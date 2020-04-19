106 Jesus Is

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The best discovery you will ever make is that of Who Jesus is and place He has and what role He plays in your life. When y...
The most important discovery you will ever make is Who Jesus is in your life. I want to share three important truths about...
NIV Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his love endures forever. 2 Let the redeemed of the LORD tell their story— th...
6 Then they cried out to the LORD in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress. 7 He led them by a straight...
10 Some sat in darkness, in utter darkness, prisoners suffering in iron chains, 11 because they rebelled against God's com...
14 He brought them out of darkness, the utter darkness, and broke away their chains. 15 Let them give thanks to the LORD f...
Our situation is not unlike that of those ancient Israelites. In ways, our world is in darkness and there are many things ...
Notice some examples of their pain: 4 Some wandered in desert wastelands, finding no way to a city where they could settle...
They were in spiritual, mental, emotional and physical pain. But, 13 Then they cried to the LORD in their trouble, and he ...
Matthew 11:28 NIV "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. 29 Take my yoke upon you and ...
Isaiah rightly foretold it, and as The Message puts it: “But the fact is, it was our pains He carried — our disfigurements...
What a one-sided exchange. We gave Him all the negatives and in exchange He gave us all the positives. We gave Him our sin...
Please understand that I am not suggesting that you will never hurt or experience pain. What I am saying is that Jesus ste...
Have you ever felt physical sympathy pain when you see or hear something painful or harmful to someone else? That is becau...
Jesus feels our pain and steps alongside of us to take it onto Himself and helps us bear it. Experience has shown me that ...
He may Take your pain away entirely. Take it onto His shoulder alongside you and give you grace to bear it. But He will no...
E. Rusell Brownworth wrote; “I had emergency surgery for a ruptured spleen when I was 16. I was not nearly as indestructib...
Two days following the surgery the ancient nurse came into my room and said, ‘All right, young man, time to get up and do ...
In actuality she did. That nurse, small but wise, and not one with whom you’d trifle – she had ‘the look’, the kind that c...
So, He is in that same way the Pain Taker and He is even more because once He enters the picture and bears our pain with u...
NIV He brought them out of darkness, the utter darkness, and broke away their chains. 15 Let them give thanks to the LORD ...
What was the crime for which they experienced bondage and incarceration? They were idolaters. They despised, disregarded a...
4 Some wandered in desert wastelands, finding no way to a city where they could settle. 5 They were hungry and thirsty, an...
Some say, “There are many ways in life.” In truth, there are only two ways. Matthew 7:13 NIV "Enter through the narrow gat...
Regarding that, here is an abbreviated and paraphrased William H. Smitty outline: There Is only One "Right" Way. Jesus sai...
God will lead us all in the "Right" Way. But we must be willing to follow. We must walk with Him by faith. We live in a wo...
The idea seems to be, “There is no absolute standard of right and wrong, so follow society and let your heart be your guid...
Claiming that “If it is enjoyable, it is okay. After all, God wants me to be happy.” Yes, but not at the cost of holiness....
NIV Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins aga...
Misled by false religions which demean Christ, deeming Him to be just a prophet, an example, or just an extremely godly ma...
When I go home to South-East Oklahoma it’s a good thing I know the roads because my phone usually says “G.P.S. signal lost...
Jesus will never mislead us and He doesn’t let us wander all around without clear instructions. He not only shows the way,...
“Roll back the curtain of memory now and then Show me where you brought me from and Where I could have been Just remember ...
Jesus did for us what no one else could do: He died our death to give us His life. He came to earth that we might go to he...
As Dottie Rambo put it: “Nothing good have I done To deserve God's own Son; I'm not worthy of the scars In His hands. Yet ...
But love us He does and with what marvelous grace He wants to take our pain, break our chains, and make our way. He provid...
106 Jesus Is
106 Jesus Is
106 Jesus Is
106 Jesus Is
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

106 Jesus Is

24 views

Published on

Adapted from a David Nolte sermon https://www.sermoncentral.com/sermons/jesus-is-david-nolte-sermon-on-deliverance-244876?ref=SermonSerps

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

106 Jesus Is

  1. 1. The best discovery you will ever make is that of Who Jesus is and place He has and what role He plays in your life. When you say, “Jesus is ......” the list is practically unending. Actually there are about 200 names or titles for Jesus in the Bible. For instance, “Jesus is: Lord; Master; The Way; the Lion of Judah; Prince of peace; Son of man; Son of God; Savior.” The list goes on and on.
  2. 2. The most important discovery you will ever make is Who Jesus is in your life. I want to share three important truths about Jesus and Who He is and what He can mean to you: Let us consider the Psalm which describes Who the Lord is to His people both then and now.
  3. 3. NIV Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his love endures forever. 2 Let the redeemed of the LORD tell their story— those he redeemed from the hand of the foe, 3 those he gathered from the lands, from east and west, from north and south. 4 Some wandered in desert wastelands, finding no way to a city where they could settle. 5 They were hungry and thirsty, and their lives ebbed away.
  4. 4. 6 Then they cried out to the LORD in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress. 7 He led them by a straight way to a city where they could settle. 8 Let them give thanks to the LORD for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, 9 for he satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things.
  5. 5. 10 Some sat in darkness, in utter darkness, prisoners suffering in iron chains, 11 because they rebelled against God's commands and despised the plans of the Most High. 12 So he subjected them to bitter labor; they stumbled, and there was no one to help. 13 Then they cried to the LORD in their trouble, and he saved them from their distress.
  6. 6. 14 He brought them out of darkness, the utter darkness, and broke away their chains. 15 Let them give thanks to the LORD for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, 16 for he breaks down gates of bronze and cuts through bars of iron.
  7. 7. Our situation is not unlike that of those ancient Israelites. In ways, our world is in darkness and there are many things that bring us pain and many things that put us into bondage. The Lord heard their cry for relief and He helped. Even today the Lord can help those who cry out to Him because:
  8. 8. Notice some examples of their pain: 4 Some wandered in desert wastelands, finding no way to a city where they could settle. 5 They were hungry and thirsty, and their lives ebbed away. 10 Some sat in darkness, in utter darkness, prisoners suffering in iron chains, 12 So he subjected them to bitter labor; they stumbled, and there was no one to help.
  9. 9. They were in spiritual, mental, emotional and physical pain. But, 13 Then they cried to the LORD in their trouble, and he saved them from their distress. He is moved by our pain and sorrow. In His time and way, He takes our pain onto Himself and gives us relief. He invited…
  10. 10. Matthew 11:28 NIV "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. 29 Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30 For my yoke is easy and my burden is light."
  11. 11. Isaiah rightly foretold it, and as The Message puts it: “But the fact is, it was our pains He carried — our disfigurements, all the things wrong with us. We thought He brought it on Himself, that God was punishing Him for His own failures. But it was our sins that did that to Him, that ripped and tore and crushed Him — our sins! He took the punishment, and that made us whole.” Isaiah 53:4-5 MSG
  12. 12. What a one-sided exchange. We gave Him all the negatives and in exchange He gave us all the positives. We gave Him our sins, and in exchange He gave us righteousness. We gave Him our soul sickness, and in exchange He gave us healing. We gave Him our disfigurements, and in exchange He gave us beauty.
  13. 13. Please understand that I am not suggesting that you will never hurt or experience pain. What I am saying is that Jesus steps into the picture and gives us grace, mercy, endurance and His presence alongside us to share our burden with us and in every hurt to bear a part.
  14. 14. Have you ever felt physical sympathy pain when you see or hear something painful or harmful to someone else? That is because when we receive cues that another person is in pain, our own pain circuits within the brain are activated and we feel actual pain.
  15. 15. Jesus feels our pain and steps alongside of us to take it onto Himself and helps us bear it. Experience has shown me that you can bear anything if you don’t have to face it alone! You can bear pain and trouble and distress because Jesus is “a very present help in time of need.”
  16. 16. He may Take your pain away entirely. Take it onto His shoulder alongside you and give you grace to bear it. But He will not let the one who cries out in surrender and faith go on for long unassisted.
  17. 17. E. Rusell Brownworth wrote; “I had emergency surgery for a ruptured spleen when I was 16. I was not nearly as indestructible on the football field as I thought when my soft underbelly met the knee of my team-mate, one 6’3” Harry Adams.
  18. 18. Two days following the surgery the ancient nurse came into my room and said, ‘All right, young man, time to get up and do our walking!’ I wanted to say to her, ‘What do you mean “our” walking – you got a squirrel in your pocket, lady? I’m in this bed in pain here!” My thinking was if we were going to do walking, I wanted her to share some of the pain.
  19. 19. In actuality she did. That nurse, small but wise, and not one with whom you’d trifle – she had ‘the look’, the kind that could freeze hot tamales – she knew about pain. You could tell it in her eyes. She’d borne children and known hardship and discipline. She’d lived four times as long as me, and she shared my pain. We walked, and I eventually felt better, stronger. She helped, because she understood.”
  20. 20. So, He is in that same way the Pain Taker and He is even more because once He enters the picture and bears our pain with us: The people were then, and people are today, in darkness and bondage. “Some sat in darkness, in utter darkness, prisoners suffering in iron chains, NIV
  21. 21. NIV He brought them out of darkness, the utter darkness, and broke away their chains. 15 Let them give thanks to the LORD for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind, 16 for he breaks down gates of bronze and cuts through bars of iron. He brought them out. He broke their chains. He shattered the gates and cut the bars that had imprisoned them.
  22. 22. What was the crime for which they experienced bondage and incarceration? They were idolaters. They despised, disregarded and disobeyed God’s commands. They were immoral. They were cruel to the defenseless, the weak and the widows.
  23. 23. 4 Some wandered in desert wastelands, finding no way to a city where they could settle. 5 They were hungry and thirsty, and their lives ebbed away. 6 Then they cried out to the LORD in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress. 7 He led them by a straight way to a city where they could settle. Once He set them free, He led them home.
  24. 24. Some say, “There are many ways in life.” In truth, there are only two ways. Matthew 7:13 NIV "Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. 14 But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.
  25. 25. Regarding that, here is an abbreviated and paraphrased William H. Smitty outline: There Is only One "Right" Way. Jesus said, “I am the way." There is also the Wrong Way. It is the Fool's Way. Because on it we are enticed to go in the godless world's way. Because it leads to destruction and death.
  26. 26. God will lead us all in the "Right" Way. But we must be willing to follow. We must walk with Him by faith. We live in a world that is being misled by secular humanistic anti-Christ belief and dogma: The evolution theory: “Mankind evolved from lower life forms so there is no creator to whom to be accountable.”
  27. 27. The idea seems to be, “There is no absolute standard of right and wrong, so follow society and let your heart be your guide.” Misled by anti-Christ moral/secular values such as;
  28. 28. Claiming that “If it is enjoyable, it is okay. After all, God wants me to be happy.” Yes, but not at the cost of holiness. Not at the loss of virtue and purity. Asserting, “It’s my life, my body, my choice and I answer to no one, so bug off.” Wrong! God says,
  29. 29. NIV Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body. 19 Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; 20 you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies.
  30. 30. Misled by false religions which demean Christ, deeming Him to be just a prophet, an example, or just an extremely godly man. When we are misled, we get lost, and we can’t find our way. Don’t you get aggravated when someone gives you incorrect directions or when your G.P.S. fouls up and misguides you?
  31. 31. When I go home to South-East Oklahoma it’s a good thing I know the roads because my phone usually says “G.P.S. signal lost!” I sometimes still get turned around & confused when I miss a turn I’ve taken 100’s of times. When that happens, I go old school & dig a map out of the glove box. It’s comforting knowing I have a reliable source to get me going the right direction.
  32. 32. Jesus will never mislead us and He doesn’t let us wander all around without clear instructions. He not only shows the way, He makes the way and is the way. As Dottie Rambo’s song says, so we ought to pray:
  33. 33. “Roll back the curtain of memory now and then Show me where you brought me from and Where I could have been Just remember I'm a human and human's forget So remind me, remind me dear Lord.” Remember, He is the way maker and He is much more than capable of leading us home.
  34. 34. Jesus did for us what no one else could do: He died our death to give us His life. He came to earth that we might go to heaven. He became poor that we might become rich. He became sin that we might become righteous.
  35. 35. As Dottie Rambo put it: “Nothing good have I done To deserve God's own Son; I'm not worthy of the scars In His hands. Yet He chose the road to Calvary To die in my stead. Why He loved me I can't understand.”
  36. 36. But love us He does and with what marvelous grace He wants to take our pain, break our chains, and make our way. He provides God’s Grace, Amazing, Wonderful, Powerful, Marvelous Grace that is greater than all our sins. Take that Grace today!

×