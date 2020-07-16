Update on seizures (2020) By Dr Rahul Jain & Dr Sharda Jain

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Topic :- Update on seizures (2020) Dr Rahul JainDr Sharda Jain for Gynaecologist & Surgery Specialist
Over 400 ppts are available on slideshare.net ***for use of public/Doctors www.slideshare.net / Lifecarecentre
CONTENTS- • DEFINITION • SEIZURES VS EPILEPSY • STATUS EPILEPTICUS • ETIOLOGY • TYPES • C/F • TREATMENT
DEFINITION • SEIZURE IS PAROXYSMAL EVENT DUE TO ABNORMAL,EXCESSIVE,HYPERSYNCHRONOUS DISCHARGES FROM AGGREGATE OF CNS NEURO...
SEIZURES VS EPILEPSY • RECURRENT SEIZURES DUE TO CHRONIC UNDERLYING CAUSE. • SEIZURE CAN BE PROVOKED OR UNPROVOKED.
ETIOLOGY-(VITAMIN O) • VASCULAR-STROKE,SAH,VENOUS THROMBOSIS • INFECTIONS-MENINGITIS,ENCEPHALITIS • TOXINS-ORGANOPHOSPHATE...
STATUS EPILEPTICUS • SEIZURE LASTING FOR MORE THAN 5 MINS • USUALLY SEIZURE LASTS FOR 60-90 SECONDS
TYPES-
PATHOGENESIS- • ↑ EXCITATORY NEUROTRANSMITTERS • ↓ INHIBHITORY NEUROTRANSMITTERS
CLINICAL FEATURES-(GTCS) • GENERALISED TONIC CLONIC SEIZURE • TONIC PHASE-PATIENTS BODY MUSCLE TONE↑(patient falls backwar...
• SYMPATHETIC TONE INCREASES
INVESTIGATIONS- • CBC,GLUCOSE,SERUM ELECTROLYTES,KFT,LFT,ECG • LUMBAR PUNCTURE • EEG • CT SCAN • MRI
TREATMENT FOR STATUS EPILEPTICUS- • FOR ONGOING SEIZURE
TREATMENT(CONTD) • AIRWAY • BREATHING • CIRCULATION • DIAZEPAM(LORAZEPAM) • ELECTROLYTES • FLUIDS • GLUCOSE+THIAMINE(100MG...
• LORAZEPAM(4MG IV OVER 2 MINUTES) • OR DIAZEPAM 20MG PR IF NO IV ACCESS • IF ABOVE FAILS,FOSPHENYTOIN OR PHENYTOIN(20MG/K...
