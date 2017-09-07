Content-Centric Web Development with Apache Sling 1 07/09/2017 Koen Van Eeghem
Who am I? 2
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Koen Van Eeghem DCX Consultant @ Capgemini - Atlas Copco Project since 09/...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Planning • What is Apache Sling? • What makes Sling unique? • Demo: Blog 4
What is Apache Sling? 5
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What is Apache Sling? • REST based web framework 6
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What is Apache Sling? • Content-driven, using a JCR1 content repository • ...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What is Apache Sling? • Content-driven, using a JCR1 content repository • ...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What is Apache Sling? • Powered by OSGi2 8 2 More on OSGi: https://www.osg...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What is Apache Sling? • Scripting inside, multiple languages (JSP, ESP, Sc...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What is Apache Sling? • Apache Open Source project (since 2007) • Original...
What makes Sling unique? 11
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What makes Sling unique? • “normal” frameworks resolve a servlet from the ...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What makes Sling unique? • Sling resolves a resource from the URL and rend...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What makes Sling unique? • Sling resolves a resource from the URL and rend...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What makes Sling unique? • Sling resolves a resource from the URL and rend...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What makes Sling unique? • Sling models map a JCR node to a POJO • Servlet...
Demo: Blog 15
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog • Basic blog with blogposts • Sling Model for rendering blog po...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 1; setting up your environment • Download the Sling laun...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 1; Setting up your environment • Generate a maven projec...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 2; Developing your bundle • Create a folder for your mod...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 2; Developing your bundle • BlogPostModel.java • @Model(...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 3; Developing your HTL Template 21
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 4; Create some sample content • 3 ways of administering ...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 5; Extending your bundle with a servlet • GetAllPostsSer...
Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 6; Some final challenges • Some articles were originally...
Thanks for your attention! Questions? 25Don’t want to ask your question for the group? Just e-mail it to koen.van-eeghem@c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Content-Centric Web Development with Apache Sling

31 views

Published on

Apache Sling is a java-based web development framework that takes a radically different approach in resolving content.

Published in: Software
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
31
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Content-Centric Web Development with Apache Sling

  1. 1. Content-Centric Web Development with Apache Sling 1 07/09/2017 Koen Van Eeghem
  2. 2. Who am I? 2
  3. 3. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Koen Van Eeghem DCX Consultant @ Capgemini - Atlas Copco Project since 09/2016 cown_ cown_ koenvaneeghem koen.van-eeghem@capgemini.com 3
  4. 4. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Planning • What is Apache Sling? • What makes Sling unique? • Demo: Blog 4
  5. 5. What is Apache Sling? 5
  6. 6. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What is Apache Sling? • REST based web framework 6
  7. 7. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What is Apache Sling? • Content-driven, using a JCR1 content repository • Implementation of the JSR 170 / 283 standard • “best of both worlds” • Hierarchically structured storage (node structure) • Queryable • != Content Management System 7 1 More on JCR: http://jackrabbit.apache.org/jcr/jcr-api.html
  8. 8. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What is Apache Sling? • Content-driven, using a JCR1 content repository • Implementation of the JSR 170 / 283 standard • “best of both worlds” • Hierarchically structured storage (node structure) • Queryable • != Content Management System 7 1 More on JCR: http://jackrabbit.apache.org/jcr/jcr-api.html
  9. 9. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What is Apache Sling? • Powered by OSGi2 8 2 More on OSGi: https://www.osgi.org/developer/architecture
  10. 10. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What is Apache Sling? • Scripting inside, multiple languages (JSP, ESP, Scala, etc.) 9
  11. 11. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What is Apache Sling? • Apache Open Source project (since 2007) • Originally developed by “Day Software” 10
  12. 12. What makes Sling unique? 11
  13. 13. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What makes Sling unique? • “normal” frameworks resolve a servlet from the URL then try to load data • localhost:8080/hello?name=Koen 12
  14. 14. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What makes Sling unique? • Sling resolves a resource from the URL and renders it based on parameters 13
  15. 15. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What makes Sling unique? • Sling resolves a resource from the URL and renders it based on parameters 13
  16. 16. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What makes Sling unique? • Sling resolves a resource from the URL and renders it based on parameters 13
  17. 17. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved What makes Sling unique? • Sling models map a JCR node to a POJO • Servlets can be defined on a certain resource or on a certain path • Useful info can be provided by selectors • Templates can be defined in multiple languages: HTL, JSP, ESP, … • Html Templating Language (HTL1): easy binding between Java and front-end 14 1 More on HTL: https://sling.apache.org/documentation/bundles/scripting/scripting-htl.html
  18. 18. Demo: Blog 15
  19. 19. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog • Basic blog with blogposts • Sling Model for rendering blog posts • Sling Servlet for returning a JSON list of blog posts without content • All code can be found on GitHub 16
  20. 20. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 1; setting up your environment • Download the Sling launchpad • Start up the launchpad: java -jar org.apache.sling.launchpad-9.jar • localhost:8080/system/console/bundles • Default credentials: admin / admin 17
  21. 21. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 1; Setting up your environment • Generate a maven project: sling-bundle-archetype • Delete whatever Java classes that were automatically created • Create a run configuration to deploy your bundle: 18
  22. 22. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 2; Developing your bundle • Create a folder for your models and a folder for your services • Update your POM • Specify the models’ location: <Sling-Model-Packages> • Add the dependencies to use Sling Models: • org.apache.sling.bnd.models • org.apache.sling.models.api 19
  23. 23. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 2; Developing your bundle • BlogPostModel.java • @Model(adaptables = Resource.class): shows we’re mapping a resource • @Inject: injected at runtime from the JCR resource • @Optional: is not required for a “successful” instantiation • @Named: has another name than the Java variable 20
  24. 24. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 3; Developing your HTL Template 21
  25. 25. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 4; Create some sample content • 3 ways of administering content on your server: 1. WebDav client: good overview, limited options 2. HTTP methods: no feedback, but you can view/add 3. Deploy files: good overview and you can view/add 22
  26. 26. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 5; Extending your bundle with a servlet • GetAllPostsServlet.java • @SlingServlet(resourceTypes = "capgemini/blog", methods = "GET", extensions = “json") • extends SlingSafeMethodsServlet • uses BlogPostService.java for getting projects • uses Gson to return JSON (excludeFieldsWithoutExposeAnnotation()) 23 /content/blog.json
  27. 27. Copyright © Capgemini 2017. All Rights Reserved Demo: Blog - Part 6; Some final challenges • Some articles were originally published somewhere else → add this in the model and template • A customer wants webpages with “inspirational quotes” in a specific color → create a model and template for this • A customer wants to be able to get the 3 most recent articles, with or without details → adjust the JSON servlet to enable this with selectors 24
  28. 28. Thanks for your attention! Questions? 25Don’t want to ask your question for the group? Just e-mail it to koen.van-eeghem@capgemini.com and i’ll be happy to reply!

×