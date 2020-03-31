Successfully reported this slideshow.
VICTOR VASARELY BRIDGET RILEY SZTUKA XX W. OP-ART Julia Romanowska
OP-ART ‣ Z ang. optical art: sztuka wizualna, wizualizm. Rodzaj sztuki abstrakcyjnej wykorzystującej zjawiska optyczne. ‣ ...
VICTOR VASARELY Artysta węgierskiego pochodzenia, który tworzył i pracował we Francji aż do śmierci. Jeden z czołowych prz...
Już w latach 30. tworzył pierwsze dzieła komponowane ze zrytmizowanych, głównie biało- czarnych elementów, dających wrażen...
W późniejszej swej działalności zróżnicował kolorystykę dzieł, tworzył wykorzystując złożone układy wzorów i barw, dzięki ...
BRIDGET RILEY Brytyjska malarka, czołowa przedstawicielka op-artu. początku malarstwo Riley było ﬁguralne, z widocznym wpł...
W 1961, po kolejnym kryzysie twórczym, Riley rozpoczęła najważniejszy, „czarno-biały okres” swojej kariery, który charakte...
Po okresie używania odcieni szarości (1965–67) powróciła do barw prostych[6]. W 1968, jako pierwsza kobieta i zarazem pier...
ŹRÓDŁA ‣https://pl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Victor_Vasarely ‣https://pl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bridget_Riley ‣https://www.forbes.pl/...
Vasarely i Riley
×