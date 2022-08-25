1.
Client Research:
Target Audience:
The brief we have given states that the primary audience for this project should be people
within the ages of sixteen and twenty-five so I must keep this in mind when It comes to creating
the documentary/short film and the print pieces for this campaign. Seeing as I have a young
audience, I know using brighter colours would be more appealing to them as something eye
catching usually gages the attention of a younger audience more than if the piece was in all
grayscales and has nothing to particularly catch the eye. We have been told to keep in mind
that the aim for this piece of work is to engage the younger generation in the work as well as
using it to educate them on local talent. This work should be used to develop the city and the
citizens' cultural awareness and diversity within the Northeast/Sunderland. We must do this
through a short fictional film or documentary lasting approximately fifteen minutes or a series
of at least five digitally manipulated images. Seeing as I myself am within the target audience
for this project I feel like this gives me an advantage as I have insight into what someone within
the age range finds appealing.
To make sure I am able to narrow down the audience to something of a smaller age range I will
conduct a survey which will be taken by those around me around my actual idea for the project
so I have a rough idea of which parts of my work will work and which parts should be altered
before I begin the production process. This survey will help me narrow everything down into a
more finished idea that I will use when I begin to put together a pitch which I will then get
feedback on as well.
The Client:
The client we have been given for this project is called Sunderland Culture and it is an
organisation that is based in Sunderland, England and was founded in April of 2016. This
organisation was founded by the City Council of Sunderland in partnership with the University
of Sunderland as well as the Sunderland MAC Trust (MAC standing for Music, Arts and Culture.)
It was made with the intention of developing city-wide cultural projects and managing cultural
venues across the city. They seemto have the intention of helping those within the city realise
that the city is brimming with creative ambition and potential.
The organisation claims that their mission is to improve the quality of life within the city
through the improvement of culture which is something that needs improvement in their
opinion. The organisation operates from six different locations across Sunderland, and they
claimto have a combined audience of over seven hundred thousand people.
In March of 2018 the organisation launched what they think is an ambitious project which they
have named the ‘Twenty-Four Seven Programme.’ This programme is said to going to cost
around sixty million over the predicted six years that they want the programme to run. The aim
for this project of theirs is to plug into the apparent ‘excitement, drive and imagination’ from
the people of Sunderland and use that to deliver ‘5-step changes to the city.’ They want to use
the arts and the culture of the city to help improve Sunderland’s reputation, profile and help
create a more vibrant and creative economy for the next generations to enjoy. They also aim to
raise the outlook and inspiration of the younger generation as well as improving overall health
and wellbeing to create an apparently more ‘socially cohesive city’ in their words.
They claimon their website that they actively search to promote and support the work of
different artists from a diverse series of backgrounds so that those who come from
disadvantaged backgrounds have the opportunity to ‘enjoy and participate in their work.’ They
also publicly advertise their equality and diversity policy on their website. The organisation
seems to be passionate about ensuring that everyone gets an equal chance when it comes to
having the chance to influence the cities culture.
In June of 2020, the organisation joined together with another organisation called the North
East cultural Secor to work towards denouncing racism which has been an issue in the city for
decades. They clearly state that they did this to embed equality and tolerance in the aims of
their organisation and day to day activities. The organisation seems keen to take steps towards
making the city a more open and comfortable place to live as there is a lot of prejudice that still
exists in the root of the city and its people.
The organisation clearly show that they think that the city of Sunderland has great potential
and that with the right amount of work they think they can restore Sunderland to a cultural hub
of a city. They seem committed to improving the city in any way they can.
The organisation also gives people a chance to volunteer and help improve their community.
This is a great way to get people involved in the cities activities as it gives people to be a chance
of a possibly historical improvement to the city’s culture, in hopes of restoring it to its former
glory.
The organisation advertises itself around the city as well as on social media. They advertise
different events that are going on around the city that you can attend as well as advertising
different things that you can get involved with if you were interested in volunteering for the
organisation. You can also find a page on Sunderland culture on their partner’s website such as
on the website for the University of Sunderland. You can also find them on YouTube where they
post promotional videos about the city and events going on about and around the city itself.