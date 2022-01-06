Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DATA SCIENCE PROCESS: RESOLVE BUSINESS THE SMART WAY
What happens when you decide to incorporate data science process into your business?
The transactional & customer engagement data taken at various points from the customers such as the feedback on products, ...
The customer demographical data is paired with the product he/she buys and is recorded for future reference. This type of ...
Apart from improving the sales and customer demands, the company itself needs to function properly. It necessitates ensuri...
How can data science be used to solve business problems?
Innovation is the key to surviving and sustaining in the business world. But understanding the pulse of the customers is e...
Having an idea is nothing till it gets executed properly. Even if the idea gets executed, it needs to match the customers’...
Those days are long gone where manual security used to suffice the protection measures. Machine learning algorithms merged...
Identifying the next market trend can be the pivotal key for bringing a revolution in business. What customers would need ...
Read the full article https://www.datatobiz.com/blog/data-science-process-solve- business-problem/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter Slide 1 Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter Slide 2 Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter Slide 3 Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter Slide 4 Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter Slide 5 Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter Slide 6 Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter Slide 7 Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter Slide 8 Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter Slide 9 Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter Slide 10 Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter Slide 11
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Technology
Jan. 06, 2022
32 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter

Download to read offline

Technology
Jan. 06, 2022
32 views

https://www.datatobiz.com/blog/data-science-for-small-business/
SMEs or small and micro enterprises form an integral part of a country’s economy. In India alone, the sector is said to have employed around 111.4 million people in the year 2014, and in 2012 it contributed 37.5% to the GDP. But, the irony is that even after being such an important part of the economy, SMEs are not able to flourish as they should have. There is a major lack of strategic business planning and innovation that hinders their growth.

In order for the SMEs to remain competitive both nationally and globally, it is imperative that every SME owner investigates the lacuna and starts working on it. Developing economies such as ours often find it difficult to foster innovation in the SME sector, because there are other factors that need the government’s attention.

The major problems faced by SMEs include unskilled staff, irregular finances, poor infrastructure, old marketing strategies and lack of information.

An SME owner tries to tackle all the issues but neglects an important one. This factor is “information”. Even after having skilled people, a good flow of money and good infrastructure the business may cease to flourish as expected by the owner.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman MacLean
(4.5/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter

  1. 1. DATA SCIENCE PROCESS: RESOLVE BUSINESS THE SMART WAY
  2. 2. What happens when you decide to incorporate data science process into your business?
  3. 3. The transactional & customer engagement data taken at various points from the customers such as the feedback on products, services, etc. helps the data scientists to predict the return on investment for the company. Also, this data helps the company design products according to the demand pattern of the customers, hence improving the customer base. The marketing analytics designed with the use of predictive analysis is further able to attract valuable clients. Increase in The Number Of Customers
  4. 4. The customer demographical data is paired with the product he/she buys and is recorded for future reference. This type of data helps understand the type of customers a business must look forward to attracting. Also, when the customers are presented with other products, their interest in any particular product is recorded, so that demand can be anticipated. Recommendation engines can help in up-selling other products to increase business revenue & recommendations also works as customer delight. Better Customer Service
  5. 5. Apart from improving the sales and customer demands, the company itself needs to function properly. It necessitates ensuring that all the equipment installed in its facilities is working efficiently. The industries that deal with perishable goods need to make sure that they do not have extra stock in their warehouses. Data Science can help business owners in inventory optimization. The idea here is to predict the problem before it actually appears so that it can be avoided by hampering the efficient working of a company. Improved Efficiency
  6. 6. How can data science be used to solve business problems?
  7. 7. Innovation is the key to surviving and sustaining in the business world. But understanding the pulse of the customers is even more important to know which upgrades and improvements to the existing products/services will be accepted by them and which will be pushed aside. It’s been the biggest secret that organizations are trying to hack every day. Complete understanding of consumer behavior is nearly impossible, but data science can shed light on this matter with a great level of accuracy. The right set of improvements done as per customers’ feedback can make the product/ service widely acceptable in the market within a short span. 1. Upgrades and Improvements
  8. 8. Having an idea is nothing till it gets executed properly. Even if the idea gets executed, it needs to match the customers’ expectations and should be able to solve their pain points. A great example would be streaming company Netflix, which started as an alternative to movie renting but has exponentially grown to become an integral part of every household. From movies to series to games, it dovetails into the vast pile of data of customers’ sentiment and behavior and brings the best insights out of it. Every successful product/service company does the same. 2. New Product or Service Development
  9. 9. Those days are long gone where manual security used to suffice the protection measures. Machine learning algorithms merged with AI can enhance security parameters to global standards. From fraud detection to data scanning, it can be leveraged widely in security use cases. Multiple companies are going through the vast set of data for finding patterns and ensuring no security issue is left unchecked. More the cases are backed by data, the easier it is for the security personnel to verify, validate and fix it. 3. Security enhancement
  10. 10. Identifying the next market trend can be the pivotal key for bringing a revolution in business. What customers would need in the future, being able to predict that, is nothing less than a superpower. Companies that stay ahead of the curve, have always been leveraging the data to understand and predict the next big thing in their respective industry. For example, a Nielsen study found out that a whopping 81% of the customers want companies to take environmental sustainability seriously. Clothing retailer Patagonia considered that and launched a worn-wear site, which helped their customers to recycle used products, and in return, brand loyalty improved drastically. 4. Future market trend prediction
  11. 11. Read the full article https://www.datatobiz.com/blog/data-science-process-solve- business-problem/

https://www.datatobiz.com/blog/data-science-for-small-business/ SMEs or small and micro enterprises form an integral part of a country’s economy. In India alone, the sector is said to have employed around 111.4 million people in the year 2014, and in 2012 it contributed 37.5% to the GDP. But, the irony is that even after being such an important part of the economy, SMEs are not able to flourish as they should have. There is a major lack of strategic business planning and innovation that hinders their growth. In order for the SMEs to remain competitive both nationally and globally, it is imperative that every SME owner investigates the lacuna and starts working on it. Developing economies such as ours often find it difficult to foster innovation in the SME sector, because there are other factors that need the government’s attention. The major problems faced by SMEs include unskilled staff, irregular finances, poor infrastructure, old marketing strategies and lack of information. An SME owner tries to tackle all the issues but neglects an important one. This factor is “information”. Even after having skilled people, a good flow of money and good infrastructure the business may cease to flourish as expected by the owner.

Views

Total views

32

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×