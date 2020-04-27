Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMPARISION OF MANAGEMENT PROTOCOLS FOR AORTIC DISEASE Dr Kunwar Sidharth Saurabh M.Ch CTVS (Resident) VMMC & SJH
RECAP OF AHA/ACC VALVULAR HEART DISEASE GUIDELINES (2014/2017)
WHAT IT TALKS ABOUT?? • IT COMPARES THE THREE BROADLY ACCEPTED GUIDELINES ALL OVER THE WORLD – • EUROPEAN SOCIETIES • AMER...
IMAGING MODALITY • CHEST X-RAY – • POSSIBLE TO DETECT AORTIC DISEASE • NORMAL DOESN’T RULES OUT POSSIBILITY • INCOMPLETE I...
ULTRASONOGRAPHY • First test to be performed in screening programmes for aortic disease. • Although TEE is considered supe...
COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY • Plays a central role in – • Diagnosis • Risk stratification • Management of aortic disease • First L...
MAGNETIC RESONANACE IMAGING • More advantageous than CT in- • No radiation exposure • Enables lumen to be evaluated in cas...
ACUTE AORTIC SYNDROMES
Point to be noted.. In regard to aortic dissection , all the three guidelines accept the STANFORD and the DeBAKEY “Anatomi...
Point to be noted
• The American and European societies encompasses 3 inter-related conditions with similar clinical characteristics and inc...
• The European societies writes about the D-dimer levels in case of low clinical probability of acute aortic syndrome, as ...
The guidelines broadly coincide in the treatment of AAS
Point to note - • Asian guidelines advise medical treatment provided that IHM is <11mm and aortic diameter <50mm.
THORACIC AORTIC ANEURYSM
ABDOMINAL AORTIC ANEURYSM
MARFAN SYNDROME • FOR DIAGNOSIS AND FOLLOW UP • American societies recommend- • 2d echo every 6 month • Annual imaging for...
Special considerations in Pregnancy • Risk of aortic dissection • Strict BP control • Monthly 2d echo • Delivery in a setu...
Some Important aspects of aortic disease management from European Guidelines • Measurement of aortic root and ascending ao...
• These measurements are of utmost importance as they will have surgical consequences, hence it it important to differenti...
• Root aneurysms need to have root replacement with or without preservation of native valve but definitely with coronary r...
• In patients with Moderate AR who undergo CABG or mitral valve surgery,the decision to treat aortic valve is controversia...
