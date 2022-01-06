Data Science for Small Business: Make Your Business Smarter

https://www.datatobiz.com/blog/data-science-for-small-business/ SMEs or small and micro enterprises form an integral part of a country’s economy. In India alone, the sector is said to have employed around 111.4 million people in the year 2014, and in 2012 it contributed 37.5% to the GDP. But, the irony is that even after being such an important part of the economy, SMEs are not able to flourish as they should have. There is a major lack of strategic business planning and innovation that hinders their growth. In order for the SMEs to remain competitive both nationally and globally, it is imperative that every SME owner investigates the lacuna and starts working on it. Developing economies such as ours often find it difficult to foster innovation in the SME sector, because there are other factors that need the government’s attention. The major problems faced by SMEs include unskilled staff, irregular finances, poor infrastructure, old marketing strategies and lack of information. An SME owner tries to tackle all the issues but neglects an important one. This factor is “information”. Even after having skilled people, a good flow of money and good infrastructure the business may cease to flourish as expected by the owner.