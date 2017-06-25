Expense bandhu finalyear

ExpenseBandhu Presented By --- Lokesh Jajoo
OVER VIEW  Introduction  Project Description  Existing System & Issues  Proposed System  Project Scope  Requirement ...
INTRODUCTION  ExpenseBandhu is a mobile application is for keeping track of the records for an individual as well as of a...
PROJECT DESCRIPTION  It basically has two main modules : I. INDIVIDUAL  Here one can add the budget and set the limit. ...
II. GROUP  In this module we add the name of the trip.  Can have either, a group of friends or a group of families.  On...
EXISTING SYSTEM  There have been a few similar applications like TRICOUNT.  It takes the expenses in group basis only. ...
ISSUES OF EXISTING APP  There is no boundary limit for the expense.  In Tricount infinite number of activities can be ad...
PROPOSED SYSTEM  ExpenseBandhu will be suitable for keeping a track of both individual and group expenses.  When a perso...
PROJECT SCOPE  To make an application that balances the expenses among a group of people as well as act as a personal exp...
REQUIREMENT SPECIFICATION Product : Mobile Application Android Versions : KitKat or higher Platform Used: Android Studio L...
APPLICATION WORKFLOW
USE CASE DIAGRAM
ER-Diagram
APPLICATION DESCRIPTION The registration page and login page
The Home Page after logging in and individual expense home page
This way the user can view history and edit item
For an individual expense manager, user can see past records too
When the user chooses to track the group record, he gets an option of family or friends
After adding every expense in group format the user needs to specify the payee
This is how the app looks while tracking the expenses during the trip with friends
FUTURE IMPROVEMENTS  Settlement Balance Sheet for group trip suggesting ways to clear dues.  Full Trip Expense Summary t...
REFERENCES  https://stackoverflow.com/questions/10504218/query- last-day-last-week-last-month-sqlite  http://nevonprojec...
THANK YOU ^_^
