  1. 1. Resume Details Nguyen Thanh Phong (David) Birthday: 05 May 1980. Ben Tre City, Vietnam Cell: +84 (0) 966 331 356 Email: phong912019@gmail.com General Information Total Years of Experience: More 10 years Language Proficiency: English Expected Job Category: Tent/ Gloves/ Garment/ Footwear/Handbag/ Backpack/ Luggage… Expected Salary: N/A Skills: - Work smart - Ability to work under pressure, team work, and independent work - Good technical understanding of products and production procedures - Problem solving skill and management skill - Good understanding in quality control, sample review and process of cutting to packing - Hard working and good knowledge in leadership skill Work Experience 1- Senior QA Inspector (Move to Cambodia from July 2017) VF ASIA l www.vfc.com The North Face® Kipling® / Eastpak® / JanSport® / Vans® - Proactively look for potential quality issues during sampling process and mass production, claims of quality issues and work out with vendor for corrective and preventive action. - Salesman sample review and approval PP sample. PP meeting with factory before start production to make sure all materials and information follow up quality manual for each brand - First output review and comment for make sure the sewing line running correct and follow PP sample/ PDM/ Tech pack/ Measurement. - Focus on inline inspection for call out any problem and analysis the root cause and work closely with factory for improvement immediately. - Final inspection and random audit CFA final inspection report to make sure all information properly AQL and follow up VF quality system requirement - Training CFA and QA team by quarter to make sure they are full understand VF standard - Analyze data and information to improve productivity and profitability of operation - Recommends the best methods of space, manpower, material, and equipment utilization in production facilities - Perform the inspection in the manufacturing process, discard or reject products not meeting specifications. - Ensure all vendors follow VF’s Term of Engagement, Vendor Code of Conduct and other rules and regulation - Investigates, plans, and works with other departments to carry out a cost reduction plan - Establish a good relationship with factory to facilitate problem solving and effective - Relies on extensive experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals - Doing the audit at cutting line, stitching line and end line to check the process and S.O.P to take the improvement if any issues
  2. 2. 2- Production Manager On Accessories May 2013 – June 2015 (Produce: GUESS/ COACH Handbags, Backpack, SLG,...) + Ensuring that the production is cost effective + Making sure that products are produced on time and are of good quality + Assist superiors to supervise production activities and manpower + Follow up production status to make sure shipment on time in full + To audit Sub-Contract and checking quality inline, final before shipment + Estimating costs and setting the quality standards + Monitoring the production processes and adjusting schedules as needed + Being responsible for the selection and maintenance of equipment + Monitoring product standards and implementing quality-control program + Liaising among different departments, e.g. suppliers, managers + Working with managers to implement the company's policies and goals + Ensuring that health and safety guidelines are followed + Supervising and motivating a team of workers 3 - QA Manager Pungkook Ben Tre Feb 2011 – April 2013 (Produce: Handbag/Backpack,...for COACH/ MACR JACOBS/ MONTBLA NC/ TORY BURCH/ VERA BRADLEY/ RALPH LAUREN/,...) - To provide quality inspection services to ensure that customers' quality standards are met. - Ensure fabric, trims & styling details are correct before production. - Coordinate Pre-production meeting with technician QC and factories to minimize problem ahead of production. - Develop, implement, communicate and maintain a quality plan to bring the Company’s Quality Systems and Policies into compliance with quality system requirements. - Instruct sewing operators, instructors, supervisors to know qualified unfinished materials to sew a product. - Control QA/QC/IQC Team in Factory and support them in during process. - Inline inspection, find out issue and give ideas for improvement. - Final inspection good before shipment. - Checking Raw-materials ensure first in first out - To support production team for avoid issue in production. - To make daily QA morning report and then send to Production manager. - Translate for Korea manager in office and production line. - To coordinate with sample rooms to ensure samples meet buyers’ requirements with aesthetics. - Confirmation and fit and works out optional solutions to improve or fix product issues. - Support Buyer when they visit Company every week. - Make an internal audit every month to make sure all process correction with Coach Quality Standard. - To make action plan for show to Buyer. - Discuss with Buyer about the problem in production
  3. 3. 4 - Merchandiser / Control Sub-Contract Dacotexgroup Nov 2008 - Jan 2011 (Produce: Clothes/ Jacket/ T-Shirt/ Fleece/ Suit,...) - Follow order from beginning to the end (Sampling/Quotation/Making purchase contracts...) - Setting up and maintaining strong relationship with vendors/suppliers. - Work closely with factories for all aspects of samples, quality, production, delivery and all tracking reports - Negotiate price and delivery with suppliers for the best achievable results, - Research new production resources, dealing with fabric and trim suppliers. - Work directly with fabric suppliers on price, sample yardage, capacity and delivery details. - Coordinate with QC team on inline and final inspection schedule. - Contact with customers regarding new product development, shipment of samples and orders - To ensure on-time delivery of material for production and finished garment for shipment. - Following up production process and coordinating production activities of orders. - To follow up and control receiving, issue and checking the quality and quantity of processing - To manufacture in accordance with the production schedule and ensure finished products Training Courses - Quality Engineer training (QE) in China 2017 - YUKI - Sewing machine training in China 2017 - COATS – Thread training in China 2017 - SCHMETZ - Needle training in China 2017 - Intertek Laboratory training in Cambodia 2017 - SGS Laboratory training in Viet Nam 2016 - YKK – zipper training in Viet Nam 2016 - Formosa - fabric training in Viet Nam 2016 Education & Qualifications - Vinatex HCM City * Bachelors- Textiles and Garments Certifications - Inspection Standardization Program Certificate - - ASQ and PRIDE - VF Corporation

