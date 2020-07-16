Successfully reported this slideshow.
Topic :- Update on TOXICOLOGY AND DRUGS(2020) Dr Rahul JainDr Sharda Jain for Gynaecologist & Surgery Specialist
CONTENTS • PRINCIPLES • APPROACH AND DICTUM • MNEMONIC • ANS DISCUSSION • COMMON POISONINGS • ANTIDOTES SUMMARY
PRINCIPLES OF RX- SUPPORT OF VITAL SIGNS • TO MAINTAIN HOMEOSTASIS • TO PREVENT SECONDARY COMPLICATIONS(PNEUMONIA,CEREBRA...
PRINCIPLES(CONTD)- REDUCTION OF ABSORPTION OF TOXINS- • INHALTIONAL EXPOSURE-O2 SUPPORT • DERMAL EXPOSURE-CLOTHES CHANGE ...
• EMESIS-FORCED EMESIS(SALINE,SYRUP OF IPECAC) • GASTRIC LAVAGE-ASPIRATION F/B REINSTILLATION OF FLUID F/B REASPIRATION DO...
PRINCIPLES(CONTD)- • ENHANCEMENT OF POISON ELIMINATION- 1. ONLY FOR ECF DISTRIBUTED DRUGS 2. ALKALINIZATION OF URINE FOR A...
APPROACH- • AIRWAY(INTUBATION IF REQUIRED) 1. GAG REFLEX 2. POSITION OF PATIENT 3. SUCTION • BREATHING 1. ABG 2. BAG AND M...
• CIRCULATION 1. BP MEASUREMENT 2. PULSE 3. OBTAINING IV LINE 4. ECG 5. ROUTINE BLOOD INVESTIGATIONS(CBC,PERIPHERAL SMEAR,...
• DIAGNOSIS OF POISONING 1. HISTORY 2. ALLERGY 3. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION 4. ABG REPORT ANALYSIS AND ELECTROLYTE CORRECTION 5...
• DECONTAMINATION 1. WASHING OF SKIN 2. ACTIVATED CHARCOL 3. GASTRIC LAVAGE 4. WHOLE BOWEL IRRIGATION • ENHANCED ELIMINATI...
MNEMONIC- • A-AIRWAY • B-BREATHING • C-CIRCULATION • D-DIAZEPAM FOR SEIZURES • E-ELECTROLYTES CHECK • F-FLUIDS • G-GLUCOSE...
ANTI CHOLINERGIC SYMPTOMS • SIMILAR TO SYMPATHETIC STIMULATION • ANTIHISTAMINES,TRICYCLIC ANTIDEPRESSANTS,ATROPINE • VITAL...
CHOLINERGIC SYMPTOMS- • ORGANOPHOSPHATES,PESTICIDES
OP POSIONING TREATMENT- FOLLOW THE DICTUM ATROPINE(ANTIDOTE)-3MG BOLUS • DOUBLE THE DOSE EVERY 5 MINS • END POINTS –CLEA...
BENZODIAZEPINE POISONING- • DIAZEPAM,LORAZEPAM,ALPRAZOLAM,CLONA ZEPAM • C/F-DROWSINESS,ATAXIA,WEAKNESS,SLURRED SPEECH.HYPO...
SSRI POSIONING- • SEROTONIN SYNDROME • DRUGS- SERTRALINE,PAROXETINE,ESCITALOPRAM,FLUOXE TINE • C/F-CONFUSION(SIMILAR TO AN...
DRUGS AND ANTIDOTES- • PARACETAMOL-n ACETYL CYSTEINE • CARBON MONOXIDE-HYPERBARIC OXYGEN • HEPARIN-PROTAMINE SULPHATE • ME...
  1. 1. Topic :- Update on TOXICOLOGY AND DRUGS(2020) Dr Rahul JainDr Sharda Jain for Gynaecologist & Surgery Specialist
  3. 3. CONTENTS • PRINCIPLES • APPROACH AND DICTUM • MNEMONIC • ANS DISCUSSION • COMMON POISONINGS • ANTIDOTES SUMMARY
  4. 4. PRINCIPLES OF RX- SUPPORT OF VITAL SIGNS • TO MAINTAIN HOMEOSTASIS • TO PREVENT SECONDARY COMPLICATIONS(PNEUMONIA,CEREBRAL EDEMA,BEDSORES,ARRYTHMIA,DVT,HYPOXIA, RENAL FAILURE,COAGULOPATHY,SEPSIS)
  5. 5. PRINCIPLES(CONTD)- REDUCTION OF ABSORPTION OF TOXINS- • INHALTIONAL EXPOSURE-O2 SUPPORT • DERMAL EXPOSURE-CLOTHES CHANGE AND SHOWER • EYE EXPOSURE-CONTINOUS IRRIGATION OF EYE BY PLENTY OF SALINE • ORAL EXPOSURE-EMESIS,GASTRIC LAVAGE,ACTIVATED CHARCOL,WHOLE BOWEL IRRIGATION
  6. 6. • EMESIS-FORCED EMESIS(SALINE,SYRUP OF IPECAC) • GASTRIC LAVAGE-ASPIRATION F/B REINSTILLATION OF FLUID F/B REASPIRATION DONE IN LEFT LATERAL I. C/I-COMA PATIENT,CORROSIVE POISONING,KEROSENE POSIONING(ASPIRATION PNEUMONIA,PERFORATION) • ACTIVATED CHARCOL-GIVEN VIA NG TUBE @ 12.5GM/H(50-100GM) • ENDOSCOPIC REMOVAL
  7. 7. PRINCIPLES(CONTD)- • ENHANCEMENT OF POISON ELIMINATION- 1. ONLY FOR ECF DISTRIBUTED DRUGS 2. ALKALINIZATION OF URINE FOR ACIDIC DRUGS(ASPIRIN,SALICYLATES,METHOTREXATE) 3. HAEMODIALYSIS
  8. 8. APPROACH- • AIRWAY(INTUBATION IF REQUIRED) 1. GAG REFLEX 2. POSITION OF PATIENT 3. SUCTION • BREATHING 1. ABG 2. BAG AND MASK VENTILATION 3. O2 SUPPORT
  9. 9. • CIRCULATION 1. BP MEASUREMENT 2. PULSE 3. OBTAINING IV LINE 4. ECG 5. ROUTINE BLOOD INVESTIGATIONS(CBC,PERIPHERAL SMEAR,S LYTES,KFT,LFT,GRBS) • ALTERED MENTAL STATUS 1. RECOGNIZE/TREAT HYPOGLYCEMIA 2. RECTAL TEMPERATURE 3. SEIZURES CONTROL 4. AGITATION CONTROL
  10. 10. • DIAGNOSIS OF POISONING 1. HISTORY 2. ALLERGY 3. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION 4. ABG REPORT ANALYSIS AND ELECTROLYTE CORRECTION 5. ASSOCIATED RENAL FAILURE 6. TOX SCREEN
  11. 11. • DECONTAMINATION 1. WASHING OF SKIN 2. ACTIVATED CHARCOL 3. GASTRIC LAVAGE 4. WHOLE BOWEL IRRIGATION • ENHANCED ELIMINATION 1. HAEMODIALYSIS 2. REPEAT CHARCOL • PSYCHIATRIC CONSULTATION(IF SUICIDAL)
  12. 12. MNEMONIC- • A-AIRWAY • B-BREATHING • C-CIRCULATION • D-DIAZEPAM FOR SEIZURES • E-ELECTROLYTES CHECK • F-FLUIDS • G-GLUCOSE • H-HYPERTHERMIA OR PYREXIA
  13. 13. ANTI CHOLINERGIC SYMPTOMS • SIMILAR TO SYMPATHETIC STIMULATION • ANTIHISTAMINES,TRICYCLIC ANTIDEPRESSANTS,ATROPINE • VITALS-↑HR,BP,RR,TEMP • PUPILS-MYDRIATRIC • OTHER FEATURES-DRY SKIN, URINARY RETENTION
  14. 14. CHOLINERGIC SYMPTOMS- • ORGANOPHOSPHATES,PESTICIDES
  15. 15. OP POSIONING TREATMENT- FOLLOW THE DICTUM ATROPINE(ANTIDOTE)-3MG BOLUS • DOUBLE THE DOSE EVERY 5 MINS • END POINTS –CLEAR CHEST,HR>100,PUPILS- NORMAL • START THE INFUSION PRALIDOXIME • REACTIVATES ACETYLCHOLINESTERASE ENZYME
  16. 16. BENZODIAZEPINE POISONING- • DIAZEPAM,LORAZEPAM,ALPRAZOLAM,CLONA ZEPAM • C/F-DROWSINESS,ATAXIA,WEAKNESS,SLURRED SPEECH.HYPOTENSION,RESPIRATORY DEPRESSION,STUPOROUS,COMATOSE • TREATMENT- 1. FOLLOW THE DICTUM 2. FLUMAZENIL INFUSION(1MG REVERSES BZD),GIVEN AS 0.2MG/MIN UPTILL 3.5MG
  17. 17. SSRI POSIONING- • SEROTONIN SYNDROME • DRUGS- SERTRALINE,PAROXETINE,ESCITALOPRAM,FLUOXE TINE • C/F-CONFUSION(SIMILAR TO ANTICHOLINERGIC S/E) • VITALS-↑BP,TEMP,PULSE,MYDRIASIS DIAPHORESIS,NAUSEA AND VOMITTING NEUROMUSCULAR -↑REFLEXES,RIGIDITY,TRISMUS RX-CYPROHEPTADINE
  18. 18. DRUGS AND ANTIDOTES- • PARACETAMOL-n ACETYL CYSTEINE • CARBON MONOXIDE-HYPERBARIC OXYGEN • HEPARIN-PROTAMINE SULPHATE • METHANOL-ETHANOL,FOMEPIZOLE • MORPHINE-NALOXONE • HYPOGLYCEMICS-GLUCOSE • WARFARIN-VIT K
