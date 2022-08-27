Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

CDMS-PPT-fzq94g.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 36
1 of 36

CDMS-PPT-fzq94g.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Retail

Car Driving

Car Driving

Retail

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
Free
How to Write Copy That Sells: The Step-By-Step System For More Sales, to More Customers, More Often Ray Edwards
Free
Call to Action: Secret Formulas to Improve Online Results Bryan Eisenberg
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
Free
Web Copy That Sells: The Revolutionary Formula for Creating Killer Copy That Grabs Their Attention and Compels Them to Buy Maria Veloso
Free
Create Your Own Online Store in a Weekend Alannah Moore
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
Free
Exodus to the Virtual World: How Online Fun Is Changing Reality Edward Castronova
Free
Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley Antonio Garcia Martinez
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Derivatives Investments, Futures Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
Free
Dragnet Nation: A Quest for Privacy, Security, and Freedom in a World of Relentless Surveillance Julia Angwin
Free
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising Perry Marshall
Free
Start Your Own e-Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success The Staff of Entrepreneur Media
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
Free
80/20 Sales and Marketing: The Definitive Guide to Working Less and Making More Perry Marshall
Free
Epic Content Marketing: How to Tell a Different Story, Break through the Clutter, and Win More Customers by Marketing Less Joe Pulizzi
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Platform: Get Noticed in a Noisy World Michael Hyatt
Free
Digital Gold: Bitcoin and the Inside Story of the Misfits and Millionaires Trying to Reinvent Money Nathaniel Popper
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
Free
The E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Small Businesses Don't Work and Michael E. Gerber
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
Free
The Business of Platforms: Strategy in the Age of Digital Competition, Innovation, and Power Michael A. Cusumano
Free
Growth Hacker Marketing: A Primer on the Future of PR, Marketing, and Advertising Findaway
Free
The Sharing Economy: The End of Employment and the Rise of Crowd-Based Capitalism Arun Sundararajan
Free
Internet Riches: The Simple Money-Making Secrets of Online Millionaires Scott Fox
Free
Understanding Digital Marketing: Marketing Strategies for Engaging the Digital Generation [4th Edition] Damian Ryan
Free
Alibaba: The House that Jack Ma Built Duncan Clark
Free
ProBlogger: Secrets for Blogging Your Way to a Six-Figure Income Darren Rowse
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence-and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
Free
Viral Loop: From Facebook to Twitter, How Today's Smartest Businesses Grow Themselves Adam L. Penenberg
Free
Chaos Monkeys Revised Edition: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley Antonio Garcia Martinez
Free
Starting an E-Bay Business for Dummies Marsha Collier
Free

CDMS-PPT-fzq94g.pptx

  1. 1. Car Driving School Management System Developed in PHP & MySQL
  2. 2. Abstract With the rapid development of informational construction, higher request is needed by the management of drive-training enterprise. Driving-training school’s effective management can reduce the waste of human power and wealth very much, and ensure driving-training school’s information resource to be utilized effectively. As the share of human power and information becomes deeper and weeper, the management and share of driving-training school’s manager, vehicle and student become more and more important. Present management method’ key issues exist as follows. Enrollment, health examination and graduation information of drive-training school students are operated artificially, which is not only with low efficiency but also make mistakes often with many students, vehicle and coaches, distribute of student to coach and coach to vehicle is made artificially. In this way, resource can’t be assigned reasonably and used effectively, which are clumsy human usage, unclear of administration responsibility and so on.
  3. 3. Purpose  The purpose of developing Car Driving School Management System is to computerized the tradition way of taking Driving-training schools. Another purpose for developing this application is to generate the report automatically. Scope  Car Driving School Management System project is developed as a web application and it will work over web.
  4. 4. Introduction  With the rapid development of informational construction, higher request is needed by the management of drive-training enterprise. Driving-training school’s effective management can reduce the waste of human power and wealth very much, and driving-training school’s information resource can be utilized effectively. As the share of human power and information becomes deeper and weeper , the management and share of driving-training school’s manager, vehicle and student become more and more important.  The two main users involved in this system are 1. User 2. Admin
  5. 5. Admin Module 1. Dashboard: In this section admin can see all detail in brief like total number of users, Total number of subscribes users and total number of enquiry received. 2. Packages: In this section admin can manage packages(add and update). 3. Application: In this section admin can view the detail of application who wants to take training and also update the status of application. 4. Payments: In this section admin can view the detail of application and update the payments which will received users. 5. Subscribed Users: In this section admin can view subscribed users. 6. Enquiry: In this section admin can read new enquiry(unread enquiry) and view read enquiry(read enquiry). 7. Pages: In this section admin can manage about us and contact us pages. 8. Search: In this section admin can search users with the help of his/her registration number. 9. Reports: In this section admin can view application and payment detail in particular periods.  Admin can also update his profile, change password and recover password.
  6. 6. User Module  In CDSMS un register user have do following activates.  Home Page: User can subscribe with driving school, user can view driving schools services and also put enquiries.  Enquiry: User put any enquiries.  Packages: User views the recent packages which offer by driving school.  About Us: User sees the detail of driving school  Contact Us: User can contact with driving school.  In CDSMS user must be register himself/herself for getting training.  Dashboard: It is a welcome page for register users.  Apply: In this section, user can apply for training for himself or any family member.  History of Application: In this section, user view the status of the application.  Registered users can also update his profile, change password and recover password.
  7. 7. Requirement Specification  Hardware Configuration: Client Side Server Side RAM 1 GB Hard Disk 20GB Processor 2.0GHz RAM 512 MB Hard Disk 10GB Processor 1.0 GHz
  8. 8. Continue.....  Software Requirement: Client Side Server Side Web Browser Google Chrome or any compatible browser Operating System Windows or any equivalent OS Web Server APACHE Server side Language PHP5.6 or above version Database Server MySQL Web Browser Google Chrome or any compatible browser Operating System Windows or any equivalent OS
  9. 9. Use Case Diagram
  10. 10. Continue.......
  11. 11. Continue.......
  12. 12. Class / Schema Diagram
  13. 13. ER Diagram
  14. 14. Data Flow Diagram  A data flow diagram is graphical tool used to describe and analyze movement of data through a system. These are the central tool and the basis from which the other components are developed. The transformation of data from input to output, through processed, may be described logically and independently of physical components associated with the system.  These are known as the logical data flow diagrams. The physical data flow diagrams show the actual implements and movement of data between people, departments and workstations.
  15. 15. Continue…..
  16. 16. Continue…..
  17. 17. Continue…..  1St Level
  18. 18. Continue…..
  19. 19. Implementation and System Testing  After all phase have been perfectly done, the system will be implemented to the server and the system can be used. System Testing  The goal of the system testing process was to determine all faults in our project .The program was subjected to a set of test inputs and many explanations were made and based on these explanations it will be decided whether the program behaves as expected or not. Our Project went through two levels of testing  Unit testing  Integration testing
  20. 20. Project Screens
  21. 21. Conclusion The package was designed in such a way that future modifications can be done easily. The following conclusion can be deduced from the development of the project.  Automation of the entire system improves the efficiency.  It provides a friendly graphical user interface which proves to be better when compared to the existing system.  It provides a friendly graphical user interface which proves to be better when compared to the existing system.  It gives appropriate access to the authorized users depending on their permissions.  It effectively overcomes the delay in communications.  Updating of information becomes so easier.  System security, data security and reliability are the striking features.  The System has adequate scope for modification in future if it is necessary.
  22. 22. References  www.w3schools.com  php.net  en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PHP  www.hotscripts.com/category/php/  www.apache.org  www.mysql.com/click.php?e=35050
  23. 23. Thank You

Editor's Notes

  •  
    USECASE DIAGRAM: A Use case is a description of set of sequence of actions. Graphically it is rendered as an ellipse with solid line including only its name. Use case diagram is a behavioral diagram that shows a set of use cases and actors and their relationship. It is an association between the use cases and actors. An actor represents a real-world object. Primary Actor – Sender, Secondary Actor Receiver.
  • Class Diagram:
    A description of set of objects that share the same attributes operations, relationships, and semantics

×