Discuss These Options With Roofing Contractors to Find the Best Fit for Your Home

Homeowners have different options for roofing materials that they can use for their home. Discuss these options with local roofing contractors.

  1. 1. Page | 1 As a homeowner, you have the freedom to flex your creativity skills and turn your home into a space that reflects your personality. Even the seemingly small things can have an impact on how your home will look in the end, and your roofing is one of them. Roofing options vary and can fit any style you may have or want for your home. Here are some options you can discuss with roofing contractors. Discuss These Options With Roofing Contractors to Find the Best Fit for Your Home June 23, 2017
  2. 2. Page | 2 Wood Shingles Considered one of the oldest roofing options on the market, wood shingles can be found in many homes. In terms of aesthetics, they fade into an attractive gray color, creating a rustic feel through the years. If you are concerned about the potential fire hazard though, have no fear. These days, wood shingles come in fire-resistant varieties. Better yet, this type of roofing lasts anywhere from 25 to 30 years. Asphalt Shingles While wood shingles have been around the longest, asphalt shingles are the most common roofing choice for homes in the United States. It’s not that hard to see why asphalt is popular among homeowners. Apart from its affordability, asphalt shingles come in a wide range of colors and are fairly easy to install. When maintained properly, asphalt shingles can last between 20 and 25 years. Metal Roofing Made from copper, aluminum, stainless steel, or galvanized iron, metal roofs are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. They are also a great option for those who value sustainability, as they can be used for rainwater harvesting. The added benefit of this roofing option is that they can last anywhere from 40 to 75 years. Though it’s considerably more expensive than other options, you can easily recoup your investment due to its durability. Plastic Polymer Plastic polymer shingles are made up of a synthetic material made to look like wood, but without its disadvantages. Not only is this long-lasting, but it also requires little maintenance. For those who are looking to be more environment-friendly, you'll be pleased to know that plastic polymer is made from recycled materials that can be re-recycled once more. It may be a while until you have to replace them, as these roofs can last upwards of 50 years.
  3. 3. Page | 3 Concrete Tile Concrete roof tiles are created using all natural materials; they are made of a mixture of portland cement and sand. Concrete tile roofing materials are made or formed to look like wood shakes, slate, or clay tiles. For the safety-conscious, this option is extremely fire-resistant and can keep you and your family safe for about 50 years with little maintenance required. Picking the right roofing doesn’t have to be difficult. As you assess these options, decide what’s most important to you. Is it style, durability, or maintenance? With so many roofing options, you are sure to find the right one for your needs with the help of trusted roofing contractors. About Lumin Systems: Lumin Systems is dedicated to helping you create the home of your dreams, whether that means from scratch or adding to what you already have. We specialize in creating stucco walls, installing beautiful, energy efficient windows, and painting the exterior walls of your home to create your perfect design scheme. Sources: How to Choose a Roof for Your Home, todayshomeowner.com Top 6 Roofing Materials, hgtv.com

