review the At Home Guide Want to Sign Up? Apply Here Developer Channel Highlight from VTDX 2020 Asavari Tayal Director of Product Management Joe Kutner Architect, @codefinger Private Pilot Find all sessions on the Developer Channel https://www.salesforce.com/trailheadx
  21. 21. Improving Quality of Life: Apex Updates to Ship Better Code, Faster New Apex features Introducing Safe Navigation Operator Simplify code; no need for explicit null checks Null checks are implicit with Safe Navigation Transaction Finalizers Developer defined classes that auto-run when a Queueable completes Helps in order execution for async code An elegant way to build promises for flow control and error handling for async work Additional Resources Learn about Visual Studio Code Developer Channel Highlight from VTDX 2020 Chris Peterson Director of Product Mgmt, @GETkharrison Kevin Poorman Sr Dev Evangelist, @codefriar Coming Soon Find all sessions on the Developer Channel https://www.salesforce.com/trailheadx
  22. 22. Do More with Less Code Using Salesforce APIs New API Enhancements for Doing More with Less Calls Composite API for building one call with up to 25 subrequests Composite API Graph for more complicated, complete graphs of related records How Salesforce is Reducing Friction when using APIs New API limits and usage-based entitlement for service without interruption Updated SOQL limits and new FIELDS() Function for better data discoverability Participate in New API Pilots New Bulk API v2 Features to handle Row Locking in Pilot New SOQL FIELDS() Function Pilot Additional Resources Postman API Collection Design with the Right API Trail API List and When to Use Which Developer Channel Highlight from VTDX 2020 Kris Harrison Director of Product Management, @GETkharrison Find all sessions on the Developer Channel https://www.salesforce.com/trailheadx
  23. 23. Build and Run Trusted Web Apps Anywhere with Lightning Web Stack Create trusted, consumer-grade experiences fast Devs traditionally have to strike the balance between consumer-grade experience with enterprise robustness Experiences are hard-coded and not portable or reusable Lightning Web Stack Modular - Build with web-standards based code and design guidelines Secure - Innovate fast with enterprise-grade security and performance Portable - Run trusted web apps wherever your customers or employees are Additional Resources NEW Lightning Web Component Trailhead Superbadge Drive our roadmap by providing comments in our RFC Developer Channel Highlight from VTDX 2020 Kevin Hill Sr. Director, Product Management, @kevinjhill Find all sessions on the Developer Channel https://www.salesforce.com/trailheadx
  24. 24. Unlock Developer Productivity with Modern Tooling Introducing Code Builder - Develop From Anywhere New, web-based IDE for Salesforce that runs in the browser Supports modern dev workflows like CI/CD and source-driven development Powered by Visual Studio Codespaces for a familiar, consistent experience New Features & Upgrades for Developer Productivity Local Development for Mobile with iOS/Android emulators Major performance improvements to the now open source Salesforce CLI New, Declarative SOQL Query Builder coming soon Additional Resources Developer Blog Post for Code Builder GitHub Repo for Salesforce Extensions for VS Code Take the Developer Tools Roadmap Survey Developer Channel Highlight from VTDX 2020 Nate Totten Sr. Dir. of Product Management, @ntotten Stephanie Maddox Sr. Product Manager, @stephaniemaddox Find all sessions on the Developer Channel https://www.salesforce.com/trailheadx
  25. 25. Blockchain for Developers: Building an Intercompany Transaction Network Introducing Salesforce Blockchain Build blockchain networks with clicks using Blockchain Builder Automate with platform services on the Customer 360 Platform Engage and add new partners easily Improved Intercompany Transactions with Automation Minimize reconciliation errors, data redundancy, and info latency Embed cross-validation rules and automated controls checks for transactions Used Blockchain’s scalable, decentralized, and simplified network infrastructure and support models Additional Resources Salesforce Blockchain for Developers Blog Watch our #TDX20 Expo Demo with Specright Developer Channel Highlight from VTDX 2020 Itzik Koran Senior Director, Product Management Rodolfo Ergueta Sr. Director, Blockchain Private Pilot Find all sessions on the Developer Channel https://www.salesforce.com/trailheadx
  26. 26. Salesforce Analytics Developer Experience VSCode Analytics Extension Pack Extensions for developing for Einstein Analytics Create and manage App and App Templates App Template editor support The Tableau Viz LWC New way to embed Tableau viz into Salesforce Open source for developers to customize it Tableau + Einstein A new Tableau Extension using Tableau & Einstein API Add scenario analysis, powered by Einstein, to your Tableau dashboard Additional Resources Visit the Einstein Analytics Developer Center Sign up for the Tableau Developer Program GITHub Repo Developer Channel Highlight from VTDX 2020 Skip Sauls Sr. Director, Product Mgmt, @SkipSauls Geraldine Zanolli Developer Advocate, @illonage Find all sessions on the Developer Channel https://www.salesforce.com/trailheadx Beta Dev Preview
  27. 27. Community & Ecosystem Sessions
  28. 28. Five Ways to Level Up Your Career with Trailblazer Community & Connect 1. Get help and inspiration from Trailblazers like you in the online community 1. Build your knowledge and network with Community Groups 1. Get career ready with Trailblazer Connect 1. Match with a mentor to help you discover your next opportunity 1. Share your experience and expertise to pay it forward Key Resources: Check out the Trailmix sforce.co/TDX20LevelUp Becky de Loryn @bdeloryn Shirlene Chow @ShirleneChow Find all episodes on the Community & Ecosystem Channel https://www.salesforce.com/trailhea dx/community-channel
  29. 29. Resume of the Future Salesforce Credentials are fueling jobs 30 Certifications and 18 Superbadges 4.2M new jobs by 2025 Prepare for Certification on Trailhead Role-based learning paths and study resources Apply your learning to real-world business problems NEW JavaScript Developer I Certification Every JavaScript Developer can now build on Salesforce Key Resources trailhead.salesforce.com/ credentials/ JavaScript Developer Cert: https://sfdc.co/bdNtMT Mac McConnachie Senior Director, Trailhead Find all sessions on the Community Channel https://www.salesforce.com/trailheadx/community-channel
  30. 30. It’s Quiz Time! What is TrailheaDX? Annual conference for Admins, Architects and Developers to learn, earn and connect. What is Salesforce Customer 360? The Salesforce Customer 360 gives a single view of your customer across sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, communities, and more.
  31. 31. Give Back
  32. 32. Trailblazer Mentorship We rise by lifting others up Apply here https://sforce.co/tdx20gg-mentor

