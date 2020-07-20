I2 c communication between nodemcu and aeduino with dht11 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
I2C COMMUNICATION BETWEEN NODEMCU AND ARDUINOWITH DHT11 KUNTALA DAS 7/20/2020 @KUNTALADAS
NodeMCU I2C with Arduino IDE  Introduction  I2C (Inter-Integrated Circuit) is serial bus interface connection protocol. ...
NodeMCU I2C with Arduino IDE  Here, we are using  Master Device: NodeMCU  Slave Device: Arduino Uno  Slave Device Addr...
DHT11 7/20/2020 @KUNTALADAS
ARDUINO 7/20/2020 @KUNTALADAS
NODEMCU 7/20/2020 @KUNTALADAS
CONNECTION BETWEEN NODE MCU AND ARDUINO  Master Device: NodeMCU  Slave Device: Arduino Uno  Slave Device Address: 8 7/2...
I2C Communications (Wire)  This is an I2C communications library that facilitates two- wire class communications with I2C...
I2C Communications (Wire)  I2C functions for Arduino  Wire.write (data)  It is used to write (transmit) data to the mas...
I2C Communications (Wire)  Functions for Arduino I2C Master  Note: Every I2C slave device has unique address. While comm...
MY CONNECTIONWITH DHT11 NODEMCU AND ARDUINO UNO 7/20/2020 @KUNTALADAS
MY CONNECTIONWITH DHT11 NODEMCU AND ARDUINO UNO 7/20/2020 @KUNTALADAS
I2C COMMUNICATION BETWEEN ARDUINO AND NODEMCU AND DHT11

